♦ Bailey Striepling of Acworth and Caroline Sirk of Marietta were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
♦ Elizabeth Heinhold of Kennesaw was named to the fall 2020 semester honor roll at Dixie State University in St. George, Utah.
♦ Sierra Jenkins of Marietta was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.
