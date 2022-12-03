CampusNews_MBK1.jpg

Members of Georgia State University's My Brother's Keeper initiative met Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, center, during a day of community service at the Center Helping Obesity In Children End Successfully 6th Annual Thanksgiving Mobile Food Pantry on Nov. 19.
CampusNews_MBK2.jpg

Members of My Brother's Keeper at Georgia State University performed service to the community on Nov. 19 supporting distribution of meals to families in metro Atlanta during the holiday season.
