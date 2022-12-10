Iyonka Strawn-Valcy of Acworth was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Strawn-Valcy was initiated at University of North Georgia.
Courtney Meyer of the Cumberland area has been applying the tools of science, education and conservation to become a leader in the conservation community. In December 2022, Meyer concluded a master's course of study with a Master of Arts in Biology from Miami University through Project Dragonfly. Since joining the Global Field Program (GFP) master's in 2019, Meyer has traveled to Belize and Kenya and conducted projects that have made a difference in the Atlanta area. Throughout Meyer's time in the GFP, Meyer developed a Master Plan - a kind of personal mission statement for what Meyer wanted to accomplish in the program. In many of Meyer's master's courses, Meyer designed projects that supported this plan, which culminated in a final portfolio, "Learning to Coexist with Coyotes in Georgia," presented in a Capstone course. Meyer works as a keeper at Zoo Atlanta.
Belmont University congratulated members of the Belmont Oratorio and orchestra who performed in Belmont School of Music Professor Jeffrey Ames's masterwork, Requiem for Colour. Over 450 students from Belmont's Oratorio and orchestra performed to an audience of more than 1,200 people in the Fisher Center for Performing Arts. Requiem for Colour was a dynamic storytelling event which paid musical homage to the sufferers and saviors, the casualties and champions of Black American peoples in a requiem or mass for the dead. Locals that participated include Max Linkon of Smyrna, Sydney Lee of Marietta and Reagan Tipton of Powder Springs.
