♦ The following students graduated from Mississippi State University for the fall 2020 term — Katherine Ann Ray and Samuel Christian Resultan, both of Kennesaw; and Charles Mathieux Davis, Jacob Alexander Guthrie and Meghan Ann Moore, all of Marietta.
♦ The following students were named to the fall 2020 President’s list at Mississippi State University — Helena Timmons Brante, Anthony Raffael D’Amico, Tara Elizabeth Hambrick, Madeline Sue Nunez, Lauren Elziabeth Sennett and Alexis Mae Weiss, all of Acworth; Kai Sharber Bali, Nathanial Robert Bintliff, William Thoams Cardin, Deshea Lynn Chasko, Charles Mathieux Davis, Alexis Darling Greyard, Jacob Alexander Guthrie, Mary Gerogia Hamilton, Sara Anders Hedrick, Kelly Reagan Kramlich, Brianna Alexis Laverty, Olivia R. Lumpkin, Haley Marie Palmer, Sara E. Prator, Mitzi Marie Roukoski, Emily Elizabeth Smith and Jake Alfred Robert Sorrells, all of Marietta; Erin Michelle Parker, Breanna Alexis Walker and Brianna Nicole Ziesmer, all of Powder Springs; and Mary Charelestyn Bounds of Smyrna.
♦ The following students were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at Mississippi State University — Hannah Marie Skalski of Acworth; Katherine Ann Ray of Kennesaw; Kaitlyn Marie Brown, Chase Alexander Carlin, Matthew Cyril Cohen, Mary Elizabeth Conway, Caleb David Dawson, Maxwell Reed Demel, Garrett William Harris, Bryce Anthony Maniscalco, Carter Olszewski, Tyson Alexander Prince and Morgan Abrams White, all of Marietta; Nicole Ashlin Franklin, Savannah Avery Howerton and Cal Dainel Morris, all of Powder Springs; and Ajay Kanteti of Smyrna.
♦ The following students graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta for the fall 2020 semester — Preston Bohm, Shannon Bryant, Lancina Djibo, Kayleigh Haskin, Kyle Mazlik, Molly McGlothin, Victoria Pham, Madison Prince, Caterina Rossie, Kyle Turner, Thomas Coleman, Jai Jindia, John Gilbert, Bailey Spencer, Joshua Moore, Lindsey Stowell, Katherine Evans, Rachel Stammen, Kunal Patel, Daniel Rollins, Christina Lu and Jennifer Lu, all of Acworth; Kayla Allen and Rahul Patel, both of Austell; Maira Duque, Martin Estes, Anthony Cimellaro, Austin Keener, Rongguo Liang, Hunter Rawson, David Richardson, Scott Schoen, Tailong Shi, Swetha Gowri Singu, Pavani Talluri, Wenkai Ye and Jake DePiero, all of the Cumberland area; Evan Brown, Connor Depeter, Frederick Hohman, Marissa Keith, Manan Patel, Shayaan Sajid, Eric Darby, Andrew Disalle, Nicholas Gribble, Rhaegan Henderson, Charles Kang, Jason Mangus, Clayton Maughon, Nicholas Nguyen, Christopher O’connell, Serah Mungai, Sameh Hamadeh, Avery Silva, Jonathan Martin, Austin Kinney, Braxton Moore, Gyohyun Jung, Kadiatou Wann, Katrina Heitz, Christopher Wink, Adam Born and Austin Schendl, all of Kennesaw; Shevawn Christian, Nico Luzum, Nicholos Pittmon and Angela Rogers, all of Mableton; Constance Carter, Philip Glover, Shoaib Mughal, Grayson Collins, Stewart Fronk, Rana Al Rawi, Douglas Baird-Miller, Harrison Banh, Karem Chaudhry, Thielly De Paula, Luka Derado, Sneha Divan, Alexander Flack, Matthew McMullen, Sahithi Puligundla, Ayan Sengupta, Fatiesa Sulejmani, Nicholas Wan, Jason Baker, Nylah Boone, Mackenzie Dare, Zoey Hartman, Heather Ligler, Marietta Monaghan, Benjamin Pham, Karan Achtani, Tyler Addison, Gajanan Aiyer, Sarah Akbar, Sarah Byers, David Ho, Matthew Kim, Thomas Kim, Karthick Krishnasamy, Mitchell Marine, Robert Pendley, Jeremy Segal, Madeleine Sewall, Isaac Weinstein, Alexis Wilson, Anas Yahya, Christopher Yun, De Navard Antoine, Cornelius Cook, Thomas Hayden, Kory Hunter, Prerna Balaji, Matthew Beaver, John Hillock, Christopher Leiper, Abhita Moorthy, Londone Moulds, Rahaf Oneiz, Pavan Patel, Ece Polat, Kyle Richardson, Matthew Rosseland, Jumshaid Yamin, Yuhua Zhang, Christin Unachukwu, Leah Goldstein, Dustin Roth, Andrew Dripps, Sania Setayesh, Gigi McGaughey, Benjamin Goldenthal, Delaney Rickles, Robert Solomon, Louis Hou, Andrew Roth, Armand Marino, Jean Young Kim, Roshan Kudva, Noushin Mannan, Justin Ting, Emma Wilson, Jonathan Stevenson, Zachary Connolly, Jonathan Clarke, Amanda Miller, Ozioma Orjioke, Sophia Burdell, Akhil Amin, Matthew Hills, Julianna McNeice, Carmen Dyck, Samad Virani, Jacob Czerwonka, Ali Amirfazli, Elena Buter, Matthew Segler, Omari Hodge, Jaimee Francis, Janki Patel, Christopher Smith, Andrew Wang and Jeffrey Conn, all of Marietta; Alexander Drake, Michael Fulton and Jonathan Parker, all of Powder Springs; and Hamed Ammar, Diya Benjamin, Keenen Cates, Madhumita Chandrashekhar, Harihara Krishn Chidambaram Venkatesha, Jason Hillman, Hua Jiang, Rachel McPherson, Christian Reich, Daniel Sierra, Caleb Voss, Ronak Patel, Nicholas Rath and Brian Stewart, all of Smyrna.
♦ The following students graduated in the fall 2020 from Berry College in Rome — Samuel Harris, Ansley Kozar and Amber Smith, all of Acworth; Heitor De Paula of Marietta; and Hailey Ferrell of Powder Springs.♦
Julie Thomas of Marietta was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at Husson University in Bangor, Maine.
♦ Terron Wright of Marietta and Wade Richardson of Powder Springs was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at Columbia State Community College in Columbia, Tennessee.
♦ Shannon McCray of Smyrna was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at Tallahassee Community College in Tallahassee, Florida.
♦ The following students were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at Shorter University in Rome — Teresa Berry, Kyle Brealond, Ruby Brooks, Angela Cecere, Cameron Cherry, McKenzie Dempsey, Leah Figueroa, Kierra Graham, Justin Guyton, Jaime Hills, Carter Payne, Lindsey Shipp, Anne Smith, Cole Smith, Gunnar Uutinen and Timothy Walker, all of Acworth; Marshall Adams, Kaleeq Brannigan, Ashton Childress, Aisling Cummins, Michelle Emanuelo, Malcolm Falardeau, Thomas Iorillo, Samantha Stoudt and Madeline Walter, all of Kennesaw; Celia Alvarado of Mableton; Justin Barnes, Matt Christian, Catherine Fletcher, Daisy Rodriguez, Christina Talerico and Timothy Thomas, all of Marietta; Destina Hall and Contessa Heiskell, both of Powder Springs; and Carson Evans of Smyrna.
