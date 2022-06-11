Shorter University in Rome held its 2022 commencement exercises on May 5 in the Winthrop-King Centre. Local students who received their degrees for the 2021-2022 academic year were:

Acworth

  • Ruby Faith Brooks, Bachelor of Science in Biology
  • Isabella Maria DiMauro, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre
  • Leah Monique Figueroa, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry
  • Harlen Tremain Jacobs, Master of Business Administration
  • Ryan Lanier Parker, Master of Business Administration
  • Gunnar David Uutinen, Bachelor of Business Administration in Management

Austell

  • Steven DeMarcus Young, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business

Kennesaw

  • Marshall Donovan Adams, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
  • Marshall Donovan Adams, Master of Business Administration
  • Malcolm Christian Falardeau, Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management
  • Kenneth Carl Mackey, Master of Accountancy

Mableton

  • Celia Isabel Alvarado, Bachelor of Music in Music Education

Marietta

  • Andrea Boddie, Master of Business Administration
  • Marissa Danielle Brown, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre
  • Matthew Gregory Christian, Master of Business Administration
  • Christopher Thomas Elsey, Master of Arts in Teach. in Pedagogy Only
  • Dayela Mulonga Lima, Bachelor of Music in Voice
  • Billy J Maynard, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
  • Savanna Delaney McDaniel, Associate of Science
  • Preston Timothy Poag Sr., Master of Arts in Teach. in Pedagogy Only
  • Aaron Hunter Poole, Master of Arts in Teach. in Pedagogy Only
  • Aaron Hunter Poole, Master of Business Administration
  • Daisy Rodriguez, Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business
  • Timothy Burke Thomas, Bachelor of Music in Music & Worship Leadership

Powder Springs

  • Janae' Alexis Royals, Master of Business Administration

Smyrna

  • Owen Tyler Peacock, Master of Accountancy
