- The following students were named to the Dean's list at Baylor University in Waco, Texas for the spring 2022 semester - Mary Claire Steele of the Cumberland area; Kamryn Kitchens of Kennesaw; Elizabeth Guttenberg and Braeden Swilley, both of Mableton; Catherine Camerieri of Marietta; and Kennedy Riley of Smyrna.
- The following students graduated from Baylor University in Waco, Texas for the 2020 and 2021 commencement ceremonies - Shalenna Monique Quinn of Acworth; Jack Michael Charles of Mableton (Cum Laude); Smith Wildman Brookhart V, Shelby Rose Estroff and Lindsey Helms Iler, all of Marietta; Madeline Grace LeBlanc (Cum Laud) and Kennedy Yenae Riley, both of Smyrna.
- The following students were named to the President's Honor Roll for summer 2022 at the University of North Georgia - Carolan Docker of Kennnesaw; and Sarah Beveridge and Colin McBride-Parker, both of Marietta.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list for summer 2022 at the University of North Georgia - Earle Layng of Acworth and Benjamin Schleier of Mableton.
- The following students graduated from the University of North Georgia for summer 2022 - Benjamin Davis of Acworth, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies; Alexandra Evans of Acworth, graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management; Lucy Hickey of Marietta, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Art; Stephanie Lankford of Powder Springs, graduated with a Master of Public Administration in Public Administration; Earle Layng of Acworth, graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing; Michael Mathis of Marietta, graduated with a Master of Arts in History without a Thesis; Andrea Mollick of Marietta, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology with a concentration in health and fitness; Emma Moss of Marietta, graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing; Stephanie Smith of Kennesaw, graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing; and Paige Whiteman of Acworth, graduated with an Associate of Arts in Business Administration Pathway.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list for the spring 2022 semester at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri - Justin Novellas of the Cumberland area; Ellie Epperson, Nick Ge, Sammy Hong and Rohan Ravirala, all of Marietta; and Aarav Dubey, Leah Fontenot and Ryan Githuku, all of Smyrna.
- University of Alabama student Erika Johnson of Acworth is participating in UA's Cooperative Education Program during the fall 2022 semester. Johnson is working for Brasfield & Gorrie. In the Cooperative Education Program, students alternate periods of full-time study with periods of full-time employment. This program offers work related to the academic major or career interests of each student.
- The following Marietta students graduated from Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois in May 2022 - Yifan Zhuo with a BA in English and Annalise Burnett with a BA in English Writing.
Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Never miss important local news from the MDJ
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.