Kennesaw State University has named nearly 5,000 students to the President's List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Spring 2022 semester.
Local students included:
- Pamela Locke of Adairsville (30103), majoring in Human Services
- Ryan Bennett of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Sport Management
- Kevyn Wakefield of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Jazzmyn Petruski of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Sarah Shaufelberger of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Alicia Corbitt of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Art
- Kyla Reinagel of Marietta (30060), majoring in Interactive Design
- Briana James of Acworth (30102), majoring in Psychology
- Harrison Fowler of Acworth (30101), majoring in Interactive Design
- Issei Yamazaki of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Integrative Studies
- Mary Mitchelson of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Middle Grades Education
- Michael Palaypayon of Woodstock (30188), majoring in Management
- Kellen Zanone of Marietta (30064), majoring in Psychology
- Tim Kopp of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- JJ Campbell of Marietta (30066), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Megan Templeton of Marietta (30066), majoring in Environmental Science
- Robert Darcy of Marietta (30068), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Brandon Turner of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Information Technology
- Conor Anglin of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Finance
- Andrew Snow of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Middle Grades Education
- Ryan Mercado of Marietta (30066), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Josh Scott of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mechatronics Engineering
- Britney Laing of Marietta (30066), majoring in Elementary Education
- Bennett Townsend of Acworth (30101), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Hayley Williams of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mechatronics Engineering
- Phillip Magnicheri of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Computer Science
- Autumn Farah of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Nursing
- Andrew Johnson of Marietta (30068), majoring in Mathematics
- Daniel Barnard of Marietta (30066), majoring in Art
- Malaun Nelson of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Modern Language & Culture
- Brittany Grant of Marietta (30066), majoring in Political Science
- Michael Lattizori of Marietta (30062), majoring in Secondary Education
- Bo Way of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Integrative Studies
- Al Reinhardt of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Psychology
- Andrew Knieling of Marietta (30066), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Cameron Jennings of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in International Affairs
- Will Stancil of Marietta (30066), majoring in Computer Science
- Caitlin Anderson of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Management-Interest
- Susie Bryant of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Art
- Michael Corallo of Mableton (30126), majoring in Information Technology
- Simonpeter Magu of Acworth (30101), majoring in Industrial Engineering Tech
- Anne Michalove of Marietta (30062), majoring in English
- Douglas Richardson of Marietta (30068), majoring in Construction Management
- Natalia Ocampo of Marietta (30064), majoring in Sociology
- Josh Madson of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management
- Merilyn Tran of Marietta (30062), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Signy Morton of Marietta (30067), majoring in Accounting
- Sandra Servin Lara of Marietta (30008), majoring in Criminal Justice
- David Escobar of Cartersville (30121), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Hannah Allison of Acworth (30101), majoring in Nursing-Accelerated
- Esme Mason of Acworth (30101), majoring in Human Services
- Jon Deleon of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Ryan Axelrod of Marietta (30064), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Loreiny Jimenez of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Psychology
- Robby Lanterman of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Marketing
- Shane King of Austell (30168), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Ryan Crouse of Acworth (30101), majoring in Marketing
- Katie Peterson of Marietta (30066), majoring in Interactive Design
- Tyler Minkkinen of Marietta (30060), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Isa Keller of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Nursing-Accelerated
- Diane Arevalo of Marietta (30066), majoring in Accounting
- Natalie Bataillon of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management
- Tim Eboigbe of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Digital Animation
- Jose Lara-Sanchez of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Biochemistry
- Robert Johnson of Marietta (30066), majoring in Exercise Science
- Kenzie Eubanks of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Alvaro Jimenez-kosan of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Information Technology
- Justin Smith of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Art
- Allison Owens of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Varden Dure of Acworth (30101), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Tyler Briem of Acworth (30101), majoring in Exercise Science
- Richard Gibson of Acworth (30102), majoring in Inform Security & Assurance
- Louis Torres of Marietta (30066), majoring in Accounting
- Raffi Hamadeh of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Emilei Ison of Marietta (30060), majoring in Nursing-Accelerated
- Danielle Walsh of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Exercise Science
- Blake Emmons of Marietta (30062), majoring in Professional Sales
- Andre Canino of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Exercise Science
- Allison Hahn of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Apparel and Textiles
- Cat Sigman of Marietta (30064), majoring in Psychology
- Trevor Armentrout of Marietta (30066), majoring in Information Technology
- Kat Wallace of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing
- Amanda Miller of Dunwoody (30338), majoring in Elementary Education
- Clara Pollard of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing-Accelerated
- Jennifer Thomas of Marietta (30064), majoring in Biochemistry
- Payton Hulsey of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management
- Addie McTyre of Marietta (30064), majoring in Nursing-Accelerated
- Thomas Robinson of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Software Engineering
- Jon Pass of Mableton (30126), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Ben Downing of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Construction Management
- Berenice Martinez of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Management
- Michael Chapman of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Environmental Science
- Hiba Nasser of Marietta (30008), majoring in Org & Prof Communication
- Brandon McBryde of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management-Interest
- Terry Morris of Marietta (30066), majoring in Integrative Studies
- Sara Askari of Marietta (30067), majoring in Elementary Education
- Juan Tapia of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Science
- Julian Cole of Marietta (30066), majoring in Construction Management
- SJ Zinets of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Psychology
- Danny Jang of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Geospatial Sciences
- Dani Hopkins of Marietta (30066), majoring in Anthropology
- Jacob Seymour of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Digital Animation
- Kevin Holmes of Marietta (30066), majoring in Software Engineering
- Chris Hadlow of Marietta (30062), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Laura Grace Holton of Marietta (30067), majoring in Nursing-Accelerated
- Gian Garcia of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in International Business
- Leah Reid of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Elementary Education
- Lydia Vaine of Marietta (30064), majoring in Computer Science
- Max Viars of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Modern Language & Culture
- Max Cobb of Marietta (30066), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Kaiya McGillis of Marietta (30066), majoring in Art
- Jenna Dickerson of Marietta (30064), majoring in Elementary Education
- Katie Torras of Mableton (30126), majoring in Management
- Linette Andrea of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in English
- Brodie Demarco of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Nursing-Accelerated
- Lauren Christian of Marietta (30066), majoring in Computational Applied Math
- Michelle Khandadash of Marietta (30062), majoring in Biology
- Frankie Berryman of Marietta (30060), majoring in Psychology
- Randolph Rich of Marietta (30067), majoring in Nursing
- Monica Ruechel of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Hannah Ogden of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management-Interest
- Steven Agnew of Marietta (30068), majoring in Finance
- Christian Pilson of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Jude Coburn of Marietta (30008), majoring in Philosophy
- Mackenzie Mayer of Acworth (30101), majoring in Biology
- Eliza Wells of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Hannah Boot of Acworth (30101), majoring in Elementary Education
- Jaime Wall of Marietta (30062), majoring in Asian Studies
- Carter Kinnick of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Inform Security & Assurance
- Lucas Wilkinson-Perdew of Marietta (30066), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Abby Torkelson of Acworth (30101), majoring in Exercise Science
- Alexandre Sonagou of Austell (30168), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Harrison Keener of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Finance
- Eunji You of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Architecture
- Sarabi Johnson of Austell (30168), majoring in Electrical Engineering Tech
- Alexandra Burgos of Marietta (30064), majoring in Elementary Education
- Anton Jerabek of Marietta (30064), majoring in Architecture
- Susannah Herron of Acworth (30101), majoring in Elementary Education
- Rania Aissaoui of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Elementary Education
- Jocelyn Sebastian of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Elementary Education
- Gabi McKinster of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Elementary Education
- Megan Huber of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Public Health Education
- Marissa Rodriguez of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Anthropology
- Alexa Neal of Marietta (30008), majoring in Elementary Education
- Maria De Leon Ruiz of Marietta (30062), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Sadie Blessing of Acworth (30101), majoring in Human Services
- Edrienne Rocio of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Art
- Donovan Roberts of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management
- Erica Bauer of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Org & Prof Communication
- Ian Snyder of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Computer Science
- Anay Cruz of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Modern Language & Culture
- Bryan Bush of Marietta (30067), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Maria Snyder of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biochemistry
- Rika Matano of Marietta (30067), majoring in Information Systems
- Bryce Jenkins of Marietta (30066), majoring in Sport Management
- Mackenzie Moffo of Marietta (30064), majoring in Psychology
- Morgan Wiley of Acworth (30101), majoring in Journalism and Emerging Media
- Karris Morgan of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Philosophy
- Nikki Raitz of Marietta (30067), majoring in Art
- Kristo Campbell of Marietta (30066), majoring in Finance
- Syed Ahmed of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Information Technology
- Ben Zwijacz of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Kim Amaya of Marietta (30060), majoring in Modern Language & Culture
- Sage Belcher of Acworth (30101), majoring in Human Services
- Bekah Thomas of Marietta (30062), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Sebastian Torres-Wilcken of Marietta (30062), majoring in Industrial Engineering Tech
- Justin Koninsky of Acworth (30101), majoring in Finance
- Joanna Frazier of Marietta (30064), majoring in Exercise Science
- Erin Ivey of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Luis Jaime of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Accounting
- Evan Welch of Marietta (30067), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Abbey Williams of Marietta (30062), majoring in Marketing
- Daniel Carroll of Marietta (30064), majoring in Psychology
- Jacob Nguyen of Marietta (30008), majoring in Interactive Design
- Bobby Pham of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Marketing
- Alton Simon of Acworth (30101), majoring in Supply Chain Logistics
- Stephen Vescuso of Marietta (30064), majoring in Information Systems
- Hannah Eslinger of Marietta (30067), majoring in History
- Ashween Dedani of Lawrenceville (30043), majoring in Computer Engineering
- Yewande Oyewole of Mableton (30126), majoring in Accounting
- Melissa Mahaffey of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Science
- Jake Manharth of Marietta (30062), majoring in Exercise Science
- Drew Matthews of Acworth (30101), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Korrina Corley of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biology
- Brittney Zambrano of Marietta (30066), majoring in Computer Science
- Natalie Martin of Marietta (30062), majoring in Exercise Science
- Cullen Cochran of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Gibril Jagne of Marietta (30067), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Meghan Johnson of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in English
- Amali Kahaduwe of Marietta (30066), majoring in Interactive Design
- Joshua Bray of Marietta (30066), majoring in Mechatronics Engineering
- Josh Kyber of Marietta (30064), majoring in Marketing
- Sarah Hendrick of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Nursing
- Tyler Rodriguez of Marietta (30062), majoring in Anthropology
- Spencer Geyer of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management
- Matthew Lane of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management
- Gladys Lopez of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Political Science
- Sam Palmiotto of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Nick Weaver of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Andrew Boyd of Marietta (30064), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Lauren Webb of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- George Slagley of Marietta (30066), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Zach Delong of Marietta (30064), majoring in Professional Sales
- Avery Little of Marietta (30008), majoring in Cybersecurity Interest
- Jenny Rissen of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Integrative Studies
- Sarah Joseph-Ford of Acworth (30101), majoring in Nursing
- Zoe Guilmette of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Marketing
- Andy Kellos of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Anthropology
- Areeb Ebrahim of Marietta (30066), majoring in Chemistry
- Kiara Griffin of Marietta (30062), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Hector Romero of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Duke Iosua of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Sport Management
- Danielle Franklin of Marietta (30060), majoring in Nursing-Accelerated
- Nathan Woodward of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Richard Jennings of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Mary Kalb of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Human Services
- Rhiannon Clements of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Art
- Dawid Sauermann of Marietta (30062), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Candace Batulis of Marietta (30064), majoring in Accounting
- Sean Sailepo of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Jour & Emrg Media Interest
- Austin Beyers of Marietta (30066), majoring in Finance
- Tyler Reynolds of Kennesaw (30156), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Nikita Smith of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Science
- Symara Gant of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Psychology
- Keanah Santiago of Marietta (30062), majoring in Exercise Science
- Davis Green of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Management-Interest
- Wayne Jackson of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Brandon Groover of Marietta (30062), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Theocita Allen of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Digital Animation
- Payton Gregory of Marietta (30068), majoring in Exercise Science
- Ciara Berg of Marietta (30066), majoring in Information Systems
- Ethan Schneider of Marietta (30064), majoring in Mechatronics Engineering
- Marie Smith of Marietta (30068), majoring in Art
- Maddie Smith of Marietta (30064), majoring in Art
- Tristin Gilliand of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in English Education
- Jocelyn Alvarado of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management
- Oleg Tkachenko of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Haley Hunt of Marietta (30064), majoring in English
- Leah Hooper of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Accounting
- Sahal Shergill of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Finance
- Oliver Rose of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Management
- Jimmena Bettaglio of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Modern Language & Culture
- Michelle Waigumo of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Ben Fairchild of Marietta (30062), majoring in Construction Management
- Kelsey Smith of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Public Relations
- Taylor Redish of Marietta (30066), majoring in English Education
- Emmanuel Alabi of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Apparel and Textiles
- Tabitha Moore of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Accounting
- Shannon Smith of Marietta (30006), majoring in Dance
- Raina Gars of Marietta (30064), majoring in Psychology
- Sheila Mohajer of Marietta (30062), majoring in Psychology
- Jeremy McLane of Marietta (30066), majoring in English
- Saif Hasanji of Smyrna (30080), majoring in History Education
- Grant Kuehne of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Carter Terry of Marietta (30068), majoring in Digital Animation
- Michaela Albertini of Austell (30106), majoring in Human Services
- Erin Jimison of Marietta (30062), majoring in Digital Animation
- Haley Ryles of Marietta (30067), majoring in Interactive Design
- Margaret Oranekwulu of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Nursing-Accelerated
- Caleb Develle of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management
- Connor Quick of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Areeb Khan of Marietta (30067), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Tyler McLean of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Marketing
- Jessica Friedel of Marietta (30062), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Kelsey Long of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Elementary Education
- Joshua Hilliard of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Sarah Simpson of Marietta (30066), majoring in Asian Studies
- Jakob Furness of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Economics-Interest
- Nicholas Williams of Acworth (30101), majoring in Elementary Education
- Jacob Emard of Marietta (30062), majoring in Finance
- Amanda Reif of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Art
- Isaac Atkinson of Acworth (30101), majoring in Exercise Science
- Kamryn Thomas of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Cristal De La Rosa of Marietta (30067), majoring in Accounting
- Allie Hilliard of Acworth (30101), majoring in Chemistry
- Cassandra Dorantes of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Caleb Currier of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Claire Gandy of Marietta (30068), majoring in Art
- Adonia Rasmussen of Acworth (30101), majoring in Biology
- Michael Moore of Marietta (30062), majoring in Management-Interest
- Gavin Rose of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management
- James Quarles of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Biochemistry
- Taylor Lane of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Human Services
- Natalie Suto of Marietta (30064), majoring in Integrative Studies
- Alex Kelsey of Marietta (30066), majoring in English Education
- Dylan Finnell of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Entrepreneurship
- Michael Schlenk of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Deiah Brue of Marietta (30062), majoring in History
- Caroline Holmes of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Michele Le of Marietta (30060), majoring in Finance
- Alex Arcia of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Finance
- Leanny Murrieta of Marietta (30062), majoring in Chemistry
- Matt Sparks of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Accounting
- Melody Cantrell of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Exercise Science
- Sophia Renner of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Elementary Education
- Hannah Baines of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Nursing
- Jack Count of Marietta (30066), majoring in Finance
- Nick Pastor of Marietta (30064), majoring in Construction Management
- Christian Schneider of Marietta (30067), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Rachel Fontaine of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biochemistry
- Taylor Zimmerman of Acworth (30101), majoring in Finance
- Matthew Bugel of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Finance
- Maya Merriweather of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Psychology
- Sarah Oreilly of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- John Chapman of Acworth (30101), majoring in Industrial & Systems Eng.
- Peter Brooks of Marietta (30064), majoring in Biology
- Mariela Alvarez of Marietta (30008), majoring in Integrative Studies
- Dariela Delgado Castro of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Sociology
- Jada Thomas of Marietta (30067), majoring in Dance
- Jesse Kilpi of Acworth (30101), majoring in Inform Security & Assurance
- Evan Jackle of Marietta (30062), majoring in Marketing
- Briana Wilkinson of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Catherine Allsteadt of Marietta (30062), majoring in Marketing
- Andrew Adams of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in International Affairs
- John Watkins of Marietta (30062), majoring in Marketing
- Ethan Payton of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Sport Management
- Celeste Milum of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Jacquelyn Keeton of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Riley Borst of Marietta (30062), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Najda Sahovic of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Exercise Science
- Tony Sanchez of Marietta (30066), majoring in Information Technology
- Jessica Fleming of Marietta (30062), majoring in Nursing
- Jake Daron of Acworth (30101), majoring in Music Performance
- Zayvion Austin of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Computer Science
- Joselle Buadoo of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Kaylee Dahlin of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management
- Shea Farnan of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Marketing
- Lily Ensley of Marietta (30068), majoring in Elementary Education
- Elaina Bartholomew of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Elementary Education
- Hannah Menkus of Marietta (30067), majoring in Marketing
- Lauren Boden of Marietta (30064), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Kyle Britsch of Acworth (30101), majoring in Construction Management
- Sam Alvarez of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Psychology
- Amy Kaplan of Marietta (30060), majoring in History Education
- Annie Gallagher of Marietta (30066), majoring in Elementary Education
- Sabrina Leung of Marietta (30062), majoring in Accounting
- Mazie Nolley of Marietta (30062), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Anna Milans of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Alexis Belinfante of Acworth (30101), majoring in Elementary Education
- Sania Asghar of Canton (30114), majoring in Exercise Science
- Gillian Barnes of Marietta (30066), majoring in Accounting
- Amber Archer of Marietta (30068), majoring in Integrative Studies
- Ashley Belinfante of Acworth (30101), majoring in Biology
- Nick Perkins of Acworth (30101), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Summer Burns of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Psychology
- Jazmyne Gleaton of Acworth (30101), majoring in Political Science
- Mason Nix of Marietta (30064), majoring in Inform Sec & Assur-Interest
- Keaton Lovelace of Acworth (30101), majoring in Finance
- Jasmine Brown of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Biology
- Jennifer James of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Lauren Rodgers of Marietta (30064), majoring in Psychology
- Jana Wrenn of Marietta (30064), majoring in English
- Hope Massey of Acworth (30101), majoring in Marketing
- Braxton Peterson of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Construction Management
- Alexandria Kelley of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Psychology
- Jasmine Carter of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biology
- Jose Anguiano of Marietta (30067), majoring in Computer Engineering
- Julia Kiklica of Marietta (30060), majoring in Apparel and Textiles
- Brooklyn Norrington of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Kathryn Crocker of Marietta (30062), majoring in Biology
- Elani Sevilla of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Karam Ittayem of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biology
- Emily Barrett of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Modern Language & Culture
- Paige Ealy of Marietta (30062), majoring in Digital Animation
- Thomas Cassidy of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Political Science
- Noelle Spooner of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Elementary Education
- Danielle Sands of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Psychology
- Ariana Dawes of Acworth (30101), majoring in Political Science
- Chris Almazan of Marietta (30060), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Nathanial Bintliff of Marietta (30064), majoring in Computer Science
- Deante Walker of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Finance
- Javi Schirmer of Marietta (30062), majoring in Music Performance
- Cozette Miller of Acworth (30101), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Gordon Barnes of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Computer Science
- Dalton Shaver of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mathematics
- Shelby Knighton of Acworth (30101), majoring in History
- Cole Tyson of Marietta (30062), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Larry Keen of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Boston Brown of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Marketing
- Liyuan Yan of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Science
- Reed Tumlin of Acworth (30101), majoring in Information Systems
- Mandy McMasters of Marietta (30066), majoring in English Education
- Justin Graham of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Digital Animation
- Caitlin O'Neill of Marietta (30064), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Nevaeh MacDonald of Acworth (30101), majoring in Modern Language & Culture
- Kaitlyn Walker of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Keegan MacDonald of Acworth (30101), majoring in Integrative Studies
- Alexandra Patrick of Acworth (30101), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Destiny Stevens of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Early Childhood Birth to Kinde
- Nigel Kaganzi of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Piper Runyon of Acworth (30101), majoring in Public Relations
- Matthew Melton of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biology
- Caitlyn Cameron of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Antonella Mai of Marietta (30062), majoring in Interactive Design
- Katie Nelson of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Nicholas Wile of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Computer Science
- Michael Skowron of Acworth (30101), majoring in Accounting
- Sebastian Hagan of Marietta (30066), majoring in Environmental Science
- Jonathan Samaniego of Marietta (30064), majoring in Exercise Science
- Baylie Gossett of Lindale (30147), majoring in Public Relations
- Andy Lau of Marietta (30066), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Andrea Hernandez of Acworth (30101), majoring in Modern Language & Culture
- Junior Romero of Acworth (30101), majoring in Political Science
- Eddie Reyes of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Construction Management
- Juliana Krueger of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Tom Fincher of Marietta (30066), majoring in Sport Management
- Elise Majetich of Acworth (30101), majoring in Hospitality Management
- Maxwell Binder of Marietta (30066), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Erin Batarseh of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Psychology
- Mason Myers of Marietta (30008), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Brooke Laughman of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Rachel Foreman of Marietta (30062), majoring in Interactive Design
- Peter Lu of Marietta (30066), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Kera Alleyne of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Kaitlyn Bauer of Marietta (30064), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Hunter Peterson of Marietta (30062), majoring in Construction Management
- Wyatt Hamby of Marietta (30066), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Alan Quarles of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Construction Management
- Taylor Baxley of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Art
- Christopher Jennings of Acworth (30101), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Bry Ventura of Acworth (30101), majoring in Human Services
- Melany Sanchez of Marietta (30064), majoring in Biology
- Priyal Patel of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Management-Interest
- Cooper Freeman of Marietta (30064), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Elizaveta Sukhai of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Music
- Nathan Peters of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Sigrun Hjartardottir of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Marketing
- Markycia Sweat of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Noah Minch of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Science
- Kindall Wright of Mableton (30126), majoring in Art
- Nathan Richardson of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Alex Whittemore of Marietta (30064), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Melissa Hernandez of Austell (30106), majoring in Nursing
- Desiree Hayes of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Human Services
- Kayla Price of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Diego Schaich Graniel of Marietta (30064), majoring in International Business
- Stephanie Leon of Marietta (30060), majoring in Human Services
- Donna Joseph of Marietta (30064), majoring in Elementary Education
- Denisse Olivares of Marietta (30066), majoring in Human Services
- Sierra McHugh-Bryan of Marietta (30067), majoring in History Education
- Aaron Scott of Acworth (30102), majoring in Information Technology
- Gracie O'Neill of Marietta (30064), majoring in Psychology
- Natalie Geralde of Acworth (30101), majoring in Nursing
- Elaine Pollard of Marietta (30066), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Garrett Edwards of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Biochemistry
- Victoria Aldrich of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Digital Animation
- Robert Lopez of Marietta (30068), majoring in Inform Sec & Assur-Interest
- Elijah Madaris of Marietta (30066), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Madi Dietz of Marietta (30066), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Heather Vinson of Marietta (30066), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Anna Yancey of Marietta (30066), majoring in Exercise Science
- Emmaline Payne of Acworth (30101), majoring in Architecture
- Drew Barnes of Marietta (30064), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Sebastian Lopez of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Guillermo Brito of Calhoun (30701), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Alyssa Thomas of Acworth (30101), majoring in Exercise Science
- George Krivsky of Marietta (30064), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Amie O'Brien of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Logan Coleman of Marietta (30066), majoring in Art
- Lester Ruffin of Mableton (30126), majoring in Marketing
- Summer Sams of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Anthropology
- Allie Colina of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Nursing
- Brittney Sandoval of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Hospitality Management
- Nicole Gatipon of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Psychology
- Zohra Rahim of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Rachel Gould of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Wyatt Hepler of Mableton (30126), majoring in English
- McKinley Horn of Mableton (30126), majoring in Dance
- Isaac Jacobsen of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Samantha Benson of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biology
- Abigail Perez of Marietta (30066), majoring in Elementary Education
- Nathan Johnson of Marietta (30068), majoring in Architecture
- Jacob Fritter of Marietta (30064), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Megan McCabe of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Biology
- Tristan McMichael of Marietta (30060), majoring in Industrial & Systems Eng.
- Nick Cook of Marietta (30066), majoring in Accounting
- Naomi Israel of Marietta (30062), majoring in Music Performance
- Marc Bineau of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Information Systems
- Sophia Sasso of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Public Relations
- Jessica Weekley of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Psychology
- Cole Roach of Acworth (30101), majoring in Public Relations
- Sarina Ball of Marietta (30066), majoring in International Business
- Ashley Murphy of Austell (30106), majoring in Integrative Studies
- Tony Stanley of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Jazmyn Mitchell of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in English
- Bryson Brozovsky of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Music
- Tucker Kendzora of Acworth (30101), majoring in Inform Security & Assurance
- William Keller of Marietta (30066), majoring in Geospatial Sciences
- Jevel Barnwell of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Sport Management
- Nicole Shelkop of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Elementary Education
- Meredith Namirr of Marietta (30066), majoring in Art
- Jessie Wu of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Interactive Design
- Sammie Tillman of Marietta (30008), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Abby Gravlin of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management-Interest
- Meghan Coughlin of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing
- Lauren Zarnik of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Elementary Education
- Verania Del Risco of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Maci Tobin of Acworth (30101), majoring in Org & Prof Communication
- Gerard Hoffman of Marietta (30066), majoring in Political Science
- Madison Buchanan of Marietta (30066), majoring in Political Science
- Jordan Winzurk of Acworth (30101), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Julia Liberatore of Acworth (30101), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Alayna Caprella of Suwanee (30024), majoring in Early Childhood Birth to Kinde
- Eric Lopes of Marietta (30066), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Zac Pritts of Marietta (30067), majoring in Dance
- Violetta Filatova of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Katie Parsons of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Luc Wagner of Marietta (30068), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Jennifer Montano of Marietta (30060), majoring in Digital Animation
- Richard Woods of Marietta (30068), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Will Attridge of Marietta (30068), majoring in Psychology
- Tyrone Larry of Marietta (30008), majoring in Industrial Engineering Tech
- Aleksandar Punos of Marietta (30062), majoring in Information Technology
- Julio Langarica of Marietta (30008), majoring in Psychology
- Tayler Snow of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Human Services
- Evan Joseph of Marietta (30066), majoring in Marketing
- Emilie Hall of Acworth (30101), majoring in Elementary Education
- Will Hall of Acworth (30101), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Lauren Grace Hicks of Marietta (30068), majoring in Construction Management
- John Perry of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Political Science
- Mattie Wood of Marietta (30067), majoring in English Education
- Connor Browne of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Eithar Mirghani of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biology
- Kiana Melendez of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Art
- Paul Yun of Marietta (30061), majoring in Psychology
- Binh Luu of Marietta (30008), majoring in Management-Interest
- Connor Talley of Marietta (30062), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Madison Keller of Marietta (30062), majoring in Elementary Education
- Chris Sinclair of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Management-Interest
- Robert Herdman of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biology
- Keyri Trejo-Rivera of Marietta (30064), majoring in Elementary Education
- David Chavarro of Acworth (30102), majoring in Computer Science
- Michael Eddington of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Management
- Thu Tran of Marietta (30064), majoring in Modern Language & Culture
- Gurpreet Kaur of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Information Technology
- Angela Bucklin of Marietta (30060), majoring in Elementary Education
- Bolu Omolayo of Austell (30106), majoring in Nursing
- Noah Jean-Louis of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Elementary Education
- Grace Mazzoni of Marietta (30062), majoring in Psychology
- Malik Bailey of Acworth (30101), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Katharine Warren of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Elementary Education
- Emily McGinnis of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Joel Burnette of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Architecture
- Vahreena Kong of Austell (30168), majoring in Chemistry
- Hoang Trinh of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Jessica Hutcheson of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing
- Cindy Giles of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Finance
- Jennifer Nguyen of Marietta (30060), majoring in International Business
- Thomas Worthan of Acworth (30101), majoring in English
- Josh Milton of Marietta (30062), majoring in English
- Janai Hemphill of Marietta (30062), majoring in Information Systems
- Katie Shirilla of Marietta (30062), majoring in Information Technology
- Maggie Schaefer of Marietta (30064), majoring in Public Relations
- Melissa Campbell of Marietta (30067), majoring in English
- Lucas Pires of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Kc Giarrano of Acworth (30101), majoring in Elementary Education
- Issa Solis of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Katie Frazier of Acworth (30101), majoring in Public Relations
- Grace Vanwieren of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing
- Angela Sanfratello of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Tessah McAllister of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Elementary Education
- Monica Silva of Marietta (30066), majoring in Construction Management
- Kate Hall of Acworth (30101), majoring in History Education
- Lj Owen of Marietta (30067), majoring in Marketing
- Scott Weaver of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Information Technology
- Sarah Voykovic of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management
- Brittany Luangrath of Marietta (30008), majoring in International Bus-Interest
- Tiankun Zhao of Marietta (30062), majoring in Accounting
- Jack Bseibess of College Station (77845), majoring in Management
- Amya Taylor of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Philosophy
- Anam Muhammad of Marietta (30066), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Savannah Ent of Mableton (30126), majoring in Art
- Jada Gates of Marietta (30008), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Victor Jimenez Leao of Marietta (30068), majoring in Industrial Engineering Tech
- Erin Miller of Acworth (30101), majoring in Integrative Studies
- Sonya Ricketts of Marietta (30008), majoring in Biology
- Sepehr Eshaghian of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Science
- Melanie Bennett of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Elementary Education
- Hannah Schooler of Acworth (30101), majoring in English
- Olivia Kraus of Mableton (30126), majoring in Dance
- Hannah Milton of Marietta (30066), majoring in Sociology
- Conner Lord of Marietta (30064), majoring in Computer Science
- Harrison Fish of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Gabrielle Jones of Marietta (30064), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Shruti Patel of Marietta (30062), majoring in Biology
- Gracie Moore of Marietta (30062), majoring in Nursing
- Habeebah Muse of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Science
- Kyrah Kelly of Marietta (30066), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Brooke Hinders of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management
- Kelly Trinh of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing
- Hadleigh Baker of Acworth (30101), majoring in Exercise Science
- Elliot Boggess of Marietta (30066), majoring in Elementary Education
- Mambaye Diagne of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Finance
- Cole Elliott of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in University Undeclared
- Katrina Cavens of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Mechatronics Engineering
- Bailey Marsh of Acworth (30101), majoring in Org & Prof Communication
- Frankie Moore of Acworth (30101), majoring in History Education
- Christine Adkins of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Journalism and Emerging Media
- Sam Hargett of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Geography
- Brian Thomas of Kennesaw (30160), majoring in Management
- Makenzie Ledford of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management-Interest
- Ezinne Okpareke of Acworth (30101), majoring in Political Science
- Andy Rendon of Marietta (30068), majoring in Biology
- Natalie Tipsword of Acworth (30101), majoring in Biology
- Sara Knobbe of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biology
- Cameron Silvera-Robinson of Marietta (30066), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Jocelynn Galvan of Marietta (30008), majoring in Accounting
- Michael Miles of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in International Affairs
- Georgi Hyde of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Hospitality Mgt-Interest
- Delia Manocchio of Marietta (30062), majoring in Exercise Science
- Ryan Wilkins of Acworth (30101), majoring in Accounting
- Lily Gomez of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Kaitlyn Hovda of Acworth (30101), majoring in Elementary Education
- Nolan Anderson of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management
- Kimberly Povoa of Marietta (30068), majoring in Exercise Science
- Noah Smith of Acworth (30101), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Bailey Jones of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Digital Animation
- Kathy Reyes-Barahona of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Elementary Education
- Wendy Navichoque of Marietta (30062), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Kimani Effs of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing
- Anna Hansen of Marietta (30066), majoring in Elementary Education
- Sommer Lemcoe of Marietta (30066), majoring in Music Education
- Ethan Hazel of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in English
- Yesun Kim of Marietta (30067), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Jordan Carmack of Marietta (30008), majoring in Marketing
- Becca Rose of Marietta (30064), majoring in Human Services
- Andrew Hood of Marietta (30066), majoring in Finance
- Charles Foshee of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Computer Science
- Bella Margiano of Marietta (30067), majoring in Interactive Design
- Allen Hadzic of Marietta (30067), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Sam Brown of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Brandon Gasaway of Marietta (30064), majoring in Music
- Bella Patton of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Cole Zygaj of Acworth (30101), majoring in Information Technology
- Emma Purtill of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Public Relations
- Savannah Tuschl of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Modern Language & Culture
- William Rentz of Marietta (30066), majoring in Marketing
- Alejandra Schaich of Marietta (30064), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Shelby Crabtree of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Haleigh Monroe of Marietta (30066), majoring in History Education
- Audrey Hutto of Acworth (30101), majoring in Dance
- Stephen Verrecchia of Acworth (30101), majoring in Finance
- Logan Kritzberg of Marietta (30068), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Ethan Masson of Acworth (30101), majoring in Inform Security & Assurance
- Elizabeth Wile of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Sociology
- Cenne Anderson of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Information Technology
- Chris Wynn of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in History
- Zack Fauss of Marietta (30062), majoring in Finance
- Dylan Hughes of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Marketing
- Chloe Nogame of Marietta (30064), majoring in Interactive Design
- Sophie Vincent of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Biology
- Alek Hansen of Acworth (30101), majoring in Biology
- George Mercier of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Jj Barilow of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Marissa Nye of Marietta (30066), majoring in Elementary Education
- Peyton Herter of Acworth (30101), majoring in Digital Animation
- Kiara Magee of Acworth (30101), majoring in Public Relations
- Laura Lim sang of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Chloe Ford of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Maddy Reid of Marietta (30066), majoring in Marketing
- Chandler Wooten of Marietta (30064), majoring in Anthropology
- Jonah Feltman of Mableton (30126), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Canesha Preston of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Exercise Science
- Thomyia Carpenter of Acworth (30101), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Ethan Fulkerson of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in University Undeclared
- Jack Pursley of Acworth (30101), majoring in Information Technology
- Tim Mack of Austell (30106), majoring in Human Services
- Andrea Fernandez of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Chris Duncan of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Marketing
- Eric Somarriba of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Aileen Gonzalez of Marietta (30066), majoring in History Education
- Ellie Mcdowell of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Integrative Studies
- Kate Campbell of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in University Undeclared
- Michelle Castro of Acworth (30101), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Jake Koninsky of Acworth (30101), majoring in Environmental Science
- Annalise Oestreich of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Human Services
- Dreya Wilborn of Marietta (30066), majoring in Information Systems
- Emily Davis of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Janay Anderson of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Kaitlyn Dejesus of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Nilmarie Dos Santos of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Sport Management
- Darien Rodriguez Peguero of Acworth (30101), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Fatma Shetewi of Marietta (30066), majoring in English
- Julian Yankah of Mableton (30126), majoring in Software Engineering
- Ryan Schultz of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Sport Management
- Myles Hale of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Kaylee Polk of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Charish Newsom of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Undeclared - Education
- Rand Llamazales of Marietta (30066), majoring in Management-Interest
- Sofia Pereira of Marietta (30067), majoring in Architecture
- Ethan Mahon of Marietta (30064), majoring in Industrial & Systems Eng.
- Amy Baker of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing-Accelerated
- Ania Jerrells of Marietta (30064), majoring in Elementary Education
- Cierra Walsh of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Geospatial Sciences
- Svetlana Dimova of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Integrative Studies
- Bryan Hurtado of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Construction Management
- Parker Outlaw of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Computer Science
- Magan Silwal of Marietta (30066), majoring in Information Technology
- Tri Dang of Marietta (30008), majoring in Psychology
- Sydnee Goode of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Music Education
- Ashley Munene of Marietta (30066), majoring in Management-Interest
- Thomas McGregor of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Sport Management
- Arianna Seemann of Marietta (30062), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Ahna Levasseur of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Peter Alvarado of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Stephanie Enes of Marietta (30008), majoring in Human Services
- Sydney Buffington of Marietta (30067), majoring in Psychology
- Aidan Rose of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Science
- Dallas Dickson of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in English
- Jordan Mitchler of Marietta (30066), majoring in Undeclared - Sci, Comp & Tech
- Kameron Welch of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Science
- William Timbol of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Management
- Chad Rowlette of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Industrial Engineering Tech
- Asmin Acharya of Marietta (30062), majoring in Economics
- Sarah Subero of Acworth (30101), majoring in Interactive Design
- Ellie Flynn of Marietta (30064), majoring in Undeclared - Social Science
- Kelsey Ruckert of Marietta (30062), majoring in Psychology
- Dianne Campa of Marietta (30008), majoring in Digital Animation
- Emma Hensley of Marietta (30066), majoring in Political Science
- Kennedy Nelson of Marietta (30068), majoring in Public Health Ed. - Interest
- Allison Stewart of Marietta (30068), majoring in Professional Sales
- Conner Hartsfield of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Lynh Pham of Austell (30168), majoring in Interactive Design
- Sarah Norton of Marietta (30064), majoring in Elementary Education
- Shun Cunningham of Marietta (30068), majoring in International Bus-Interest
- Mild Somrit of Marietta (30062), majoring in Biochemistry
- Ramsay Revennaugh of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Chemistry
- Brittnei Pryor of Mableton (30126), majoring in Psychology
- Christian` Busby of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Construction Management
- Oluwatomisin Adeogun of Mableton (30126), majoring in Biology
- Elizabeth Perez of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing
- Serena Ortiz of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Public Relations
- Midcy Mondragon of Marietta (30062), majoring in Accounting
- Brittany Aguilar of Acworth (30101), majoring in Elementary Education
- Aidan Hall of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Political Science
- Stephen Mancini of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Summer Ouk of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Public Relations
- Dennon Smith of Marietta (30068), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Emily Nguyen of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Information Technology
- Madison Jones of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Information Technology
- Kiana Sethna of Marietta (30064), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Dacey Ngo of Marietta (30064), majoring in Human Services Interest
- Sage Wilbert of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Middle Grades Education
- Morgan Sessions of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Sylvia Bravo of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Anderson Clark of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Science
- Mark Sheehan of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biology
- Brendan Lazaroff of Acworth (30101), majoring in Marketing
- Amaya Stallworth of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Matthew Albizzatti of Roswell (30075), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Ella Medlin of Marietta (30066), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Morgan Bishop of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Human Services Interest
- Michael Swann of Marietta (30066), majoring in Computer Science
- Daniel Adler-Diaz of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Software Engineering
- Caitlin Sasapan of Marietta (30062), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Caden Rosemond of Acworth (30101), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Sean Williams of Marietta (30068), majoring in Modern Language & Culture
- Ariana Nava of Marietta (30008), majoring in Biology
- Adam O'Brien of Marietta (30066), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Chloe Tilton of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Biology
- Guadalupe Ramirez of Marietta (30064), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Cole Alexander of Marietta (30066), majoring in Marketing
- Kayla Hydrick of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Carley Cox of Marietta (30062), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Sthefany Diaz Orduz of Marietta (30068), majoring in Biology
- Immanuel Hinton of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Technical Communication
- Julien Layton of Marietta (30066), majoring in Chemistry
- Cameron Harris of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Management
- Trish Weber of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Entrepreneurship
- Riya George of Marietta (30062), majoring in Interactive Design
- Andy Dockman of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Psychology
- Olivia Baer of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Elementary Education
- Yianni Costarides of Marietta (30064), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Emily Molander of Marietta (30064), majoring in Art
- Leslie Alvarado Sanchez of Marietta (30008), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Drew Brentlinger of Marietta (30062), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Nikhil Pai of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Mechatronics Engineering
- Liz Caton of Marietta (30067), majoring in Art
- Neneh Jallow of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing
- Loan Tran of Marietta (30060), majoring in Nursing
- Adrien Kay of Marietta (30064), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Camille Prickett of Marietta (30064), majoring in Modern Language & Culture
- Delaney Kyle of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Sociology
- Megan Truitt of Acworth (30101), majoring in Apparel and Textiles
- Brendan Taylor of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Science
- Emerson Geissler of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Sport Management
- Grace Holley of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Art
- Sarah Fernandes of Marietta (30068), majoring in Psychology
- Ernest Whitmarsh of Marietta (30068), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Junai Gardener of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Jorge Callejas of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Accounting
- Gabbi Fascitelli of Acworth (30101), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Olivia Summers of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Interactive Design
- Garrett Bell of Alexandria (36250), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Marina Carlson of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Art
- Ryan Torrence of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Carly Martinez of Marietta (30066), majoring in Art
- Andrea Silva of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Asian Studies
- Michael Isaac of Marietta (30064), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Tyler Hayes of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Interactive Design
- Arta Tabrizi of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Chemistry
- Areesha Siddiqui of Marietta (30064), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Brett Baxter of Acworth (30101), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Kaori Jara-Hamada of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Elementary Education
- Kasia Lawson of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Org & Prof Communication
- Janna Shahout of Marietta (30062), majoring in Psychology
- Elizabeth Alli of Austell (30106), majoring in Management
- Cory McNeir of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Management-Interest
- Alex Handy of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Jacquelyn Blackwell of Acworth (30101), majoring in Nursing
- Elia Vandervorst of Marietta (30066), majoring in Management-Interest
- Owen Phillips of Marietta (30064), majoring in Architecture
- Tyler Russ of Acworth (30101), majoring in Jour & Emrg Media Interest
- Dana Lovett of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Psychology
- Calley Anderson of Marietta (30062), majoring in Elementary Education
- Ian Ford of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Software Engineering
- Taylor Lowe of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Jayla Goodwin of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Caroline Roberson of Marietta (30066), majoring in Computer Science
- Franchesca Garofalo of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Miles Ragan of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Mechatronics Engineering
- Eddie Coffie of Marietta (30068), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Anh-Thu Do of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Political Science
- Jaden Zwicker of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Jerika Wilson of Acworth (30101), majoring in Early Birth-Kndergdn Interest
- Tiffany Sousa of Marietta (30066), majoring in International Bus-Interest
- Robert Walz of Marietta (30066), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Max Ahola of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Hunter Dahlin of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management-Interest
- Kennedy Wright of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Dance
- Chip Cobb of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biology
- Jake Hall of Acworth (30101), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Basia Bodne of Austell (30168), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Micah Dickinson of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Marketing
- Bailey Tocups of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Lily Flail of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Adriana Irizarry of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Jaeden Lowther of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Elementary Education
- Elizabeth Rosser of Marietta (30066), majoring in History
- Paige Starbuck of Marietta (30064), majoring in Art
- Amanda Wnek of Marietta (30064), majoring in History Education-Interest
- Abby Evans of Marietta (30062), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Justin Daniel of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Architecture
- An Truong of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Accounting
- Daniel Diresta of Acworth (30101), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Samantha Hadi of Marietta (30060), majoring in Industrial & Systems Eng.
- Rahja Hansbrough of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Science
- David Melcher of Acworth (30101), majoring in Biology
- Katherine Salgado of Acworth (30101), majoring in Middle Grades Education
- Lauren Ottinger of Marietta (30064), majoring in Accounting
- Dominic Diresta of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Science
- Sarah Lynch of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Ihab Eid of Marietta (30062), majoring in Information Technology
- Chase Demeke of Acworth (30101), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Ryan Bowie of Mableton (30126), majoring in Computer Science
- Walker Braswell of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Stephanie Galicia of Mableton (30126), majoring in Sociology
- Misty Meyers of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Elementary Education
- Ryan Hunt of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Industrial Engineering Tech
- Ryley Perry of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Dance
- Grace Bosley of Acworth (30101), majoring in Elementary Education
- Maygui Jean of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Anthropology
- Alex Hendricks of Acworth (30101), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Zaria Tanks of Marietta (30008), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Ben Schulman of Atlanta (30318), majoring in Accounting
- Daniel Ripley of Marietta (30062), majoring in International Affairs
- Remy Wetzel of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Logan Handwork of Marietta (30062), majoring in Architecture
- Catherine Williams of Marietta (30062), majoring in Nursing
- Lama Nasrallah of Marietta (30062), majoring in International Bus-Interest
- Kainuo He of Marietta (30060), majoring in Computer Science
- Kenny Nguyen of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Jena Smith of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Alexis Thomas of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Nursing
- Renee Sacran of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Abigail Turner of Marietta (30064), majoring in Public Relations
- Bryan Jeong of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Music Education
- Carter Jones of Marietta (30062), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Andy Nguyen of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Ainsley Sexton of Marietta (30064), majoring in Digital Animation
- Kat Maciejewski of Marietta (30066), majoring in History Education
- Abbie Rice of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Mona Amer of Marietta (30062), majoring in Psychology
- Dennis Hoffman of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management-Interest
- Ryan Manley of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in English Education
- Raphaela Woods of Marietta (30062), majoring in Nursing-Accelerated
- Leo Nayshtut of Marietta (30062), majoring in Biology
- Adriana Williams of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Public Health Education
- Mark Gilroy of Osceola (54020), majoring in International Bus-Interest
- Sabrina Hardy of Marietta (30062), majoring in Hospitality Mgt-Interest
- Joanie Cox of Marietta (30062), majoring in English Education
- Joey Gaupp of Marietta (30068), majoring in Accounting
- Emma Carroll of Acworth (30101), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Alexis Brown of Marietta (30066), majoring in Elementary Education
- Derec Mackiewicz of Marietta (30067), majoring in Software Engineering
- Anya Kurup of Marietta (30062), majoring in Biology
- Kaitlyn Baumgart of Acworth (30101), majoring in Elementary Education
- Peter Carr of Marietta (30068), majoring in Economics-Interest
- Seth Brice of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Kate Davalos of Acworth (30101), majoring in Elementary Education
- Adam Borowski of Marietta (30064), majoring in Computer Science
- Connor McGregor of Acworth (30101), majoring in Political Science
- Nick Bates of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Sydney Daniel of Acworth (30101), majoring in Secondary Education-Interest
- Dean Madesko of Marietta (30068), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Bailey McGregor of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Janet Morales of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Construction Management
- Demi Otusanya of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Odessa Cheatham of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Eunice Baek of Marietta (30062), majoring in Psychology
- Aubrey Blair of Marietta (30068), majoring in Elementary Education
- Jill McLendon of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Anthropology
- Lauren Duty of Marietta (30064), majoring in Technical Communication
- Sarah Weeks of Marietta (30062), majoring in Psychology
- Michal Rhodes of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Alison Johnson of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Kirsten Martin of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Samantha Nguyen of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Undeclared - Sci, Comp & Tech
- Emily Epperly of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Music Education
- Justice Musgraves of Marietta (30064), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Carly Walters of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Dance
- Shelby Chery of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Hospitality Mgt-Interest
- Jack Sakalian of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management-Interest
- Emuesiri Edafemuoke of Mableton (30126), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Dylan Spruill of Marietta (30064), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Liza Agalov of Marietta (30062), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Zachary Shanks of Acworth (30101), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Maryam Nasser of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Haleigh Nichols of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in English Educ Sec-Interest
- Tayyana Green of Woodstock (30189), majoring in Management
- Samantha Strong of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Biology
- Mahnoor Keen of Marietta (30008), majoring in Art
- Parker Varin of Marietta (30066), majoring in University Undeclared
- Christine Taylor of Marietta (30062), majoring in Interactive Design
- Jose Chirinos of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in History
- Trisha Nguyen of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Science
- Anshi Shah of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Exercise Science
- Aimi Tran of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Science
- Patrick Tanke of Marietta (30066), majoring in Inform Sec & Assur-Interest
- Aaliyah Hansel of Marietta (30060), majoring in Biology
- Gina Jankowski of Marietta (30062), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Paul Manlulu of Marietta (30060), majoring in Architecture
- Alyssa Van Orden of Marietta (30066), majoring in English
- Jailan Gordon of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management-Interest
- Barret Allen of Austell (30168), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Karen Anisha of Marietta (30064), majoring in Chemistry
- Sarah Johnson of Marietta (30062), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Lena Pagnotto of Acworth (30101), majoring in Biology
- Kelsey Dunn of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Middle Grades Education
- Ben Mueller of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mechatronics Engineering
- Harrison Tallman of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Management-Interest
- Dulain Willis of Acworth (30101), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Thomas Greiner of Marietta (30068), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Maria Del Carmen Arias Ornelas of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Modern Language & Culture
- Connor Holmes of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Cameron Sengvixay of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Margaret Waller of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Art
- Lisa Kan of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Exercise Science
- Elise Brown of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Psychology
- Anna Grace Carver of Acworth (30101), majoring in Hospitality Mgt-Interest
- Thien Dang of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Art
- Pilar Baca of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in International Affairs
- Francisco Torres of Austell (30106), majoring in Software Engineering
- Sydney Scott of Marietta (30064), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Rohit Veerapaneni of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biology
- Andrew Blackmon of Marietta (30062), majoring in Jour & Emrg Media Interest
- Faraz Porbanderwala of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Genesis Aguilar of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Estrella Dearborn of Marietta (30064), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Allie Mould of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Sport Management
- Emily Giel of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Sophie Hale of Marietta (30064), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Keziah Price of Marietta (30066), majoring in Management-Interest
- Sofia Castro of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biology
- Ashlynne Bingham of Marietta (30066), majoring in Marketing
- Shinya Ross of Marietta (30066), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Rian Hassen of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Isabella Whitmore of Acworth (30101), majoring in English
- Zarek Lacsamana of Marietta (30062), majoring in Interactive Design
- Toluwa Dahunsi of Marietta (30062), majoring in Management-Interest
- Morgan Copeland of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Elementary Education
- Luca Chambrin of Marietta (30068), majoring in Sport Management
- Anneli Nurmi of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Interactive Design
- Thauhid Sarker of Marietta (30064), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Caleb Hughie of Marietta (30066), majoring in Undeclared - Arts
- Katie Stanziano of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Political Science
- Dillan Barr of Marietta (30064), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Ari Emoghene of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biology
- Andrea Massey of Marietta (30062), majoring in Biology
- Xander Batarseh of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Mathematics
- Emily Hardee of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management-Interest
- Jack Walper of Acworth (30101), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Christopher McCree of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Finance
- Rebecca Wildes of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Digital Animation
- Wyatt Gardner of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Eiko Jara-Hamada of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Modern Language & Culture
- Takuto Maeda of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Bella Cannizzaro of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Elementary Education
- Jane Day of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Emily Nguyen of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Kasandra Romero of Marietta (30008), majoring in Information Technology
- Nancy Gutierrez of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Alison Farraher of Marietta (30064), majoring in Nursing-Accelerated
- Mark McCleskey of Marietta (30066), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Amelia Thompson of Marietta (30064), majoring in Biology
- Allexia Crain of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Sarah Gabrielle of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in English
- Joel Smith of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Management-Interest
- Jake Izzo of Marietta (30060), majoring in Psychology
- John Bryan Soares of Marietta (30067), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Kevin Karaj of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Kassandra Argueta of Acworth (30101), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Sam Luna of Marietta (30008), majoring in Psychology
- Brooke Schierle of Marietta (30066), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Alan Ma of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Cooper Wright of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biochemistry
- Andy Lam of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Mikah Hubbard of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management-Interest
- Mariah Butts of Marietta (30067), majoring in Environmental Science
- Francesca Villegas of Marietta (30062), majoring in Psychology
- Evan Bowen of Marietta (30068), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Thulsy Krishnan of Marietta (30066), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Alexis Mancini of Acworth (30101), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Sarah Barrier of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in English
- Abbey Crouse of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Alison Hignite of Acworth (30101), majoring in Biology
- Lia Valencia of Marietta (30062), majoring in Mathematics
- Khloe Thomas of Acworth (30101), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Hayes Allison of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Software Engineering
- Cynthia Mazariego-Galvan of Austell (30168), majoring in Psychology
- Christina Ambat of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biochemistry
- Ian Robertson of Marietta (30064), majoring in Architecture
- Ria Goraya of Marietta (30066), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Hope Barnick of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Kaden Buford of Acworth (30101), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Karan Sampath of Marietta (30068), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Bill Pritchard of Marietta (30066), majoring in Music Performance
- Olivia Wang of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Biology
- Thi Phuong N Nguyen of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Kevin Trujillo of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Hannah Dickson of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Mason Breeze of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Art
- Matthew Pasierb of Temple (30179), majoring in Chemistry
- Grace Olowojesiku of Acworth (30101), majoring in Art
- Justin Hendricks of Marietta (30067), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Michael Bolnik of Marietta (30067), majoring in Computer Science
- Zion Green of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Engineering
- Imanol Perales of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Engineering
- Lexie Rule of Marietta (30064), majoring in Management-Interest
- Rose Kendall of Marietta (30060), majoring in International Bus-Interest
- Gavin Spratt of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Sport Management
- Christi Filarski of Marietta (30062), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Kamari Johnson of Austell (30168), majoring in Digital Animation
- Carlos Delgado Gonzalez of Marietta (30066), majoring in International Bus-Interest
- Olena Maisonneuve of Marietta (30066), majoring in Elementary Education
- Katie Geisler of Marietta (30066), majoring in Art
- Seyedmahdi Salehkhoo of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Information Technology
- Ethan Pallas of Marietta (30067), majoring in Biology
- Kayla Anderson of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Dylan Downer of Acworth (30101), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Jalyn Lankford of Mableton (30126), majoring in Art
- Macey Lawrence of Acworth (30101), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Kinslee Lebhaft of Acworth (30101), majoring in Political Science
- Taylor Seymour of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Tristan Shelpman of Acworth (30101), majoring in Construction Management
- Kevin Burke of Marietta (30062), majoring in Management-Interest
- Alex Lam of Marietta (30064), majoring in Inform Sec & Assur-Interest
- Daniel Hernandez of Marietta (30066), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Rachel Williams of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Madison Roberts of Marietta (30008), majoring in Secondary Education-Interest
- Nick Maguire of Acworth (30101), majoring in Accounting
- Tahj Herard of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Annelise Goodwin of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Hayden Hobby of Hiram (30141), majoring in Elementary Education
- Braden Peterson of Marietta (30062), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Ayleen De Los Rios Guisao of Canton (30115), majoring in Elementary Education
- Ted Lee of Marietta (30062), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Rebecca Senft of Marietta (30064), majoring in Biology
- Arielle Adiri of Marietta (30062), majoring in Economics-Interest
- Riley Lang of Acworth (30101), majoring in English
- Kristy Muse of Marietta (30064), majoring in Finance
- Teagan Littleton of Marietta (30067), majoring in Architecture
- Carsen Smith of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Elementary Education
- Rebecca Webber of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Farien Lampkin of Marietta (30066), majoring in Elementary Education
- Joseph Bruno of Marietta (30066), majoring in Mathematics
- Elena Villegas of Marietta (30066), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Lea Mobers of Atlanta (30328), majoring in Psychology
- Angela Brill of Acworth (30101), majoring in University Undeclared
- Lydia Singletary of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Marketing
- Megan Moran of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Ben Berman of Marietta (30066), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Erin North of Marietta (30066), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Julio Diaz of Acworth (30101), majoring in Cybersecurity Interest
- Kolleen Kelly of Acworth (30101), majoring in International Bus-Interest
- Jack Krudwig of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Bryce Graddy of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Management-Interest
- Stanley Alalof of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Dylan Brown of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Carson Graham of Marietta (30066), majoring in Public Relations
- Jadyn Rice of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Management
- Logan Maschino of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Brandon Nulph of Marietta (30067), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Jose Flores-Hernandez of Marietta (30067), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Jordan Gable of Marietta (30064), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Peter Ho of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Chasidy Harris of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Sociology
- Mohammed Chabayta of Marietta (30066), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Job Waihiga of Marietta (30067), majoring in Nursing
- Chantelle Chapman of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Art
- Mandy Abernathy of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Art
- Zach Alderson of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Ameer Salameh of Marietta (30064), majoring in Software Engineering
- Mars Bramlett of Acworth (30101), majoring in Secondary Education-Interest
- Richard Parham of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Human Services Interest
- Atem Eyong of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Vanessa Young of Austell (30106), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Kaylan Hopson of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- William Garner of Acworth (30101), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Edith Akue-Moevi of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Public Health Ed. - Interest
- Kathya Morales of Austell (30106), majoring in Psychology
- Lyle Blackwelder of Marietta (30066), majoring in Exercise Science
- Isaac Alao of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Science
- Kyle Wilkens of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Ryan Fannin of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Minh Le of Acworth (30101), majoring in Economics-Interest
- Kaitlyn Smith of Smyrna (30082), majoring in History Education
- Harper Gaston of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Austin Crooks of Dallas (30157), majoring in Construction Management
- Joannye Nascimento Soares of Marietta (30067), majoring in International Bus-Interest
- Kohen Fudge of Marietta (30064), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Rebecca Elrod of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Fernando Montana of Marietta (30068), majoring in Geospatial Sciences
- Jackson Banks of Marietta (30068), majoring in Biology
- Adam Crooks of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Imani Love of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Andrea Mayorga of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Secondary Education-Interest
- Cindy Phan of Acworth (30101), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Makayla Evans of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Music Educ-Interest
- Daniella King of Acworth (30101), majoring in Public Relations-Interest
- Vincent Cradler of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Science
- Joan Gachuki of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Jackson Williams of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Kaiya Crosier of Marietta (30062), majoring in Health & Phys Ed-Interest
- Will Gresham of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Science
- Anna Ebert of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in English Educ Sec-Interest
- Shannon Downes of Marietta (30064), majoring in Early Childhood Birth to Kinde
- Simone Van Pletzen of Marietta (30066), majoring in Music Educ-Interest
- Lilia Keister of Marietta (30068), majoring in Psychology
- Kush Sharma of Marietta (30066), majoring in Computer Science
- Alexis Williams of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biology
- Avery McDaniel of Marietta (30062), majoring in Biology
- Christopher Wright of Marietta (30062), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Alex Martinez of Marietta (30060), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Grace Blomberg of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Anthropology
- Staci Graf of Mableton (30126), majoring in Psychology
- Aubrey Wright of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Eddie MacDonald of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Professional Sales-Interest
- Max Erdmann of Marietta (30068), majoring in Undeclared - Social Science
- Abrianna Cheung of Marietta (30068), majoring in Computer Science
- Alejandro Magana Martinez of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Digital Animation
- Jackson Henry of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Psychology
- Moacir Dias Filho of Marietta (30066), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Ellen Lee of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Emma Buker of Marietta (30062), majoring in Jour & Emrg Media Interest
- Roger Leonard of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Anthropology
- Naomi Clare of Marietta (30064), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Sabrina Arechaga of Marietta (30068), majoring in Psychology
- Raymond Solis of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Science
- Kaitlyn Grace of Marietta (30062), majoring in Geospatial Sciences
- Margaret Grace of Marietta (30062), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Danielle Woodall of Marietta (30064), majoring in Management
- Evan Sunny of Marietta (30062), majoring in Undeclared - Business & Mgt
- Reagan O'Donnell of Acworth (30101), majoring in Sport Management
- Xavier Hanesworth of Acworth (30101), majoring in Sport Management
- Chase Edwards of Marietta (30062), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Abel Yared of Marietta (30066), majoring in Undeclared - Sci, Comp & Tech
- Momina Khan of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Wesley Mitchell of Marietta (30066), majoring in Computer Science
- Briggs Manuel of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Ben Gilbert of Marietta (30064), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Madison Alibakhsh of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Science
- Tori Cofield of Acworth (30101), majoring in English Educ Sec-Interest
- Lev Belegradek of Marietta (30068), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Mia Whyte of Marietta (30064), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Lauren Ray of Acworth (30101), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Steven Dong of Austell (30106), majoring in Construction Management
- Parisa Torabi of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Psychology
- Alex Vastey of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Audrey Prince of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Economics-Interest
- Matty Batista of Marietta (30068), majoring in Sport Management
- Samantha Julian of Acworth (30101), majoring in Undeclared - Business & Mgt
- Kourtney Lacy of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Merren Irick of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Management-Interest
- Arthy Natarajan of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Information Technology
- Duncan McLendon of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in History
- Blake Hill of Marietta (30062), majoring in Biology
- Rosaura De Jesus of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Dillon Grabruck of Marietta (30066), majoring in Undeclared - Social Science
- Caroline Dennehy of Acworth (30101), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Adam Piejak of Marietta (30060), majoring in Geospatial Sciences
- Stephen Sulimani of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Science
- Mitchel Boudreaux of Marietta (30068), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Julia Grigorenko of Mableton (30126), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Laura Muller of Marietta (30068), majoring in Interactive Design
- Gabby Ball of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Amelia Durden of Marietta (30068), majoring in Jour & Emrg Media Interest
- Angelina Vizuete of Marietta (30066), majoring in Art
- Matt Brown of Marietta (30066), majoring in Entrepreneurship-Interest
- Alexander Edwards of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing
- Trent Arnold of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Brooks Hess of Marietta (30068), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Serena Deupser of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Eli Peredo Palomino of Acworth (30101), majoring in Art
- Sophia Krohn of Acworth (30101), majoring in English
- Bethany Ebwe of Acworth (30101), majoring in Biology
- Mary Smith of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Chemistry
- Ethan Wilson of Marietta (30062), majoring in Undeclared - Business & Mgt
- Robert You of Marietta (30068), majoring in Economics-Interest
- Joshua McLaughlin of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Inform Sec & Assur-Interest
- Hannah Ramasami of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Kazuha Nishihara of Marietta (30062), majoring in International Bus-Interest
- Nazanin Rajabi of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Engineering
- Itzel Salas of Marietta (30008), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Tessa Van Bunnik of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Art
- Halie O'Brien of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Nursing-Accelerated
- Sarika Urfi of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Anisa Williams of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Nicole Alhubaishi of Marietta (30067), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Diego Frausto Ramirez of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Software Engineering
- Kennedy Norris of Marietta (30067), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Carson Bell of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Science
- Riley McManus of Acworth (30101), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Jordyn Gossett of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Jocelyn Moreno of Acworth (30101), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Hannah Cate Silver of Marietta (30062), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Chase Mo of Marietta (30068), majoring in Computer Science
- Ian Stoddard of Marietta (30062), majoring in Finance-Interest
- John Bunch of Marietta (30068), majoring in Jour & Emrg Media Interest
- Jordan Shaffer of Acworth (30101), majoring in Music Educ-Interest
- Macy Griffith of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Biology
- Terri Collins of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Digital Animation
- Mamadi Traore of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Kennedy Wylie of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Computer Engineering
- Jonah Kilpi of Acworth (30101), majoring in Inform Sec & Assur-Interest
- Mihai Burghelea of Marietta (30008), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Nick Leymeister of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Ahlan Filstrup of Marietta (30066), majoring in English
- Ellie Sutherland of Marietta (30064), majoring in Anthropology
- Noor Al huda of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Chemistry
- John Fuentes of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Science
- Kailee Wang of Acworth (30101), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Richard Borowski of Marietta (30064), majoring in Computer Science
- Carmen Holt of Marietta (30066), majoring in Early Birth-Kndergdn Interest
- Princess Robinson of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Biology
- Wendall Brown of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Cassidy Janeira of Acworth (30101), majoring in Biology
- Arianna Johnson of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Public Relations-Interest
- Jackson Dahnke of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Entrepreneurship-Interest
- Pola Miazek of Marietta (30066), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Kelley Anne Smith of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Chemistry
- Allison Shelkop of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Paden Watts of Marietta (30068), majoring in Political Science
- Ashley Nestor of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Computer Science
- Andres Fiorillo of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biology
- Meredith Knight of Acworth (30101), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Marina Pichs of Marietta (30062), majoring in Music Educ-Interest
- Angelina Nino of Marietta (30062), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Rory Bailey of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Psychology
- Patrick Daw of Marietta (30062), majoring in Music
- Alycia Shekoni of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Biology
- Cristina Puy Arena of Marietta (30067), majoring in Undeclared - Business & Mgt
- Ella Ramsey of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Undeclared - Business & Mgt
- Mel Flaherty of Acworth (30101), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- John Merkin of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Mathematics
- Tyler Davis of Acworth (30101), majoring in Entrepreneurship-Interest
- Grace Kurniawan of Marietta (30062), majoring in Biochemistry
- Mikayla George of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Ari Daniels of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biology
- Joey Cappucci of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Management-Interest
- Jalen McKinney of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Rahma Ahmed of Acworth (30101), majoring in Sociology
- Anna Vasylevska of Marietta (30064), majoring in Public Relations-Interest
- Andrew Stefan of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Geospatial Sciences
- Aaron Byce of Marietta (30068), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Simon Kawasaki of Acworth (30101), majoring in History
- Harrison Freedman of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Eddy Lundi of Marietta (30067), majoring in Civil Engineering
- David Ramirez of Marietta (30060), majoring in Computer Science
- Kerris Foley of Marietta (30062), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Arianne Sauve of Marietta (30062), majoring in International Bus-Interest
- Olivia Dittmar of Acworth (30101), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Gabriela Landaverde of Marietta (30067), majoring in Art
- Trina Pham of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Edwin Trejo-Rivera of Marietta (30064), majoring in Psychology
- John Shlapak of Marietta (30062), majoring in Undeclared - Business & Mgt
- Ronak Rana of Marietta (30067), majoring in Mathematics
- Jacob Thomley of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Economics-Interest
- Charles Bye of Marietta (30066), majoring in Music Educ-Interest
- Kelechi Okere of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Biochemistry
- Ellie Kean of Marietta (30062), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Morgan Ugoagwu of Marietta (30060), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Jeremy Rhyant of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Danielle Ramey of Austell (30106), majoring in Psychology
- Jadyn Walker of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Sport Management
- Ugochukwu Agamu of Acworth (30101), majoring in Software Engineering
- Brooklin Vereen of Marietta (30064), majoring in Management-Interest
- Colleen Badia of Marietta (30060), majoring in Psychology
- Kyle Martin of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Abby West of Marietta (30062), majoring in Environmental Science
- Yen Vo of Acworth (30101), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Nkem Kanu of Marietta (30068), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- William Carver of Acworth (30101), majoring in Construction Management
- Larissa Vieira of Marietta (30062), majoring in Sport Management
- Dumbilli Okoli of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Psychology
- Ella White of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Aine Jones of Marietta (30064), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Kassidy Mueller of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Sociology
- Jack Tully of Marietta (30062), majoring in Sport Management
- Amelia Archer of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Matthew Ingber of Marietta (30008), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Tatiana Sidorova of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Mohammed Yusufi of Marietta (30066), majoring in Computer Science
- Miguel Jimenez of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Computer Science
- Mackenna Johnson of Marietta (30062), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- David Smart of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Abby Draper of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Undeclared - Social Science
- Mohamed Aldihri of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Alexis Lam of Marietta (30066), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Scott Lofranco of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Music
- Jennifer Sierra of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Miriam Long of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Anh Vo of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Juliana Yagyu of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Secondary Education-Interest
- Claire Witt of Acworth (30101), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Tasneem Salem of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Jason Williams of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in History Education
- Ferris Moore of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Tyler Smith of Marietta (30066), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Will Cain of Marietta (30062), majoring in Professional Sales-Interest
- Gracie Scerbo of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Paula Sanchez Checa of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Transient Undergraduate
- Krish Patel of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Mueen Yahya of Marietta (30062), majoring in Inform Sec & Assur-Interest
- Ben Winsor of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Kailen Parks of Marietta (30062), majoring in Chemistry
- Jasmine Dean of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Biology
- Liz Williams of Marietta (30062), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Gabriela Citino of Marietta (30067), majoring in International Affairs
- Dagne Millard of Marietta (30066), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Any Macedo of Marietta (30067), majoring in Biology
- Sydney Hostetter of Marietta (30068), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Eden Abebe of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Katie Cho of Marietta (30060), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Andrew Onwuzulike of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Software Engineering
- Michael Butler of Austell (30106), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Reese Johnson of Marietta (30066), majoring in Computer Science
- Grace Arp of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Hannad Eid of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Science
- Daley Freeman of Marietta (30062), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Salar Kashif of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Information Technology
- Yamina Choudhury of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Skyler Hensley of Marietta (30064), majoring in Jour & Emrg Media Interest
- Elizabeth Vega-Hernandez of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Marketing
- Marshall Massey of Roswell (30075), majoring in Computer Science
- Katelyn Nguyen of Marietta (30064), majoring in Biology
- Mandy Maness of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Ashley Hansell of Marietta (30062), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Laura Weins of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Industrial Engineering Tech
- Farid Aissaoui of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Camille Walker of Acworth (30101), majoring in Art
- Quisha Calixte of Acworth (30101), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Kyla Burns of Acworth (30101), majoring in University Undeclared
- Josh Garske of Marietta (30066), majoring in Information Technology
- Danna Mondragon of Marietta (30062), majoring in Undeclared - Social Science
- Francisco Puentes of Marietta (30064), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Daniel Halliday of Marietta (30064), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Justin Summe of Marietta (30062), majoring in Psychology
- Sandy Julian of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mathematics
- Zaina Malik of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Org & Prof Communication
- Mouhamad Eid of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Science
- Balmore Cruz Zepeda of Marietta (30062), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Zabdiel Puebla of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Science
- Ymagin Cole of Smyrna (30081), majoring in Biology
- Nat Gallegos of Marietta (30066), majoring in Political Science
- Rita Chen of Marietta (30008), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Jamie Hungerbuhler of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biology
- Arad Tavakoli of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biology
- Annie Ndolo of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Nursing-Accelerated
- Kristaleah Hall of Marietta (30066), majoring in International Bus-Interest
- Max Coleman of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Science
- Kyle Crowe of Marietta (30064), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Courtney Shellman of Marietta (30064), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Emiliana Blanco-Uribe of Marietta (30062), majoring in Software Engineering
- Blake Lacoursiere of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Sociology
- Sarah Siraj of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Non-Degree Undergraduate
- Sarah Wood of Acworth (30101), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Kyle Keegan of Smyrna (30082), majoring in History Education-Interest
- Erenay Daylak of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biology
- Tho Tran of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Science
- Titi Adefihan of Acworth (30101), majoring in Inform Sec & Assur-Interest
- Joseph Monda of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Mechanical Engineering Tech
- Nima Ansari of Marietta (30062), majoring in Undeclared - Business & Mgt
- Brianna Barros of Mableton (30126), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Maele Portwood of Acworth (30101), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Daniel Robinson of Acworth (30101), majoring in Human Services Interest
- Jaden Shapiro of Marietta (30068), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Maddie Pleinis of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Grant Burke of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Engineering
- Sydney Testman of Austell (30106), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Caitlin Collins of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management-Interest
- Izzy Delucca of Marietta (30064), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Chandler Cook of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Information Technology
- Giorgio DeFrancesco of Acworth (30101), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Misha Faisal of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biochemistry
- Madison Rucker of Marietta (30064), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Mary Pokorny of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Megan Griffin of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Aidan Wilson of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Biology
- Blake Kytle of Marietta (30068), majoring in University Undeclared
- Cody Pacheco of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Kaylee Hammer of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Art
- Vera Ewing of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Political Science
- Maygan Cale of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Accounting
- Catherine Garces of Marietta (30062), majoring in Art
- Kashna Gibson of Marietta (30066), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Cynthia Watson of Acworth (30101), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Kailyn Sillars of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Elementary Education
- Natalie Creamer of St Pete Beach (33706), majoring in Psychology
- Canan Hidir of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Anthropology
- Sean Peavy of Acworth (30101), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Woody Williams of Marietta (30066), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Sharon Zinger of Marietta (30066), majoring in Accounting
- Jenny West of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Management
- Nick Alvarez of Marietta (30064), majoring in Management
- Stephanie Wilson of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing-Accelerated
- Randi Vieira of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Marketing
- Lauren Floyd of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Accounting
- Mary Muthee of Marietta (30008), majoring in Industrial Engineering Tech
- Allana Alexander of Marietta (30008), majoring in Early Childhood Birth to Kinde
- April Norman of Marietta (30064), majoring in Integrative Studies
- Sam Kharel of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Information Technology
- James Dawsey of Marietta (30064), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Kellee Wood of Marietta (30064), majoring in History
- Keisha Irvine of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Human Services
- Steven Counts of Marietta (30062), majoring in Political Science
