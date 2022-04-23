Mitzi Roukoski of Marietta was among the 48 inductees to The Gamma of Mississippi Chapter of The Phi Beta Kappa Society at Mississippi State University in Starkville, Mississippi. Phi Beta Kappa inductees are among the top 10% of their graduating class who have completed a broad range of liberal arts and sciences coursework, including foreign language study and mathematics. Honored on April 18 with an induction ceremony and dinner sponsored by MSU’s Office of the Provost and Executive Vice President, the students were selected for their extraordinary academic achievement in the arts and sciences.
Benjamin Emerson of Marietta, a Bob Jones University senior pursuing a Bachelors degree in Accounting, was hired before graduation as a accounting specialist at Reynolds & Moore in Atlanta.
Huntingdon College’s Office of Student Development is recognizing students who have served in leadership roles for the 2021–2022 academic year. Brynn McGlamery of Powder Springs and Jacob Pitts of Smyrna were Huntingdon College Ambassadors. These are students selected to serve as liaisons between the College and the community. A new group of ambassadors is chosen each year, with the term of one year of service. Taylor Chestnutt of Marietta also served as a Senator in the Student Government Association.
Mickeal Cadore of Marietta was inducted this April into The 1913 Society, the presidential ambassador corps of Georgia State University. Among the most prestigious student organizations at Georgia State University, ambassadors with The 1913 Society, named for the year the university was founded, serve as hosts for high-profile events and ceremonies. Members maintain excellent grades and carry themselves with poise and professionalism at all times.
