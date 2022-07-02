Georgia State University's College of Law conferred degrees to more than 150 students at the end of the spring 2022 semester. Law graduates were honored during the college's hooding ceremony on May 13 at Center Parc Stadium.
Local Law graduates were:
Daniela Hoolihan of Smyrna (30080), who earned a Master of Laws degree in the Foreign Bar Track concentration
Narges Nekooei of Atlanta (30339), who earned a Master of Laws degree in the Foreign Bar Track concentration
Dagem Araya of Atlanta (30339), who earned a law degree (Juris Doctor)
Othman Awad of Marietta (30064), who earned a law degree (Juris Doctor)
Shykeena Blanton of Athens (30606), who earned a law degree (Juris Doctor)
Melissa Davies of Smyrna (30082), who earned a law degree (Juris Doctor)
Nicole Deloach of Mableton (30126), who earned a law degree (Juris Doctor)
Robert Evans of Mableton (30126), who earned a law degree (Juris Doctor)
Madison Gibbs of Marietta (30067), who earned a law degree (Juris Doctor)
Jacquelyn Godden of Smyrna (30080), who earned a law degree (Juris Doctor)
Brianna Hagood of Acworth (30101), who earned a law degree (Juris Doctor)
Robert Halvorson of Marietta (30062), who earned a law degree (Juris Doctor)
Griffin Ingraham of Marietta (30068), who earned a law degree (Juris Doctor)
William Janousek of Atlanta (30339), who earned a law degree (Juris Doctor)
Alyson Kapper of Atlanta (30339), who earned a law degree (Juris Doctor)
Amber Maynard of Powder Spgs (30127), who earned a law degree (Juris Doctor)
Lauren Meeler of Smyrna (30080), who earned a law degree (Juris Doctor)
Ellen Messer of Atlanta (30339), who earned a law degree (Juris Doctor)
Avery Minnick of Marietta (30064), who earned a law degree (Juris Doctor)
Tiffany Nanguy of Marietta (30062), who earned a law degree (Juris Doctor)
Kevin Schukle of Milton (30004), who earned a law degree (Juris Doctor)
Joel Shafer of Atlanta (30345), who earned a law degree (Juris Doctor)
Caleb Stack of Savannah (31411), who earned a law degree (Juris Doctor)
Bonnie Stinson of Smyrna (30080), who earned a law degree (Juris Doctor)
Roderick Trujillo of Marietta (30066), who earned a law degree (Juris Doctor)
Madison Van Den Boogaart of Marietta (30067), who earned a law degree (Juris Doctor)
Dashay Walker of Powder Springs (30127), who earned a law degree (Juris Doctor)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.