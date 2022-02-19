- Dhilan Paramesh of Marietta was named to the fall 2021 semester Dean's list at Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts.
- Broward Dickey of Smyrna was named to the fall 2021 semester Dean's list at the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford, Connecticut.
- The following Cobb County residents were named to the fall 2021 President's list at Reinhardt University in Waleska: Paolino Emanuel De Francesco, Nicole Elisabeth Licciardello, Jacqueline Alexis McCone and Olivia Autumn Ruzicka, all of Acworth; Brady Denis Hanak and Giovana Rachel Saintiv, both of Kennesaw; Celestin Ruhon Chung of Mableton; Brittany Lynn Cachussie, Cameron Alan Cochran, Solomon Imerial Hall, Kathryn Margaret Ryle and Angela Rose Sciacchitano, all of Marietta; and Olivia Ann Banks, Rachel Elaine Hutto, William Nathaniel Richardson, Caitlyn Alexa Santiago, Torrie Michelle Smith and David Brandon Starks, all of Powder Springs.
- The following Cobb County residents were named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Reinhardt University in Waleska: Megan Elizabeth Ingham, Isabel Rose Walkup and Lauren Marie Welte, all of Acworth; Sarah Arnett, Ryan Louis Bardwell, Mallory Grace Fisher, Evan Patrick-Pounds Quinones, Gavin Jehu Scaggs and Vincent Varsalona, all of Kennesaw; Allison Andriano, Hunters Ryan Arters, Tyler Isaiah Hallum, Nicholas Charles Hoskins, Carson Edward Kinney, Sierra Noel Ruetten and McKenzie Noel Wenzell, all of Marietta; Aminata Jeferr of Powder Springs; and Mason Scott King of Smyrna.
- Trinity Isabella Veras of Marietta was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Radford University in Radford, Virginia.
- Chris Euston of Marietta was named to the fall 2021 semester Dean's list at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine.
- Noah A. Martin of Acworth was among the 13 first-year Mississippi State University students were awarded prestigious 2021-22 Provost Scholarships.
- The following University of Mississippi students were named to the fall 2021 Dean's Honor Roll - Matthew Phillips, Richard Creasman, Ann Cole and Mary Pooser, all of Marietta.
- The following University of Mississippi students were named to the fall 2021 Chancellor's Honor Roll - Annabelle Van Essendelft of Kennesaw; Breanna Sewani of Mableton; and Devika Ganapathy, Stephanie Gardiner, William Brown, Elizabeth Dancila and John Cooper, all of Marietta.
- The following students were named to the fall 2021 President's list at the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina - James Cyganek of Kennesaw; and Shira Bezalel, Payton Wade and Andrew Horton, all of Marietta.
- The following students were named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina - Davis Cooper Andrew Smith, both of Marietta.
- Chloe Jondahl of Kennesaw graduate from Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri on Dec. 17 at JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri.
