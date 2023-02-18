- Trinity Isabella Veras of Marietta was named to the fall 2022 Dean's list at Radford University in Radford, Virginia.
- Sam Posey of Marietta was named to the Dean's list for the fall 202 semester at St. Olaf Collage in Northfield, Minnesota.
- The following students graduated from the University of Mississippi in December 2022: Kennesaw resident - Tristan Barton, who majored in General Business and received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the School of Business Administration. Marietta residents - Morgan Taylor, who majored in Multi-Disciplinary Studies and received a Bachelor of Multi-Disciplinary Studies degree from the General Studies; Nicole Sadej, who majored in Integrated Mktg. Communication and received a Master of Science degree from the Graduate School; Luke Reichert, who majored in General Business and received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the School of Business Administration; and Baylor Rainbow, who majored in Geological Engineering and received a B.S. in Geological Engineering degree from the School of Engineering. Smyrna residents - Cole Zabowski, who majored in History and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the College of Liberal Arts; and Carly Jones, who majored in University Studies and received a Bachelor of University Studies degree from the General Studies.
- Dwayne Brown of Marietta graduated with a Master of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice from Missouri State University in fall 2022.
- Sarah Anhalt of Mableton was named to the Ithaca College fall 2022 Dean's list.
- Jess Stephans of Acworth was among the 60-plus students who collaborated recently doing pro-bono work creating integrated communication plans for several area nonprofit organizations through The University of Alabama's Capstone Agency, UA's award-winning student-run, integrated communications firm. Students gathered for the 24-hour CreateAthon, now in its sixth year, to brainstorm and create plans and PR messaging for this year's clients: Alabama REACH, Asheville Poverty Initiative (N.C.), Boys and Girls Clubs of West Alabama, Family Counseling Service, Freshwater Land Trust, and Schoolyard Roots. The students' donated time was equivalent to $40,825.78.
- Bethanie Floyd of Marietta was named to Montclair State University's fall 2022 Dean's list. Floyd is a Nutrition and Food Science major.
- Emma Jacobs of Marietta was named to DePauw University's fall 2022 Dean's list.
- Marietta residents Halle Anderson, Megan Anderson and Alex Arkoette were recently named to the Dean's list at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia for the fall 2022 semester.
- Lindsay Kendrick, a native of Kennesaw, was recently initiated into the Georgia College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 213 new initiates from 10 universities during January 2023.
