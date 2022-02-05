- The following students were named to the Dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at Anderson University in Anderson, South Carolina - Taylor Campbell, Elizabeth LaPolt and Sara Pepper, all of Kennesaw; Lydia Seremba of Marietta; and Annabelle Terry of Smyrna.
- Alexa Rae Tazzetta of Marietta is one of 362 students named to the Honor Roll of the Academic Dean at Mars Hill University for the fall 2021 semester.
- Michael Bertany of Smyrna was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey.
- Tiana Taliaferro of Kennesaw and Morgan Meneide of Marietta are members of the University of Alabama's championship cheerleading squad. The squad took home its third Division 1A all-girl national championship at the 2022 UCA and UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship. The Crimson Tide's co-ed squad also earned a runner-up finish and the dance team finished sixth. The championship is the program's third in the Division 1A all-girl competition, previously winning in 2020 and 2015. It is the sixth national title overall, also winning co-ed titles in 1984, 2011 and 2015. UA's second-place finish in this year's co-ed competition is the team's third in the last six years, previously hitting the mark in 2020 and 2017. The dance team's sixth-place finish in the D1A jazz competition is its highest in team history. The Crimson Tide did not compete in the 2021 championship.
- Katelyn Morgan of Marietta was named to the fall 2021 semester President's list and Diamira Elder of Marietta was named to the fall 2021 semester Dean's list at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
- Sam Posey of Marietta was named to the fall 2021 semester Dean's list at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota.
- The following students were named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina - Samantha Renee Laycock, Mary Emily Morgan and Caroline Vache Spurlin, all of Marietta; and Elizabeth Dozier Lansing and Evangeline Grace Lutz, both of Smyrna.
- The following students were named to the fall 2021-22 semester Dean's list at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio - Shelly Boehm, Ala Shaw and Samantha Siegle, all of Marietta; and Sloane Faller of Powder Springs.
- The following Marietta students were named to the fall 2021 semester Dean's list at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois - Annalise Burnett, Taylor Chiles, Andrew Swierenga and Evan Zhuo.
- Arjaye Johnson of Kennesaw and Sarah Anhalt of Mableton were named to the fall 2021 semester Dean's list at Ithaca College in Ithaca, New York.
- Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama announced that Jake Blalock of Acworth and Taylor Johnson of Kennesaw were named to the Cumberland School of Law's Dean's list for the fall 2021 semester.
- Kaitlyn Ketch of Acworth was named to the fall 2021 President's list at Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi.
- The following students were named to the fall 2021 semester Dean's list at the University of Tampa in Tampa, Florida - Jacob Harris of Acworth, Stephanie Jones of Kennesaw, Shelby Hagler of Marietta, and Jeremiah Wright of Powder Springs.
- The following students were named to the fall 2021 semester Dean's list at the University of New Hampshire in Durahm, New Hampshire - Alexzandria Sheppard of Acworth received Highest Honors and Lydia Milam of Marietta received Honors.
Never miss important local news from the MDJ
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.