A total of 11,224 students enrolled during Spring Semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).
The UA dean's and president's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
Local students listed:
- Javier Rodriguez of Tuscaloosa (35401)
- Josie Hinrichs of Wilsonville (35186)
- McKayla Andersen of Acworth (30101)
- Madeeha Aziz of Acworth (30101-2653)
- Chloe Black of Acworth (30101)
- Katherine Curd of Acworth (30101)
- Wendy Faulkner of Acworth (30101)
- Emily Hoffmann of Acworth (30101)
- Erika Johnson of Acworth (30101-2625)
- Sophia Keely of Acworth (30101)
- Ashleigh Ketch of Acworth (30101-3580)
- Robert Lang of Acworth (30101)
- Jordan Marchese of Acworth (30101)
- Blake Ptak of Acworth (30101)
- Jackson Fryburger of Atlanta (30339)
- Elizabeth Harmon of Atlanta (30339)
- Rex Hellmann of Atlanta (30309)
- Megan Lawson of Austell (30106)
- Ericka Logan of Austell (30106)
- A'Leeyah Ponder of Austell (30168)
- Audrey Lersch of Canton (30115)
- Zaid Anshasi of Kennesaw (30152)
- Lindsey Dennis of Kennesaw (30152)
- Erika Garcia of Kennesaw (30152-4780)
- Mitchell Gilbert of Kennesaw (30152)
- Ansley Granato of Kennesaw (30144)
- Grace Granato of Kennesaw (30144)
- Julianne Koebel of Kennesaw (30152)
- Jared Krivo of Kennesaw (30152)
- Hannah Kunin of Kennesaw (30152)
- Emily Maguire of Kennesaw (30152)
- Shabari Patterson of Kennesaw (30144)
- Kyle Potrawski of Kennesaw (30152)
- Macy Radcliffe of Kennesaw (30144)
- Ronald Serio of Kennesaw (30152)
- Tiana Taliaferro of Kennesaw (30152)
- Kennedy Winston of Kennesaw (30152)
- Lauren Ordan of MARIETTA (30062)
- Kristen Barnes of Mableton (30126)
- Jazmyne Biddings of Mableton (30126)
- Courtney Raymer of Mableton (30126)
- Katherine Stanek of Mableton (30126)
- Morgan Alexander of Marietta (30066)
- Samuel Allen of Marietta (30062)
- Logan Barney of Marietta (30066)
- Mia Battoglia of Marietta (30062)
- Lillie Boring of Marietta (30066)
- Charles Brady of Marietta (30062)
- Nathan Braun of Marietta (30062)
- Maxwell Brown of Marietta (30068)
- Katherine Buzzard of Marietta (30062)
- Ansley Carr of Marietta (30064)
- Lauren Conner of Marietta (30068)
- Drew Dewitt of Marietta (30068)
- Alexa Ellis of Marietta (30062)
- Elizabeth Ellis of Marietta (30064)
- Noah Estroff of Marietta (30062)
- Katherine Fadus of Marietta (30064)
- Meyer Flaherty of Marietta (30062-2037)
- Lauren Folsom of Marietta (30064)
- Stephanie Geng of Marietta (30068)
- Corbin Glancy of Marietta (30066)
- Joely Goss of Marietta (30066)
- Grace Hardy of Marietta (30062)
- Katherine Harmon of Marietta (30064)
- Emily Hill of Marietta (30062)
- Helen Hodgetts of Marietta (30062)
- Gabriel Hrib of Marietta (30066)
- Lauren Johnson of Marietta (30064)
- Kaitlin Jones of Marietta (30068)
- Brian Kent of Marietta (30068)
- Gabrielle Malafronte of Marietta (30008)
- Andrew Mayne of Marietta (30066-1241)
- Michael McCabe of Marietta (30062)
- Avery Mellen of Marietta (30062)
- Morgan Meneide of Marietta (30062)
- Natalie Miller of Marietta (30064)
- Morgan Milz of Marietta (30066)
- Stephanie Mire of Marietta (30062-8102)
- Cassandra Montgomery of Marietta (30062)
- Peter Murphy of Marietta (30066)
- Erin Opalicki of Marietta (30064)
- Deven Patel of Marietta (30068)
- Lukas Phipps of Marietta (30064-5903)
- Caleb Pierce of Marietta (30064)
- Elias Pilger of Marietta (30068)
- Grant Polinski of Marietta (30062)
- Rebecca Pollock of Marietta (30068)
- Michela Poma of Marietta (30062)
- Matthew Preston of Marietta (30066)
- Connor Rable of Marietta (30064)
- Alyce Reddick of Marietta (30064)
- Adam Reed of Marietta (30068)
- Emily Roach of Marietta (30068)
- Kayla Roberson of Marietta (30064)
- Ashley Robinson of Marietta (30068)
- Ryan Seckman of Marietta (30068)
- Aidan Sherlock of Marietta (30066-3549)
- Caroline Sigman of Marietta (30064)
- Kendall Storr of Marietta (30062)
- Katelyn Sumner of Marietta (30064)
- Riley Taylor of Marietta (30062)
- Madison Voyda of Marietta (30062-4679)
- Taylor Watson of Marietta (30064)
- Ally Weinstein of Marietta (30064)
- Caroline Willoughby of Marietta (30068)
- Brian Yapkowitz of Marietta (30068-3162)
- Jack Young of Marietta (30064)
- Caroline Baldovin of Marietta (30066)
- Hunter Brown of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Sydney Bolin of Powder Springs (30127)
- Amy Bush of Powder Springs (30127-6408)
- Jalen Ford of Powder Springs (30127)
- Caroline Lee of Powder Springs (30127)
- Isabella Parker of Powder Springs (30127)
- Kaylee Reese of Powder Springs (30127)
- Eryn Render of Powder Springs (30127)
- Wyatt Young of Powder Springs (30127)
- Kennedy Zachery of Powder Springs (30127)
- Caroline Cohen of Smyrna (30082)
- Caitlin Hawk of Smyrna (30080)
- Sarah Laufer of Smyrna (30080)
- Anna Morrow of Smyrna (30082)
- Annalee Neese of Smyrna (30080)
- Bryce Raymond of Smyrna (30082-4616)
- Jessica Rowe of Smyrna (30080)
- Samantha Sexton of Bluffton (29909)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.