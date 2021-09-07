Kennesaw State University recently named the following students to the Dean's list for the Summer 2021 semester:
- Allana Alexander of Marietta
- Sara Askari of Marietta
- Alexandra Burgos of Marietta
- Nicholas Williams of Acworth
- Kathryne Hunter of Kennesaw
- Virginia Wise of Marietta
- Angela Bucklin of Marietta
- Daniella Tomaselli of Kennesaw
- Waverly Gilcrease of Acworth
- Evan Pete of Kennesaw
- Abhishek Roy of Kennesaw
- Humza Rana of Kennesaw
- Nicole Shipman of Kennesaw
- Hardeep Singh of Powder Springs
- Eli Boice of Marietta
- Vraj Patel of Kennesaw
- Olivia Ross of Kennesaw
- Mambaye Diagne of Kennesaw
- Simon Gordon of Acworth
- Chessa Rose Birrell of Powder Springs
- Ian Hoover of Kennesaw
- Griffin Johnson of Smyrna
- Amit Dey of Kennesaw
- Carson Wall of Kennesaw
- Matthew Wilson of Marietta
- Kamila Rodriguez of Kennesaw
- Bradley Kallgren of Marietta
- Angel Lazo-Gonzalez of Acworth
- Mercy Otu of Kennesaw
- Elyssa Hochberger of Marietta
- Tucker Kendzora of Acworth
- Brandon English of Kennesaw
- Ardalan Karbasyoun of Marietta
- Robert Lanterman of Kennesaw
- Alex Riley of Kennesaw
- Xiquera Lambert of Austell
- Lacey Robinson of Acworth
- Jacob Leigh of Marietta
- Nathan Shalom of Atlanta
- Paola Drekha-koz of Marietta
- Lesly Alfaro of Marietta
- Alexandra Chapman of Kennesaw
- Evan Joseph of Marietta
- Bryah Martin of Marietta
- Parker Zaglin of Marietta
- Jasper Piala of Acworth
- Osmara Ortiz of Kennesaw
- Van Luong of Marietta
- Adam Kendall of Marietta
- Alina Zhabaikanova of Marietta
- Henry Fisher of Kennesaw
- Robyn Lee of Marietta
- Amna Glissa of Acworth
- Elise Wymer of Acworth
- Matthew Sparks of Kennesaw
- Alejandro Giraldo Arenas of Kennesaw
- Brianna Onokalah of Acworth
- Vladislava Elkins of Kennesaw
- Harrison Fish of Kennesaw
- Juan Vilchez of Smyrna
- Caitlin Anderson of Smyrna
- Brian MacDonald of Marietta
- Josef Luague of Marietta
- Elizabeth Luffman of Kennesaw
- Jose Salgado of Atlanta
- Meagan Westerfield of Powder Springs
- Payton Hulsey of Powder Springs
- Sessa Richards of Marietta
- Danielle Davis of Powder Springs
- Jonathan Daniel of Acworth
- Reagan Parrish of Acworth
- Mary Quinteros of Powder Springs
- Ashlyn Rowland of Kennesaw
- Emily Hasenfus of Acworth
- Michael Eddington of Powder Springs
- Elias Thomas of Acworth
- Holly Alder of Acworth
- Jonathan Boone of Marietta
- Derrick Kafunda of Austell
- Dominic Reilly of Marietta
- Diana Salamaga of Marietta
- Mason Jeans of Dallas
- Ethan Hoffmann of Kennesaw
- Christopher Strong of Kennesaw
- Alec Benegar of Kennesaw
- Joshua Zenn of Kennesaw
- Hajar Zemzem of Atlanta
- Nigel Alexander-Ivery of Marietta
- Minh Vo of Kennesaw
- Anthony Quarshie of Marietta
- Jacqueline Juarez of Marietta
- Lezly Serrano of Marietta
- Sun Dimitri Nfanda of Marietta
- Michael McInnis of Smyrna
- Amani Wilson of Powder Springs
- Jesse Bancroft of Atlanta
- Noah Zenn of Kennesaw
- Huzaifa Akmal of Marietta
- Logan Miller of Marietta
- Ryan Atkinson of Kennesaw
- Marilyn Marcos of Kennesaw
- Ryan Shah of Smyrna
- William Ratcliffe of Atlanta
- Neha Adnan of Marietta
- Gibril Jagne of Marietta
- Matthew Christian of Marietta
- Oleg Tkachenko of Powder Springs
- Carolina Sifuentes of Marietta
- Blake Shook of Powder Springs
- Bryce Miller of Marietta
- Morgan Belcher of Marietta
- Maxwell Ahola of Powder Springs
- Javan Hutchinson of Austell
- Alioune Traore of Mableton
- Yves Fondja Tchankou of Marietta
- Michael Farina of Marietta
- John Schmitter of Marietta
- Gabriel Giraldo of Marietta
- Shannon Kavanagh of Marietta
- Nicolas Lopes of Kennesaw
- William Bhandari of Marietta
- Halil Koksal of Kennesaw
- Jose Bonilla-Martinez of Marietta
- Ricky Dang of Kennesaw
- Benjamin Estrada of Smyrna
- Thauhid Sarker of Marietta
- Sam Lewis of Acworth
- Eva Sanchez of Kennesaw
- Terrance Hall of Powder Springs
- Joel Mathew Philip of Lawrenceville
- Fredrick Saliu of Smyrna
- Robert Johnson of Marietta
- William Kemp of Acworth
- Carter Smith of Marietta
- Duke Iosua of Kennesaw
- Nitya Gutta of Kennesaw
- Christopher Staples of Acworth
- Emily Lauth of Kennesaw
- Ashlynn Norrell of Kennesaw
- Kristian Matos of Marietta
- Francisco Orozco of Acworth
- Nykierria Garrett of Kennesaw
- Kelly Madeira of Kennesaw
- Olayinka Omole of Powder Springs
- Jazmyn Flakes of Kennesaw
- Rochelle Smith of Acworth
- Mitchell Elliot of Kennesaw
- Taylor Clark of Kennesaw
- Katelyn Dobson of Kennesaw
- Laura Holton of Marietta
- Leslie Goodman of Kennesaw
- Vanessa Duenas of Austell
- Bea Flores of Kennesaw
- Michaelyn Wright of Kennesaw
- Kylee Waters of Marietta
- Mary Tidwell of Kennesaw
- Taylor Maynor of Kennesaw
- Courtney Cumberland of Powder Springs
- Magret Shobowale of Powder Springs
- Yanzhen Huang of Norcross
- Saenal Jeong of Kennesaw
- Andrew Walker of Marietta
- Jainy Patel of Marietta
- Corey Phelps of Kennesaw
- Andrea Brenner of Marietta
- Victoria Thornton of Marietta
- Venessa Williams of Smyrna
- Samuel Wellborn of Marietta
- Channing Vaughn of Kennesaw
- Lucille Long of Marietta
- Mayra Cordova of Marietta
- Hannah Bergquist of Marietta
- Bryan Croft of Acworth
- Lindsey Clotfelter of Marietta
- Cassidy Whitaker of Marietta
- Yuanming Luo of Marietta
- Ashley Rismondo of Marietta
- Kenzie Eubanks of Smyrna
- Maira Raza of Dallas
- Ashley Nemerov of Marietta
- Caroline Sigman of Marietta
- Jennifer MacPherson of Marietta
- Elizabeth Richter of Marietta
- Amanda Pilkinton of Kennesaw
- Taylor Heath of Mableton
- Lanier Haynes of Atlanta
- Chloe Duong of Powder Springs
- Danielle Da Silva of Marietta
- Morgan Frame of Marietta
- Chandler Wooten of Marietta
- Amy Kaplan of Marietta
- Tatum Guzman of Marietta
- Sierra McHugh-Bryan of Kennesaw
- Hannah Kinsland of Marietta
- Catherine Maciejewski of Marietta
- Maisha Barber of Smyrna
- Alexander Cuthrell of Marietta
- Natalie Creamer of Kennesaw
- Lydia Zewide of Smyrna
- Andrea Armstrong of Austell
- Taera Butler of Marietta
- Rachael Giles of Acworth
- Ashley Chandler of Marietta
- Sydney Casella of Acworth
- Bailey St. Germain of Kennesaw
- Madelyn Romero of Acworth
- Khaleelah Robertson of Kennesaw
- David Ryan of Acworth
- Isiyaze Leghemo of Kennesaw
- Caroline Holmes of Marietta
- Jacquelyn Keeton of Acworth
- Samanta Alvarez of Smyrna
- Cameron Calvert of Powder Springs
- Revela Agbokou of Marietta
- Caitlyn Cameron of Kennesaw
- Madison Halyard of Acworth
- Elizabeth Harbin of Kennesaw
- Alexis Hitchmon of Acworth
- Budour Chabayta of Marietta
- Lisa Allison of Marietta
- Andrea Fernandez of Acworth
- Sally Fairbank of Acworth
- Shelby Winn of Marietta
- Adrianna Bowe of Kennesaw
- Aaliyah Lamar of Marietta
- Joshua Rodriguez of Austell
- Lisa Rodriguez of Marietta
- Allyson Lothman of Kennesaw
- Kiara Ferguson of Kennesaw
- Rachel Curtis of Kennesaw
- Katrina Wall of Marietta
- Shannon Durugordon of Marietta
- Ethan Brickman of Kennesaw
- Alise Jones of Kennesaw
- Marili Canedo of Marietta
- Alyssa Snyder of Kennesaw
- Riley Cunningham of Marietta
- Tiaree Gregory-Stroud of Powder Springs
- Natalie Brown of Powder Springs
- Nicole Chamison of Marietta
- Victoria Vertiz of Kennesaw
- Melissa Clopein of Smyrna
- Armani Fletcher of Atlanta
- Jailyn Robinson of Marietta
- Jordan Petty of Powder Springs
- Aria Arby of Marietta
- Carliegh Johnston of Kennesaw
- Azaria Cade of Marietta
- Ghoson Chabayta of Marietta
- Gabriela Jimenez Ramos of Kennesaw
- Linsey Lewicki of Acworth
- Autumn Bruce of Kennesaw
- Janet Ramirez of Smyrna
- Jada Camacho of Kennesaw
- Michelle Castro of Acworth
- Chelsea Castro-Davila of Acworth
- Renee D'Amico of Acworth
- Rebecca Webber of Marietta
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.