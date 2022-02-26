William Hardy of Powder Springs was among Berry College's top vocalists that performed recently in the annual Vocal Honors Recital at Bell Recital Hall in Ford Auditorium. The Vocal Honors Recital is a prestigious opportunity where students audition to be one of the nine chosen to perform. Each student performs two songs, including Operatic Literature, Art Song Literature and Musical Theatre.
Vivian Cassaniti of Marietta was recently initiated into the Georgia College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.
Edmond Cooper of Powder Springs graduated from Ohio University's College of Business in fall 2021.
The following students have graduated from Troy University in Troy, Alabama - Dominique Ellis of Austell, Trinity Stone of Kennesaw, Blair Robinson of Marietta and Oretha Roberson of Powder Springs.
Sydney Spencer of Marietta and Maribel Antunez-Uriostegui of Smyrna were named to the fall semester 2021 Dean's list at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio.
Michael Cabrera of Mableton, Sophia Corso of Marietta and Danielle Jack of Powder Springs were named to the fall 2021 President's list at Tallahassee Community College in Tallahassee, Florida.
Kenneth Cockes of Marietta was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Tallahassee Community College in Tallahassee, Florida.
Jaylen Parks of Acworth was named to the Dean's list at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania for the the fall 2021 semester.
Tanay Maheshwari and Karan Patel, both of Marietta, were among the over 1,800 students to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during a commencement ceremony at the Kohl Center on Dec. 19 in Madison, Wisconsin.
