- Emma Kalmbacher of Mableton was named to the Dean's list for the fall 2022 semester at The College of Saint Rose in Albany, New York.
- The following Marietta-area students were recently named to the
- LaGrange College fall 2022 semester Vice President of Academic Affairs' list - Dylan Bailey, Mya Brooks and Jacob Jeffords.
- McKenzie Lehr of Smyrna graduated with a degree in Business Administration - MBA from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia during commencement exercises in December 2022.
- Stacia Lehr of Smyrna graduated with a degree in Business Administration - MBA from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia during commencement exercises in December 2022.
- Katherine Berger of Marietta graduated with a Master of Arts in Theatre Education degree from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado at the end of the fall 2022 semester.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list for fall 2022 at Mississippi State - Madeline Nunez and Noah Martin, both of Acworth; Nathan Baxter, Gabby Valerio, Alysia Williams and Caroline Cunningham, all of Kennesaw; Mikayla Hicks of Mableton; and Carter Olszewski, Drake Harris, Mary Hedrick, Samuel Cooper, James Gatto, Sofia DeStefano, Laurel Belden and Alexis Greyard, all of Marietta.
- The following students were named to the President's list for fall 2022 at Mississippi State - Toby Fletcher and Katherine Ullmer, both of Acworth; Hensley Meilstrup and Sophie Van Herik, both of Kennesaw; Kaitlyn Brown, William Cardin, Anna Moeller, Sara Hedrick, Olivia Lumpkin, Sydney Sparger, Ainsley Kowalski, Mary Conway, Harrison Waddell, Haley Palmer, Luke Hand and Avery Webster, all of Marietta; William Raber, Ava Ferguson and William Dietz, all of Powder Springs; and Mary Bounds of Smyrna.
- Middle Tennessee State University student Laura Headlee of Kennesaw was among almost 70 students inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi to close out the fall 2022 semester.
- The following students were named to the fall 2022 Dean's list at Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina - Bryce Stanfield of Acworth; Townsend Amick and Alexis Fuson, both of Kennesaw; Chace Sledge of Mableton; Sydney Arkoette, Kaitlin Balog, Deen Deovic, Abigail Ethridge, Katherine Euston, Frances Hakes, Sean Hammen, Rya Hollaran, Caitlin Jaillet, Nichols Makuch, Chandier Parker, Ashlyn Pisciotta, Abigail Robertson and Erin Vaughn, all of Marietta; and Ava Shutze and Ella Shutze, both of Smyrna.
- The following students graduated for fall 2022 from Mississippi State University - Acworth residents, Alexa Santanastasio receiving a Bachelor of Science from MSU's College of Arts & Sciences and Alexis Weiss receiving a Bachelor of Arts Magna Cum Laude from MSU's College of Arts & Sciences; Marietta residents - Kyle Xhajanka receiving a Bachelor of Science from MSU's Bagley College of Engineering, Samuel Cooper receiving a Bachelor of Business Administration from MSU's College of Business and Drake Harris receiving a Bachelor of Business Administration from MSU's College of Business; Powder Springs resident - Savannah Howerton receiving a Bachelor of Science from MSU's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences; and Smyrna resident - Alexander Ramsey receiving a Bachelor of Science from MSU's Bagley College of Engineering.
- The following students were named to the fall 2022 Dean's list at Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee - Andrew Oliver, Evelyn Mendez and Lily King, all of Acworth; Caroline Worrall and Elizabeth Hicks, both of Kennesaw; Brycen Hart, Katherine Nicks, Pamela Newland and Shannon Galloway, all of Marietta; and Kathryn Newton and Will Duncan, both of Powder Springs.
- Maria Lara Sandoval of Marietta, who majors in Business Administration, was named to the Dean's list for the fall 2022 semester at Eastern Connecticut State University in Willimantic, Connecticut.
