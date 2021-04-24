♦ The following students were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines — Initiated at Florida International University was Kate Watnee of Smyrna and initiated at Mercer University were Yollaine Kaja of the Cumberland area; Whitney Kayitesi of Kennesaw; India Barnes of Marietta; Tracy Snider of Powder Springs; Fatima Ismail, Tiera Stuckey, Daniel Tanner and Fred Walker, all of Smyrna.
♦ Receva Duos of Marietta graduated from Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, Iowa in December 2020.
♦ The following students participated in the third annual Piedmont University Symposium on April 14 — Mattie Morris and Jason Grexa, both of Acworth; Jordan Hicks of Kennesaw; and Bradley Geiger, Catherine Wynns and Duke Wodetzki, all of Marietta. The event is becoming a tradition at Piedmont and is a celebration of research, creativity, and inquiry. Studies have shown that students who receive these kinds of engaged learning experiences are more resilient, persist in their education, and are nimble learners.
♦ Devika Lakshmi Ganapathy of Marietta, who is a member of Alpha Omicron Pi at the University of Mississippi, was recognized for being awarded the Sorority Woman of the Year award. UM Fraternity and Sorority Life hosted its annual Excellence Awards program on April 14. The program recognizes fraternity and sorority members, advisors and chapters who make great strides to improve the community.
♦ During the 26th Annual Research Conference held on March 26, Colton Glaze of Acworth was one of the four University of North Georgia students to receive awards for overall presentation skills, an oral presentation and a poster presentation. Glaze was the first-place winner of the oral presentation submission for “Borders and Identity in Bless me, Ultima (1972).”
♦ The following students recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines — Kristin Banks of Mableton was initiated at the University of Maryland, Baltimore campus; and Marietta residents — Emma Yoder was initiated at Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania, Gabriella Sonderegger was initiated at The University of the Pacific and Katie Strong was initiated at Clemson University.
♦ Jayson Taylor of Mableton and Jordan Bryce Byers of Marietta will graduate from Tallahassee Community College in Tallahassee, Florida on April 30 at 6 p.m. during a virtual commencement celebration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.