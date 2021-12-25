Belmont University students Reagan Tipton, Sydney Lee and Benjamin Carrington, all of Cobb County, performed in this year's production of "Christmas at Belmont." The students performed classic holiday favorites to help ring in the Christmas season, orignally broadcast on Dec. 20. Encore broadcasts are on PBS stations across the country on Christmas night, Dec. 25 at 9:30 p.m.
Yixuan Fan of Marietta earned the spring 2021 Dean's Award with Distinction at Colgate University.
Caroline Morris of the Cumberland area earned the spring 2021 Dean's Award for Academic Excellence at Colgate University.
The following students were named to the fall Dean's list at Piedmont University in Demorest - Zack Schramm, Kaitlin Isley and Madison Powers, all of Acworth; Jordan Hicks of Kennesaw; Orry Clements-Owens and Duke Wodetzki, both of Marietta; and Jack Gilsenan of Powder Springs.
The following students were named Dean's Scholars for the fall 2021 semester - Robert Graham of Acworth; Sarah Brooks of Kennesaw; Odalys Rendon, Leah Higginbotham, Eric Penland, Owen Helgesen, Halee Shapland, Olivia Bechtel and Laila Allen, all of Marietta; and Chase Morris and Emma McBrayer, both of Powder Springs.
Ashley May of Marietta and Briana Boggan of Powder Springs were named ot the Dean's list for the fall term at the University of Maryland Global Campus.
