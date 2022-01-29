Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama announced that the following students were named to the 2021 fall semester Dean's list -

  • Bailey Spaulding of Marietta, GA
  • Mary Lowe of Marietta, GA
  • Samuel Taylor of Marietta, GA
  • Ryan Kean of Marietta, GA
  • Amanda Lako of Marietta, GA
  • Sydney Parker of Marietta, GA
  • Camryn Cowan of Marietta, GA
  • Madelyn Wideman of Marietta, GA
  • Andrew Current of Marietta, GA
  • Sarah Moses of Marietta, GA
  • Luke Osborn of Marietta, GA
  • Ada Burris of Marietta, GA
  • Ashton Frazer of Marietta, GA
  • Leah Spurgeon of Marietta, GA
  • Alyssa Holbrook of Marietta, GA
  • Macie Pfeuffer of Marietta, GA
  • Riley Davis of Marietta, GA
  • Hannah Pulley of Marietta, GA
  • Payton Benoit of Marietta, GA
  • Zachary Brown of Marietta, GA
  • Meagan Setchell of Marietta, GA
  • Brady Moore of Marietta, GA
  • Jake Moultrie of Marietta, GA
  • Jenna Powell of Marietta, GA
  • Catherine Frank of Marietta, GA
  • Christianna Hornigold of Marietta, GA
  • Brittney Hoard of Marietta, GA
  • Allison Middendorf of Marietta, GA
  • Emma Loftin of Marietta, GA
  • Caitlin Seeley of Marietta, GA
  • Olivia Conklin of Marietta, GA
  • Chandler Smith of Marietta, GA
  • Stephen Thomas of Marietta, GA
  • Faith Jones of Smyrna, GA
  • Margaret Kendrick of Smyrna, GA
  • Anna Scott of Smyrna, GA
  • John McLeod of Smyrna, GA
  • Emily Hansen of Smyrna, GA
  • Kiana Copland of Smyrna, GA
  • Allison Raymond of Smyrna, GA
  • Joshua Orr of Smyrna, GA
  • Ellen Conley of Acworth, GA
  • Anna Stevens of Acworth, GA
  • Madison Locke of Acworth, GA
  • Carly Hambrick of Acworth, GA
  • Shelby Blalock of Acworth, GA
  • Braden Murray of Acworth, GA
  • Grace Lehman of Powder Springs, GA
  • Emily Rogers of Powder Spgs, GA
  • Rileigh Dietter of Powder Springs, GA
  • Benjamin Hardin of Powder Spgs, GA
  • Cassidy Mason of Powder Springs, GA
  • Emma Latham of Powder Springs, GA
  • Jillian James of Kennesaw, GA
  • Miles Gunn of Kennesaw, GA
  • Caroline Bohannan of Kennesaw, GA
  • Andrew Bennett of Kennesaw, GA
  • Jerrod Abee of Kennesaw, GA
  • Elizabeth Earp of Kennesaw, GA
  • Brianna Garcia of Kennesaw, GA
  • Emily Jimenez of Kennesaw, GA
  • Olivia Brumbelow of Kennesaw, GA
  • Ryan Condra of Kennesaw, GA
  • Bayley Levine of Kennesaw, GA
  • Eliza Hackworth of Kennesaw, GA
  • Elizabeth Elsey of Kennesaw, GA
  • McKayla Brown of Kennesaw, GA
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.