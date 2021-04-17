♦ Devika Ganapathy of Marietta was among the more than 200 University of Mississippi students to be honored among the 2020-21 class of Who’s Who at the University of Mississippi. The honorees were recognized for their achievements on April 9 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss.
♦ Shorter University’s Awards Day included presentations of awards of distinction to seniors who excelled in their major areas. Dr. Dana King, dean of the School of Education, presented the Middle Grades Education Award to McKenzie Dempsey of Acworth.
♦ Cathie-Allegra Nkabyo of Kennesaw was one of several Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine students who worked with Vicki T. Sapp, director of student engagement, diversity and inclusion and assistant professor at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, to present a series of lectures and workshops celebrating “Women’s HERStory” month in March. Nkabyo presented the Black Excellence in Medicine spotlight before speakers, Annie Deaver, LMSW.
