Kennesaw State University has named nearly 6,800 Owls to the university's Dean's list, recognizing students for their academic achievement during the spring 2022 semester.
Locals among them include:
- Viola Lee of Acworth (30101), majoring in Integrative Studies
- Veronica Alvarado-Reyes of Marietta (30062), majoring in Management-Interest
- Kenneth Molinari of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Science
- Karlee McMillin of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Middle Grades ED-Interest
- Allen Martinez of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Korey Nemechek of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biology
- Jamie Kibler of Marietta (30067), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Katie Miller of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Samantha Anderson of Marietta (30062), majoring in Human Services
- Roger Latta of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Management
- Zilma Beaupierre of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management
- David Hubbell of Marietta (30066), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Mallory Bowen of Marietta (30067), majoring in English
- Auston Kelley of Acworth (30101), majoring in Integrative Studies
- Derrik Hall of Marietta (30066), majoring in Information Technology
- Antoine Lee of Austell (30168), majoring in Information Technology
- Tim Farmer of Marietta (30062), majoring in Geospatial Sciences
- Elizabeth Mansell of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Psychology
- Austin Bussey of Marietta (30062), majoring in History Education-Interest
- Zach Brawner of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in History
- Chessa Birrell of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Information Systems
- Kali Mitchell of Mableton (30126), majoring in Public Relations
- Keelan Price of Marietta (30064), majoring in Biology
- Melissa Clopein of Dallas (30157), majoring in Political Science
- Olga Skalozub of Atlanta (30339), majoring in International Business
- Nicole Deleon of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Ben Collier of Marietta (30064), majoring in Integrative Studies
- Matthew Park of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Brad Phillips of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in History Education-Interest
- Keaton Tobin of Marietta (30068), majoring in Finance
- Melissa Walsh of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Journalism and Emerging Media
- Matt Carter of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Marketing
- Corey Phelps of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Human Services
- Stephanie Ball of Marietta (30064), majoring in Integrative Studies
- Thomas Roginsky of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Nursing-Accelerated
- Mckenzie Inman of Acworth (30101), majoring in Elementary Education
- Nick Matazinsky of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Paul Tang of Marietta (30064), majoring in Interactive Design
- Mohammad Sarris of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Faith Affolder of Acworth (30101), majoring in Hospitality Mgt-Interest
- Ned Williams of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Mechanical Engineering Tech
- Jonathan Pritchett of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Katherine Thomas of Acworth (30101), majoring in Exercise Science
- Sandra McDonald of Marietta (30066), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Bryan Beteta of Acworth (30101), majoring in Integrative Studies
- Taylor Shilay of Acworth (30101), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Pierce Henson of Marietta (30062), majoring in History
- Stan Stan of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Evan Lofton of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Geospatial Sciences
- Yonatan Mulugeta of Acworth (30101), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Bradley Harrell of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Early Childhood Birth to Kinde
- Nico Luague of Marietta (30008), majoring in Management
- Michael Moya of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Software Engineering
- Parker Johnson of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Construction Management
- Aaleah McConnell of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Journalism and Emerging Media
- Will Ratcliffe of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Marlene Rivera of Marietta (30062), majoring in Biology
- Stetson Clapp of Marietta (30067), majoring in Construction Engineering
- Cynthia Preciado of Marietta (30064), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Kevin Kaga of Austell (30106), majoring in Nursing
- Gi Whan Kim of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing
- Renji Maliakal of Marietta (30068), majoring in Industrial & Systems Eng.
- Amanda Mills of Marietta (30066), majoring in Integrative Studies
- Travis Hall of Marietta (30067), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Devon Hurley of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Sport Management
- Jesus Zamora of Marietta (30008), majoring in Computer Science
- Usif Aikhuele of Austell (30106), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Jackson Meyer of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in English
- Hyojun Kim of Marietta (30062), majoring in Information Systems
- Chris Newcomb of Marietta (30062), majoring in Management
- Alexis Lowery of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Taylor Land of Acworth (30101), majoring in Marketing
- Nick Cullinane of Marietta (30066), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Tyler Haas of Marietta (30062), majoring in English
- Reid Bryant of Acworth (30101), majoring in Industrial & Systems Eng.
- Maddie Young of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Public Relations
- Berenice Ramirez Ramirez of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Elementary Education
- Rosemary Geller of Loganville (30052), majoring in Interactive Design
- Kayevor Daniel of Austell (30168), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Madeline Davis of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Ashlynn Laldin of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Nursing
- Gabriel Fuentes of Marietta (30008), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Eric Worrall of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Griffin Johnson of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Inform Security & Assurance
- Evan Pete of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Economics
- Niles Curry of Marietta (30067), majoring in Journalism and Emerging Media
- Jennifer Adame of Marietta (30060), majoring in Architecture
- Imani Hendrix of Marietta (30062), majoring in Public Relations-Interest
- Storm Walker of Marietta (30062), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Eric Brosius of Marietta (30068), majoring in Biology
- Joseph Batchelor of Marietta (30066), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Jordan White of Acworth (30101), majoring in Information Technology
- Austin Allen of Marietta (30008), majoring in Mechatronics Engineering
- Mervyn Chai-Hong of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Construction Management
- Wysmark Chaves of Marietta (30064), majoring in Exercise Science
- Mia Crider of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Rovid Chavez of Marietta (30062), majoring in Interactive Design
- Manuel Chico of Marietta (30064), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Jake Pham of Austell (30106), majoring in Information Technology
- Jack Rickman of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Interactive Design
- Jenn Jorgensen of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Shai' Nibbs of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Architecture
- Daniel Sterrett of Marietta (30066), majoring in Mechatronics Engineering
- Destenee Reese of Marietta (30064), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Nico Gonzalez of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management-Interest
- Witty Boateng of Marietta (30066), majoring in Information Technology
- Amit Dey of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Inform Security & Assurance
- Brandon Robinson of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- William Wood of Acworth (30101), majoring in Entrepreneurship
- Roshad Small of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management
- David Ratcliffe of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Accounting
- Rhett Mccombs of Marietta (30067), majoring in Political Science
- Bobby Cole of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Tiffany Cowart of Marietta (30067), majoring in Human Services
- Raenisha Sims of Mableton (30126), majoring in Human Services
- Luka Martin of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Integrative Studies
- Jonathon Barrett of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Accounting
- Sonita Dickerson of Acworth (30101), majoring in Nursing
- Jessica Fussell of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Biology
- Delila Pena of Marietta (30008), majoring in Art
- Mitchell Shyman of Acworth (30101), majoring in Modern Language & Culture
- Morgan Bitter of Marietta (30064), majoring in Nursing
- Quera Lambert of Austell (30106), majoring in Marketing
- Will Winnie of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Hospitality Management
- Jan Wachenfeld of Marietta (30064), majoring in Architecture
- Caren Bioc of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Digital Animation
- Will Robbins of Acworth (30101), majoring in Information Technology
- Maria Koutsoukalis of Marietta (30062), majoring in Psychology
- Justin Williams of Marietta (30067), majoring in Exercise Science
- Courtney Ulmer of Marietta (30064), majoring in Marketing
- Connor Bhandari of Marietta (30062), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Hajar Zemzem of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Computer Science
- Hala Canada of Marietta (30068), majoring in Interactive Design
- Kaiti Craven of Austell (30106), majoring in Biology
- Miana Robinson of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Political Science
- Virginia Hyde of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Tristen Griffin of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Anthropology
- Rachel Curtis of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Zoe Crisp of Marietta (30060), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Zeynep Birgili of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Software Engineering
- Joseph Swaney of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Exercise Science
- Humza Rana of Acworth (30101), majoring in Finance
- Julie Allsen of Acworth (30101), majoring in Environmental Science
- Brady Dittmar of Acworth (30101), majoring in Journalism and Emerging Media
- Ryan Manderfield of Marietta (30068), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Leafy Wilson of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Science
- Bri Thomas of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Construction Management
- Austin Childress of Marietta (30067), majoring in Accounting
- Jessie McCraney of Marietta (30064), majoring in Apparel and Textiles
- Neveen Abaza of Marietta (30060), majoring in Psychology
- Emily Griffith of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biology
- Cameron Knudstrup of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Kelli Chapman of Acworth (30101), majoring in English
- Chidera Ohasiligwo of Marietta (30008), majoring in Human Services
- Lauren Kutch of Marietta (30062), majoring in Secondary Education
- Blaise Marks of Marietta (30062), majoring in Integrative Studies
- Angie Williams of Marietta (30067), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Charlie Dahling of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Information Systems
- Ian Sherman of Marietta (30064), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Cole Sieverson of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Eunsu You of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Computer Science
- Matthew Franklin of Acworth (30101), majoring in Accounting
- Ronnie Sadero of Marietta (30068), majoring in Psychology
- Keelin McGinnis of Acworth (30101), majoring in Finance
- Jordan Katz of Marietta (30068), majoring in Biology
- Nikolai Melnikoff of Marietta (30062), majoring in Political Science
- Nia James of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Interactive Design
- Alex Gonzalez of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Nursing
- Marsalis Byrd of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Jordan Miller of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing
- Lochlan Pierce of Marietta (30062), majoring in Exercise Science
- Jamil Muhammad of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Shelby Bruton of Marietta (30064), majoring in Marketing
- Kyle Wirth of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management
- Kristina Wooten of Marietta (30068), majoring in Nursing
- Alex Pirulis of Marietta (30066), majoring in Industrial & Systems Eng.
- Henry Hunt of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Modern Language & Culture
- Dylan Giuliano of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biology
- Williams Villasana of Marietta (30066), majoring in Industrial & Systems Eng.
- Josephine Ede of Marietta (30062), majoring in Psychology
- Mitchell Smith of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Construction Management
- Abby Gossage of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Public Relations
- Phivan Nguyen of Marietta (30064), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Griffin Bogner of Acworth (30101), majoring in Marketing
- John Schmidt of Marietta (30067), majoring in Industrial Engineering Tech
- Jacob Carrington of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Science
- Anja Philippe of Smyrna (30082), majoring in English
- Sam Crisp of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in English
- Trevor Dill of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Luis Cuevas of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Journalism and Emerging Media
- Rissa Hill of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Alexis Stoner of Marietta (30068), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Jerome Harrison of Marietta (30067), majoring in Information Systems
- Derrick Kafunda of Austell (30106), majoring in Architecture
- Kenya Ingram of Austell (30106), majoring in Modern Language & Culture
- Haylee Johnson of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Management
- Brenna Wiley of Acworth (30101), majoring in Marketing
- Rolando Joseph of Mableton (30126), majoring in Architecture
- Tabitha Reynolds of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Betsy McInturff of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Environmental Science
- Ny Garrett of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Dawson Sell of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Management
- Diana Bounyasith of Marietta (30060), majoring in Accounting
- Floyd Fullard of Marietta (30064), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Matt Reddick of Marietta (30062), majoring in Architecture
- Enrique Villegas of Marietta (30066), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Trevor Hague of Marietta (30060), majoring in International Affairs
- TC Zwijacz of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Daryn Taylor of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Management
- Jack Leidelmeijer of Acworth (30101), majoring in Information Technology
- Hayden Graham of Acworth (30101), majoring in Information Technology
- Taylor Willis of Marietta (30062), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Samantha Winland of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Elementary Education
- Madison Logan of Acworth (30101), majoring in Public Relations
- Tianna Smith of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Accounting
- Jael Gumbs of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Engineering
- Ryan Bahner of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Marketing
- Daniel Simpson of Marietta (30066), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Jaelin Bennett of Marietta (30062), majoring in Construction Management
- Jake Hirschler of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Ana Velarde of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Interactive Design
- Emily Rittenour of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in English
- Sydney Munkus of Acworth (30101), majoring in Anthropology
- Reid Russell of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Marketing
- Sam Martin of Acworth (30101), majoring in Public Relations
- Evan Chumley of Acworth (30101), majoring in Marketing
- Janice Lopez of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biology
- Nathan Lanier of Marietta (30062), majoring in Management-Interest
- Jackie Silvano of Marietta (30008), majoring in Elementary Education
- Amir Davis of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Science
- Kevin Hardnett of Atlanta (30324), majoring in Modern Language & Culture
- Cade McGrew of Acworth (30101), majoring in Finance
- Nicole Diaz of Marietta (30062), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Chris Smith of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management
- Ralynseaa Walker of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Marketing
- Khalil Alame of Marietta (30066), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Rj Harris of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Kaytlin Graham of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Jonathan Cao of Marietta (30067), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Andy Hollingworth of Acworth (30101), majoring in Digital Animation
- Stephanie Melcher of Acworth (30101), majoring in Nursing
- Kaitlyn Wood of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Art
- Nrip Basnet of Marietta (30067), majoring in Software Engineering
- Justyn Cos of Marietta (30064), majoring in Digital Animation
- David Feregrino Rodriguez of Marietta (30008), majoring in Architecture
- Nadia Butt of Canton (30114), majoring in Nursing
- Ethan Brickman of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Public Relations
- Matthew Phapakdy of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Science
- Graham Reece of Marietta (30067), majoring in Accounting
- Jennifer Marcus of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Jaz'Lynn Abrams of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Holland Daniel of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Political Science
- Maimuna Jallow of Marietta (30008), majoring in Mechanical Engineering Tech
- Houston Deshotels of Marietta (30068), majoring in Accounting
- Alise Jones of Acworth (30101), majoring in Org & Prof Communication
- Robbie Rivera of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Information Systems
- Hyunmo Kim of Marietta (30066), majoring in Computer Science
- Ivy Harden of Marietta (30067), majoring in Marketing
- Nima Sayadi of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biology
- Ahmad Ayoub of Marietta (30066), majoring in Construction Management
- Cole Schaefer of Marietta (30066), majoring in Marketing
- Michael Wilson of Marietta (30066), majoring in Management
- Kari Ulbrich of Cartersville (30120), majoring in Management
- Alex Fortson of Marietta (30064), majoring in Computer Science
- Qurratulain Waqas of Marietta (30066), majoring in Accounting
- Daniel Kutsche of Marietta (30066), majoring in Marketing
- Johnny Nugent of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Madison Thurwanger of Marietta (30064), majoring in Management
- Taylor Hillhouse of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Construction Management
- Garrett Buda of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Connor Gehan of Marietta (30064), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Kimberli Mihok of Marietta (30066), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Ike Nwaogu of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Science
- James Calhoun of Marietta (30062), majoring in Org & Prof Communication
- Alex Jones of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Mechanical Engineering Tech
- Arrhen Fejokwu of Lawrenceville (30046), majoring in Information Technology
- Brooke Hopkins of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Art
- Nina Poguntke of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in International Affairs
- Sean Stasiak of Marietta (30066), majoring in Marketing
- Alexander Deen of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biology
- Katheryn Foust of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Chemistry
- Bryonna Lovelace of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Sydney Keener of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Nursing
- Gabriel Gover of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Justin Raake of Acworth (30101), majoring in Finance
- Shelby Seagraves of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Marketing
- Julie Cohan of Acworth (30101), majoring in Marketing
- Faith Gaines of Acworth (30101), majoring in English
- Susan Cheek of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Geography
- Aj Franza of Augusta (30904), majoring in Professional Sales
- James Werner of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Rachel Buchli of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biology
- Marcus Cajati of Marietta (30062), majoring in Information Technology
- Andrew Rourke of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Pablo Garcia of Marietta (30062), majoring in Architecture
- Audrey Allen of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Software Engineering
- Katherine Lui-Golian of Kennesaw (30156), majoring in Chemistry
- Jordan Hulsey of Marietta (30066), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Kassi Vastakis of Marietta (30067), majoring in Public Relations
- Evan Wylie of Marietta (30066), majoring in Finance
- Sarah Owens of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Muhammad Abdullah of Marietta (30062), majoring in Management
- Camron Khajehnoori of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biology
- Jackson Brasfield of Marietta (30068), majoring in Information Systems
- Zack Rasheed of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Information Technology
- Nikko Clark of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Mechanical Engineering Tech
- Zain Hyath of Marietta (30064), majoring in Finance-Interest
- April Schlinkert of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Nursing
- Thomas Wetmore of Marietta (30064), majoring in English
- Hardeep Singh of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Finance
- Alejandro Fernandez Pineda of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Construction Management
- Ariana Ownbey of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Human Services
- Andrea Suros Melendez of Marietta (30062), majoring in Architecture
- Oluwabukola Awe-Olaleye of Acworth (30101), majoring in Finance
- Robert Bareza of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Art
- Joe Freckmann of Acworth (30101), majoring in Inform Security & Assurance
- Anderson Russell of Acworth (30101), majoring in Construction Management
- Carlos Alvarado of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Org & Prof Communication
- Jayme Perry of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Integrative Studies
- Anna Sanusi of Marietta (30064), majoring in Nursing
- Emma Rogers of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management-Interest
- Chloe Duong of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Anthropology
- Christian Campos of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Nick Burseth of Marietta (30066), majoring in Digital Animation
- Zachary Allison of Marietta (30062), majoring in History
- Katie Greep of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Exercise Science
- Tiffany Nguyen of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Information Technology
- Angel Lazo-Gonzalez of Acworth (30101), majoring in Information Systems
- Mariana Corredor of Marietta (30060), majoring in Architecture
- Tali Smith of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Integrative Studies
- Rocksy Velasquez Diaz of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Biology
- Natalie Brown of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Art
- Andres Morales of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Information Technology
- Dilim Atuokwu of Acworth (30101), majoring in Information Technology
- Natalie Farrell of Marietta (30064), majoring in Psychology
- Cameron Laposata of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Marketing
- Kamille Suarez-Paulino of Acworth (30101), majoring in Economics
- Henrique Marques Gueldin of Marietta (30064), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Ra'nia Shepherd of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Nya Palmer of Marietta (30067), majoring in Nursing
- Angelise Rivera of Marietta (30064), majoring in Political Science
- Quincy Metellus of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Political Science
- Ryan Barber of Marietta (30062), majoring in Accounting
- Kristin Burns of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Management
- Phylicia Corlette of Marietta (30064), majoring in Elementary Education
- Telvin Aroko of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Bobby Hardin of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Marketing
- David Rochester of Marietta (30066), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Carlo Morea of Marietta (30060), majoring in English Educ Sec-Interest
- Evan Villar of Marietta (30062), majoring in Information Systems
- Hunter Whitworth of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Caroline Pierce of Marietta (30066), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Hayden Johnson of Acworth (30101), majoring in Construction Management
- Ben Murphy of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Management
- Vanessa Banks of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Journalism and Emerging Media
- Jake Swinney of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Computer Science
- Kat Freeman of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in English Educ Sec-Interest
- Lucas Skiles of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in History
- Alanna Reuben of Marietta (30062), majoring in Psychology
- Emory Ann Phillips of Acworth (30101), majoring in Accounting
- Joanna Waliuba of Marietta (30008), majoring in Architecture
- Kele Maney of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Nick Wilson of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Finance
- Will Fowler of Acworth (30101), majoring in English
- Jeanna Ecle of Acworth (30101), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Areli Cortes Negreros of Mableton (30126), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Nick Cavalcante of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Chris Jansen of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Isaiah Lindsey of Marietta (30066), majoring in Computer Science
- Nate Rodgers of Acworth (30101), majoring in Finance
- Tyler Quick of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Architecture
- Ariana Craft of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biology
- Tanner Corcoran of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Anna Endicott of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in English Education
- Baileigh Krause of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Art
- Roman Mazzoni of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Jose Montalban of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Anna Shekastehband of Marietta (30062), majoring in Biology
- Raechel Sigur of Marietta (30064), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Skylar Surguy of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Asmi Tanuli of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Entrepreneurship
- Natalia Velez-silva of Marietta (30064), majoring in Marketing
- Caleb Woodman of Marietta (30064), majoring in Information Technology
- Elias Mendez of Marietta (30066), majoring in Architecture
- Josephine McCarthy of Marietta (30066), majoring in Anthropology
- Tucker Michael of Marietta (30064), majoring in Management
- Arturo Abarca of Marietta (30060), majoring in Psychology
- Bennett Sauermann of Marietta (30062), majoring in Accounting
- Angellina Thomas of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Art Education-Interest
- Tyler Williams of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Science
- Aaron Smith of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Political Science
- Pieter Van Linden of Marietta (30062), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Hilarion Bongmoyong of Marietta (30064), majoring in Information Technology
- Marili Canedo of Marietta (30066), majoring in Journalism and Emerging Media
- Justice Mace of Marietta (30068), majoring in Computer Science
- Corey Kupitz of Marietta (30060), majoring in Information Technology
- Logan Gunnin of Marietta (30062), majoring in Information Systems
- Mercy Otu of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Information Systems
- Adam Ashley of Marietta (30066), majoring in Interactive Design
- Jonathan Jokhai of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Public Relations
- Sarah Sherer of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Management
- Morgan Parker of Marietta (30064), majoring in English
- Vivian Torch of Marietta (30064), majoring in Marketing
- Noah Towns of Austell (30106), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Savannah Banks of Marietta (30067), majoring in Dance
- Jordan Hoeppel of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Trygve Miller of Marietta (30064), majoring in Mechanical Engineering Tech
- Hannah Bergquist of Marietta (30008), majoring in Biology
- Manosh Podder of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Inform Security & Assurance
- Katie McCormack of Marietta (30068), majoring in Psychology
- Drew Johnson of Marietta (30066), majoring in Public Relations
- Javion Wilson of Acworth (30101), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Aaron Simpson of Acworth (30101), majoring in Art
- Lily Grizzle of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Entrepreneurship
- Lexie Blankenship of Marietta (30066), majoring in Management
- Grant Burrows of Marietta (30066), majoring in Marketing
- Christina Blackwell of Marietta (30066), majoring in Information Systems
- Garrett Conforti of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Marketing
- Megan Vo of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Computer Science
- Savannah Bradley of Marietta (30066), majoring in Art
- Konner Cauwels of Marietta (30066), majoring in Management-Interest
- Kenneth Vanderpoel of Marietta (30066), majoring in Marketing
- Uzo Ejisoby-nwosu of Mableton (30126), majoring in Exercise Science
- Justin Jones of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Industrial Engineering Tech
- Cameron Jones of Marietta (30064), majoring in Finance
- Taylor Ray of Marietta (30068), majoring in Marketing
- Elise Bussiere of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Ben Clabby of Marietta (30060), majoring in Software Engineering
- Kevin Tran of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Abigail Coultas of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Art
- Daniel Branan of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Callie Butler of Marietta (30066), majoring in Marketing
- Natallia Rybakova of Roswell (30075), majoring in Biology
- Cameron Calvert of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Psychology
- Paul Forsberg of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Mechatronics Engineering
- Bryan Croft of Acworth (30101), majoring in Biology
- Hollyn Richards of Smyrna (30080), majoring in English
- John Ginter of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Accounting
- Shannon Higgins of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Management
- John Luttrell of Marietta (30062), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Allison Nettles of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Alejandra Moreno of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Dance
- Matt Freiler of Acworth (30101), majoring in Biology
- Iqraa Khan of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Biology
- Lily Frank of Marietta (30062), majoring in Industrial & Systems Eng.
- Jessica Kruger of Marietta (30064), majoring in Marketing
- Victoria Filarski of Marietta (30062), majoring in Psychology
- Elizabeth Reed of Mableton (30126), majoring in Art
- Gavin Aarons of Marietta (30064), majoring in Construction Management
- Tyler Holmes of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Science
- Tristen Carroll of Acworth (30101), majoring in Sport Management
- Daniel Rejas of Acworth (30101), majoring in Electrical Engineering Tech
- Hannah Hatcher of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Human Services Interest
- Josh Brown of Marietta (30067), majoring in Digital Animation
- Mary Kate Eaton of Mableton (30126), majoring in Nursing
- Morgan Gregson of Acworth (30101), majoring in Accounting
- Lara Blagojevic of Marietta (30066), majoring in Marketing
- Christopher Staples of Acworth (30101), majoring in Exercise Science
- Aleeha Scott of Acworth (30101), majoring in English
- Kristen Morea of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Interactive Design
- Sarah Graddy of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Science
- Jarrod Smith of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Digital Animation
- Megan Feathers of Acworth (30101), majoring in Middle Grades Education
- Aden Waddell of Marietta (30066), majoring in Org & Prof Communication
- Jacqueline Rodriguez Orozco of Marietta (30066), majoring in Sociology
- Serena Brooks of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Logan Miles of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Art
- Sam Strauss of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Zaria Glass of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Jennifer Morales of Austell (30106), majoring in Computer Science
- Hallie Guthrie of Acworth (30101), majoring in Elementary Education
- Jayden Martin of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Cole Young of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Construction Management
- Fatima Keen of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Analuz Linares of Marietta (30064), majoring in Elementary Education
- Robert Lanza of Marietta (30064), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Sydney Le of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing
- Sabrina Mriouah of Mableton (30126), majoring in Marketing
- Faez Yousufi of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biology
- Taylor Ash of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Art
- Jennifer Aguilar-Maldonado of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Biology
- Caleb Turner of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Management
- Ashlynn Clark of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Gina Carpinteri of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Elementary Education
- Toyin Olurebi of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Architecture
- Ryann Crawford of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Sarah Neargarth of Marietta (30064), majoring in Psychology
- Bukky Adekunle of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Software Engineering
- Aaron Cosby of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Management
- Hannah Bailey of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Elementary Education
- Jessica Kim of Marietta (30062), majoring in Music Performance
- Elaina Lan of Marietta (30066), majoring in Management
- Emily Hendricks of Marietta (30060), majoring in Elementary Education
- Brandon Nguyen of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Mechatronics Engineering
- Avital Shimon of Marietta (30068), majoring in Public Relations
- Caitlyn Rodriguez of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Marketing
- Hailee Pike of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Human Services Interest
- Kerry Strother of Acworth (30101), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Peyton McNany of Marietta (30066), majoring in Information Technology
- Vikeilia Pemberton Henry of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Information Systems
- Alfdis Hjartardottir of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Management
- Alan Carthan of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Mechatronics Engineering
- Zianyia Gonzalez of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Professional Sales
- Armando Irizarry of Marietta (30062), majoring in History
- Saba Abebe of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Psychology
- Cam Rickers of Marietta (30062), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Tiaree Gregory-Stroud of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Journalism and Emerging Media
- Keigo Robinson of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Lacy Wolfe of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in English Education
- Grant Harris of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Exercise Science
- Keith Kaimenyi of Acworth (30101), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Justin Trevison of Marietta (30066), majoring in Management
- Chris Blackwell of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in International Affairs
- Kassidy Dionne of Marietta (30066), majoring in Marketing
- Chris Stroud of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in International Business
- Collin Hasty of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Political Science
- Hamza Nazer of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Marketing
- Bella Peterson of Marietta (30064), majoring in Art-Interest
- Nathan Ansah of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Computer Science
- Jared Freeman of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Software Engineering
- Paisley Hays of Marietta (30066), majoring in International Affairs
- Whitney Hayes of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Digital Animation
- Zack Hixon of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Science
- Darian Stephens of Marietta (30064), majoring in Psychology
- Kaniz Momin of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Jayden Ayash of Marietta (30068), majoring in Industrial & Systems Eng.
- Samuel Ayeni of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Daniel Petruccelli of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing
- Ansley Walper of Acworth (30101), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Lillie Salmon of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Nursing
- Deandre Butcher of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Electrical Engineering Tech
- Logan Pritchett of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Finance
- Sarah El-masri of Acworth (30101), majoring in Sociology
- Fatema Momin of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Biology
- Matthew Gilbert of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Finance
- Kyle Vlahos of Marietta (30062), majoring in Psychology
- Sean Lewis of Marietta (30066), majoring in Information Technology
- Taekgyu Yun of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Christian Rodgers of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Finance
- Albin Vrskic of Acworth (30101), majoring in Economics
- Jose Bonilla-Martinez of Marietta (30008), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Sonia Meletios of Marietta (30068), majoring in Psychology
- Bhumika Shastry of Marietta (30067), majoring in Computer Science
- Malvika Shastry of Marietta (30067), majoring in Computer Science
- Gigi Jarvis of Acworth (30101), majoring in Sociology
- Megan Scoggins of Marietta (30064), majoring in Sociology
- Mahlia Gullatte of Marietta (30066), majoring in Human Services
- Kyle Schellsmidt of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Construction Management
- Andrew Ivins of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Marketing
- Wesley Dieudonne of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Psychology
- Hunter Decarreau of Acworth (30101), majoring in Finance
- Jordan Wilson of Marietta (30066), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Heather Wood of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing
- Annamarie Scavelli of Marietta (30062), majoring in Public Relations
- Isaac Martin of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Environmental Science
- Teni Omisore of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Biology
- Meet Patel of Marietta (30066), majoring in Information Technology
- Andrea Ayala of Mableton (30126), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Zed Carroll of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Alex Curran of Marietta (30068), majoring in Information Technology
- Roshni Modi of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Information Technology
- Minwoo Kim of Acworth (30101), majoring in Art
- Erin McNally of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management-Interest
- Phillip Lounmala of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Information Technology
- Khilah Johnson of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Alan Holt of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Makenzee White of Marietta (30064), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Joseph Galloway of Marietta (30066), majoring in Construction Management
- Kathleen Fernandez-Miller of Marietta (30064), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Jasmin Stewart of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing
- Kalee Kennedy of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Andy Li of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Deanthony Hall of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Brooke DeLeon of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Priya Dey of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Inform Security & Assurance
- Naomi Hamby of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Apparel and Textiles
- Niall Kilkenny of Acworth (30101), majoring in Marketing
- Kerigan O'Kelley of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Nursing
- Liz Shropshire of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Ryan Dickinson of Marietta (30062), majoring in Psychology
- Joy Adiele-Nzenwa of Austell (30106), majoring in Public Health Ed. - Interest
- Chet Licata of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Joel Juarez Vazquez of Marietta (30008), majoring in Computer Science
- Gabby Cumberbatch of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Industrial & Systems Eng.
- Sedona Griffith-Tesch of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biology
- Kinsey Still of Austell (30106), majoring in Interactive Design
- Kiran Talha of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Management
- Jackson Barnett of Marietta (30060), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Katie McCall of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Accounting
- Sara Funk of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Kevyn Rocha of Marietta (30067), majoring in Management-Interest
- Luke McBrayer of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Biology
- Matthew McGee of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Inform Sec & Assur-Interest
- Aynur Asgarova of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing-Accelerated
- Erin Russell of Marietta (30062), majoring in Psychology
- Jack Iqbal of Smyrna (30082), majoring in International Bus-Interest
- Kristine Nguyen of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Ashley Rock of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Jhavi Bowen of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Lee Martin of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Science
- Cris Estrella-Rodriguez of Marietta (30066), majoring in Finance
- Bernard Dong of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Accounting
- Elizabeth Sipe of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Biology
- Ashley McNeal of Marietta (30067), majoring in Industrial & Systems Eng.
- Thayna Rocha of Marietta (30008), majoring in Architecture
- Natalie Brown of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Diana Salamaga of Marietta (30060), majoring in Architecture
- Brewer Thompson of Acworth (30101), majoring in Political Science
- Minh Cam of Marietta (30008), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Eric Phan of Marietta (30060), majoring in Computer Science
- Grace Kellar of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Alex Ahn of Marietta (30062), majoring in Construction Management
- Alex Guerra of Marietta (30066), majoring in Computer Science
- Emily Holubetz of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management
- Alejo Guerra Alejo of Marietta (30066), majoring in Professional Sales
- Aisia Slaton of Smyrna (30082), majoring in English
- Tarver Pyke of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Julia Marvel of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Psychology
- Cassie Helsel of Marietta (30062), majoring in Integrative Studies
- Becca Patton of Marietta (30066), majoring in Hospitality Management
- Ben Bolt of Marietta (30062), majoring in International Business
- Jalen Dobson of Marietta (30067), majoring in Music Education
- Chris Causey of Acworth (30101), majoring in International Affairs
- Tyler Henschel of Marietta (30060), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Eduardo Goncalves of Marietta (30062), majoring in History
- Matthew Fierro McCarthy of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Briana Thomas of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Jared Simmons of Acworth (30101), majoring in Marketing
- Udochi Nwachukwu of Marietta (30066), majoring in Information Systems
- Jennifer Espinosa of Marietta (30060), majoring in Accounting
- Kathia Figueroa Morales of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Anna Warwick of Marietta (30068), majoring in Elementary Education
- Anna Stansbury of Marietta (30064), majoring in Nursing
- Sophie Schohan of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Micah Develle of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Cwen Freeman of Marietta (30064), majoring in Art
- Chadd Hill of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in History
- Maria Viciosoportes of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Isabella Anderson of Marietta (30064), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Hailey Miller of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Lauren Nguyen of Austell (30106), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Diana Jimenez of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Mathematics
- Nathan Doyle of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Maria Zaragoza of Marietta (30066), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Ayla McGinnis of Marietta (30067), majoring in Political Science
- Roman Vernon of Marietta (30068), majoring in Software Engineering
- Isabella Carapellotti of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in English Education
- Ivonni Ferguson of Marietta (30066), majoring in Public Relations
- Jahbrea Troxler of Loganville (30052), majoring in Political Science
- Chandler Holman of Acworth (30101), majoring in Journalism and Emerging Media
- Cameron Stanton of Marietta (30066), majoring in Anthropology
- Tyler Haygood of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Exercise Science
- Wilson Paz of Mableton (30126), majoring in Accounting
- Joey Cosentino of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Amanda Carr of Marietta (30062), majoring in Marketing
- Courtney Johnson of Marietta (30066), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Rebecca Stammen of Acworth (30101), majoring in Nursing
- Megan Bunch of Marietta (30068), majoring in Nursing
- Jordan Milligan of Marietta (30068), majoring in International Affairs
- Liam Lopez of Marietta (30066), majoring in English
- Jordan Jasper of Mableton (30126), majoring in Public Relations
- Olivia Reeves of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Music Education
- Sammy Kithuka of Austell (30168), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Austin Wood of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Science
- Sam Bizot of Marietta (30066), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Max Blafer of Marietta (30062), majoring in History
- Marissa Pistillo of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Lindsey Kyte of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management
- Jessica Davis of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Middle Grades Education
- Ryan Gavilla of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Kamryn Lacy of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Marketing
- Bella Kil of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in International Bus-Interest
- Olivia Crumpler of Marietta (30064), majoring in Nursing
- Samantha Contreras of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Kendall Brand of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Erin Nix of Acworth (30101), majoring in Exercise Science
- Lily Wood of Acworth (30101), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Rayna Richardson of Marietta (30067), majoring in Nursing
- Jada Camacho of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Laura Young of Marietta (30062), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Anthony Razzano of Marietta (30066), majoring in Finance
- Charlie Moore of Marietta (30062), majoring in Information Systems
- Gerry Parkinson of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in History Education
- Andrew Haller of Marietta (30066), majoring in Mathematics
- Karina Limyadi of Mableton (30126), majoring in Asian Studies
- Erinn McKine of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Interactive Design
- Meredith Vliegenthart of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management-Interest
- Carson Dahl of Marietta (30066), majoring in Construction Management
- Aaron Sainvil of Marietta (30064), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Maria Del Valle of Marietta (30066), majoring in Architecture
- Anthony Araujo of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Science
- Michael Dirksen of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Science
- Arianna Johnson of Marietta (30064), majoring in Psychology
- Zach Michaelson of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Psychology
- Savannah Paulsen of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Nursing
- Makayla Robinson of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Psychology
- Billy Lewis of Marietta (30068), majoring in Psychology
- Katie Richardson of Acworth (30101), majoring in Criminal Justice
- William Yingling of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Accounting
- Boone Blankenship of Marietta (30008), majoring in Mathematics
- Alex McKiethen of Marietta (30068), majoring in Public Relations
- Laura Werner of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Human Services
- Ivan Hernandez of Marietta (30008), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Paige Casella of Acworth (30101), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Mckenna Hayes of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Brianne Buckfelder of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Jour & Emrg Media Interest
- Alayah Townsend of Marietta (30064), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Jenn Kaminski of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Hospitality Mgt-Interest
- Charles Chege of Acworth (30101), majoring in Industrial Engineering Tech
- Dylan Richardson of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Lexi Terry of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management
- David Cranfill of Marietta (30062), majoring in Interactive Design
- Walid Khalid of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Industrial & Systems Eng.
- Hannah Williams of Acworth (30101), majoring in Org & Prof Communication
- Elsa Clements of Marietta (30064), majoring in Psychology
- Austin Pitts of Marietta (30064), majoring in Accounting
- James Dill of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Accounting
- Luis Amorim of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Philosophy
- Katherine Jimenez of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Art
- James Studdards of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Information Systems
- Jordan Stephens of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Kate Bonn of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Psychology
- Cj Sanders of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Management-Interest
- Evan Swierski of Marietta (30062), majoring in Industrial & Systems Eng.
- Jennifer Bolanos-Aleman of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in International Bus-Interest
- Sophie Huff of Acworth (30101), majoring in Elementary Education
- Aria Arby of Marietta (30062), majoring in International Affairs
- Benji Estrada of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Sean Amaso of Marietta (30060), majoring in Art
- Kaitlin Lee of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Org & Prof Communication
- Chloe Buckner of Marietta (30062), majoring in Biology
- Kerrigan Larkin of Marietta (30064), majoring in Biology
- Madeline Hipp of Marietta (30068), majoring in Journalism and Emerging Media
- Francesca Nunez of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Human Services
- Mara Morrone of Marietta (30062), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Chris Gibson of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Sport Management
- Pj Corrao of Acworth (30101), majoring in Inform Security & Assurance
- Mary Tworek of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biology
- Will Poland of Marietta (30064), majoring in Construction Management
- Jack Nix of Marietta (30066), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Nyla James of Acworth (30101), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Rick Buley of Marietta (30060), majoring in English Educ Sec-Interest
- Hannah Kjar of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Human Services Interest
- Brad LaMontagne of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Science
- Dean Irwin of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Software Engineering
- Sebastian Garay of Marietta (30060), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Kyle Gantek of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Mechatronics Engineering
- Justin Kong of Austell (30168), majoring in Software Engineering
- Amber Rattery of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Entrepreneurship
- Stuart Parker of Acworth (30101), majoring in Biology
- Alejandra Centeno of Acworth (30101), majoring in Political Science
- Jared Malbrough of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Mechanical Engineering Tech
- Lauren McMahon of Marietta (30064), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Monae Charles of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Biology
- Josh Marks of Marietta (30066), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Cindy Bishop Aguilar of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Za'kiya Brown of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Music Education
- Victoria Hansen of Acworth (30101), majoring in Accounting
- Sam Lee of Mableton (30126), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Amanda Bishop of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Marquis Ledet of Marietta (30064), majoring in Mechatronics Engineering
- Brooke Williams of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Digital Animation
- Courtney Williams of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biology
- Stella Gainsford of Marietta (30068), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Francisco Dominguez of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Construction Management
- Emma Pfaffinger of Marietta (30062), majoring in Psychology
- Tricia Strack of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Sabrina Salla of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing
- Cameron Jones of Marietta (30064), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Noah Avrett of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Finance
- Tessa Webb of Marietta (30064), majoring in Art
- Lahai Jusu of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Malik Noncil of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Professional Sales
- Isaiah Reid of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Cage Bubolo of Acworth (30101), majoring in Marketing
- John Koroly of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Joey Edmondson of Marietta (30066), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Logan Jackson of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Health & Physical Education
- Chris Harris of Mableton (30126), majoring in Industrial Engineering Tech
- Vanessa Maldonado of Austell (30168), majoring in Sociology
- Will Simms of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Public Relations
- Sam Corella of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Software Engineering
- Carlos Macias of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Science
- Chad Lamontagne of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Sociology
- Kyle Mello of Marietta (30066), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Moises Marquez of Mableton (30126), majoring in Architecture
- Anna Taylor of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Izzabella Barrett of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in History
- Charlotte Simko of Marietta (30066), majoring in Management
- Cassidy Sieverson of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Science
- Seamus Fahy of Marietta (30067), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Eli Thomas of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management
- Jesse Bancroft of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Information Technology
- Brooks Peterson of Acworth (30101), majoring in Inform Sec & Assur-Interest
- Jackson Ricks of Marietta (30066), majoring in Public Relations
- Relina Sampaio of Marietta (30066), majoring in Sociology
- Terry Everson of Acworth (30101), majoring in Inform Security & Assurance
- Anas Abdullah of Marietta (30062), majoring in Management
- Alex Centis of Marietta (30008), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Samuel Cornejo of Acworth (30101), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Mckenzie Brick of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Art History
- Melina Garcia of Acworth (30101), majoring in Finance
- Julio Nunez of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Finn Simons of Marietta (30066), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Justin Swint of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Professional Sales-Interest
- Jonathan Bellido of Marietta (30064), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Nathan Gunter of Marietta (30062), majoring in Anthropology
- Taylor Kornhoff of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in English
- Seth Bundy of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management
- Ansley Magee of Acworth (30101), majoring in Public Relations
- Amiyah Richardson of Austell (30106), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Zoe McDonald of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Biology
- Kelvin Zhang of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Science
- Samuel Brooke of Marietta (30066), majoring in Music Education
- Simon Gordon of Acworth (30101), majoring in Finance
- Cameron Curtis of Marietta (30062), majoring in Biology
- Ben Holmes of Marietta (30067), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Adam Johnson of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Professional Sales
- Merarie Solano of Mableton (30126), majoring in Nursing
- Brandon Dominguez of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Cordelia Foley of Macon (31210), majoring in Psychology
- Noel Rah of Marietta (30066), majoring in Marketing
- Tyler Howard of Acworth (30101), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Carlos Valencia of Marietta (30062), majoring in Entrepreneurship
- Gabi Faulkner of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Michael Jasso of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Marketing
- Maryury Deloya of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing
- Andrew Ellithorpe of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Renee Barron of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Psychology
- Christian Petersen of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Mathematics
- Lauren Davenport of Acworth (30101), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Tyler Wells of Marietta (30062), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Jenna Preston of Acworth (30101), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Kristy Delva of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Dance
- Miranda Larson of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Nursing
- Will Octaviano of Marietta (30066), majoring in Software Engineering
- Jason Phillips of Marietta (30066), majoring in Management-Interest
- Karla Melo of Marietta (30060), majoring in Psychology
- Shannon Kirkpatrick of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Biochemistry
- Olivia Copeland of Acworth (30101), majoring in Economics-Interest
- Adam Seliga of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Computer Science
- Corey Griffin of Marietta (30068), majoring in Computer Science
- Nathan Reeve of Acworth (30101), majoring in Political Science
- Diana Esmaeilzadeh of Marietta (30062), majoring in Biology
- Bella Hart of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Samantha Cohen of Marietta (30062), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Emmanuel Olawale of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Precious Efoli-ndu of Austell (30106), majoring in Biology
- Abel Bahru of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Ryan Moffatt of Marietta (30066), majoring in Finance
- Yohanna Makonnen of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Biology
- Taylor Hawn of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Evyn Barron of Marietta (30066), majoring in Mechatronics Engineering
- Michael Tikhonovsky of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Science
- Chase Malley of Marietta (30064), majoring in Sport Management
- Carlee Taylor of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Dara Behzadpour of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biology
- Maria Aguilar of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Management
- Walker Tompkins of Marietta (30066), majoring in Geospatial Sciences
- Reagan Derryberry of Marietta (30066), majoring in Sport Management
- Mohammad Hashmi of Marietta (30064), majoring in Biology
- Michael Felski of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Industrial Engineering Tech
- Chloe Hoyne of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Psychology
- Alexa Valverde of Marietta (30060), majoring in Biology
- Alex Bradshaw of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Computer Science
- Brian Velazquez-Romero of Marietta (30067), majoring in Technical Communication
- Noha Siddiqui of Marietta (30064), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Austin Fletcher of Marietta (30064), majoring in Music
- Khushi Mishra of Marietta (30067), majoring in Information Technology
- Kendria Miller of Austell (30106), majoring in Technical Communication
- Graham Allen of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Science
- Dante Stamboly of Marietta (30062), majoring in Construction Management
- Nelson Gilreath of Marietta (30064), majoring in Entrepreneurship
- Joseph Isreal of Marietta (30066), majoring in Architecture
- Sara Clement of Marietta (30062), majoring in Architecture
- Sloane Conrey of Marietta (30066), majoring in Art
- Jonathan Rivers of Marietta (30064), majoring in Architecture
- Belle Amason of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Art
- Adam Lopez of Marietta (30062), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Joe Bennett of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mechatronics Engineering
- Tykira Carreker of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Information Technology
- Reese Ballard of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Kayla Thomas of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Public Health Ed. - Interest
- Arely Rodriguez of Austell (30168), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Kennedi Shepp of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Psychology
- Breyanna Patterson of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Tennciay Young of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Jope Awomolo of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Management
- Miranda Susman of Marietta (30068), majoring in Nursing
- Eric Newman of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Architecture
- Abigail Bagley of Acworth (30101), majoring in Hospitality Mgt-Interest
- Samara Sotelo of Marietta (30060), majoring in Art
- Emma Link of Marietta (30064), majoring in Entrepreneurship-Interest
- Maddie Oligny of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in History
- John Gauger of Marietta (30066), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Brittney English of Marietta (30066), majoring in History
- Nick Butler of Acworth (30101), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Breah Henderson of Acworth (30101), majoring in Biology
- Ryan Shah of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Software Engineering
- Naomi Yaledah-Bashaar of Marietta (30062), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Arya Anvarirostamkolahi of Marietta (30062), majoring in Integrative Studies
- Taylor Nesbitt of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Asian Studies
- Magret Shobowale of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Taylor Wollaston of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in International Bus-Interest
- Blake Hunter of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Finance
- Jaqueline Roman-Soto of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Sarah Allen of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Accounting
- Jenna Cole of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Elementary Education
- Abby Fisette of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in English Educ Sec-Interest
- Taylor Thomas of Marietta (30068), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Jared Bartels of Marietta (30062), majoring in Psychology
- Behrouz Samimi of Marietta (30062), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Dillon Linton of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Information Technology
- Brooks Rosser of Marietta (30066), majoring in Political Science
- Will Poncinie of Marietta (30062), majoring in Accounting
- Jack Bosio of Marietta (30067), majoring in Geospatial Sciences
- Starlena Marshall of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Psychology
- Mary Macgregor of Marietta (30064), majoring in Art
- Angel Hernandez Del Rosario of Marietta (30066), majoring in Computer Science
- Briele Williams of Marietta (30066), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Kiarash Abdollahi of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biology
- Maurice Bobo of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Entrepreneurship-Interest
- Steven Compton of Marietta (30068), majoring in Software Engineering
- Blake Ritter of Acworth (30101), majoring in Environmental Science
- London Moore of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Samuel Sparks of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Construction Management
- Niles Foo of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Symphony Williams of Marietta (30066), majoring in Art
- Mallorie Stefan of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Maggie Fason of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in English Educ Sec-Interest
- Fiona Amason of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Rabriele Daniels of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Josh Hacias of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Bailey Rey of Marietta (30064), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Sam Johnson of Acworth (30101), majoring in Environmental Engineering
- Kennedee Little of Mableton (30126), majoring in Art
- Veronica Bien of Marietta (30008), majoring in Inform Sec & Assur-Interest
- Kathryn Atkins of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Citlalli Solis of Austell (30106), majoring in Political Science
- Charlie O'Neal of Marietta (30062), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Avery Mason of Marietta (30066), majoring in Dance
- Khang Nguyen of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Science
- Abbey Lautenschlager of Marietta (30062), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Caleb Torres of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Finance
- Maxwell Booth of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management
- Nick Bebko of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Finance
- Christian Crank of Marietta (30068), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Conner Howell of Marietta (30066), majoring in Mathematics
- Karen Maldonado of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management
- Ryan Camesa of Acworth (30101), majoring in English
- Ruth Gomez of Acworth (30101), majoring in Biology
- Jenny Self of Marietta (30064), majoring in Exercise Science
- Cooper White of Marietta (30008), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Dallin Neerings of Marietta (30066), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Robby Campfield of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Chelsea Dreuitt of Mableton (30126), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Paige Keller of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Victoria Kuswita of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Science
- Dilan Stafin of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Architecture
- Tassy Carter of Acworth (30101), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Jordan Arnold of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Psychology
- Ashley Burns of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Cecilia Ramirez of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Psychology
- Nia Cox of Acworth (30101), majoring in Human Services
- Rebekah Baker of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Psychology
- Jonathan Hernandez-Mejia of Marietta (30066), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Kiersten Porter of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Sociology
- Sydney Fields of Acworth (30101), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Elizabeth Alejandre Alejandre of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Biology
- David Smith of Marietta (30067), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Max Williams of Marietta (30066), majoring in Chemistry
- Samee Bhamani of Marietta (30064), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Kevin Lopez of Mableton (30126), majoring in Architecture
- Alex Bowen of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Software Engineering
- Samuel Babler of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Reilly McPartland of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Latijah James of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Joey Moore of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Music Educ-Interest
- Jemi Folkes of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Isabella Markham of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Art-Interest
- Eric Rhodes of Marietta (30066), majoring in Management-Interest
- Sawyer Simpson of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Lucy Karanja of Acworth (30101), majoring in Human Services
- Brianna Roberts of Acworth (30101), majoring in Org & Prof Communication
- Cameron McElwaney of Marietta (30060), majoring in Information Technology
- Ray Stafin of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Accounting
- Charlotte Velarde of Marietta (30066), majoring in Org & Prof Communication
- Tristan Brown-Mulry of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Industrial & Systems Eng.
- Darcett Hamilton of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Finance
- Tanner Cone of Acworth (30101), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Alex Mitchell of Marietta (30066), majoring in Anthropology
- Rachel Werts of Marietta (30062), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Kimmy Mckernie of Marietta (30064), majoring in Public Relations
- Isabella Pannell of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Palmer Brown of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Information Technology
- Daniel Eddings of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Sean Mason of Marietta (30066), majoring in Undeclared - Business & Mgt
- Trey Pollock of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Information Systems
- Charyti Benjamin of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Jour & Emrg Media Interest
- Tufael Ahmed of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Science
- Nabeel Faridi of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Computer Science
- Becca Grosse of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in International Bus-Interest
- Jacob Hollomon of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Electrical Engineering Tech
- Sana Lodin of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Isabel McNamara of Marietta (30064), majoring in Psychology
- Ryan Michna of Marietta (30064), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Denisse Rosa of Marietta (30064), majoring in Architecture
- Macy Mathis of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Jamieson Cannon of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Computer Science
- Nathan McCracken of Marietta (30066), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Jackson Morris of Marietta (30066), majoring in Management-Interest
- Sam Knudson of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Cybersecurity Interest
- Jasmine Lim of Marietta (30066), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Emily Guess of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Art
- Jennifer Hernandez of Austell (30106), majoring in Architecture
- Langdon Parker of Acworth (30101), majoring in Sport Management
- Sara Drew of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Kalil Masters of Mableton (30126), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Ileni Moronta of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Public Relations-Interest
- Sachi Gandhi of Marietta (30062), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Jessica Ly of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Science
- Chris McGhee of Marietta (30062), majoring in Management
- Fredrick Saliu of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Mechatronics Engineering
- Colby Daubert of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Accounting
- Katie Allen of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Zach Owen of Acworth (30101), majoring in Construction Management
- Julian Plasencia of Marietta (30060), majoring in Computer Science
- Waverly Huffstetler of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Jour & Emrg Media Interest
- Ameesha Narine of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Vaageesha Puri of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Computer Science
- Nicole Bustos Mazenett of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Art
- Brooklyn Watson of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Architecture
- Stacia Braner of Marietta (30066), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Josh Mintz of Marietta (30068), majoring in Music Education
- Tyler Loignon of Marietta (30068), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Mohammed Shaikh of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Computer Science
- Tria Clark of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in International Bus-Interest
- Evelin Leon of Marietta (30062), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Katherine Underwood of Marietta (30064), majoring in Secondary Education-Interest
- Samrat Pandya of Marietta (30067), majoring in Information Technology
- Sean Frisbie of Marietta (30064), majoring in Construction Management
- Haley Trust of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biology
- Jared Culpepper of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Jack Ward of Marietta (30062), majoring in Biology
- Whitney Cummings of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Jorge Calles of Marietta (30008), majoring in Mechanical Engineering Tech
- Portia Carrow of Acworth (30101), majoring in Economics
- Sofie Carrow of Marietta (30066), majoring in Secondary Education
- Tyler Tait of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Science
- Lindsay Corbin of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Elementary Education
- Amanda DeLay of Acworth (30101), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Rosie Nguyen of Marietta (30062), majoring in Industrial Engineering Tech
- Jordan Beauchamp of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Asian Studies
- CJ Malone of Acworth (30101), majoring in Public Relations
- Jacob Southall of Marietta (30067), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Cassidy Wallace of Acworth (30101), majoring in Environmental Science
- Isabella Cisneros of Marietta (30064), majoring in Human Services
- Adam Stillwagon of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Music
- Osama Ayyad of Marietta (30064), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Cayla Mason of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Jayson Brown of Marietta (30008), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Riley Walker of Marietta (30064), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Eitan Shlomo of Marietta (30066), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Mollie McBride of Marietta (30062), majoring in Management-Interest
- Sam Deason of Marietta (30068), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Alexis Chiem of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Architecture
- Kevin Hebert of Marietta (30068), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Hope Englert of Marietta (30068), majoring in Biology
- Nathan Jones of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Ian Andruszko of Marietta (30062), majoring in History Education
- Alejandro Cervantes of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Software Engineering
- Isaiah Isenhour of Marietta (30062), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Sarah Baseer of Marietta (30068), majoring in Cybersecurity Interest
- Priscilla Petersen of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in History Education
- Vanessa Phan of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biochemistry
- Joshua Yawn of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Science
- Amara Malik of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Elementary Education
- Addison Nodhturft of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Sage Holland of Marietta (30066), majoring in Elementary Education
- Gabby Gilchrist of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management-Interest
- Anna Lindsey of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Claire Holland of Acworth (30101), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Sydney Johnson of Mableton (30126), majoring in Org & Prof Communication
- Reda Salimi of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Information Technology
- Spencer Williams of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Science
- Tymeria Bond of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Sociology
- Gabe Hill of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Hannah Walden of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Saebyeol Jeong of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Alejandro Bhagwandeen of Austell (30168), majoring in Computer Science
- Ivan Lekarov of Marietta (30062), majoring in Criminal Justice
- ABIE Agbontaen of Marietta (30067), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Kierstyn Hodges of Marietta (30062), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Finlay Nicholson of Marietta (30068), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Arturo Martinez of Marietta (30008), majoring in Information Technology
- Jerry Lowe of Marietta (30066), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Brandon Carter of Marietta (30064), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Saenal Jeong of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Melina Vergilis of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Patricia Solano Reimao of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Science
- Toby Gephardt of Marietta (30064), majoring in Architecture
- Yash Bhavan of Marietta (30066), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Caroline Morris of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Org & Prof Communication
- Kamari Edwards of Marietta (30066), majoring in Art
- Spencer Tapley of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Mechanical Engineering Tech
- Shayaan Niazi of Marietta (30062), majoring in Biology
- Rachel Cronin of Marietta (30068), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Nick Jokhai of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management-Interest
- Tessa Eaton-Nelson of Marietta (30062), majoring in Inform Sec & Assur-Interest
- Kelly Podhaisky of Marietta (30068), majoring in Psychology
- Hunter Schleis of Acworth (30101), majoring in Music Education
- Kristina Ntifo of Dacula (30019), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Sagar Patel of Marietta (30060), majoring in Computer Science
- Kristal Joseph of Acworth (30101), majoring in Inform Security & Assurance
- Shannon Wright of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Org & Prof Communication
- Taylor Colbert of Marietta (30066), majoring in Management-Interest
- Caroline Berezin of Marietta (30066), majoring in Entrepreneurship-Interest
- Amber Skonicki of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Finance
- Cole Parham of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Connor Stabler of Marietta (30062), majoring in Software Engineering
- Indy Lartey Owanga of Marietta (30068), majoring in Psychology
- Ian Duncan of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Jackson Pass of Acworth (30101), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Keelie Jones of Marietta (30068), majoring in Psychology
- Holly Spears of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Biology
- Lara Jecnik of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in International Bus-Interest
- Parker Miller of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Peyton Miller of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Construction Management
- Peyton Whitener of Marietta (30064), majoring in Information Systems
- Sebastian Torres of Marietta (30064), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Abigail Bierman of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Art
- Taylor Barnett of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Michael Egwuatu of Marietta (30067), majoring in Computer Science
- Hunter Nasrallah of Marietta (30064), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Stephanie O'Kon of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Chemistry
- Michael Lippincott of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in History Education-Interest
- Asher Hoffman of Marietta (30062), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Trent Coleman of Marietta (30066), majoring in Inform Sec & Assur-Interest
- Ethan Wilson of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in International Bus-Interest
- Snehal Desai of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Cristian Ramirez-Tapia of Austell (30106), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Karina Spataru-Toma of Marietta (30062), majoring in Art
- Gabe Knowles of Austell (30168), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Angel Magallanes of Marietta (30064), majoring in Computer Science
- Aly Neill of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Kendall Soltys of Mableton (30126), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Audrey Coffer of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Teagan Vaughn of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Management-Interest
- Max Blankers of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Connor Foley of Marietta (30066), majoring in Music Education
- Josh Zignego of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Sport Management
- Jake Lashley of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Software Engineering
- Ishwarya Sundhararajan of Marietta (30068), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Aamna Aijaz of Acworth (30101), majoring in Biochemistry
- Madison Graham of Marietta (30066), majoring in Exercise Science
- Kyle Haymer of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Digital Animation
- Alondra Sanchez of Austell (30168), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Emily Chen of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Elementary Education
- Benii Kalonda of Marietta (30066), majoring in Public Health Ed. - Interest
- Kyleigh Celone of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Jerel Mansfield of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Emil Kali of Marietta (30064), majoring in Computer Engineering
- Patrick Sakamornlertsakul of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Science
- Anjul Crockett of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Matthew Hess of Acworth (30101), majoring in Cybersecurity Interest
- Dupe Adedara of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Shruti Patel of Marietta (30062), majoring in Management-Interest
- Alex Gann of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Jacqueline Adoghe of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Marketing
- Alex Nguyen of Marietta (30066), majoring in Accounting
- Alma Townsend of Acworth (30101), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Julian Rodriguez of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Accounting
- Ashley Rismondo of Marietta (30066), majoring in Dance
- Holden Knope of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Engineering
- Gracie Young of Marietta (30066), majoring in English Educ Sec-Interest
- Adriana Krasniqi of Marietta (30067), majoring in Biology
- Lauren Cummins of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Avi Emoghene of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Chemistry
- Conner Handley of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Science
- Kale Johnson of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Cybersecurity Interest
- Kameron Conley of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Economics-Interest
- Aby Martinez of Marietta (30060), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Asadah Payne of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Theresa Washington of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Kevin McCabe of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Political Science
- Tieana Duckworth of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management-Interest
- Johnny Zhou of Marietta (30060), majoring in Management
- Rubah Khan of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Cameron Tracy of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management-Interest
- Phuong Vo of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Avery Orr of Marietta (30068), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Mame Traore of Mableton (30126), majoring in International Affairs
- William Paxton of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Accounting
- Aaliyah Lamar of Marietta (30064), majoring in Psychology
- Madison Paxton of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Aakash Suryavanshi of Marietta (30068), majoring in Computer Science
- Kia Beech of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Management
- Makayla Knickerbocker of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Anna Goodman of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Max Golshan of Marietta (30068), majoring in Asian Studies
- Felisha Joe of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Exercise Science
- Joycelyn Ofori of Austell (30168), majoring in Biology
- Sofi Leckie of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Inform Security & Assurance
- Sofia Anderson of Marietta (30068), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Ian Taylor of Marietta (30066), majoring in Environmental Engineering
- Alex Forrester of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Kiki Moon of Marietta (30066), majoring in Criminal Justice
- McKayla McCray of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Anthropology
- Amy Riedesel of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Alex Salinas of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Chelsea Mandel of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Biology
- Arun Devarakonda of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Science
- Erin Brown of Marietta (30062), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Sean O'Reilly of Marietta (30062), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Daniela Vaziri of Marietta (30062), majoring in Jour & Emrg Media Interest
- Abhay Talele of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Software Engineering
- Andrew Smith of Marietta (30068), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Maritza Tovar of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Andre Eskandari of Marietta (30068), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Danielle Maudlin of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- William Fielder of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Undeclared - Arts
- Christian Griffin of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Shae Waring of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Rocio Montealvo of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Graham Quasebarth of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Kimberly Carnes of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Andrea Mendoza of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Declan Moss of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management-Interest
- Nyla Hannibal of Austell (30106), majoring in Psychology
- Grant Minter of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Aman Momin of Marietta (30066), majoring in Industrial & Systems Eng.
- Madi Weinke of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in History Education-Interest
- Abby Snellbacher of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Elementary Education
- Erin Cater of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Jour & Emrg Media Interest
- Jordan Holdaway of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Dominique Knox of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Kelvin Ramirez of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Science
- Jameson Cooper of Marietta (30066), majoring in Professional Sales-Interest
- Mason Myler of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Psychology
- Kaitlyn Phillips of Marietta (30064), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Britney Gonzalez of Marietta (30067), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Lauren Ondieki of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Emory Gillett of Marietta (30062), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Jaden Ellis of Mableton (30126), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Jeremy Groeneveld of Marietta (30062), majoring in Undeclared - Arts
- Noah Gardner of Acworth (30101), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Odett Gonzalez of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Digital Animation
- Brendan Magee of Marietta (30062), majoring in Psychology
- Helena Bower of Marietta (30062), majoring in Human Services
- Carl Grindstaff of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Liz Graham of Marietta (30064), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Holly Huovinen of Marietta (30064), majoring in Inform Security & Assurance
- Sam Chandler of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Computer Science
- Nastassia Russell of Marietta (30062), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Aisa Gibbons of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Asian Studies
- Zach Wichman of Marietta (30062), majoring in Undeclared - Sci, Comp & Tech
- Nicholas Marr of Jacksonville (28540), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Sarahi Trevino of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Early Childhood Birth to Kinde
- Angel Vasquez of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Chemistry
- Alejandra Pena-Barahona of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Hospitality Mgt-Interest
- Matthew Schreck of Marietta (30062), majoring in Construction Management
- Nick Pettit of Acworth (30101), majoring in Undeclared - Sci, Comp & Tech
- Jade Ward of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Biology
- Caleb Roberts of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Kamilah Leafloor of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Zach Burden of Marietta (30064), majoring in International Bus-Interest
- Aubrielle Haslam of Acworth (30101), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Eddie Tucakovic of Marietta (30008), majoring in Management-Interest
- Miguel Andrade of Marietta (30066), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Hattie Mathis of Acworth (30101), majoring in Digital Animation
- Owen Murphree of Marietta (30060), majoring in Software Engineering
- Bron Ayan of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Professional Sales-Interest
- Werren Molden of Austell (30168), majoring in Architecture
- Mairead Thompson of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Lexi Jones of Marietta (30066), majoring in Professional Sales-Interest
- Martin Sanchez of Marietta (30062), majoring in Construction Management
- Wes Powell of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Cybersecurity Interest
- Rebekah Scott of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Juan Vazquez-Morones of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Jessica Palmer of Fayetteville (30215), majoring in Computer Science
- Jordana Jackson of Austell (30106), majoring in Psychology
- Blake Rhein of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Levis Owino of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Software Engineering
- Mohammed Zuhaib of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Finance
- Jessi Blackerby of Marietta (30008), majoring in Environmental Engineering
- Elliott Brown of Marietta (30068), majoring in Computer Science
- Oumar Balde of Fairburn (30213), majoring in Information Technology
- Sierra Reid of Austell (30106), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Kayla Fields of Marietta (30064), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Jason Lees of Acworth (30101), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Noah Dyer of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Management-Interest
- Dylan Nguyen of Dallas (30132), majoring in Psychology
- Jessie Stuart of Marietta (30066), majoring in Art Education-Interest
- Abbie Wilson of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Andrew Martinez of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management-Interest
- Lauren Fiveash of Marietta (30064), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Jessica Sousa of Marietta (30008), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Helena Walker of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Nursing-Accelerated
- Aaron Covert of Marietta (30066), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Sheridan Ray of Acworth (30101), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Jessica Reyes of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in English
- Olivia O'Kelley of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Human Services Interest
- Fabiola Mejia of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Secondary Education-Interest
- Conor Cummins of Marietta (30067), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Devin Bush of Marietta (30062), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Austin Krusemark of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Science
- Foli Kanyi of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Computer Science
- Alex Lafave of Marietta (30067), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Yozmarie Lopez of Marietta (30062), majoring in Architecture
- Adrianna Wurtz of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Patricia Galyean of Marietta (30062), majoring in Elementary Education
- Amanda White of Mableton (30126), majoring in Anthropology
- Derek Duce of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Xareja Burleson of Marietta (30064), majoring in Middle Grades Education
- Madeline Meyer of Marietta (30068), majoring in Interactive Design
- Mary Stallings of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Software Engineering
- Hannah Wilson of Marietta (30066), majoring in Undeclared - Health Prof
- Chandler Graham of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management-Interest
- Sheyla Espinoza of Austell (30168), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Chris Leigh of Marietta (30064), majoring in Health & Phys Ed-Interest
- Ahnye McGee-Sallard of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Olivia Edmond of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Digital Animation
- Candice Cortez of Marietta (30066), majoring in Digital Animation
- Jade Hemphill of Marietta (30062), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Luke Morris of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Estefany Montoya of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Political Science
- Catherine Barkes of Marietta (30062), majoring in Public Relations-Interest
- Austin Palmer of Acworth (30101), majoring in Middle Grades ED-Interest
- Gabby Akbasheva of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Max Guarton of Marietta (30068), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Cheyanne Thomas of Marietta (30066), majoring in Accounting
- Renate Hamrick of Marietta (30062), majoring in Information Technology
- Asprinie Romer of Mableton (30126), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Faizan Kayani of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Davis Boykin of Marietta (30066), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Meg Griffith of Marietta (30066), majoring in Undeclared - Sci, Comp & Tech
- Madeline Garrett of Marietta (30066), majoring in Art
- Evan Westphal of Marietta (30064), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Waqas Mahmood of Marietta (30066), majoring in Political Science
- Hope Anyanwu of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Eli Butts of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Accounting
- Jainy Patel of Marietta (30064), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Miya Harris of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Engineering
- Andre Cummings of Austell (30106), majoring in Exercise Science
- Cade Giddens of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Mechanical Engineering Tech
- Raquel Britt of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Public Relations
- Ezgi Simsek of Marietta (30066), majoring in Information Technology
- Evee Snowden of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Bradley Cummings of Acworth (30101), majoring in Human Services Interest
- Phoenix Odom of Marietta (30066), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Trinity Williams of Mableton (30126), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Alan Belman-Meraz of Austell (30168), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Molly Vick of Marietta (30064), majoring in Psychology
- Zhiwen Zheng of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Science
- Kaitlyn Bible of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- George Robertson of Marietta (30067), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Antonio Valenzuela of Marietta (30066), majoring in Construction Management
- Sofie Pedersen of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Annalise Dowden of Marietta (30062), majoring in Middle Grades Education
- Carly Bedenbaugh of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Annie Tran of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Biology
- Elana Ward of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Jour & Emrg Media Interest
- Charlie McLarty of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Science
- Kelly Waldron of Acworth (30101), majoring in Chemistry
- Rachel Cooke of Marietta (30064), majoring in English
- Blessing Smith of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Emma Snider of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Accounting
- Ray Johnson of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Hanna Lee of Marietta (30062), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Taylor English of Loganville (30052), majoring in Public Health Education
- Garrett Pendley of Acworth (30101), majoring in Inform Sec & Assur-Interest
- Hayden Vaughan of Marietta (30062), majoring in Biology
- Louise Soto Delangel of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Civil Engineering
- David Thomas of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Inform Security & Assurance
- Noah Singer of Marietta (30062), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Riley Semper of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Science
- Melody Cos of Marietta (30064), majoring in International Affairs
- Leo Orta-Rueda of Marietta (30064), majoring in Software Engineering
- Dawson Nguyen of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Biochemistry
- Angelina Du of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Makenna Wernowsky of Acworth (30101), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Noor Anshasi of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Joyce Mwenja of Marietta (30008), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Soren Tucker of Marietta (30062), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Ericka Thomas of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Nick Oyola of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Management-Interest
- Javan Hutchinson of Austell (30168), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Emma Peeples of Marietta (30067), majoring in Undeclared - Social Science
- Daelin Bartholic of Marietta (30067), majoring in Psychology
- Adele Noumbo of Marietta (30066), majoring in Computer Science
- Carter Pike of Marietta (30064), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Emily Wells of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Psychology
- Caplin Fell of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Reid Young of Acworth (30101), majoring in Sport Management
- Rachel Dodsworth of Marietta (30062), majoring in Management-Interest
- Camille Arias of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Environmental Science
- Hailey Comette of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Human Services Interest
- Gabija Narbutaite of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing-Accelerated
- Charles Persley of Marietta (30067), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Kayla Spiegelman of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Cassidy Martin of Acworth (30101), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Joe Byrne of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in International Bus-Interest
- Thelma Ogunjiofor of Austell (30168), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Chavis Le of Marietta (30066), majoring in Undeclared - Sci, Comp & Tech
- Krish Patel of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Shany Shaked of Marietta (30062), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Rahim Falade of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Hayden Hunt of Marietta (30064), majoring in Secondary Education-Interest
- Christina Ruth of Marietta (30062), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Dylan Bahner of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Professional Sales-Interest
- Julia Duffy of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Kayla Johnston of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Kaleb Ludwick of Marietta (30067), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Katilyn Collins of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Cora Ayers of Marietta (30062), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Uchenna Ogbonna of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Human Services Interest
- Jake Coltran of Acworth (30101), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Zachary Cory of Acworth (30101), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Matthew Frias of Marietta (30062), majoring in Biochemistry
- Ben Edmonds of Marietta (30062), majoring in Biology
- Carly Pitts of Acworth (30101), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Noah Roberts of Marietta (30064), majoring in Org & Prof Communication
- Julianna Mallette of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing-Accelerated
- Mary Beth Fason of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Middle Grades ED-Interest
- David Colmenarez of Acworth (30101), majoring in Economics-Interest
- Ellie DeGrace of Marietta (30062), majoring in Jour & Emrg Media Interest
- Carson Kingston of Marietta (30068), majoring in Construction Management
- Trey Lowe of Acworth (30101), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- John Patrohay of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Rj Straiton of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Engineering
- Alexandra Azaripour of Marietta (30062), majoring in Public Health Ed. - Interest
- Sammy Giron of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Music
- Kyle Bird of Acworth (30101), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Krysta Greene of Marietta (30060), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Allison Banks of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Psychology
- Kayla Tucker of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Braden Carthron of Marietta (30068), majoring in Computer Science
- Lily Reimann of Marietta (30066), majoring in Public Relations-Interest
- Emily Boughner of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Ella Smith of Marietta (30064), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Raymond Ofori of Austell (30168), majoring in Biology
- Caroline Martin of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Aashna Suthar of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Science
- David Sagal of Marietta (30062), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Lindsey Neal of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Brooke Mckinnon of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management-Interest
- Isabel Navarro of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Rachel Sorrell of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Zoey Coker of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management-Interest
- Rachel Hite of Acworth (30101), majoring in Middle Grades ED-Interest
- Kiera Darling of Marietta (30066), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Tyler Goode of Acworth (30101), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Mackenzie Mattox of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in English Educ Sec-Interest
- Sarah Ali of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Maxine Herrington of Marietta (30062), majoring in Biology
- Lana Walker of Marietta (30062), majoring in Psychology
- Luke Harris of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Collin Burger of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Chris Alfaro of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in University Undeclared
- Atallia Stewart of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Zayaan Azfar of Marietta (30062), majoring in Chemistry
- Bridget Boland of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Undeclared - Social Science
- Eric Lester of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Marketing
- Andrew Davis of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Reilly Simmons of Marietta (30068), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Forrest Carson of Marietta (30066), majoring in Secondary Education-Interest
- Nick Fulton of Marietta (30062), majoring in Political Science
- Jamar Reed of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Alex Baer of Marietta (30062), majoring in Management-Interest
- Finn Hazel-Polkinghorne of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Health & Phys Ed-Interest
- Ryan Golshir of Marietta (30067), majoring in Biology
- Sebastian Giraldo of Marietta (30066), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Jeremy Medina of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Genevieve Vescuso of Marietta (30064), majoring in Asian Studies
- Riley Vaupel of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Science
- Michelle Dominguez of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Rachel Swain of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Jack Staunton of Marietta (30064), majoring in Undeclared - Business & Mgt
- Tripp Moultrie of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Lynn Auguste of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Monserratt Leon of Marietta (30064), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Randa Gullion of Acworth (30101), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Lily Barnes of Marietta (30066), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Hannah Hickman of Marietta (30062), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Joann William of Marietta (30008), majoring in Psychology
- Ma'kala Jones of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biochemistry
- Raechel Jarrett of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Abbi Carey of Mableton (30126), majoring in Digital Animation
- Cody Alvarado of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Digital Animation
- Natalie Wallace of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Music Educ-Interest
- Ray Rosario of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Science
- Dani Shamoun of Acworth (30101), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Andrew Voss of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Tyler Muse of Acworth (30101), majoring in Biology
- Bruno Lescano of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Jen Kontz of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Elementary Education
- Zain Tareen of Marietta (30062), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- John Brady of Marietta (30068), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Courtney Everett of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Mallory Caldwell of Marietta (30064), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Sarah Londono of Marietta (30062), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Mohamed Gothany of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Science
- Stephanie Cisneros of Marietta (30066), majoring in Management-Interest
- Eli Wilson of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Jacob Lavender of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Luci Wilgus of Marietta (30064), majoring in Anthropology
- Kalana Garner of Acworth (30101), majoring in Public Relations-Interest
- Jacob Rippe of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Computer Science
- Ilana Reyes of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Biology
- Dianna Aguilar of Acworth (30101), majoring in Undeclared - Business & Mgt
- Cecilia Martinez of Marietta (30008), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Anna Crawford of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Alex Glenn of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Jakob Gregory of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Engineering
- Alex Thomas of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Science
- Jennie Kong of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Algore Tametsa Nguematio of Marietta (30060), majoring in Mechanical Engineering Tech
- Ashley Early of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Taylor Rivet of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Undeclared - Arts
- Bella Galloway of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Management-Interest
- Ciana Bilal of Marietta (30062), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Makenzie Fuller of Marietta (30008), majoring in Psychology
- Jack Waldner of Marietta (30068), majoring in Undeclared - Arts
- Nick Daniel of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Construction Management
- Greg Landry of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Isabela Isaac of Marietta (30064), majoring in Digital Animation
- David Lehman of Marietta (30062), majoring in Jour & Emrg Media Interest
- Madison Becerra of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in English Educ Sec-Interest
- Douglas Coole of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Kevin Medina of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Autumn Kahle of Marietta (30068), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Jaidyn Graham of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in English
- Carmen Puente of Acworth (30101), majoring in Jour & Emrg Media Interest
- Justin Mensah of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Joshua Rainwater of Marietta (30067), majoring in Geospatial Sciences
- Ben Moran of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Cybersecurity Interest
- Kaleigh McGary of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Public Relations-Interest
- Julie Chen of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biology
- Tytiana Carr of Marietta (30067), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Madison Selby of Marietta (30066), majoring in Art
- Jordan Glover of Marietta (30062), majoring in Biology
- Feddjina Jean-Charles of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Biochemistry
- Gabriella Santana of Marietta (30060), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Selvin Vicente of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management-Interest
- Marlowe Elmiger of Marietta (30067), majoring in Computer Science
- Melika Eshaghian of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Biology
- Cj Stanback of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Sport Management
- Mason Bass of Marietta (30062), majoring in Sport Management
- John Knight of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in International Affairs
- Danyelle Knowles of Marietta (30064), majoring in Art
- Connor Rohr of Marietta (30068), majoring in Undeclared - Education
- Davi Loccisano of Acworth (30101), majoring in Org & Prof Communication
- Alvaro Olivella of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Domingo Gray of Dallas (30132), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Matthew DaCosta of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Computer Science
- Morgan Terza of Marietta (30064), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Zahra Alamalhodaei of Marietta (30064), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Isaac Taylor of Marietta (30062), majoring in Public Relations-Interest
- Annie Mosley of Acworth (30101), majoring in Early Birth-Kndergdn Interest
- Colby Dumbra of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Connor Sapp of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Political Science
- Megan Yi of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Art
- Rylee Reeves of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Public Relations-Interest
- Linette Waithaka of Acworth (30101), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Bella Gonzalez of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Reagan Fair of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Diego Mogrovejo of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biology
- Andy Shin of Mableton (30126), majoring in Health & Phys Ed-Interest
- Kayla DosSantos of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Digital Animation
- Aniya Owens of Marietta (30008), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Aidan Ciucci of Marietta (30068), majoring in Health & Phys Ed-Interest
- Noah Stephens of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Saarthak Bhatia of Marietta (30068), majoring in History
- Tayt Peoples of Marietta (30067), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Sophia Unger of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Steven Soopal of Mableton (30126), majoring in Computer Science
- Jared Dejesus of Acworth (30101), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Logan Bevis of Marietta (30068), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Sufia Zamani of Marietta (30062), majoring in Biology
- Mariamawit Tadesse of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Electrical Engineering Tech
- Bhakita Wambui of Acworth (30101), majoring in Chemistry
- George Kersnick of Marietta (30062), majoring in Management-Interest
- Kaylin Anderson of Atlanta (30339), majoring in International Bus-Interest
- Jenna Maney of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Asian Studies
- Tyler Dobbs of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Environmental Science
- Jackson Greene of Acworth (30101), majoring in Construction Management
- Juliana Defarias of Marietta (30068), majoring in Management-Interest
- Ila Langelotti of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biochemistry
- Tyler Weber of Acworth (30101), majoring in Construction Management
- James Ryan of Marietta (30064), majoring in Entrepreneurship-Interest
- Emily Travis of Marietta (30066), majoring in Music
- Antoine Joseph of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in University Undeclared
- Damian Padron of Marietta (30066), majoring in Music
- Aria Mokhtari of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biology
- Noah Thomas of Marietta (30062), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Ariel Joseph of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in University Undeclared
- Dayla Weir of Acworth (30101), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Amelia Henderson of Marietta (30062), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Brandon Green of Marietta (30061), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Eddie Parker of Marietta (30068), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Gisella Marin of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Lukumo McDearmon of Acworth (30101), majoring in International Affairs
- Ali Dabdoub of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Software Engineering
- Mary Claire Norman of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Sociology
- Mj Pavon of Marietta (30062), majoring in Management-Interest
- Daniel Martinez-Mata of Mableton (30126), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Lauren Burke of Marietta (30062), majoring in Undeclared - Social Science
- Mia Boice of Marietta (30062), majoring in Undeclared - Business & Mgt
- Kevin Kramer of Marietta (30062), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Nyla Harvey of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Sylvia Touchstone of Marietta (30062), majoring in Geospatial Sciences
- Bee Loud of Marietta (30062), majoring in Interactive Design
- Kimberly Reyes of Mableton (30126), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Jalen Cook of Mableton (30126), majoring in Undeclared - Business & Mgt
- Jhoe Camacho Mayorga of Marietta (30066), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Carter Eget of Marietta (30068), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Erica Shelkop of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Ifran Ambahun of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Lauren Horne of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Environmental Science
- Syrian Andrew of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Human Services Interest
- Mariana Rodriguez of Marietta (30060), majoring in Art
- Rachel Young of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Anslee Roberts of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Undeclared - Arts
- Sandra Gomez Castro of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Transient Undergraduate
- Sumairah Khan of Marietta (30064), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Christine Smith of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Camille Lemoine of Marietta (30062), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Lizie Tan of Marietta (30066), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Griffin Howren of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Undeclared - Business & Mgt
- Amal Samih of Marietta (30066), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Kariem Harding of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Engineering
- Dawson Jolicoeur of Marietta (30066), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Molly Briggs of Marietta (30062), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Caleb Cox of Marietta (30066), majoring in Computer Science
- Sam Paton of Marietta (30066), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Nhut Tran of Marietta (30008), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Hina Khan of Marietta (30062), majoring in International Affairs
- Susana Pabon of Marietta (30060), majoring in Public Relations-Interest
- Georgia Montano of Marietta (30067), majoring in Psychology
- Grayson Whittaker of Marietta (30064), majoring in Undeclared - Arts
- Breanna Knight of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Chandler Eakle of Marietta (30066), majoring in Art
- Alysa Rossi of Acworth (30101), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Emma Tonge of Acworth (30101), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Jennie Martinez of Acworth (30101), majoring in Org & Prof Communication
- Marek Eldridge of Marietta (30062), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Jackson Kutsche of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biology
- Elijah Spruill of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in History Education-Interest
- Mohamed Kaba of Acworth (30101), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Leila Gainsford of Marietta (30068), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Corban Bruce of Marietta (30068), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- David Parra of Marietta (30062), majoring in International Bus-Interest
- Russell Joseph of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Undeclared - Health Prof
- Noam Lewit of Marietta (30062), majoring in Chemistry
- Bailee Click of Marietta (30008), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Ashlee Fee of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Public Relations-Interest
- Quy Trinh of Marietta (30064), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Sophia Irion of Acworth (30101), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Caleb Knapp of Marietta (30064), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- David Stokes of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Supply Chain Logistics
- Laura Dufresne of Acworth (30101), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Semaj Greer of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Rudra Shubra of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Star Parham of Marietta (30066), majoring in Undeclared - Humanities
- Ahmad Ghashim of Marietta (30066), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Alvin Djoume of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Science
- Griffin Reeve of Acworth (30101), majoring in History Education-Interest
- Michael Day of Marietta (30062), majoring in Undeclared - Arts
- Gideon Perkins of Acworth (30101), majoring in Music
- Farzam Dizna of Marietta (30066), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Dameon Jones of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Mechatronics Engineering
- Jansen Twigg of Acworth (30101), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Gabriel Kocela of Marietta (30066), majoring in Undeclared - Social Science
- Allison Duarte Olaya of Marietta (30062), majoring in Architecture
- Natalia Vega Cardona of Marietta (30067), majoring in Management-Interest
- Jesus Vasquez Vazquez-Cruz of Mableton (30126), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Jonathan Boone of Marietta (30008), majoring in Management-Interest
- Charlotte Hall of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Psychology
- Loren Asher of Acworth (30101), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Luke Fugate of Marietta (30060), majoring in Professional Sales-Interest
- Daylen Manswell of Marietta (30008), majoring in University Undeclared
- Kharletha Williams of Mableton (30126), majoring in International Affairs
- Gahyun Kim of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Interactive Design
- Laila Evans of Marietta (30062), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Gabriela de Almeida of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Architecture
- Caleb Crosby of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Physics BS
- Nnaemeka Nwosisi of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Collin Knowles of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Science
- Nea Walker of Marietta (30066), majoring in History Education-Interest
- Jacob Mendizabal of Marietta (30064), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Emily Tewell of Marietta (30062), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Marlen Martinez Gallardo of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Juan Castro of Mableton (30126), majoring in Architecture
- Felipe Perez of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Madeline Pfeiffer of Marietta (30067), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Michelle Zheng of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Kat Elgin of Acworth (30101), majoring in Org & Prof Communication
- Megan Bongiovanni of Marietta (30062), majoring in Art
- Collin Bitzis of Marietta (30066), majoring in English
- Neryman Ayoub of Marietta (30066), majoring in Management-Interest
- Heman Nintin of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Danard McLemore of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Computer Science
- Ke'Asia Smith of Austell (30168), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Mateen Malek of Marietta (30068), majoring in Management-Interest
- Alex Millerioux of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Information Technology
- Favour Efoli-Ndu of Austell (30106), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Alana Demler of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Psychology
- Chase Loeffler of Acworth (30101), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Jaden Pollack of Marietta (30068), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Aiden Hart of Marietta (30066), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Caelan Martin of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Tanner Nelson of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Raymond Richardson of Marietta (30064), majoring in History
- Carine Makougne Tanka of Marietta (30066), majoring in Computer Science
- Ellie Arrecis of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biology
- Savannah Cato of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Ariane Mbourou of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Adedoyin Ogundare of Acworth (30101), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Karen Hernandez of Smyrna (30080), majoring in University Undeclared
- Brooke Berman of Marietta (30062), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Meriem Hamzi of Marietta (30066), majoring in Computer Science
- Aryan Sharma of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Aris Tchoumkeu Ngassa of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Information Technology
- Dimitry Thelusme of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Alex Inacio of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management-Interest
- Matthew Friestad of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Taylor Burchfield of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Matt Hellerstedt of Marietta (30062), majoring in Geospatial Sciences
- Molly McGouirk of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Keely Gerety of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Geospatial Sciences
- Deidre Hicks of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Marcella Alvarado of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Sociology
- Christine Landers of Acworth (30101), majoring in Nursing-Accelerated
- Jen Mushock of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Christina Fouche of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Management-Interest
- Sayde Morales of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Integrative Studies
- Nicole Register of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management
- Andrea Kessinger of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Amanda Black of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Psychology
- Christy Drabek of Marietta (30068), majoring in Environmental Engineering
- Mallory Pryor of Marietta (30064), majoring in Psychology
- Shauna Stewart of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Accounting
- Daniel Parker of Marietta (30062), majoring in Sociology
