Courtney Meyer of the Cumberland area was among students from Miami University who received degrees during the fall commencement on Dec. 9. Meyer graduated with a Master of Arts degree, majoring in Biology.
Missouri Western State University named 539 students to the Dean's Honor Roll for the fall 2022 semester. Among them were Hailey Crane of Kennesaw.
The following students were named to the Dean's list at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York for the fall semester of the 2022-2023 academic year - Nina Chambliss of Austell, who is in the civil engineering technology program; Tulasi Dacosta of Marietta, who is in the environmental science program; and Powder Springs residents - Rafael Ortiz, who is in the new media design program, and Olivia Morris, who is in the packaging science program.
Eli Pilger of Marietta was elected to serve on the 2023 University of Alabama's 2023 Interfraternity Council. Pilger was elected to Treasurer.
The College of Charleston announced that Magdalene Sullivan of Marietta was named to the Dean's list for fall 2022. Sullivan was majoring in Political Science.
The College of Charleston announced that the following were named to the President's list for fall 2022 - Kennesaw residents - James Cyganek, majoring in Computing in the Arts and Music, and Kylie Hines, majoring in Elementary Education; Marietta residents - Isabella Orndorff, majoring in Spanish; Lauren Tiffin, majoring in Public Health, and Gabrielle Jones, majoring in Art History and International Studies.
Austin Schwartz of Marietta was named to the President's list for the fall 2022 semester at Flagler College in St. Augustine, Florida.
Marietta residents Joseph Leidell, Camryn Lorick and Jason Seagraves were named to the Dean's list for the fall 2022 semester at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.
Marietta residents Harveste Cobb and Jack Wallace were named to the President's list for the fall 2022 semester at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.
The following students were named to the Dean's list honors for the fall 2022 semester at Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts - Nicholas Renteria of Acworth, Leila Simmons of Marietta and Olivia Frasco of Smyrna. All three are majoring in Media Arts Production.
Furaha Niyomurinzi of the Cumberland area graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in Madison, Wisconsin during the commencement ceremony at the Kohl Center on Dec. 18, 2022.
