The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama awarded 2,362 degrees during its fall commencement ceremonies on Dec. 10-11 -

  • Meredith Barney of Marietta (30066) received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
  • John Beddingfield of Marietta (30067) received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
  • James Bethea of Atlanta (30339) received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
  • Kamryn Clark of Marietta (30066) received a Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences
  • Julia Cohen of Marietta (30067) received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences
  • Edward Ellis of Marietta (30064) received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
  • Sean Gibbon of Marietta (30062) received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
  • William Harper of Marietta (30064) received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
  • Donisha Harrison of Smyrna (30082) received a Master of Science in Human Environmental Sciences
  • Alyssa McMillan of Acworth (30101) received a Bachelor of Science
  • Abbie Merker of Marietta (30066) received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
  • Amanda Mills of Kennesaw (30152) received a Master of Science
  • Robert Reeves of Marietta (30062) received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
  • Galen Richardson of Kennesaw (30152) received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences
  • Noah Strong of Powder Springs (30127) received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
  • Asher Susman of Marietta (30068) received a Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences
  • Christian Swann of Mableton (30126) received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
  • Aliceson Vaughn of Smyrna (30082) received a Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences
  • Emily Wacker of Powder Springs (30127) received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing
  • Barbara Whitesell of Marietta (30064) received a Bachelor of Arts
  • Qing Xiao of Smyrna (30082) received a Doctor of Philosophy
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.