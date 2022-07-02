Mercer University conferred bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees to more than 2,300 students at five commencements held in May in Macon and Atlanta.
Local students who graduated included:
Acworth
- Kamaree Jon Ross Harris, School of Medicine, Doctor of Medicine
- Ronald Karamuca, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science
- Nicholas Allen Major, School of Medicine, Doctor of Medicine
- Ashley Penalbert, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science
- Amy Pham, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts
- Nicholas Rockefeller, School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration
- Nicholas Rockefeller, School of Business, Master of Business Administration
- Tré Steel, School of Medicine, Master of Sciences in Preclinical Sciences
- Brittani Terry, College of Professional Advancement, Master of Science
Cumberland area
- Terry Davis, College of Education, Master of Arts in Teaching
Kennesaw
- Yvonne Barber, School of Business, Master of Business Administration
- Katrina Molkie, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science
- Ethan Pettepher, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts
- Ethan Pettepher, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science
- Caroline Smead, College of Education, Master of Arts in Teaching
- Candace Uba, College of Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy
- Candace Uba, School of Business, Master of Business Administration
Marietta
- William Baglivio, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts
- Katherine Bartlett, School of Music, Bachelor of Music
- Zachary Braz, School of Law, Juris Doctor
- Lisley Brooks, College of Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy
- Gabriel Bryant, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science
- Douglas Comin, School of Law, Juris Doctor
- Olivia Anne Craig, School of Medicine, Master of Sciences in Preclinical Sciences
- Abigail Cummins, College of Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
- Francis Diaz, College of Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
- Sarah Drummond, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science
- Rema Basem Elmostafa, School of Medicine, Doctor of Medicine
- Kendall Gordon, College of Health Professions, Doctor of Physical Therapy
- Emmy Hendrix, College of Professional Advancement, Master of Science
- John Thomas Hurt, School of Medicine, Doctor of Medicine
- Rutledge Jones, School of Law, Juris Doctor
- Mandana Malyani, College of Health Professions, Master of Public Health
- Madelynn Phan, College of Professional Advancement, Master of Science
- Kristin Sheaffer, School of Medicine, Doctor of Medicine
- Rickey Smith, College of Education, Master of Arts in Teaching
- Katelyn Yeakley, College of Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Powder Springs
- Angela Carter, College of Professional Advancement, Bachelor of Science
- Tomiwa Dare, College of Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy
- Zachary DeFrank, School of Business, Master of Accountancy
- Patrick Kho, School of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Engineering
- Avery Lario, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts
- Caroline Niba, College of Education, Bachelor of Science in Education
- Terryn Overton, College of Health Professions, Bachelor of Science
- Esther Soberanis, College of Education, Bachelor of Science in Education
- Mark Stewart, School of Law, Juris Doctor
Smyrna
- Iesha Satterwhite, College of Education, Master of Arts in Teaching
- Jordan De La Cruz, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science
- Seema Jindia, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science
- Annie Lam, School of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Engineering
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.