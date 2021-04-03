♦ Junmoke James of Marietta and Emma Camp of Smyrna were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
♦ The following students were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina — William P. Cantrell of the Cumberland area; Jack Perry Milani of Kennesaw; Spencer Hays Van Buskirk and Michael A. Wynne, both of Marietta; and Evangeline Grace Lutz and Lauren M. Scalise, both of Smyrna.
