The following area students earned a place on the fall 2022 President's and Dean's lists at Mercer University:
Acworth
- Gracen Bohling, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Allison Browning, sophomore, School of Business, President's List
- Patricia Capinski, senior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Jazmine Faircloth, junior, College of Nursing, Dean's List
- Zachary Jackson, sophomore, College of Professional Advancement, President's List
- Banks Jaquith, junior, School of Engineering, President's List
- Weston Jesionowski, freshman, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Bailey Stanley, senior, School of Engineering, Dean's List
- Emma Swain, junior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Kasandra Torres, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
Cumberland area
- Tenecia Heard, senior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Kelly Huban, junior, College of Nursing, President's List
Austell
- Chanel Davenport, senior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Cathryn Hickey, senior, College of Nursing, Dean's List
- Danielle Lovett, sophomore, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Tamara Luster, freshman, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Marie Melon, senior, School of Business, Dean's List
- Alisha Mitchell, freshman, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Luce Saint Louis, sophomore, College of Professional Advancement, President's List
Kennesaw
- Hayden Beadle, junior, School of Engineering, President's List
- Keely Beltran, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Pettina Hinson, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Chandler Hooks-Millender, special preparatory undergrad, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Ana Shults, special preparatory undergrad, College of Professional Advancement, President's List
- Madeline Silinskie, freshman, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- August Streater, special preparatory undergrad, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Uchechi Uwazie, freshman, School of Business, President's List
- Melanie Vergel de Dios, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Nicholas VonFeldt, senior, School of Engineering, Dean's List
- Karli Young, senior, School of Engineering, Dean's List
Mableton
- Lara Adams, senior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Barrington Bellinger, sophomore, School of Music, Dean's List
- Mikala Chambers, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Chandrae Pryor, senior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Trinity Smallwood, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Joslyn Smith, senior, College of Education, Dean's List
- Emma Teng, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Lelena Zewdu, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
Marietta
- Kyle Acampora, sophomore, School of Business, Dean's List
- Leeza Ahmer, freshman, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Sarah Awad, senior, College of Health Professions, President's List
- Thomas Bartlett, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Alexander Brantley, sophomore, School of Engineering, Dean's List
- Anna Bronsted, sophomore, School of Engineering, President's List
- Zachary Carman, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Cassandra Carver, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Joshua Carver, senior, School of Business, Dean's List
- Julia Chaisit, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Taylor Curran, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Samin Dizna, senior, College of Professional Advancement, President's List
- Mariah Durkee, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Matthew Encarnacion, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Amaya Evans, senior, School of Business, Dean's List
- Carmella Fischer, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Hannah Fitzgibbons, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Raymond Fleming, senior, College of Professional Advancement, President's List
- Nancy Flores, senior, College of Health Professions, Dean's List
- Katherine Freel, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Gabriela Garcia, sophomore, School of Business, Dean's List
- Bethany Gedle, freshman, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Merin George, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Kate Giglio, senior, College of Health Professions, President's List
- Taylor Goins, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Hannah Gray, junior, College of Education, Dean's List
- Emily Hamilton, senior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- James Hannafey, sophomore, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Ansley Hewitt, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Evelyn Hufstetler, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Michael Hurst, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Nicole Icen, senior, School of Business, Dean's List
- Mia Jastrzembski, sophomore, School of Engineering, President's List
- Jimmy Jian, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Tyler Jones, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Stephen Kaste, junior, School of Engineering, Dean's List
- Lauren Kogan, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Alisha Lalani, sophomore, College of Health Professions, Dean's List
- Andrea Lan, senior, School of Music, Dean's List
- Melody Little, senior, School of Music, Dean's List
- Mary Doty Lyness, junior, College of Nursing, Dean's List
- Nicole Masse, senior, College of Education, President's List
- Andrew Mccommon, freshman, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Alexandra McCray, sophomore, School of Business, Dean's List
- Fredric Mclain, sophomore, School of Business, Dean's List
- Vincent Mihaliak, senior, School of Business, Dean's List
- Siddharth Mohan, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Jada Moss, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Kimberly O'Neal, junior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Hunter Ongaro, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Amara Onyebigwa, junior, College of Nursing, Dean's List
- Jainy Patel, junior, College of Nursing, Dean's List
- Alexander Patrick, sophomore, School of Engineering, Dean's List
- Matthew Reeves, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Tanvi Sarma, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Marylou Sutherland, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Rebecca Tapia, junior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Venicia Twymon, junior, College of Education, President's List
- John Waruhiu, senior, College of Professional Advancement, President's List
- Taitiana Woods, senior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Bridget Wortkotter, senior, School of Engineering, Dean's List
Powder Springs
- Mekai Brown, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Arianna Coleman, freshman, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Asia Fizer, freshman, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Connor Holland, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Thomas Johnson, sophomore, School of Engineering, Dean's List
- Taneika Lee, special preparatory undergrad, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Mary-Maria Mbanaso, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Brooke Mcbee, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Shukri McCalla, sophomore, School of Business, Dean's List
- Naluchi Okonkwo, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Thomas Pollack, junior, School of Business, Dean's List
- Sophia Smothers, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Conner Todaro, junior, School of Business, Dean's List
- Sarah Waddy, senior, School of Business, Dean's List
Smyrna
- Cole Leggett, senior, School of Business, President's List
- Lauryn Green, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Hannah Martin, senior, College of Nursing, Dean's List
