Mercer University recently announced the President's list and Dean's list for the fall 2021 semester. Inclusion on these lists requires students to meet rigorous GPA standards specific to the college or school within the University.
Local students are:
Acworth
- Hayden Amazon, freshman, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Gracen Bohling, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Patricia Capinski, junior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Natalie Didier, freshman, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Danielle Hawk, senior, School of Music, Dean's List
- Banks Jaquith, freshman, School of Engineering, President's List
- Katie Knowles, sophomore, School of Business, Dean's List
- Bailey Stanley, senior, School of Engineering, Dean's List
- Ashley Strickland, senior, College of Nursing, Dean's List
Atlanta (Cumberland area)
- Rotricia Coley, special preparatory undergrad, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Kelly Huban, special preparatory undergrad, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Kiara Peoples, senior, College of Nursing, Dean's List
- Camille Ragland, special preparatory undergrad, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
Austell
- Madelyne Burts, freshman, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Chanel Davenport, senior, College of Professional Advancement, President's List
- Danielle Lovett, freshman, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Jemimah Opuni, senior, College of Education, President's List
- Luce Saint Louis, freshman, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Danielle Simon, senior, College of Education, President's List
- Udemezue Umeadi, junior, School of Engineering, Dean's List
- Shaunta Wolfe, freshman, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
Kennesaw
- Hayden Beadle, sophomore, School of Engineering, Dean's List
- Keely Beltran, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Troy Davis, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Keturah Dunlap, junior, College of Nursing, Dean's List
- Gabriela Forero-Cabrera, junior, School of Engineering, Dean's List
- Sahana Gilliss, freshman, College of Health Professions, Dean's List
- Sara McDonald, senior, College of Nursing, President's List
- Katrina Molkie, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Ethan Pettepher, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- James Simmons, senior, School of Engineering, Dean's List
- Nicholas VonFeldt, junior, School of Engineering, President's List
- Karli Young, senior, School of Engineering, Dean's List
Mableton
- Mikala Chambers, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Agli Nanaj, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Chandrae Pryor, junior, College of Professional Advancement, President's List
- Elaine Williams, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Leila Works, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
Marietta
- Kyle Acampora, freshman, School of Business, President's List
- Katherine Bartlett, senior, School of Music, President's List
- Robert Beaullieu, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Anna Bronsted, freshman, School of Engineering, President's List
- Cambria Brown, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Gabriel Bryant, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Cassandra Carver, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Joshua Carver, junior, School of Business, President's List
- Taylor Curran, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Samin Dizna, senior, College of Professional Advancement, President's List
- Lily Dwyer, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Nicholas Dwyer, freshman, School of Business, Dean's List
- Nicole Dycus, special preparatory undergrad, College of Professional Advancement, President's List
- Matthew Encarnacion, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Naomi Fan, senior, School of Music, President's List
- Carmella Fischer, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Hannah Fitzgibbons, freshman, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Katherine Freel, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Allison Game, junior, College of Nursing, President's List
- Gabriela Garcia, freshman, School of Business, President's List
- Kate Giglio, junior, College of Health Professions, Dean's List
- Hannah Gray, sophomore, College of Education, President's List
- Allan Hegedus, junior, School of Business, President's List
- Evelyn Hufstetler, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Gold Huntar, special preparatory undergrad, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Michael Hurst, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Jimmy Jian, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Tyler Jones, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Lilliana Jordan, freshman, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Stephen Kaste, freshman, School of Engineering, Dean's List
- Raegan Keane-Dawes, junior, School of Business, Dean's List
- Jackson Kelley, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Lauren Kogan, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Melody Little, junior, School of Music, Dean's List
- Thomas Lovell, freshman, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Mary Doty Lyness, special preparatory undergrad, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Enrique Marquina, senior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Vincent Mihaliak, senior, School of Business, President's List
- Annabelle Miller, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Jonathan Mittleider, senior, School of Engineering, Dean's List
- Kimberly O'Neal, junior, College of Professional Advancement, President's List
- Somtochukwu Obiegbu, senior, College of Health Professions, President's List
- Hunter Ongaro, freshman, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Michelly Pereira, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Patrick Pickett, special preparatory undergrad, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Mona Powell, special preparatory undergrad, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Jada Rowe, junior, College of Professional Advancement, President's List
- Bradley Rudy, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Tanvi Sarma, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Rebekah Sorrells, senior, College of Nursing, President's List
- Marylou Sutherland, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Andrea Toles, senior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Venicia Twymon, sophomore, College of Education, Dean's List
- Alana Watts, freshman, School of Engineering, Dean's List
- Miriam Weiss, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
Powder Springs
- Joy Booker, freshman, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Mekai Brown, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Angela Carter, senior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Delta Harper, senior, College of Professional Advancement, President's List
- Connor Holland, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Jordan Jackson, senior, School of Engineering, Dean's List
- Mary-Maria Mbanaso, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Brooke Mcbee, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Morigan Murphy, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Jessica Omorogbe, senior, College of Nursing, Dean's List
- Jeanine Panu, freshman, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Sophia Smothers, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
- Tracy Snider, senior, School of Business, President's List
- Esther Soberanis, senior, College of Education, President's List
- Gavin Spratt, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
Smryna, Georgia
Cole Leggett, senior, School of Business, Dean's List
Smyrna
- Stephanie Ard, freshman, School of Business, Dean's List
- Francy Gomez, senior, College of Education, President's List
- Lauryn Green, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Seema Jindia, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
- Annie Lam, senior, School of Engineering, President's List
- Brooke Miller, senior, College of Nursing, President's List
- Sinara Moura, junior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
- Suhani Patel, senior, College of Nursing, Dean's List
- Shala Reifinger, special preparatory undergrad, College of Professional Advancement, President's List
- Alanna Larraine Van Ness, senior, College of Nursing, Dean's List
- Kristen Wilder, senior, College of Nursing, President's List
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.