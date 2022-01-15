- Kennadi King of Marietta and Bailey Ann Whitworth of Powder Springs were named to the Dean's list for the fall semester at Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, Tennessee.
- Alison Jones of Mableton graduated at the conclusion of the fall semester at Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, Tennessee.
- Christina Huffman of Acworth.
- h was named to the Dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina.
- The following students were named to the President's list for the fall 2021 semester at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina - Grace Richa and Rolan Wooden, both of Kennesaw; Harveste Cobb and Jack Wallace, both of Marietta.
- The following Marietta students were named to the Dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina - Nickolas Haddad and Jason Seagraves.
- Tya Suber, a Criminology major from Marietta, was named to the Dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois.
- Mitchell Jennings of Acworth was named to the fall 2021 Dean's Honor Roll at Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas.
- Stacey Ikeh of Powder Springs graduated from Mississippi College in recent commencement exercises. Ikeh earned a Master of Science in Biology Medical Sciences.
- The following students graduated from Georgia College in Milledgeville in December 2021 - Savannah Tyler, Darby Pinkard and Shelby Creighton, all of Acworth; Brooklyn Busman, Lillian Renaud, Abygail Burns, Melvin Zhu, Benjamin Patterson, Daniel Frankel, Justin Hentz, Regan Kitchens, Camryn Davis, Lily Jordan, Jessie McGuire, Molly Edwards and Austin Wooten, all of Marietta; and Carson Parker of Powder Springs.
- Reid Brown of Marietta was named to the Dean's list for academic achievement for fall 2021 at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee.
- Crystal Elworth of Marietta and Spencer Charleson of Smyrna are among the 165 University of Alabama students that will receive hands-on, innovative and advanced educational experiences with dozens of companies and organizations across the U.S. through UA's Cooperative Education Program during the spring 2022 semester.
- Chiamaka Nwigwe of Marietta was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Valdosta State University in Valdosta.
- The following students were named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire - Ashley Lightburn and Christopher Capers, both of Acworth; Kimberlee Jones of Austell; Christopher Echevarria, Airese Hines and John McLaughlin, all of Kennesaw; Jonathan Santos and Brianna Vandervort, both of Marietta; Guy Jourdan and James Flaherty, both of Powder Springs; and Keyon Morris of Smyrna.
- The following students were named to the fall 2021 President's list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire - Justin Gibson, Jonathan Mitchell and Jamie Wilbur, all of Acworth; Chastity Harris of Kennesaw; Paul Kimani, Kathryn Hambrick, Katherine Collins, Audrey Cox, Jacob Hartin, Geoffrey Nix, Darlene Harrison, Brandon Mangus, Michelle Rullo, Samuel Stanley and Axxzjavon Sampson, all of Marietta; Trenten McPherson, Quinton Johnson, Bobbie Terrell, Lovelyn Taiwo, Melissa Hatabian and Victoria Mitchell, all of Powder Springs; and Dagmara Cabrera and Jessica Condon, both of Smyrna.
- Meghan Taner of Marietta was named to the Dean's list at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania for the fall 2021-22 semester.
- Victoria Iassogna of Marietta named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts.
- Shannon Fissel of Marietta named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Moravian University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
- Maria Lara Sandoval of Marietta was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Willimantic, Connecticut.
The following students were named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois - Blake Chaput of Kennesaw; and Mathias Burke, Annalise Burnett, Carlson Chiles, Taylor Chiles, Andrew Swierenga and Yifan Zhuo, all of Marietta.
