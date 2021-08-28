- The following students graduated from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama during its summer commencement ceremonies on July 31 - Andrew Howard and Kambria Simmons, both of Acworth; Daniel Ash, Laban Brown, Bryce Burnette and Lauren Craig, all of Kennesaw; Tyler Samples of Mableton; Amber Chadwell, Jasmine Douresseaux, Elixabeth Goldberg, Carly Hochhauser, Adaya Jackson, Parker Smith, Taylor Thompson and Taelar Yost, all of Marietta; and Kaylie Seagraves of Powder Springs.
- Caroline Woodward of Marietta was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Woodard was initiated at University of Georgia.
- The following Huntingdon College students were named 2021-2022 Ambassadors - Shota Suzuki of Kennesaw and Brynn McGlamery of Marietta.
- Joy Harris of Kennesaw, Abby Wheelis of Marietta and Branan Cobb of Smyrna were all named to the Dean's list at Centre College in Danville, Kentucky for the winter/spring term.
