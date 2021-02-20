♦ The Piedmont College Conservatory of Music and Department of Theatre will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel live on Feb. 25-28 at the Swanson Mainstage Theatre. The cast and crew include Jordan Hicks of Kennesaw and Chloe Vernex-Loset of Smyrna.
Maysen Moorehead of Kennesaw was named to the fall 2020 President’s list at Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio.
Katelyn Morgan and Danielle Schuller, both of Marietta, were named to the fall 2020 President’s list at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Diamira Elder of Marietta and John Eaton of Smyrna were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at James Madison University of Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Patrick Prahl of Kennesaw and Donald Gu of Marietta graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in a virtual commencement ceremony on Dec. 13, 2020.
Patrick Hepner of Smyrna was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey.
Tamar Shimon of Marietta was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at The University of Tampa in Tampa, Florida.
Jennifer Lofton of the Cumberland area and Bryan Long of Marietta graduated from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio for the fall 2020 semester.
The following students were named to the 2020 fall Dean’s list at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio — Sydney Spencer, Duncan Farquhar and Nick Viland, all of Marietta; and Maribel Antunez-Uriostegui of Smyrna.
The following students were named to the first semester 2020-21 President’s list at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio — Alex Adams, Carlin Blake, McKenna Mullican, Samantha Siegle and Shelly Boehm, all of Marietta; and Ean Levine of Smyrna.
The following students were named to the first sememster 2020-21 Dean’s list at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio — Ala Shaw and Peter Marous, both of Marietta; and India Belyeu of Smyrna.
Tulasi Dacosta of Marietta was named to the 2020 fall semester Dean’s list at the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York.
Frank Kalany of Marietta was among the approximately 800 students that graduated from Missouri University in Rolla, Missouri for the fall semester.
John Merritt of Marietta was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at The University of Hartford in West Hartford, Connecticut.
The following students graduated during the fall 2020 semester at Georgia State University in Atlanta — Yessenia Velez, Madison Clark, Julia Kelly, Thomas Ellis, Trent Laurentino, Brittiny Slicker, Ashley Alexander, Adaugo Okpareke, Celina Cotton, Brittny Huggins, Heather Hancock and Ilsong Mun, all of Acworth; Emiliano Nieto-Montiel, Andrea Buggs, Kiara Smith, Amari Jefferson, Simone Robinson, Glenn Dixon, Ajaysa Clay, Eniola Okuboyejo, Tasneem Shurbjy, Chantel Chase, Yazdan Navabi, Chanel Davenport, Jarrod Rolland, Olukorode Olukayode Megbope, Lyndsey Jackson, A’Zeyonna Hasty, Onyinye Okeke, Alondra Madrigal and Denajhae’ Clyde, all of Austell; Ifang Wang, Kristin Rehse, Fei Zhao, Douglas Hinton, Whitney Carnes, Sinara Moura, Haley Troxell, Jayla Tucker, Kaitlen Wood, Imani Smith, Dasia Byas, Precious Earley, Grayson Gunn, Haley Bird, Amberia Davis, Carolinna Bastos, Abigail Smith, Julia Rohrman, Hiba Amjad, Jordan Holifield, Romeo Onanga, Shamone Nelson, Miranda Williams, Deena Patel, Joon Ho Choi, Kathia Nunez Reyna and Sayali Kardile, all of the Cumberland area; Elisa Simpkins, Juli-Ann De Barros, Shakilah Jean-Baptiste, Cyrus Zeerak, Evan Kingsfield, Papa Diop, Redghy Jean, Sarah Wattkis, Octavia Bennifield, Alfredo Arevalo, Jasmine Woods, Danika Shaw, Amanda Mendoza, Zanayla Colden, Rebecca Eswine, Angel Maldonado, Kierra Mcintyre, Sydney Lundeberg, Samantha Jacob, Hanna Ryan, Katlyn Sammons, Dayana Barre, Rafaela Nouri Lacerda, Ahmed Alhuzali, Ahmed Omar, Kiersten Darnell, Sarah Bramblett, Katherine Thornburgh, Susan Davis and La-Keisha Williams, all of Kennesaw; Carmen Narvaez, Malik Cody, Grayson Burke, Morgan Durroh, Simone Kinnebrew, Sherese Martin, Kristin Harripaul, Carlos Escobar, Grace Thomsen, Monique Dulaire, Noel Maldonado, Felipe Martins, Savonne Sutton, Amy Comarda, Katlin Pettyjohn, Danielle Jones, Lauren Bolton and Yuzhen He, all of Mableton; Natalie Kump, Maria Misiura, Benjamin Souter, Destiny Young, Samin Esfandiari, Samar Khader, Mariah Rutledge, Adam Nichols, Luke Paolucci, Abraham Richmond, Issa Frampton, Yan Hai, Leslie Juarez, Marcus Evans, Merilyn Tran, Mibel Rodas, Moiz Rizwan, Eric Huelskamp, Steven Caruso, Toluwaleye Ogunkanmi, Vanessa Gonzalez, Shrish Singh, Christina Nguyen, Khalel De Castro, Marshall Falo, Seungho Chi, Shanita Wilson, Natalya Lazowska, Iman Holsey, James Bremner, Steve Santana, Marlene Cruz Rodriguez, Thaddeus Wilson, Agathe Nikiforou, Liria Molina Lozano, Daniel Brown, Nicole Crafton, Alejandra Tapia Batres, Chelsea Piccolo, Lubna Hirani, Rebecca Reagan, Chrystina-Sammantha Ricks-Gray, John Doan, Joshua Evans, Jenny Lin, Jarred Ward, Lauryn Wellington, Marisa Hall, Mariana Ortiz, Mabel Padilla, Mathews Shankute, Steven Kent, Tyler Poole, Jiawei Sun, Jordan King, Liset Mondragon, Maria Gomez, Jessica Marek, Dhananjay Khazanchi, Kristen Beard, Noah Sills, Daniela Orta-Rueda, Emily Sims, Yexin Huang, Badal Amin, Autumn Bailey, Gizelle Da Silva, Jennifer Teniente, Bukhari Khan, Margaret Fleming, Anisha Desai, Eileen Simpson, Adia Paulete, Erin Davison, Ra’Quan Singleton, Adrian Valdivia Roman, Betenia Tuwe, Corneille Adanou, Morgan Hatfield, Monjinder Singh, Roshna Shaji, Abumere Agboaye, Akintayo Fatunwase, Anya Pinkney, Daniel Smith, Danielle Spelfogel, Emily Roberts, Hyun Kim, Isis Martin, Jason Culp, Qingyuan Jiang, Nathan Kutsche, Robert Desin, Richard Phillips, Xiaofei Xue and Tajera Davy, all of Marietta; Shakyla Cooper, Miles Ede, Dwayne Noble, Roselyn Quarcoo, Avery Johnson, Alexis Hill, Nathaniel Tucker, Briana Douce, Jiaya Bennett, Aliyah Summerhill, Josephine Jean Baptiste, Fallon Legg-Jack, Jim Huamani, Henry Onwumbiko, Aaron Cooper, Kelli Royster, Moriah Turnbough, Favour Owolabi, William Oneal, Luis Perez, Jessica Williams, Brandi Beck, Gordon King and Princess Threatt, all of Powder Springs; and Shristi Bhattarai, Bailey Gafeney, Jonathan Hunter, Alexis Ferrell, Opeoluwa Adesokan, Jamirhan Jackson, Cydni Adams, Cameryn Rogers, Parris Guillard, Constantinos Nikiforou, Wenyan Lian, Leanne Walters, Tony Nguyen, Zarriah Nelson, Anne Krache, Amy Bergquist, Robert Jones, Jaiylah Carter, Perla Rangel Silva, Hans-Florian Moukeka, Kendra Bradley, Shaqual Worsham, Alexander Hatzikoutelis, Laura Carrington, Briyanna Carroll, Leslie Arroyo, Latoya Perry, Crystal Davis, Amber Ruff, Chris Brown, Lisero Mugula, Ansley Fowler, Savanna Solomon, Amber Fields, Bhavya Induri, Jarisa Allen, Anthony Lyles-Cowan and Zina Kasab, all of Smyrna.
The following Valdosta State University students graduated in the fall of 2020 — Kristi Parker and Erick Roziewski, both of Acworth; Shandeidra Jordan and Nia Phillips, of Austell; Ellen Wood of the Cumberland area; Julia Bezerra, Shelly Ann Bridgen, Jocelyn Humphries, Carrington Lewis and Jasmine Pinnock, all of Kennesaw; Nicholas Bell, Nicole Birch, Stephen Bruce, Yira Cruz Villaman, Elizabeth Gunter, Chaquita Laws, Caroline Meier, Megan Ostrowski Ndongi, Mathilde Petitpre-Harris, Sydneigh Pitts, Michael Puia and Olivia Welischar, all of Marietta; Javelina Beverley, Kamryn Brantley, Aviana Calderon, Micah Gibson and Latauisha Willis, all of Powder Springs; and Kayleah Brown, Laci Harris and Shana Rhodes, all of Smyrna.
