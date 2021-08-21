- The following students were named to the Dean's list at Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee, for the spring 2021 term - Lily King of Acworth; Kayla Smith of Austell; Hannah Hicks, Caroline Worrall and Joseph Worrall, all of Kennesaw; and Shannon Galloway, Kassidy Howard, Sarah Sartor and Tyler Smith, all of Marietta.
- Haluk Dogan of Marietta graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in Lincoln, Nebraska during commencement exercises from Aug. 13-14. Dogan earned a Doctor of Philosophy from the Office of Graduate Studies.
- The following students were named to the Distinguished Achivement list at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton - Christina Houston and John Mastracchio, both of Marietta; Andrew Waller of Powder Springs; and Maria Bruno Munoz of Smyrna.
- Keisa Ma of Kennesaw and Brooks Taylor of Marietta graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
- Tyler Crow of Marietta was among the students honored with Area Awards at the Performing Arts Department annual awards held this past spring at Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts. Crow received the award for Stage/Production Management.
- The following students graduated from the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega for the summer 2021 semester - Devon Wilson, Christopher Miller, Zackary Larson (Cum Laude) and Hunter Pittman (Cum Laude), all of Acworth; Blake Hunsucker and Leidy Bartlett, both of the Cumberland area; and Ethan Engel, Paul Johnston, Lukas Gottesman, Ariel Turner, Alexander Levandoski, Liam Wylie and Karetha Milton (Cum Laude), all of Marietta.
Campus News: The Week of Aug. 21
