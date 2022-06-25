Mercer University recently announced the President's list and Dean's list for the spring 2022 semester.
Local students on the lists were:
Acworth
- Drake Altman, senior, School of Engineering, President's List
- Hayden Amazon, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Gracen Bohling, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Evan Bosley, senior, School of Business, Dean's List
- Naomi Bradley, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Marina Buromskikh, senior, College of Nursing, Dean's List
- Patricia Capinski, senior, College of Professional Advancement, President's List
- Natalie Didier, freshman, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Jazmine Faircloth, special preparatory undergrad, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Zachary Jackson, freshman, College of Professional Advancement, President's List
- Banks Jaquith, sophomore, School of Engineering, Dean's List
- Bailey Stanley, senior, School of Engineering, Dean's List
- Zachary Turner, senior, School of Business, Dean's List
Austell
- Cheryl Bush, senior, College of Education, President's List
- Chanel Davenport, senior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Luce Saint Louis, freshman, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Danielle Simon, senior, College of Education, President's List
- Charlene Slaton, junior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
Cumberland area
- Rotricia Coley, special preparatory undergrad, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Kelly Huban, special preparatory undergrad, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Tonya Munden, junior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
Kennesaw
- Trecia Angelle, junior, College of Nursing, Dean's List
- Hayden Beadle, junior, School of Engineering, President's List
- Keely Beltran, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Megan Blank, senior, College of Nursing, Dean's List
- Shari Dawkins, senior, College of Education, Dean's List
- Gabriela Forero-Cabrera, senior, School of Engineering, President's List
- Keisha Hosey, freshman, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Ethan Pettepher, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Pace Stephenson, senior, School of Business, President's List
- Nicholas VonFeldt, senior, School of Engineering, President's List
- Brooke Werner, senior, College of Nursing, Dean's List
- Karli Young, senior, School of Engineering, President's List
Mableton
- Barrington Bellinger, sophomore, School of Music, Dean's List
- Mikala Chambers, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Chandrae Pryor, junior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Lelena Zewdu, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
Marietta
- Kyle Acampora, sophomore, School of Business, Dean's List
- Sarah Awad, senior, College of Health Professions, President's List
- Robert Beaullieu, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Anna Bronsted, sophomore, School of Engineering, President's List
- Gabriel Bryant, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Timothy Campbell, senior, School of Business, Dean's List
- Cassandra Carver, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Joshua Carver, senior, School of Business, Dean's List
- Chelby Davis, sophomore, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Samson DeFreitas, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Samin Dizna, senior, College of Professional Advancement, President's List
- Lily Dwyer, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Onyinye Elegede, special preparatory undergrad, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Matthew Encarnacion, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Amaya Evans, junior, School of Business, Dean's List
- Carmella Fischer, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Hannah Fitzgibbons, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Raymond Fleming, junior, College of Professional Advancement, President's List
- Nancy Flores, junior, College of Health Professions, President's List
- Katherine Freel, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Allison Game, senior, College of Nursing, President's List
- Gabriela Garcia, sophomore, School of Business, President's List
- Kate Giglio, junior, College of Health Professions, Dean's List
- Allan Hegedus, junior, School of Business, President's List
- Zachary Hogarth, special preparatory undergrad, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Michael Hurst, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Nicole Icen, junior, School of Business, Dean's List
- Jimmy Jian, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Tyler Jones, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Stephen Kaste, sophomore, School of Engineering, Dean's List
- Jackson Kelley, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Lauren Kogan, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Andrea Lan, junior, School of Music, Dean's List
- Melody Little, junior, School of Music, Dean's List
- Mary Doty Lyness, special preparatory undergrad, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Enrique Marquina, senior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Nicole Masse, senior, College of Education, Dean's List
- Vincent Mihaliak, senior, School of Business, President's List
- Madeline Millard, senior, College of Nursing, Dean's List
- Jonathan Mittleider, senior, School of Engineering, President's List
- Danyelle Moody, senior, College of Nursing, Dean's List
- DiOnni Moultrie, special preparatory undergrad, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Jamie Nourzad, special preparatory undergrad, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Kimberly O'Neal, junior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Somtochukwu Obiegbu, senior, College of Health Professions, President's List
- Hunter Ongaro, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Teodora Panicherska, senior, College of Nursing, Dean's List
- Alexander Patrick, sophomore, School of Engineering, Dean's List
- Stephanie Peixoto, junior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Michelly Pereira, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Patrick Pickett, junior, College of Nursing, Dean's List
- Bradley Rudy, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Tanvi Sarma, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Marylou Sutherland, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Venicia Twymon, junior, College of Education, President's List
- Madelyn Walker, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- John Waruhiu, senior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Miriam Weiss, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Kenitra Wells, senior, School of Business, Dean's List
- Jaleisa Wiley, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Katelyn Yeakley, senior, College of Nursing, President's List
Powder Springs
- Mekai Brown, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Angela Carter, senior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Curshuna Clark, special preparatory undergrad, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Delta Harper, senior, College of Professional Advancement, President's List
- Connor Holland, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Jennifer Jordan, sophomore, College of Professional Advancement, President's List
- Mary-Maria Mbanaso, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Brooke McBee, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Alexander McKay, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Morigan Murphy, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Caroline Niba, senior, College of Education, Dean's List
- Naluchi Okonkwo, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Jeanine Panu, freshman, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Sophia Smothers, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Tracy Snider, senior, School of Business, Dean's List
- Esther Soberanis, senior, College of Education, President's List
- Lauren Torres, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Felicia White, senior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Angelica Winfield, junior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
Smyrna
- Stephanie Ard, freshman, School of Business, Dean's List
- Lauryn Green, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Seema Jindia, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Annie Lam, senior, School of Engineering, President's List
- Sinara Moura, senior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Kristen Wilder, senior, College of Nursing, President's List
- Amber Willard, freshman, College of Nursing, Dean's List
