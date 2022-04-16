- The Belmont Speech and Debate team won the state title in historic fashion at the Tennessee Intercollegiate Forensics Association state tournament held at Pellissippi State Community College on March 26-27. The team spent the weekend debating hot topic issues and using their voices to stand up for the disadvantaged. In all twelve individual events offered at the tournament, Belmont University won seven "Top Novice" awards for first-year competitors and claimed the state championship in 10 of the 12 individual events. No other team in the history of the competition has won that many individual titles. In total, Belmont totaled 393 points throughout the course of the weekend, with the second highest ranking team only scoring 143 points overall. Marietta's Jasmine Pettus took second place in Programmed Oral Interpretation, third place in Radio Broadcasting, state champion and top novice in Poetry Interpretation and state champion an top novice in Informative Speaking.
- The following were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Jillian James and Emily Jimenez, both of Kennesaw, were initiated at Samford University and Alexis Karafiat of Marietta at Fordham University.
- The University of Alabama honored the achievement of numerous students, faculty and staff during the annual Tapping of the Mound ceremony on April 8. As a part of the ceremony, several students were inducted into the Mortar Board National Honor Society. Mortar Board, a national honor society for men and women, is based on leadership, scholarship and service. It is one of the highest honors that can be granted to seniors. Members must display outstanding dedication to service and leadership. Local students included Emily Roach of Marietta and Anna Morrow of Smyrna.
- Roach was also inducted into the Anderson Society at the University of Alabama. The Anderson Society, a senior honorary, was founded at the university in 1975 and seeks to promote excellence in student leadership and service as well as high academic standards. Each year, 24 members are selected in recognition of their significant contributions to the university.
- Slippery Rock University in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania hosted its annual Celebration of Achievement awards ceremony April 5, at the Smith Student Center, recognizing faculty and students for their outstanding contributions in the areas of academics, research, scholarship and creative activities. The highlight of the annual event is the announcement of the university's finalist for the Syed R. Ali-Zaidi Award for Academic Excellence, which is given to a graduating senior in Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education who exemplifies academic excellence and involvement. The 2022 finalist is Emma Yoder, a senior mathematics major from Marietta.
- The following University of Georgia students were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines - Jaaie Varshney of Kennesaw and Tyler Hunt of Smyrna.
- The University of Mississippi selected 170 students to be honored in the 2021-22 class of Who's Who Among Students at the university. Among them were Marietta residents Devika Ganapathy and Stephanie Gardiner.
- Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 578 new initiates from 25 universities during March 2022. Among them were Bryan Tran of Kennesaw, who was initiated at Davidson College; Kathleen Iacobelli of Marietta, who was initiated at Presbyterian College; and Christina Saliba of Smyrna, who was initiated at Florida State University.
- Christina Saliba of Smyrna was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Saliba was initiated at Florida State University.
- On April 9, Western Governors University celebrated the resilience and dedication of more than 700 new graduates who have earned their bachelor's and master's degrees in recent months including Janece Knight and Shelley Gibbins, both of Marietta.
- The Auburn University Alumni Engineering Council inducted seven new members to the group, including Jamie Welch of Marietta, during its annual spring meeting on April 8. Welch, President and CEO of freight shipping company Dubolyu Logistics, earned his degree in mechanical engineering from Auburn in 1994. Each council class is active for five years. The Auburn Alumni Engineering Council was established in 1965 and is a group of Auburn Engineering alumni who work together to support the vision and goals of the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering. The council meets twice annually to assist and advise the college, and its members serve on a variety of committees geared to the mission and operation of the college. Council members are an active and valued component of the College of Engineering family.
