- The following students were among the 1,087 Shenandoah University students that made the fall 2022 Dean's list - Lukas Delancey of Marietta; and Bryce Williamson and Josiah O'Connor, both of Powder Springs.
- On Nov. 29, Young Harris College was notified that Omicron Delta Kappa had approved the College's Charter for a Circle on its campus. To be inducted into ODK, students must demonstrate strong academic performance and must be nominated for demonstrated leadership in one of the five pillars recognized by ODK: Academics & Research, Athletics, Fine Arts, Communications, and Government & Service. The following students were selected for induction into the inaugural class of the college's ODK Circle: Dixon Jillian of Acworth was recognized for the Pillar of Athletics; Jones William of Mableton was recognized for the Pillar of Government & Service; Milam McKayla of Powder Springs was recognized for the Pillar of Communications; and Shea Karah of Powder Springs was recognized for the Pillar of Fine Arts. Dr. Drew L. Van Horn recognized each inductee along with the pillar of leadership they represent. ODK is the nation's oldest honor society that recognizes leadership. It is a prestigious member of the Honor Society Caucus. The other three members of the Caucus are Phi Kappa Phi (America's oldest and most selective multidisciplinary collegiate honor society), Phi Beta Kappa (America's most prestigious academic honor society), and Sigma Xi (America's most prestigious scientific research honor society).
- The following Young Harris College students were named to the President's list for the fall 2022 semester: Theresa Boydstone and Emergy Seigler, both of Acworth; Morgan Koshko of Marietta; and Rhylie Turner of Powder Springs.
- The following Young Harris College students were named to the Dean's list for the fall 2022 semester: Lexi Caruso and Kennedy Couch, both of Acworth; Yvette Zapata of Austell; Madalyn Helms, Corbin Pollock, Alexis Scarpinato, all of Kennesaw; William Jones of Mableton; Cameron Bleshoy, Maya Cramer, Ashlyn Fraley, Ruth Mandell, Madelyn Meyers, Isabella Rousseaux, Victoria Shanahan, all of Marietta; and Kaylin Ackerman, McKayla Milam, Kennedy Willis, all of Powder Springs.
- Erin Wilson of Marietta is among the 579 students who earned Dean's list honors for the fall 2022 semester at Mount St. Mary's University in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
- For the fall 2022 semester, the University of North Georgia awarded more than 900 degrees and 12 certificates to graduates. About 600 graduates participated in the fall 2022 commencement ceremonies held Dec. 17 at the Convocation Center at UNG's Dahlonega Campus. Local graduates include: Kalyn Bascunan of Acworth; Amanda Brownsworth of Kennesaw; Benjamin Schleier of Mableton; John Alderman, Sarah Beveridge, Isaiah Gadsden, Stephanie King, Christopher Little, Pierce Loechl, Jared Miller and Hunter Salyer, all of Marietta; and Zachariah Stewart of Powder Springs.
- Kaitlyn Ketch of Acworth was named to the fall 2022 President's list at Mississippi College.
- Broward Dickey of Smyrna was among the 400 undergraduate students who have been named to the University of Saint Joseph Dean's list for the fall 2022 semester.
- Sarah Klegin of Marietta was named to the President's list for the fall 2022 semester at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
- Lily John of Marietta was named to the Southeast Missouri State University President's list for academic achievement during the fall 2022 semester.
- Lily John of Marietta and Cj Ogbonna of Powder Springs were named to the fall 2022 Dean's list at Southeast Missouri State University.
- The following students were named to the President's list at Jacksonville State University for fall 2022: Aayanna Tasia Reyes Minott, Cora M. Kirby, Samantha G. Giel, Caden C. Finlen and Jersey Grace Wilson, all of Acworth; Andrew Charles Nauman of Austell; Maggie R. Saleeby, Mason H. Faircloth, Elaine Marie Acree and Grace Marie Griffin, all of Kennesaw; Lauren Margaret Larimer-Swann of Mableton; Sarah M. Sumners and Doan M. Ton of Marietta; and Kennedy A. Head, Shikria Nicole Thomas, Deidre Monique Maxwell and Emma M. Larson of Powder Springs.
- The following students have been named to the Dean's list at Jacksonville State University for fall 2022: Paradyce A. Harris, Hannah Grace Perez, Aiden Lynn Cathey, Hunter Scott Rickeard and Rachel Elizabeth Brunner, all of Acworth; Tyler Charles Martin of Kennesaw; Brandon Wayne Jones, Taylor M. Baesman and Mason L. Wyman, all of Marietta; and William B. Fincher, Kayla H. Williams, Zoe Marguerite Smith, Jada Kalilla Bush and Isaac M. Miller, all of Powder Springs.
- Thomas Ptashnik of Marietta, a graduate student at the University of Iowa, is one of the 70 students whose research is being highlighted on - or above - the sidewalks in street banners in downtown Iowa City. Ptashnik's research tracks altruism throughout a career. Profiles of Ptashnik and other other members of the 2023 banner cohort are available at https://dare.research.uiowa.edu/ and are being shared on social media using the hashtage #DiscoverUI.
- The following Marietta students were named to the Dean's list for fall 2022 at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania - Ben Bowman, Dean Freiman and Billy Melvin.
- Nigel Nerese of Austell was named to the fall 2022 Dean's list at Campbellsville University in Campbellsville, Kentucky.
- Shannon Fissel of Marietta was among the students named to the Dean's Honors list for fall 2022 at Moravian University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list for the fall 2022 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Bailey Striepling of Acworth, pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism; and Marietta residents, Caroline Sirk, pursing a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, and Amelia White, pursuing a Bachelor Science in Nursing.
- Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 646 new initiates from 23 universities during December 2022. Local students initiated into the Society included: Elvis Macedo of Marietta and Sharon Olubajo of Powder Springs, both intiated at Oglethorpe University; and Margaret Lorenzen of Marietta, initiated at Sewanee - The University of the South.
- Beckett Pamplin of Marietta, majoring in Art Studio, was named to the fall 2022 Dean's list at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Illinois. Pamplin is a graduate of Naperville North High School.
web only
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.