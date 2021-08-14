  • Wenqing Zhuo of Marietta was accepted to the Osteopathic Medicine program at the Sam Houston State University of College of Osteopathic Medicine in Huntsville, Texas.
  • Joseph Pafumy of Kennesaw was among the 115 new medical students who received their white coat and took an oath during ceremonies held by Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine on Aug. 7 in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
  • Meghan Dresdner of Marietta was honored with the Penelope Hirsch Student Directing Award by the Performing Arts Department at Emerson College, presented in conjunction with its annual awards this past spring.
  • Lina Narita of Kennesaw graduated from Hinds Community College in Raymond, Mississippi during Summer 2021.
  • Alexandra Evans of Acworth and Davis Herndon of the Cumberland area were named to the Dean's list at the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega.
  • Trey N. Wade of Austell graduated from Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas for the spring 2021 term.
  • Claudia Mitchell of Kennesaw, Sarah Martin of Marietta and Anna Rigby of Powder Springs were named to the President's list for the summer semester at Georgia College in Milledgeville.
  • Madeline Harris of Kennesaw and Nicole Andrews of Marietta were named to the Dean's list for the summer semester at Georgia College in Milledgeville.
  • Courtney M. Hess of Acworth was named to the Dean's Honor Roll for spring 2021 at Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas.
  • Sally Langley of Kennesaw and Brandon McGirt of Mableton graduated from Troy University in Troy, Alabama for the summer semester and Term 5 of the 2020/2021 academic year.
  • The following students graduated from Piedmont University in Demorest this summer - Kristy James of Acworth; Lydia Behrens, Nichole Brooks, Nicole Ioppolo, Jessica Kronauge, Cindy Mabary, Ola Ologunja, Regan Robinson and Dana Romero, all of Kennesaw; Donna Garcia, Katherine Philp and Emily Robinette, all of Marietta; and Nancy Martin of Powder Springs.
