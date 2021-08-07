- Braden Murray of Acworth received a college scholarship from the Alabama Grocers Association for the 2021/2022 academic year.
- Michele Dawson of Marietta was named to the Provost's List at Troy University in Troy, Alabama for the summer semester/Term 5 of the 2020/2021 academic year.
- Nafeesah Solomon of Austell was named to the Chancellor's list at Troy University in Troy, Alabama for the summer semester/Term 5 of teh 2020/2021 academic year.
- Gaven House of Kennesaw and Yuqi Lan and Yaqi Zhong, both of Marietta, were named to the Dean's list for the spring 2021 semester at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.
- Sloane Saxon of Mableton and Chris Euston of Marietta was named to the Dean's list at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine for the winter semester ending in May 2021.
- The following students received the J. Mack Robinson College of Business Scholarship at Georgia State University - Cherechi Amalaha of Austell, Valeria Yacaman of Kennesaw, Flavia Perez of Mableton and Temiloluwa Fasoranti of Marietta.
- Alyssa McCravy of Acworth earned the Aggressor Adventures Scholarship from Georgia State University's J. Mack Robinson College of Business. This one-time scholarship was established in 2021 by Aggressor Adventures in honor of the company's 37th anniversary to present to a hospitality major interested in pursuing a career in the travel industry.
- The following Georgia State University College of Law students graduated at the conclusion of the spring 2021 semester - Wilson Born of Acworth; Joseph Allen, Rhonda Hill, Theodore Johnson, Brittany Stocus and Troy Viger, all of Kennesaw; Brittney Ewing and Ashley Johnson, both of Mableton; Marisa Ahlzadeh, Kristina Avera, Aldair Delibrado, Alex Estroff, Darian Harris, Elizabeth Kennedy, Cameron Lovell, Shanyun Lu, Jessica Luegering, Lawrence Ross and Scott St. Lifer, all of Marietta; and Neil Anderson, Sean Fields and Yasamine Jalinouszadeh, all of Smyrna.
- Michael Okpalefe of Mableton was named to the Dean's list for the spring 2021 semester at Peru State College in Peru, Nebraska.
- Matthew Lopes of Kennesaw received the Provost's Scholarship for the 2021-2022 academic year at Baylor University in Waco, Texas.
- Dawson Meadows of Marietta received the Dean's Scholarship for the 2021-2022 academic year at Baylor University in Waco, Texas.
Campus News: The Week of Aug. 7
