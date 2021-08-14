- Wenqing Zhuo of Marietta was accepted to the Osteopathic Medicine program at the Sam Houston State University of College of Osteopathic Medicine in Huntsville, Texas.
- Joseph Pafumy of Kennesaw was among the 115 new medical students who received their white coat and took an oath during ceremonies held by Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine on Aug. 7 in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
- Meghan Dresdner of Marietta was honored with the Penelope Hirsch Student Directing Award by the Performing Arts Department at Emerson College, presented in conjunction with its annual awards this past spring.
- Lina Narita of Kennesaw graduated from Hinds Community College in Raymond, Mississippi during Summer 2021.
- Alexandra Evans of Acworth and Davis Herndon of the Cumberland area were named to the Dean's list at the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega.
- Trey N. Wade of Austell graduated from Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas for the spring 2021 term.
- Claudia Mitchell of Kennesaw, Sarah Martin of Marietta and Anna Rigby of Powder Springs were named to the President's list for the summer semester at Georgia College in Milledgeville.
- Madeline Harris of Kennesaw and Nicole Andrews of Marietta were named to the Dean's list for the summer semester at Georgia College in Milledgeville.
- Courtney M. Hess of Acworth was named to the Dean's Honor Roll for spring 2021 at Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas.
- Sally Langley of Kennesaw and Brandon McGirt of Mableton graduated from Troy University in Troy, Alabama for the summer semester and Term 5 of the 2020/2021 academic year.
- The following students graduated from Piedmont University in Demorest this summer - Kristy James of Acworth; Lydia Behrens, Nichole Brooks, Nicole Ioppolo, Jessica Kronauge, Cindy Mabary, Ola Ologunja, Regan Robinson and Dana Romero, all of Kennesaw; Donna Garcia, Katherine Philp and Emily Robinette, all of Marietta; and Nancy Martin of Powder Springs.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
MDJ News Updates
Recommended for you
Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Press Releases
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
State/Regional
Today's Weather
Wind: WNW @ 5mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 88°
Heat Index: 94°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 5mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 89°
Heat Index: 95°
UV Index: 10 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 4mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 90°
Heat Index: 97°
UV Index: 10 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 4mph
Precip: 30% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 90°
Heat Index: 97°
UV Index: 9 Very High
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SW @ 4mph
Precip: 50% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 90°
Heat Index: 96°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSW @ 5mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 86°
Heat Index: 91°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 5mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 87°
Heat Index: 92°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 5mph
Precip: 32% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 85°
Heat Index: 90°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SE @ 6mph
Precip: 64% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: SE @ 5mph
Precip: 61% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: SE @ 3mph
Precip: 48% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 80°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSE @ 3mph
Precip: 34% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 79°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.