Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama recognized 1,720 students named to the 2022 spring semester Dean's list.

Among them were the following locals:

  • Bailey Spaulding of Marietta, GA
  • Mary Lowe of Marietta, GA
  • Samuel Taylor of Marietta, GA
  • Ryan Kean of Marietta, GA
  • Camryn Cowan of Marietta, GA
  • Madelyn Wideman of Marietta, GA
  • Andrew Current of Marietta, GA
  • Sarah Moses of Marietta, GA
  • William Harper of Marietta, GA
  • Ada Burris of Marietta, GA
  • Courtney Krueger of Marietta, GA
  • Alyssa Holbrook of Marietta, GA
  • Macie Pfeuffer of Marietta, GA
  • Riley Davis of Marietta, GA
  • Payton Benoit of Marietta, GA
  • Zachary Brown of Marietta, GA
  • Meagan Setchell of Marietta, GA
  • Jake Moultrie of Marietta, GA
  • Jenna Powell of Marietta, GA
  • Emma Spencer of Marietta, GA
  • Catherine Frank of Marietta, GA
  • Emma Bratcher of Marietta, GA
  • Lucille Abballe of Marietta, GA
  • Christianna Hornigold of Marietta, GA
  • Brittney Hoard of Marietta, GA
  • Allison Middendorf of Marietta, GA
  • Serena Patel of Marietta, GA
  • Emma Loftin of Marietta, GA
  • Olivia Conklin of Marietta, GA
  • Ashby Webber of Marietta, GA
  • Chandler Smith of Marietta, GA
  • Stephen Thomas of Marietta, GA
  • Faith Jones of Smyrna, GA
  • Anna Scott of Smyrna, GA
  • John McLeod of Smyrna, GA
  • Emily Hansen of Smyrna, GA
  • Allison Raymond of Smyrna, GA
  • Eastyn King of Acworth, GA
  • Ellen Conley of Acworth, GA
  • Anna Stevens of Acworth, GA
  • Madison Locke of Acworth, GA
  • Carly Hambrick of Acworth, GA
  • Shelby Blalock of Acworth, GA
  • Braden Murray of Acworth, GA
  • Emily Rogers of Powder Spgs, GA
  • Carolyn Knapp of Powder Springs, GA
  • Rileigh Dietter of Powder Springs, GA
  • Lauren Parks of Powder Spgs, GA
  • Benjamin Hardin of Powder Spgs, GA
  • Emma Latham of Powder Springs, GA
  • Jillian James of Kennesaw, GA
  • Hannah Vann of Kennesaw, GA
  • Jerrod Abee of Kennesaw, GA
  • Elizabeth Earp of Kennesaw, GA
  • Brianna Garcia of Kennesaw, GA
  • Emily Jimenez of Kennesaw, GA
  • Olivia Brumbelow of Kennesaw, GA
  • Ryan Condra of Kennesaw, GA
  • Bayley Levine of Kennesaw, GA
  • McKayla Brown of Kennesaw, GA
