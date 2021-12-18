- Kristie Rooks of Marietta in Cobb County was named to the Dean's list at Berkeley College for the spring 2021 semester.
- Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed more than 1,100 new initiates from 41 universities during November 2021. Among them were: Carson Maggio of Acworth, who was initiated at Birmingham-Southern College. Madelyn France of Kennesaw, who was initiated at the University of South Carolina - Columbia. Elaina Regier of Marietta, who was initiated at Johns Hopkins University.
- The students were named to Berry College's Dean's list for the semester: Megan Alexander of Marietta, Selena Angle of Kennesaw, Jordan Bailey of Kennesaw, Chloe Bar of Marietta, Bethany Barnett of Acworth, Erika Becerra Gutierrez of Kennesaw, Jason Bell of Powder Springs, Paige Bennett of Marietta, Aaron Bensley of Powder Springs, Cameron Bensley of Powder Springs, Leah Booth of Marietta, Karsen Brantley of Marietta, Charlotte Brown of Smyrna, Isabela Brown of Acworth, Nicholas Brunswick of Acworth, James Caddell of Marietta, Abigail Carlton of Acworth, Justin Carr of Marietta, Erin Cavanaugh of Smyrna, Riley Clark of Marietta, Riley Croker of Marietta, Isabella Decker of Marietta, Michaela Duncan of Marietta, Thea Dupree of Kennesaw, Samuel Edens of Marietta, Nathan Ellis of Acworth, Emily Estrada of Mableton, Zak Eustace of Marietta, Alexander Galloway of Kennesaw, Anthony Garcia of Kennesaw, Roggi Garcia of Kennesaw, Katherine Gray of Marietta, Christopher Hale of Acworth, Brooke Hansbrough of Powder Springs, Thomas Harlin of Marietta, Shaina Hidalgo of Marietta, Peter Jacobson of Marietta, Monee Judkins of Acworth, Cameron Kawa of Marietta, Emily Keller of Marietta, Caroline Lanier of Marietta, Grace Lawrence of Kennesaw, Eliza Lizdas of Marietta, Gianpaolo Longo of Powder Springs, Kyle Lowe of Acworth, Cydney Maddox of Marietta, Matthew Marshall of Mableton, Amanda Merrilles of Austell, Madeleine Meyer of Marietta, Abigail Mize of Smyrna, Emily Morrell of Powder Springs, Kristy Moss of Kennesaw, Connor Murphy of Marietta, Ethan Perlakowski of Powder Springs, Malynn Price of Powder Springs, Amani Pyron of Powder Springs, Hannah Ramey of Marietta, Shannon Rapp of Acworth, Heather Rea of Mableton, Alexandria Robertson of Powder Springs, Colton Simmer of Powder Springs, Anna Skowronski of Acworth, Sarah Smith of Marietta, Hunter Sneed of Kennesaw, Amy Solana of Powder Springs, Jasmine Sommer of Marietta, Madison Stephens of Marietta, Emma Stewart of Marietta, Nathan Stewart of Kennesaw, Kevin Stoddard of Marietta, Emily Stone of Marietta, Sarah Thorne of Powder Springs, Braedon Walkenhorst of Marietta, Jetaun Walker of Powder Springs, Audrey Weaver of Acworth, Malachi West of Acworth, Christopher Whaley of Kennesaw, Chloe White of Kennesaw, Olivia White of Kennesaw and Matthew Wilkinson of Marietta.
- Jacob Pitts of Smyrna was named to the Dean's List of Honors, Fall 2021 Day Program at Huntingdon College.
- Shota Suzuki of Kennesaw and Joseph Chestnutt of Marietta were named to the Dean's List of High Honors, Fall 2021 Day Program at Huntingdon College.
- The following Auburn University students were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines - Tanner Freise of Kennesaw and Andrew Lebish of Marietta.
- Belmont University congratulates students Jacob Yim of Marietta and Max Linkon of Smyrna who performed in this year's production of "Christmas at Belmont." The show premieres on Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. on NPT and PBS stations across the country, with encore broadcasts on NPT Christmas night at 9:30 p.m. This year's performance of "Christmas at Belmont," featuring nearly 650 student musicians and School of Music faculty, it promises an array of traditional carols, classical masterworks and seasonal favorites.
- Charlotte Foster of the Cumberland area, Carly Castro of Kennesaw and Ross Bryant and Erica Jordan, both of Marietta graduated from Berry College in December.
- Tamara Johnson of Powder Springs graduated from Hinds Community College for fall 201.
- Francis Okwuosah of Powder Springs was named to the fall 2021 Iowa Wesleyan University Dean's list.
- Anna Okraski of Powder Springs was named to the President's list for the fall 2021 semester at Davis & Elkins College in Elkins, West Virginia.
Campus News: The Week of Dec. 18
