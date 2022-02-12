Jonathan Springer of Kennesaw graduated in December 2021 from Clarion University of Pennsylvania in Clarion, Pennsylvania.
Miriam Shuker of Smyrna was named to the fall 2021 semester Trustees' list and Sydney Isaacs of Marietta was named to the fall 2021 semester President's list at Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont.
The following students were named to the fall 2021 semester Dean's list at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah - Justin Perez of Kennesaw; and Elliott Day, Garrett Smith and Gabriel Sanchez, all of Marietta.
Andrwe Protiva and Bri Zimmerman, both of the Cumberland area; and Hannah Saad of Mableton were named to the fall 2021 semester Dean's list at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.
Zion Walker of Mableton has enrolled at Eastern Connecticut State University in Willimantic, Connecticut for the spring 2022 semester.
Chloe Ellis of Smyrna was among the over 700 graduates to receive degrees at the fall commencement ceremony on Dec. 10 at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Kennesaw resident Zachary Musial was named to the fall 2021 semester Dean's list at Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island.
Sara James of Marietta has been named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio.
The following students graduated in December 2021 from the University of Mississippi - John Malone of Acworth; Kynnedi Taylor-Henry and Jasmine Toles, both of Marietta.
Kaitlyn Rodriguez of Marietta was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at the University of South Carolina in Aiken, South Carolina.
Kamden Batchik of Acworth was named to the fall 2021 President's list at Youngstown State University in Youngstown, Ohio.
Kamden Batchik of Acworth and Jacob Benio of Marietta were named to the fall semester 2021 Dean's list at Youngstown State University in Youngstown, Ohio.
Christopher Michael Alexander of Marietta graduated in December 2021 from Emporia State University in Emporia, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.