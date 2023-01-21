The following students were named to the Fall 2022 Dean's list at Southern New Hampshire University - Matthew Cazenave and Aaron Kava, both of Acworth; Amani Rayford of Austell; Denise Fortson, Trenton Ashley, Wesley McReavy and Taylor Latham, all of Kennesaw; Intunia Fambro, Bailey Rey and Laura Mauter, all of Marietta; Mari Lutin Lakhansingh and Melody Powers, both of Powder Springs; and Keyon Morris of Smyrna.
The following students were named to the Fall 2022 President's list at Southern New Hampshire University - LaToya Tanksley, Sean McLeroy, Christopher Capers, Njoki Karina, Jeffrey Klotzbach, Jonathan Mitchell and Brandy Blackwell, all of Acworth; Marissa Strapp of Austell; Takiyah Edwards and Christopher Boykin, both of the Cumberland area; Shawn Griffin of Kennesaw; Jessica El, Janese Haynes, Nicardo Mitchell, Allison Barto, William Lane, Kameron Austin, Jason Clopton, Branden Mangus, Daniel Middleton-Remeika, Sabrina Onyewuenyi, Jessica Walther and Deanna Willis, all of Marietta; Ayorinde Oyegbesan, Victoria Mitchell and Cameron Ragsdale, all of Powder Springs; and Alexus Benjamin, Victor Ingersoll and Thomas Lowe, all of Smyrna.
The following students were named to the Dean's list for the fall 2022 semester at the College of Health Sciences at Georgia College & State University in Milledgeville: Riley Curtis, Ellison Martin and Chase Otott, all of Acworth; Sophia Desantis, Callen Ferguson, Ryan Floss, Ansley McNearney, Megan McCarrey, Makayla Parker, Piper Rathgebl and Kate Rymut, all of Kennesaw; Alaina Hall, Bailey Hebert, Audrey Keller, Avery Lawrence, Ella Morris, Dylan O'Neill, Emi Reethof, Anna Stubbs, Sara Thadani and Bailey Vick, all of Marietta; and Kristian Chemwor and Emma Meyer, both of Powder Springs.
The following students were named to the Dean's list for the fall 2022 semester at the John H. Lounsbury College of Education at Georgia College & State University in Milledgeville: Victoria Blake, Sarah Collins, Lydia Wailes, Hailey Zerkle, all of Acworth; Abigail Austin and Allison Weigle, both of Kennesaw; Christian Brady, Divina Checo, Danielle Gallant, Caroline Kopf, Danielle Mathis and Bailey Mire, all of Marietta; and Leah Krupczak of Smyrna.
The following students were named to the President's list for the fall 2022 semester at the John H. Lounsbury College of Education at Georgia College & State University in Milledgeville: Lindsay Kendrick of Kennesaw; Sofia Anderson, Caroline Pedersen and Amelia Ritch, all of Marietta; and Claire Vance of Powder Springs.
The following students were named to the President's list for the fall 2022 semester at the College of Arts & Sciences at Georgia College & State University in Milledgeville - Anna Matthews, Callie Miller and Payton Thompson, all of Acworth; Elizabeth Galloway, Trent Leggett and Clara McClung, all of Kennesaw; Natalia Acosta, Anne Beals, Vivian Cassaniti, Sairsha Connor, Lily Cox, Jennifer Crider, Wesley DeMontigny, Hannah Dunn, Harper Fulmer, Lily Gauntt, Abby Helgesen, Michael Kerr, Natalie Krasnoff, Liam Mueller, Laura Nix, Anjali Shenoy, Nicole Snyder, David Sonukkan, Brooke Tropauer, Jillian Truchan, Caroline Underwood, Rose Wagner, Emily Whittemore and Sydney Zeff, all of Marietta; Natalie Clark of Powder Springs; and Elizabeth Cameron of Smyrna.
The following students were named to the Dean's list for the fall 2022 semester at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee - Max Linkon of the Cumberland area; Chloe Sebaugh and Nicholas Williams, of Kennesaw; Luke Huff, Sydney Lee, Haily Harris, Jasmine Pettus, Paris Bingham, James Westin, Nathan Keith, Colin Nugent, Michael Scott, Campbell Wroblewski, Sarah Grace Simons and Zachary Shaffer, all of Marietta; and Reagan Tipton and Paris Berrian, both of Powder Springs.
Melody DeMerchant and Jillian Lazzuri, both of Marietta, were named to the Dean's list for the fall 2022 semester at Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri.
Victoria Isabella Tobias of Kennesaw was named to the Dean's list for the fall semester 2022 at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.
Isaac Foster of Marietta was one of over 400 students who graduated from Harding University in fall 2022 during commencement ceremony on Dec. 17, 2022. Foster received a Bachelor of Arts in applied studies.
The following students graduated from Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama as part of the fall 2022 commencement on Dec. 16 - Blake Nicholson of Acworth; Ian McNeill of Kennesaw; Leigh McCord, Kelly Paynter, Jared Stephens and Sarah Sumners, all of Marietta; Isaac Miller of Powder Springs; and Don Billups of Smyrna.
Margaret Pierce of Marietta graduated from Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina in December 2022 with a Master of Arts in Strategic Design.
Corey Berry of Acworth was named to the Dean's list for the fall 2022 semester at Wallace Community College in Dothan, Alabama.
Marietta students Sierra Jenkins, Alli Stroud and Grace Tandy were named to the Dean's list at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas during the fall 2022 semester. Jenkins, a senior, is studying communication sciences and disorders. Stroud, a junior, is studying French (licensure) and mathematics. Tandy, a senior, is studying special education.
The following students were named to the Dean's list for the fall 2022 semester at the College of Arts & Sciences at Georgia College & State University in Milledgeville - Lynsey Blevins, Emily Heffron, Jackson Holt, Ava James, Jaylen Mahayag, Makenzie Masoudpour and Kaylah Sherow, all of Kennesaw; Jacqueline Banks, Danielle Bartlett, Morgan Bartlett, Austin Berman, Sarah Cortez, Angela Cox, Aidan Fortenberry, Emma Gallagher, Avery-Claire Galloway, Alyssa Galvin, Jack Grimes, Caroline Hegwood, Ansley Huff, Mackenna Jenkins, Emily Kay, Nicholas Kirka, Sarah Kreider, Maya Nichols, Emma Okrent, Elaina Palmer, Ceclia Parada, Samantha Paton, Joshua Patterson, Sicilia Reed, Lucy Rickers, Anna Roper, McKinley Roth, Amelie Sengupta, Kai Spetalnick, Sean Stark and Carly Walker, all of Marietta; and Ella Martin, Anna Rigby and Claire Russsell, all of Powder Springs.
The following students were named to the President's list for the fall 2022 sememster at the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business & Technology at Georgia College & State University in Milledgeville -
Anna Kennedy of Kennesaw; Mia Barone of Mableton; Samuel Baumgarten, Ashley Beaty, Mary Beckum, Jack Como, Noah Eklund, Jake Frazee, Ashley Hansell, Katherine Holmes, Emily Johnston, Griffith Kerstine, Jackson Kiser, Hannah O'Connor, Melanie Reznichenko, Kathrine Richardson, Peyton Rodgers and Joshua Sacks, of Mariettal aand Ashley Meyer of Powder Springs.
Elisa Burba of Marietta was named to the President's list for the 2022 fall semester at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa.
Sean Rowe of the Cumberlanda area and Frankey Moss of Smyrna graduated from The University of Iowa at the close of the 2022 fall semester.
Aidan Williams of Acworth was named to the Dean's list honorees for the fall 2022 semester at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas.
The following students were named to the Dean's list for the fall 2022 semester at Georgia College & State University in Milledgeville - Lynsey Blevins, Emily Heffron, Jackson Holt, Ava James, Jaylen Mahayag, Makenzie Masoudpour, Kaylah Sherow and Ryan Tuchmann, all of Kennesaw; Jacqueline Banks, Danielle Bartlett, Morgan Bartlett, Austin Berman, Sarah Cortez, Angela Cox, Aidan Fortenberry, Emma Gallagher, Avery-Claire Galloway, Alyssa Galvin, Jack Grimes, Caroline Hegwood, Ansley Huff, Mackenna Jenkins, Emily Kay, Nicholas Kirka, Sarah Kreider, Maya Nichols, Emma Okrent, Elaina Palmer, Cecelia Parada, Samantha Paton, Joshua Patterson, Sicilia Reed, Lucy Rickers, Anne Roper, McKinley Roth, Amelie Sengupta, Kai Spetalnick, Sean Stark and Carly Walker, of Marietta; and Ella Martin, Anna Rigby and Claire Russell, of Powder Springs.
Cameron Poulsen of Acworth was among the more than 4,000 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the dean's list for the 2022 spring semester. Poulsen is a fourth year student in Iowa's College of Engineering and is majoring in Biomedical Engineering.
Chancelor Gordon of Austell was named to the Dean's list for the fall 2022 semester at Saint Mary's College in Notre Dame, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.