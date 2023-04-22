The following University of North Georgia students who showed promise, demonstrated creativity, displayed excellence, served others and exceeded all expectations had their moment in the spotlight during the annual Student Honors and Awards Day on April 4 in Dahlonega, April 5 in Gainesville and April 6 in Oconee. The students were: Acworth residents - Adaliene Childers who was awarded Jim G. Coone, Ph.D Community Service Award; Chase McLarty who was awarded Finance Excellence Award, Siler Scholar; and Paul King who was awarded Most Promising Student in Intermediate Arabic. Marietta residents - Emily Kane who was awarded Leadership in Art Award; Gail Spatt who was awarded MPA (Barry Friedman Legacy Award); and William Allen who was awarded Chinese Flagship Excellence Award.
A delegation from Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina participated in the spring session of the South Carolina Student Legislature from April 13-15, hosted by Clemson University. Audrey Huffman of Acworth was a member of the delegation.
The University of North Georgia hosted the 28th Annual Research Conference at the Dahlonega Campus in the Convocation Center on March 24. UNG undergraduate and graduate students from all disciplines and campuses shared their research and projects in poster sessions, performance pieces and panel presentations. Selection to present included the submission of a 250-word abstract. 105 submissions were accepted and presented at the conference, with 58 posters and 54 oral presentations. Local participants included Alyssa Pold of Acworth; Emily Kane of Marietta; and Abigail Buben and Madison Gale, both of Powder Springs.
