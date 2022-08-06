Phillan Green of Marietta graduated from Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont after the spring 2022 semester. Green completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.
Miriam Shuker of Smyrna was named to the Champlain College Trustee's list for the spring 2022 semester. The Trustee's list is for students achieving a 4.0 grade point average for two consecutive semesters. Shuker is currently enrolled as a Game Design major.
The following students graduated from Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri in spring 2022 - Nicholas Slater of Powder Springs and David Sundberg of Smyrna both graduated with a Master of Science, Defense and Strategic Studies.
The following students graduated May 13-14 from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in Madison, Wisconsin - Hassan Kheireddine of the Cumberland area graduated from the College of Letters and Science with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Sciences and Economics and Maddie Miller of Marietta graduated from the School of Human Ecology with a Bachelor of Science-Consumer Behavior and Marketplace Studies in Consumer Behavior and Marketplace Studies.
The following University of Maryland Global Campus students were named to the Dean's list for the spring semester - Ashley May of Marietta, Stephen Cameron of Powder Springs and Lamin Manka of Smyrna.
Nathan Petit of Kennesaw was named to the 2021-22 Dean's list at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado.
Dhilan Paramesh of Marietta was named to the Dean's list for the spring 2022 semester at Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts.
