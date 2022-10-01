More than 2,000 students graduated from Georgia State University during the summer 2022 semester.
Local graduates include:
- Omar Mejia of Marietta (30068) earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Political Science with a concentration in International Affairs, with Global Scholar Distinction.
- Amari Allen of Marietta (30064) earned degrees in the Joint Master of Business Administration/Master of Health Administration Program.
- Abdullah Alyami of Atlanta (30339) earned a Master of Science degree in Respiratory Therapy.
- Aaron Avera of Austell (30106) earned a Specialist In Education degree in Educational Leadership.
- Ana Carolina Castro of Marietta (30066) earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration.
- Alejandra Cervantes of Marietta (30060) earned Bachelor of Business Administration, majoring in Finance and Real Estate.
- Austin Cline of Marietta (30066) earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, with a major in Film And Media.
- Anna Cole of Marietta (30068) earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Kinesiology And Health.
- Allison Collins of Acworth (30101) earned a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree.
- Alexander Dawson of Marietta (30064) earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, with a major in Film And Media.
- Ashante Fields of Smyrna (30080) earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Psychology.
- Amanda Glass of Acworth (30101) earned a Master of Occupational Therapy degree.
- Alana Johnson of Kennesaw (30152) earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Journalism with a concentration in Public Relations.
- Aspen Kemmerlin of Marietta (30062) earned a Master of Arts degree in Anthropology with a concentration in Museum Anthropology.
- Aisha Kirkland of Atlanta (30339) earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Psychology.
- Aaron Marshall of Austell (30106) earned an Associate of Arts degree with studies in Film.
- Alyssa McCravy of Acworth (30101) earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, with a major in Hospitality Administration.
- Ashley Meacham of Smyrna (30082) earned a Master of Arts degree in Psychology.
- Abigail Janeira of Acworth (30101) earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science.
- Avarie Norman of Marietta (30064) earned an undergraduate certificate in Teaching English as a Foreign Language.
- Andrew Okwuosah of Powder Springs (30127) earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Journalism with a concentration in Multimedia Reporting.
- Alexa Ortiz of Mableton (30126) earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Journalism with a concentration in Public Relations.
- Amaiya Parker of Powder Springs (30127) earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
- Alant Powell of KENNESAW (30144) earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.
- Arielle Roberts of Marietta (30060) earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Kinesiology And Health.
- Anvita Velagapudi of Marietta (30062) earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
- Bridget French of Austell (30106) earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health.
- Charleigh Angelle of Powder Springs (30127) earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, with a major in Psychology.
- Chelsea Batchelder of Acworth (30101) earned a Master of Arts degree in Anthropology with a concentration in Museum Anthropology.
- Chris Campagna of Marietta (30067) earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Marketing.
- Christine-Rose De Leon of Kennesaw (30144) earned an Associate of Science degree.
- Christopher Fickle of Smyrna (30080) earned a Master of Science in Information Systems degree, with a concentration in Enterprise Systems.
- Carla Feitosa of Smyrna (30080) earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, with a major in Managerial Sciences.
- Catrina May of Smyrna (30080) earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Mathematics & Statistics, with a concentration in Mathematics.
- Cameron Miles of Marietta (30066) earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration.
- Claire Mobley of Acworth (30101) earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in English with a concentration in Creative Writing.
- Celeste Murillo of Austell (30106) earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, with a major in Marketing.
- Christopher Rawdon of Kennesaw (30144) earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Kinesiology, with a concentration in Exercise Physiology.
- Carmen Hernandez of Acworth (30101) earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Political Science with a concentration in International Affairs.
- Ceriah Richard of marietta (30064) earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Journalism with a concentration in Public Relations.
- Cheetah Tran of Atlanta (30339) earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions.
- Christopher Vidmar of Marietta (30062) earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Sociology, with a concentration in Gender and Sexuality.
- Chyna Wilson of Powder Spgs (30127) earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health.
- David Brewer of Smyrna (30080) earned a Master of Science degree in Chemistry.
- Daniel Castro of Marietta (30066) earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration.
- Dia Davis of Smyrna (30080) earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Business Economics and Managerial Sciences.
- Dana Herens of Powder Spgs (30127) earned a Master of Occupational Therapy degree.
- Destiny Masha of Kennesaw (30144) earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
- Devin Pushee of Powder Springs (30127) earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
- Deeksha Rokle of Atlanta (30339) earned a Master of Science in Information Systems degree, with a concentration in Big Data Analytics.
- Dennis Sanders of Smryna (30339) earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, with a major in Finance.
- Esther Agoda of Mableton (30126) earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice with a concentration in the legal studies track.
- Emily Bell of Marietta (30062) earned a Master of Occupational Therapy degree.
- Edmond Green of Marietta (30064) earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, with a major in Finance.
- Elisabeth Hayhome of Marietta (30062) earned a Master of Arts In Teaching degree in Social Studies Education with a concentration in History.
- Evan Morton of Acworth (30101) earned a Master of Business Administration degree, with a concentration in Real Estate.
- Fiyinfoluwa Otun of Austell (30168) earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Computer Science.
- Gizelle Da Silva of Atlanta (30339) earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree with a concentration in Law and Society.
- Gennie Hendrick of Austell (30168) earned a Master of Science degree in Communication Sciences & Disorders.
- Gamaliel Nwachukwu of Kennesaw (30144) earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, with a major in Computer Information Systems.
- Gabe Terlesky of Marietta (30068) earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration.
- Gaelle Vieux of Kennesaw (30144) earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, with a major in Accounting.
- Ha Dang of Kennesaw (30152) earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health.
- Hannah Jepson of Acworth (30101) earned a Master of Science degree in Communication Sciences & Disorders.
- Hawa Sylla of Acworth (30101) earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.
- Idowu Faro of Marietta (30060) earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Art with a concentration in Studio Art.
- Isabel Graciano of Smyrna (30082) earned an Associate of Arts degree with studies in Film.
- Ines Herrera of Marietta (30066) earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, with a major in Marketing.
- Juny Carvajal Villanueva of Atlanta (30339) earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Special Education.
- Jasmine Cruz of Kennesaw (30152) earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health.
- Jesse Edmond of Marietta (30064) earned a Master of Arts degree in Psychology.
- Jacob Fikse of Smyrna (30080) earned a Master of Science degree in Commercial Real Estate.
- Jorge Gonzalez of Powder Springs (30127) earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Art.
- Jana Haddad of Smyrna (30080) earned a Master of Business Administration degree, with a concentration in Business Analysis.
- Jordan Hill of Marietta (30066) earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
- Jacob Jones of Smyrna (30082) earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, with a major in Finance.
- Jade Matthews of Smyrna (30080) earned a Master of Public Health degree, with a concentration in Health Promotion & Behavior.
- Jason McLean of Marietta (30060) earned a Master of Public Health degree, with a concentration in Health Management & Policy.
- Jazlyn Milsap of Marietta (30064) earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree with a concentration in Law and Society.
- Jessica Rosales of Marietta (30064) earned a Master of Occupational Therapy degree.
- Jocelyn Ruiz of Marietta (30060) earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science.
- Jacqueline Shemaria of Marietta (30068) earned a Master of Science degree in Health Sciences, with a concentration in Nutrition.
- Jewel Smith of Acworth (30101) earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, with a major in Psychology.
- Jon Starnes of Austell (30106) earned a Master of Public Health degree, with a concentration in Epidemiology.
- Justice Theodros of Acworth (30101) earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, with a major in Marketing.
- Jarrisha Watson of Smyrna (30080) earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Psychology.
- Jordan Williams of Kennesaw (30144) earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Kinesiology And Health.
- Kidist Bayu of Atlanta (30339) earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions.
- Kensie Correa-Blackledge of Marietta (30066) earned a Master of Science degree in Marketing, with a Graduate Certificate in Brand & Customer Management.
- Kyle Castro of Austell (30106) earned a Juris Doctor degree.
- Kennedy Crandell of Marietta (30008) earned a Master of Science In Analytics degree, with a concentration in Data Science in Business.
- Kaylee Faulkner of Mableton (30126) earned a Master of Arts degree in Political Science with a concentration in International and Comparative Politics.
- Kiara-Monae Johnson of Acworth (30101) earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Psychology.
- Kevin Ugoagwu of Marietta (30060) earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration.
- Kristie Vastey of Kennesaw (30152) earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
- Kayla Walker of Austell (30168) earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration.
- Kateryna Yarosiuk of Marietta (30062) earned a Master of Business Administration degree.
- Laura Price of Acworth (30101) earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Criminal Justice in the Crime and Justice track.
- Laura West of Marietta (30067) earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science.
- Mary Leigh Amerein of Marietta (30062) earned a Master of Occupational Therapy degree.
- Megan Blanks of Smyrna (30080) earned a Master of Science degree in Marketing with a Graduate Certificate in Brand & Customer Management.
- Melanie Fan of Smyrna (30080) earned a Master of Business Administration degree, with a concentration in Marketing.
- Meera Changela of Marietta (30068) earned degrees in the Joint Master of Business Administration/Master of Health Administration Program.
- Matilla Charles of Marietta (30008) earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
- Marlena Eshmon of Marietta (30066) earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice with a concentration in the legal studies track.
- Marque Hodge of Mableton (30126) earned a Master of Science degree in Health Sciences, with a concentration in Health Informatics.
- Mary Hoyer of Marietta (30060) earned a Master of Science degree in Communication Sciences & Disorders.
- Maha Hussain of Kennesaw (30152) earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science.
- Miel Lewis of Marietta (30064) earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, with a concentration in Graphic Design.
- Muhammed Lowe of Powder Springs (30127) earned a Master of Public Health degree, with a concentration in Epidemiology.
- Marlen Maldonado of Mableton (30126) earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
- Michelle Ogrodnick of Mableton (30126) earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Public Health, with a concentration in Health Promotion & Behavior.
- Margaret Hester of Marietta (30068) earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, with a major in Psychology.
- Marilyn Revilla of Kennesaw (30152) earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Psychology.
- Maziyar Salehian-Zandi of Kennesaw (30144) earned a Master of Business Administration degree.
- Melissa Salgado of Marietta (30008) earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, with a major in Marketing.
- Michael Wynne of Marietta (30062) earned a Master of Professional Accountancy degree.
- Nigel Carter of Austell (30106) earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science.
- Natalia Dutra of Kennesaw (30152) earned a Master of Arts degree in Political Science with a concentration in General Political Science.
- Natalie Euchler of Atlanta (30339) earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Psychology.
- Nancy Gaither of Atlanta (30339) earned a Master of Arts degree in Philosophy with a concentration in History of Philosophy.
- Nala Handley of Marietta (30062) earned an Associate of Arts degree with studies in Art.
- Nelly Kinyanjui of Acworth (30101) earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, with a major in Finance.
- Nalinaksha Singh of Powder Spgs (30127) earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science.
- Nicole Sudduth of Smyrna (30080) earned an Associate of Arts degree with studies in Political Science.
- Nicole Thompson of Marietta (30066) earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions.
- Nadea Walters of Austell (30106) earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, with a major in Accounting.
- Nyla Ward of Mableton (30126) earned an Associate of Science degree.
- Olajumoke Luwoye of Austell (30106) earned an Associate of Science degree.
- Parth Patel of Smyrna (30082) earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, with a major in Accounting.
- Patrick Rogers of Mableton (30126) earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, with a major in Film And Media.
- Pengcheng Wang of Smyrna (30080) earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Computer Information Systems.
- Ruben Aguero of Marietta (30067) earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Political Science with a concentration in International Affairs.
- Rhea Holford of Kennesaw (30152) earned a Master of Education degree in Elementary Education, with a concentration in Elementary Literacy.
- Robert Hulsey of Kennesaw (30144) earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Accounting and Finance.
- Rachel True of Marietta (30067) earned degrees in the Joint Master of Business Administration/Master of Health Administration Program.
- Robert Washington of Atlanta (30339) earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration.
- Rhokaya Watts of Smyrna (30080) earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, with a major in Hospitality Administration.
- Spencer Gaddis of Smyrna (30080) earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, with a major in Real Estate.
- Steven Garcia of Smyrna (30080) earned a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree.
- Shekasha Brown of Marietta (30008) earned a Master of Science in Interdiscplinary Studies degree with a concentration in Criminal Justice Administration.
- Shaquille Kokumo of Marietta (30064) earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Political Science with a concentration in the pre-law track.
- Sami Lesloom of Atlanta (30339) earned a Master of Science degree in Respiratory Therapy.
- Shaharyar Masood of Marietta (30008) earned a Master of Arts degree in Philosophy.
- Salithia Mcduffie of Marietta (30060) earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration.
- Sharon Okiche of Austell (30106) earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics with a concentration in the pre-medical track.
- Sheridawn Peden of Marietta (30008) earned a Master of Arts degree in Religious Studies, with a concentration in Religion And Aging, and a Graduate Certificate in Gerontology.
- Shayla Riley of Atlanta (30339) earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration.
- Sarah Welborn of Acworth (30101) earned a Master of Science degree in Communication Sciences & Disorders.
- Theodore Chatzikonstantinou of Kennesaw (30152) earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, with a major in Film And Media.
- Tyler Clark of kennesaw (30152) earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, with a major in Business Economics.
- Torie Hayes of Atlanta (30339) earned an Associate of Arts degree with studies in Journalism.
- Thuan Ho of Atlanta (30339) earned a Master of Business Administration degree.
- Terrell Kirkland of Powder Springs (30127) earned an Associate of Arts degree with studies in Film.
- Thaddius Macon of Marietta (30068) earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science.
- Tiana Morrison of Acworth (30101) earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
- Tina Sigari of Marietta (30066) earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science.
- Tracy Stubbs of Smyrna (30082) earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree with a concentration in Sport Administration.
- Uchechukwu Mbaezue of Marietta (30064) earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Neuroscience.
- Umber Patel of Marietta (30062) earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, with a major in Marketing.
- Vanessa Chan of Marietta (30062) earned a Master of Arts In Teaching degree in Science Education with a concentration in Broad-Field Science.
- Varshith Yelamanchili of Marietta (30068) earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, with a major in Computer Information Systems.
- William Kemp-Wilcox of Austell (30106) earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Communication, with a concentration in Moving Image Studies.
- Woodrow McEntyre of Marietta (30062) earned a Master of Science degree in Commercial Real Estate.
- Wendelle Ocampo of Mableton (30126) earned a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree.
- William Rauton of Smyrna (30080) earned a Master of Science degree in Commercial Real Estate.
- Yuririana Pineda of Marietta (30008) earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health.
- Zakia Gray of Kennesaw (30144) earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
