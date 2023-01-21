The following Kennesaw State University students were named to the President's list for the fall 2022 semester:
- Brittany Aguilar of Acworth (30101), majoring in Elementary Education
- Rania Aissaoui of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Elementary Education
- Allana Alexander of Marietta (30008), majoring in Early Childhood Birth to Kinde
- Calley Anderson of Marietta (30062), majoring in Elementary Education
- Jimena Arias of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Undeclared - Education
- Olivia Baer of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Elementary Education
- Hannah Bailey of Sandy Springs (30328), majoring in Elementary Education
- Katherine Beal of Acworth (30101), majoring in Elementary Education
- Alexis Belinfante of Acworth (30101), majoring in Elementary Education
- Melanie Bennett of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Elementary Education
- Elliot Boggess of Marietta (30066), majoring in Elementary Education
- Hannah Boot of Acworth (30101), majoring in Elementary Education
- Isabel Bosley of Acworth (30101), majoring in Elementary Education
- Evonna Bracy of Austell (30106), majoring in Elementary Education
- Alexis Brown of Marietta (30066), majoring in Elementary Education
- Angela Bucklin of Marietta (30060), majoring in Elementary Education
- Rebecca Buffington of Woodstock (30189), majoring in Elementary Education
- Alexandra Burgos of Marietta (30064), majoring in Elementary Education
- Ana Cabrera Araujo of Acworth (30101), majoring in Early Birth-Kndergdn Interest
- Isabella Cannizzaro of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Elementary Education
- Nancy Castrejon of Marietta (30060), majoring in Elementary Education
- Emily Chen of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Elementary Education
- Jenna Cole of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Elementary Education
- Morgan Copeland of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Elementary Education
- Kate Davalos of Acworth (30101), majoring in Elementary Education
- Ayleen De Los Rios Guisao of Canton (30115), majoring in Elementary Education
- Rocio Delgado of Acworth (30101), majoring in Elementary Education
- Darian Douglas of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Elementary Education
- Trinity Douglas of Marietta (30066), majoring in Elementary Education
- Shannon Downes of Marietta (30064), majoring in Early Childhood Birth to Kinde
- Crystal Flowers of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Elementary Education
- Summer Funk of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Bethany Hall of Marietta (30064), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Emilie Hall of Acworth (30101), majoring in Elementary Education
- Anna Hansen of Marietta (30066), majoring in Elementary Education
- Emily Hendricks of Marietta (30060), majoring in Elementary Education
- Claire Hintze of Acworth (30101), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Hayden Hobby of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Elementary Education
- Sophie Huff of Acworth (30101), majoring in Elementary Education
- Mary Ivey of Marietta (30064), majoring in Early Childhood Birth to Kinde
- Noah Jean-Louis of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Elementary Education
- Ania Jerrells of Marietta (30064), majoring in Elementary Education
- Madison Keller of Marietta (30062), majoring in Elementary Education
- Sophia Kersh of Marietta (30066), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Onyx Kim of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Undeclared - Education
- Britney Laing of Marietta (30066), majoring in Elementary Education
- Jaeden Lowther of Odessa (33556), majoring in Elementary Education
- Olena Maisonneuve of Marietta (30066), majoring in Elementary Education
- Briggs Manuel of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Elementary Education
- Tessah McAllister of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Elementary Education
- Darby McHugh of Alpharetta (30004), majoring in Elementary Education
- Gabriella McKinster of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Elementary Education
- Misty Meyers of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Elementary Education
- Lily Miller of Marietta (30066), majoring in Elementary Education
- Sarah Norton of Marietta (30064), majoring in Elementary Education
- Marissa Nye of Marietta (30066), majoring in Elementary Education
- Abigail Perez of Marietta (30066), majoring in Elementary Education
- Jaquelin Rangel of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Elementary Education
- Leah Reid of Marietta (30068), majoring in Elementary Education
- Katherine Reyes-Barahona of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Elementary Education
- Mariyah Richardson of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Elementary Education
- Maya Richardson of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Yosselin Rodriguez of Marietta (30008), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Abigail Shaw of Marietta (30066), majoring in Elementary Education
- Kailyn Sillars of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Elementary Education
- Jacquelin Silvano of Marietta (30008), majoring in Elementary Education
- Carsen Smith of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Elementary Education
- Katherine Smith of Acworth (30101), majoring in Elementary Education
- Abigail Snellbacher of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Elementary Education
- Destiny Stevens of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Early Childhood Birth to Kinde
- Kristian Tatum of Marietta (30064), majoring in Elementary Education
- Marie Theobald of Marietta (30062), majoring in Elementary Education
- Daniella Tomaselli of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Elementary Education
- Dante Tomaselli of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Paola Torres of Mableton (30126), majoring in Elementary Education
- Alexia Treadaway of Acworth (30101), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Keyri Trejo-Rivera of Marietta (30064), majoring in Elementary Education
- Stacy Usery-Blakley of Marietta (30066), majoring in Elementary Education
- Katheryn Van Essendelft of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Elementary Education
- Katharine Warren of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Elementary Education
- Mary Watts of Marietta (30068), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Lauren Zarnik of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Elementary Education
- Brianna Whitmire of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Learning Design & Technology
- Gabriel Alonso of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Middle Grades Education
- William Brock of Marietta (30064), majoring in Middle Grades Education
- Hannah Carson of Marietta (30066), majoring in Secondary Education-Interest
- Sydney Daniel of Acworth (30101), majoring in Middle Grades Education
- Kelsey Dunn of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Middle Grades Education
- Megan Feathers of Acworth (30101), majoring in Middle Grades Education
- Fatima Garcia of Acworth (30101), majoring in Middle Grades ED-Interest
- Michael Lattizori of Marietta (30062), majoring in Secondary Education
- Mary Mitchelson of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Middle Grades Education
- Katherine Salgado of Acworth (30101), majoring in Middle Grades Education
- Jeremy Singh of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Secondary Education
- Andrew Snow of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Middle Grades Education
- Sage Wilbert of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Middle Grades Education
- Sean Williams of Marietta (30068), majoring in Middle Grades Education
- Kaylin Anderson of Atlanta (30339), majoring in International Bus-Interest
- Gian Garcia of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in International Business
- William McCamy of Marietta (30062), majoring in International Bus-Interest
- Kazuha Nishihara of Marietta (30062), majoring in International Bus-Interest
- Olga Skalozub of Atlanta (30339), majoring in International Business
- Tiffany Sousa of Marietta (30066), majoring in International Business
- Arielle Adiri of Marietta (30062), majoring in Economics
- Steven Agnew of Marietta (30068), majoring in Finance
- Erika Ammerman of Marietta (30062), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Hayden Anderson of Marietta (30062), majoring in Economics-Interest
- Ali Ayan of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Bryant Balan of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Brett Baxter of Acworth (30101), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Nicholas Bentley of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Yash Bhavan of Marietta (30066), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Reuben Boling of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Matthew Bugel of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Finance
- Collin Burger of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Peter Carr of Marietta (30068), majoring in Economics
- Mohammed Chabayta of Marietta (30066), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Andrew Chen of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Isabella Cisneros of Marietta (30064), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Samuel Cornejo of Acworth (30101), majoring in Finance
- Conor Cummins of Marietta (30067), majoring in Finance
- Victoria Dablah of Marietta (30066), majoring in Finance-Interest
- John Davis of Marietta (30068), majoring in Finance
- Jared Dejesus of Acworth (30101), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Jackson Dembrosky of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Economics-Interest
- Emuesiri Edafemuoke of Mableton (30126), majoring in Finance
- Jacob Emard of Marietta (30062), majoring in Finance
- Zachary Fauss of Marietta (30062), majoring in Finance
- Christina Filarski of Marietta (30062), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Kohen Fudge of Marietta (30064), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Ahmad Ghashim of Marietta (30066), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Sofia Grajales Rios of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Sarah Hardy of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Luke Harris of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Alison Hignite of Acworth (30101), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Andrew Hood of Marietta (30066), majoring in Finance
- Ryan Jankowski of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Autumn Kahle of Marietta (30068), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Robert Lanza of Marietta (30064), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Graham Lawson of Acworth (30101), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Mateen Malek of Marietta (30068), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Arnoldo Martinez of Marietta (30008), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Christopher McCree of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Finance
- Lindsey Neal of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Ulyses Pena of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Finance
- Hannah Poguntke of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Finance
- Riley Porter of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Audrey Prince of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Economics-Interest
- Francisco Puentes of Marietta (30064), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Cristina Puy Arena of Marietta (30067), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Addison Reed of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Finance
- Victor Rosati of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Finance
- Katherine Savignon Bocanegra of Marietta (30060), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Weldon Shorter of Marietta (30068), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Andrew Smith of Marietta (30068), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Dennon Smith of Marietta (30068), majoring in Finance
- Ian Stoddard of Marietta (30062), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Jacob Thomley of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Economics-Interest
- Yvonne Thuo of Acworth (30101), majoring in Economics-Interest
- Stephen Verrecchia of Acworth (30101), majoring in Finance
- Deante Walker of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Finance
- Hayden Wall of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Finance-Interest
- James White of Marietta (30008), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Lucas Wilkinson-Perdew of Marietta (30066), majoring in Finance
- Evan Wylie of Marietta (30066), majoring in Finance
- Mohammed Zuhaib of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Finance
- Sarah Ali of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Stine Atuokwu of Acworth (30101), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Amaya Ballard of Marietta (30068), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Veronica Bien of Marietta (30008), majoring in Inform Sec & Assur-Interest
- Chessa Rose Birrell of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Information Systems
- Matai Blain of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Dylan Brown of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- John Bunch of Marietta (30068), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Zachary Cory of Acworth (30101), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Daniel Diresta of Acworth (30101), majoring in Information Systems
- Erik Gijlstra of Marietta (30062), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Allen Hadzic of Marietta (30067), majoring in Information Systems
- Janai Hemphill of Marietta (30062), majoring in Information Systems
- Nolene Hoffman of Marietta (30062), majoring in Inform Sec & Assur-Interest
- Carson Hough of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Virginia Hyde of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Information Systems
- Samantha Julian of Acworth (30101), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Daniel Jungwirth of Marietta (30066), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Nigel Kaganzi of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Mair Keen of Marietta (30064), majoring in Information Systems
- Jonah Kilpi of Acworth (30101), majoring in Inform Sec & Assur-Interest
- Claire Kinsinger of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Evan Langley of Marietta (30066), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Marissa McIlhany of Marietta (30068), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Emily McNair of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Emily Nardulli of Acworth (30101), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Soha Nathani of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Preston Revennaugh of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Connor Smith of Marietta (30062), majoring in Information Systems
- David Thomas of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Inform Security & Assurance
- Quy Trinh of Marietta (30064), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Morgan Ugoagwu of Marietta (30060), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Stephen Vescuso of Marietta (30064), majoring in Information Systems
- Mohamad Yahya of Marietta (30062), majoring in Inform Sec & Assur-Interest
- Mueen Yahya of Marietta (30062), majoring in Inform Sec & Assur-Interest
- James Alexander of Marietta (30066), majoring in Marketing
- Raegan Armstrong of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Dylan Bahner of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Professional Sales-Interest
- Raven Batrano of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Marketing
- Trevor Bigda of Marietta (30066), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Ashlynne Bingham of Marietta (30066), majoring in Marketing
- Lara Blagojevic of Marietta (30066), majoring in Marketing
- William Cain of Marietta (30062), majoring in Professional Sales-Interest
- Alex Cam of Marietta (30062), majoring in Marketing
- Sarah Cardwell of Marietta (30062), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Anna Carver of Acworth (30101), majoring in Marketing
- Helena Celedon of Mableton (30126), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Jacob Cera of Marietta (30066), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Evan Chumley of Acworth (30101), majoring in Marketing
- Hannah Contizano of Acworth (30101), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Kyle Crowe of Marietta (30064), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Balmore Cruz Zepeda of Marietta (30062), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Lauren Davenport of Acworth (30101), majoring in Marketing
- Ryan DeSousa of Acworth (30101), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Micah Dickinson of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Marketing
- Brooklyn Dieterle of Marietta (30062), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Christopher Duncan of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Marketing
- Ian Duncan of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Marketing
- Andre Eskandari of Marietta (30068), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Tania Farhoudi of Marietta (30068), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Shea Farnan of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Marketing
- Keyla Feliz of Marietta (30067), majoring in Marketing
- Christine Foo of Marietta (30066), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Yanis Frausto of Marietta (30008), majoring in Marketing
- Daley Freeman of Marietta (30062), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Reyad Hakiki of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- John Hall of Acworth (30101), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Madison Howard of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Hayley Ingram of Marietta (30062), majoring in Marketing
- Merren Irick of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Evan Jackle of Marietta (30062), majoring in Marketing
- Morgan Jones of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Rayan Kayser of Marietta (30068), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Daniella King of Acworth (30101), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Eric Lester of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Marketing
- Edward MacDonald of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Professional Sales-Interest
- Jaqueline Macias of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Marketing
- Vittoria Mendes De Morais of Marietta (30062), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Sophia Morrison of Marietta (30062), majoring in Marketing
- Sabrina Mriouah of Mableton (30126), majoring in Marketing
- Wendy Navichoque of Marietta (30062), majoring in Marketing
- Angelina Nino of Marietta (30062), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Summer Parker of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Bobby Pham of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Marketing
- Tyler Ray of Marietta (30068), majoring in Marketing
- Madison Reid of Marietta (30066), majoring in Marketing
- William Rentz of Marietta (30066), majoring in Marketing
- Michael Sakhleh of Acworth (30101), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Yudhvir Saroch of Acworth (30101), majoring in Marketing
- Reagan Schooler of Acworth (30101), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Kathryn Schwarz of Marietta (30062), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Cameron Sengvixay of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Jennifer Sierra of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Cameron Silvera-Robinson of Marietta (30066), majoring in Marketing
- Reilly Simmons of Marietta (30068), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Noah Smith of Marietta (30066), majoring in Marketing
- Dylan Spruill of Marietta (30064), majoring in Marketing
- Rylee Tate of Acworth (30101), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Ashley Thai of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Professional Sales-Interest
- Tomasa Vega-Hernandez of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Marketing
- Natalia Velez-silva of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Marketing
- Sarah Allen of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Accounting
- Adam Babcock of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Deborah Bakare of Acworth (30101), majoring in Accounting
- Allison Banks of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Jacob Borg of Marietta (30062), majoring in Accounting
- Walker Braswell of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Accounting
- Rita Chen of Marietta (30008), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- David Colmenarez of Acworth (30101), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Nicholas Cook of Marietta (30066), majoring in Accounting
- Joseph Cordell of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Accounting
- Rachel Cronin of Marietta (30068), majoring in Accounting
- Giorgio DeFrancesco of Acworth (30101), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Harrison Fish of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Accounting
- Jocelynn Galvan of Marietta (30008), majoring in Accounting
- William Garner of Acworth (30101), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Joseph Gaupp of Marietta (30068), majoring in Accounting
- Gabriella Gilchrist of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Gabriel Gonzalez of Marietta (30067), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Ashley Gruca of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Jacob Hall of Acworth (30101), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Anna Harlow of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Accounting
- Devin Hill of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Leah Hooper of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Accounting
- John Jackline of Acworth (30101), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Cheyne Jackson of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Cydney Johnson of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Katherine Kim of Marietta (30062), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Jack Krudwig of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Austin Lautenschlager of Marietta (30062), majoring in Accounting
- Juan Limon of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Accounting
- Iris Littrell of Marietta (30008), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Benigno Llamazales of Marietta (30066), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Sana Lodin of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Sarah Lynch of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Dean Madesko of Marietta (30068), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Mark McCleskey of Marietta (30066), majoring in Accounting
- Jacob Mendizabal of Marietta (30064), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Midcy Mondragon of Marietta (30062), majoring in Accounting
- Riona Munji of Marietta (30064), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Robert Norman of Marietta (30068), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Lauren Ottinger of Marietta (30064), majoring in Accounting
- John Patrohay of Acworth (30101), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Austin Pitts of Marietta (30064), majoring in Accounting
- Carly Pitts of Acworth (30101), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Lyaned Rivera Campagne of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Christopher Rodriguez of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Jake Sandlin of Acworth (30101), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Bennett Sauermann of Marietta (30062), majoring in Accounting
- John Soares of Marietta (30067), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Jack Staunton of Marietta (30064), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Shauna Stewart of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Accounting
- Ngan Truong of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Accounting
- Sarika Urfi of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Brennan Voyles of Smyrna (30126), majoring in Accounting
- Dillon Wichman of Marietta (30062), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Ryan Wilkins of Acworth (30101), majoring in Accounting
- Grace Worrall of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Cooper Wright of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Parker Zaglin of Marietta (30062), majoring in Accounting
- Tiankun Zhao of Marietta (30062), majoring in Accounting
- Caitlin Anderson of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Management
- Emily Baumann of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Entrepreneurship-Interest
- Maxwell Booth of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management
- Marco Botello of Austell (30106), majoring in Entrepreneurship-Interest
- Jacob Brandon of Acworth (30101), majoring in Undeclared - Business & Mgt
- Owen Broadwell of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Management-Interest
- Matt Brown of Marietta (30066), majoring in Entrepreneurship-Interest
- Seth Bundy of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management
- Kelley Cantrell of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Management-Interest
- Connor Castner of Acworth (30101), majoring in Entrepreneurship-Interest
- Paul Castronovo of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Undeclared - Business & Mgt
- Shelby Chery of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Hospitality Management
- Brandon Coker of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management
- Hunter Dahlin of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management-Interest
- Jackson Dahnke of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Entrepreneurship-Interest
- Toluwalogo Dahunsi of Marietta (30062), majoring in Management-Interest
- Andrew De Gannes of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management-Interest
- Estefania De Los Santos Avila of Marietta (30008), majoring in Entrepreneurship-Interest
- Emily DeVan of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Management
- Juliana Defarias of Marietta (30068), majoring in Management-Interest
- Cooper Dusterhoff of Acworth (30101), majoring in Undeclared - Business & Mgt
- Michael Eddington of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Management
- Nikita Fields of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Management-Interest
- Frankarlo Figueroa of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management-Interest
- Karen Flores-Padilla of Acworth (30101), majoring in Undeclared - Business & Mgt
- Maria Gonzalez of Marietta (30008), majoring in Management-Interest
- Sabrina Hardy of Marietta (30062), majoring in Hospitality Management
- Alexander Heitner of Marietta (30066), majoring in Entrepreneurship-Interest
- Brooke Hinders of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management
- Dennis Hoffman of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management
- Yesenia Huerta of Marietta (30060), majoring in Hospitality Mgt-Interest
- Georgianna Hyde of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Hospitality Mgt-Interest
- Alexander Inacio of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management-Interest
- Fawzi James of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Management-Interest
- Brodie Jones of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management
- Akshay Kannan of Marietta (30064), majoring in Management-Interest
- Bronwen Klein of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Management-Interest
- Makenzie Ledford of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management-Interest
- Grace Loria of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Undeclared - Business & Mgt
- Binh Luu of Marietta (30008), majoring in Management
- Mollie McBride of Marietta (30062), majoring in Management
- Jacob McDaniel of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management-Interest
- Brooke Mckinnon of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management-Interest
- Declan Moss of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management-Interest
- Krina Movalia of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management
- Ariauna Newman of Acworth (30101), majoring in Entrepreneurship-Interest
- Thy Nguyen of Marietta (30066), majoring in Management-Interest
- Brendan Nolley of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Management-Interest
- Kaitlyn Parker of Marietta (30064), majoring in Undeclared - Business & Mgt
- Catherine Petteway of Marietta (30066), majoring in Undeclared - Business & Mgt
- Khalilah Quamina of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Management-Interest
- Amber Rattery of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Entrepreneurship
- Kelven Roman of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Undeclared - Business & Mgt
- Gavin Rose of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management
- Oliver Rose of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Management
- Ashlyn Rowland of Dallas (30132), majoring in Entrepreneurship
- Alexia Rule of Marietta (30064), majoring in Management-Interest
- James Ryan of Marietta (30064), majoring in Entrepreneurship-Interest
- Brittney Sandoval of Decatur (30032), majoring in Hospitality Management
- Arianne Sauve of Marietta (30062), majoring in Management-Interest
- LaToya Seward of Griffin (30224), majoring in Management
- John Shlapak of Marietta (30062), majoring in Management-Interest
- Conrad Simmons of Marietta (30062), majoring in Management-Interest
- Roshad Small of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management
- Joshua Still of Marietta (30062), majoring in Management
- Joseph Sweeney of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Hospitality Mgt-Interest
- Mary Tankersley of Marietta (30064), majoring in Management
- Alexis Terry of Marietta (30067), majoring in Management
- William Timbol of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Management
- Hallie Weaver of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Management
- Beatrice Weber of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Entrepreneurship
- Aleea Zamora of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Undeclared - Business & Mgt
- Jennifer Adame of Marietta (30060), majoring in Architecture
- Justin Brownfield of Acworth (30101), majoring in Architecture
- Terra Castresana of Marietta (30062), majoring in Architecture
- Jennifer Hernandez of Austell (30106), majoring in Architecture
- Anton Jerabek of Marietta (30064), majoring in Architecture
- Nathan Johnson of Marietta (30068), majoring in Architecture
- Yozmarie Lopez of Marietta (30062), majoring in Architecture
- Alexander Ochoa Moreno of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Architecture
- Emmaline Payne of Acworth (30101), majoring in Architecture
- Renee Sacran of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Architecture
- Maya Schiltz of Marietta (30066), majoring in Architecture
- Connor Smith of Marietta (30067), majoring in Architecture
- William Cox of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Construction Management
- William Edwards of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Construction Management
- Sean Frisbie of Marietta (30064), majoring in Construction Management
- Colby Henson of Marietta (30066), majoring in Construction Management
- Lauren Hicks of Marietta (30068), majoring in Construction Management
- Carson Kingston of Marietta (30068), majoring in Construction Management
- Nicholas Pastor of Marietta (30064), majoring in Construction Management
- Hunter Peterson of Marietta (30062), majoring in Construction Management
- Matthew Schreck of Marietta (30062), majoring in Construction Management
- Monica Silva of Marietta (30066), majoring in Construction Management
- Antonio Valenzuela of Roswell (30075), majoring in Construction Management
- Fatima Ahmed of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Science
- Isaac Alao of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Science
- Madison Alibakhsh of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Science
- Sebastian Arechaga of Marietta (30068), majoring in Computer Science
- Joseph Austin of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Computer Science
- Gregor Avgustin of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Science
- Matthew Berryman of Marietta (30066), majoring in Computer Science
- Nathanial Bintliff of Marietta (30064), majoring in Computer Science
- Ian Blanchard of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Science
- Ryan Bowie of Mableton (30126), majoring in Computer Science
- Andrew Brandon of Marietta (30066), majoring in Computer Science
- Joseph Camp of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Science
- Antony Chackieth of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Science
- Landon Chandler of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Computer Science
- Samuel Chandler of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Computer Science
- David Chavarro of Acworth (30102), majoring in Computer Science
- Branden Chen of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Science
- Daniel Chen of Marietta (30068), majoring in Computer Science
- Jesse Chen of Marietta (30066), majoring in Computer Science
- Mason Chester of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Science
- David Chism of Marietta (30064), majoring in Computer Science
- Yianni Costarides of Marietta (30064), majoring in Computer Science
- Jeffrey Cruz of Marietta (30060), majoring in Computer Science
- Erenay Daylak of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Computer Science
- Nicholas Diamond of Marietta (30066), majoring in Undeclared - Sci, Comp & Tech
- Marlowe Elmiger of Marietta (30067), majoring in Computer Science
- Metasebya Eyasu of Marietta (30066), majoring in Undeclared - Sci, Comp & Tech
- Jeffery Felshaw of Marietta (30068), majoring in Computer Science
- Charles Foshee of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Computer Science
- Nicholas Girardeau of Marietta (30066), majoring in Computer Science
- Ian Gonzalez Dail of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Science
- Joseph-Ryan Goodson of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Science
- Sarah Graddy of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Science
- Will Gresham of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Science
- Jaidin Hamilton of Marietta (30008), majoring in Computer Science
- Zachary Harris of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Computer Science
- Dang Ho of Acworth (30102), majoring in Computer Science
- Zachary Jackson of Marietta (30067), majoring in Computer Science
- Miguel Jimenez of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Computer Science
- Joel Juarez Vazquez of Marietta (30008), majoring in Computer Science
- Emily Kim of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Science
- Brad LaMontagne of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Science
- Brianna Lewis of Marietta (30066), majoring in Computer Science
- Andrew Long of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Science
- Jack Lusk of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Science
- Carlos Macias of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Science
- Phillip Magnicheri of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Computer Science
- Diego Mandujano of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Science
- Charles McLarty of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Science
- Lane Mims of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Science
- Benjamin Moran of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Science
- Habeebah Muse of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Science
- Ashley Nestor of Duluth (30097), majoring in Computer Science
- Ava Norouzinia of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Science
- Quinn Olson of Marietta (30066), majoring in Computer Science
- Nicola Oltean of Marietta (30066), majoring in Computer Science
- Amelia Perez of Acworth (30101), majoring in Undeclared - Sci, Comp & Tech
- Leonel Ponce of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Computer Science
- Jacob Rippe of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Computer Science
- Caroline Roberson of Marietta (30066), majoring in Computer Science
- Audrey Roemer of Marietta (30008), majoring in Undeclared - Sci, Comp & Tech
- Ray Rosario of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Science
- Aidan Rose of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Science
- Nicolas Santana of Marietta (30068), majoring in Computer Science
- Rudra Shubra of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Science
- Matthew Simms of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Science
- Allen Smith of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Science
- Nikita Smith of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Science
- Ian Snyder of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Computer Science
- Raymond Solis of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Science
- Geran Tate of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Science
- Mildolshenna Tawiah of Mableton (30126), majoring in Computer Science
- Alexander Thomas of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Science
- Cassandra Thomson of Marietta (30066), majoring in Computer Science
- Dang Tran of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Science
- Hoang Ai Tran of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Science
- Joshua Vach of Marietta (30067), majoring in Computer Science
- Christian Valencia of Marietta (30066), majoring in Undeclared - Sci, Comp & Tech
- Griffin Vines of Marietta (30066), majoring in Computer Science
- Duy Vo of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Science
- Alex Vuong of Marietta (30067), majoring in Computer Science
- Owen Wang of Austell (30106), majoring in Computer Science
- William Warren-Aliff of Marietta (30066), majoring in Computer Science
- Kameron Welch of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Science
- Ruthana Wilson of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Science
- Gary Xue of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Science
- Liyuan Yan of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Science
- Blake Youngs of Marietta (30008), majoring in Computer Science
- Manuel Atunwa of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Information Technology
- Christopher Brown of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Information Technology
- Tykira Carreker of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Information Technology
- Dylan Cole of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Information Technology
- Michael Corallo of Mableton (30126), majoring in Information Technology
- Omit Deb of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Information Technology
- Joshua Garske of Marietta (30066), majoring in Information Technology
- Hector Gomez of Mableton (30126), majoring in Information Technology
- Renate Hamrick of Marietta (30062), majoring in Information Technology
- Kendra Hansford-Bellamy of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Information Technology
- Marshall Harris of Acworth (30101), majoring in Information Technology
- Renua Imoukhuede of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Information Technology
- Kyjani Jones of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Information Technology
- Madison Jones of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Information Technology
- Salar Kashif of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Information Technology
- David Madrigal Giraldo of Marietta (30066), majoring in Information Technology
- Cameron McElwaney of Marietta (30060), majoring in Information Technology
- Michael McInnis of Loganville (30052), majoring in Information Technology
- Peyton McNany of Marietta (30066), majoring in Information Technology
- Alexander Millerioux of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Information Technology
- Arthy Natarajan of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Information Technology
- Jessica Orisa of Marietta (30064), majoring in Information Technology
- Gabriel Pope of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Information Technology
- Zachary Rasheed of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Information Technology
- Kasandra Romero of Marietta (30008), majoring in Information Technology
- Seyedmahdi Salehkhoo of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Information Technology
- Aaron Scott of Acworth (30102), majoring in Information Technology
- Cynthia Serrano of Marietta (30060), majoring in Information Technology
- Ryan Shah of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Information Technology
- Kathryn Shirilla of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Information Technology
- Jordan White of Acworth (30101), majoring in Information Technology
- Audrey Allen of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Software Engineering
- Peter Alvarado of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Matthew Becerra of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Alexander Bowen of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Software Engineering
- Dylan Chatterjea of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Michael Collins of Marietta (30068), majoring in Software Engineering
- Alexander Colson of Acworth (30101), majoring in Software Engineering
- Ian Ford of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Software Engineering
- Diego Frausto Ramirez of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Software Engineering
- Spencer Freese of Acworth (30101), majoring in Software Engineering
- Joshua Hilliard of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Christian Jansen of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Aidan Kleine of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Spencer Kolwaite of Marietta (30062), majoring in Software Engineering
- Stephen Mancini of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Joshua Maupin of Marietta (30064), majoring in Software Engineering
- Garrett McGuire of Acworth (30101), majoring in Software Engineering
- Mikail Miller of Marietta (30067), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Kataali Nashiru of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Software Engineering
- Caleb Patterson of Marietta (30064), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Emmett Peters of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Software Engineering
- Thai Pham of Marietta (30062), majoring in Software Engineering
- Guadalupe Ramirez of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Jude Reilly of Marietta (30064), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Tabitha Reynolds of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Lauren Rousell of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Tristan Sanford of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Robert Straiton of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Software Engineering
- Joseph Thompson of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Software Engineering
- Francisco Torres of Austell (30106), majoring in Software Engineering
- Alexander Valentin of Marietta (30064), majoring in Software Engineering
- Esteban Vandervorst of Marietta (30066), majoring in Software Engineering
- Abigail Yi of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Kushalkumar Ankola of Marietta (30062), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Nelson Bellido of Marietta (30064), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Maxwell Binder of Marietta (30066), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Joshua Cespedes-Vega of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Hannah Chambers of Marietta (30064), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Lauren Donley of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Environmental Engineering
- Nuhan Haque of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Donovan Hendrix of Marietta (30067), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Fredrick Inman of Clarkdale (30111), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Ayah Karazoun of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Alexandra Lugo Diaz of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Madelyn Mitchell of Acworth (30101), majoring in Environmental Engineering
- Jacob Smith of Marietta (30068), majoring in Environmental Engineering
- Aidan Waldron of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Andrew Welch of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Civil Engineering
- James Dawsey of Marietta (30064), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Nathan Doyle of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Marek Eldridge of Marietta (30062), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Wyatt Gardner of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- John Gauger of Marietta (30066), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Zion Green of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Engineering
- Zaina Hayath of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Computer Engineering
- Diego Hergert of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Computer Engineering
- Ivan Hernandez of Marietta (30008), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Alexander Hunt of Marietta (30067), majoring in Computer Engineering
- Omar Jaafar of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Computer Engineering
- Reanna Kennedy of Marietta (30064), majoring in Computer Engineering
- Ted Lee of Marietta (30062), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Saiyeda Mabood of Marietta (30067), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Daniel Maldonado of Marietta (30008), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Alexander Moazzen of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Zachary Nestor of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Computer Engineering
- Quynh Nhu Nguyen of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Felipe Perez of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Franklin Shearer of Austell (30168), majoring in Computer Engineering
- Kevin Trujillo of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Joshua Varner of Marietta (30066), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Kennedy Wylie of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Computer Engineering
- Jaden Zwicker of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- John Crittenden of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Electrical Engineering Tech
- Alexander Jones of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Mechanical Engineering Tech
- Kade Siler of Marietta (30062), majoring in Mechanical Engineering Tech
- Luke Slate of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Mechanical Engineering Tech
- Bryan Smith of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Mechanical Engineering Tech
- Jayden Ayash of Marietta (30068), majoring in Industrial & Systems Eng.
- Charles Chege of Acworth (30101), majoring in Industrial Engineering Tech
- Carlos Escobar of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Industrial Engineering Tech
- Chace Gilmore of Marietta (30062), majoring in Industrial & Systems Eng.
- Wilbert Gonzalez of Marietta (30062), majoring in Industrial Engineering Tech
- Victor Jimenez Leao of Marietta (30068), majoring in Industrial Engineering Tech
- Ethan Mahon of Marietta (30064), majoring in Industrial & Systems Eng.
- Tristan McMichael of Marietta (30060), majoring in Industrial & Systems Eng.
- Garrett Overboe of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Industrial Engineering Tech
- Chad Rowlette of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Industrial Engineering Tech
- Mark Tate of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Industrial Engineering Tech
- Laura Weins of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Industrial Engineering Tech
- Mohamed Aldihri of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Crawford Allen of Austell (30106), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Richard Allen of Austell (30168), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- John Brown of Marietta (30064), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Taylor Burchfield of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Robert Burns of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Seoeun Cho of Marietta (30060), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Justin Cloutier of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Maximilian Cobb of Marietta (30066), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Seth Cornman of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Caleb Currier of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Serena Deupser of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Ryan Dumont of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Andrew Durkee of Marietta (30068), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Matthew Fierro McCarthy of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Owen Foster of Marietta (30066), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Dante Galvan of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Ian Griffith of Marietta (30067), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Nathaniel Jones of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Timmy Kopp of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Bennett Lindsley Smith of Marietta (30064), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Peter Lu of Marietta (30066), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- William Marks Iii of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- George Mercier of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Elise Middleton of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Nicholas Miles of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Seth Murray of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Justice Musgraves of Marietta (30064), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Tim Nguyen of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Peter Nugent of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Adam O'Brien of Marietta (30066), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Sarah Owens of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Braden Peterson of Marietta (30062), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Lucas Pires of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Elaine Pollard of Marietta (30066), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Fonkeng Saliki of Marietta (30066), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Jack Schernikau of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Ian Sherman of Marietta (30064), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Elizabeth Shropshire of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Brayden Strum of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Rowan Swingley of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Connor Talley of Marietta (30062), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Steven Thai of Marietta (30008), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Kevin Tran of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Zachary Vetter of Marietta (30066), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Richard Woods of Marietta (30068), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Ved Zalavadia of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Robert Barbin of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mechatronics Engineering
- Paul Forsberg of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Mechatronics Engineering
- Kevin Keach of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mechatronics Engineering
- Kyra Magee of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Mechatronics Engineering
- Miles Ragan of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Mechatronics Engineering
- Jeremy Rios of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Mechatronics Engineering
- Steven Steele of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Mechatronics Engineering
- Edwardo Vail of Marietta (30062), majoring in Mechatronics Engineering
- Lilyan Dean of Acworth (30101), majoring in Undeclared - Health Prof
- Jackson Hall of Marietta (30066), majoring in Undeclared - Health Prof
- Rock Insinga of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Undeclared - Health Prof
- Chase Partin of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Undeclared - Health Prof
- Hannah Wilson of Marietta (30066), majoring in Undeclared - Health Prof
- Eden Abebe of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Farid Aissaoui of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Sport Management
- Stanley Alalof of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Exercise Science
- Emma Alexander of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Kayla Anderson of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Exercise Science
- Sania Asghar of Canton (30114), majoring in Exercise Science
- Hadleigh Baker of Acworth (30101), majoring in Exercise Science
- Caleb Barner of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Melody Cantrell of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Exercise Science
- Phimphone Chanthasalo of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Wysmark Chaves of Marietta (30064), majoring in Exercise Science
- Sian Dodson of Marietta (30064), majoring in Sport Management
- Chase Edwards of Marietta (30062), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Kathryn Englund of Acworth (30101), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Michelle Galanti of Marietta (30068), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Margaret Grace of Marietta (30062), majoring in Exercise Science
- Trenton Hayberg of Acworth (30101), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Jodi Inglis of Marietta (30066), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Bryce Jenkins of Marietta (30066), majoring in Sport Management
- Felisha Joe of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Exercise Science
- Lisa Kan of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Exercise Science
- Nicholas Keller of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Exercise Science
- Gregory Landry of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Andrew Levine of Marietta (30060), majoring in Exercise Science
- Tyler Malley of Marietta (30064), majoring in Sport Management
- Lourdham Malone of Marietta (30068), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Alexis Mancini of Acworth (30101), majoring in Exercise Science
- Janice Marimon of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Alexandra Mould of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Sport Management
- Jessica Niss of Marietta (30066), majoring in Sport Management
- Samantha Niss of Marietta (30066), majoring in Exercise Science
- Kerigan Parker of Acworth (30101), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Rebeca Pena-Rubio of Marietta (30060), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Kimberly Povoa of Marietta (30068), majoring in Exercise Science
- Ryan Schultz of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Sport Management
- Anshi Shah of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Exercise Science
- Alyssa Thomas of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Exercise Science
- Mia Whyte of Marietta (30064), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Meredith Wright of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Sport Management
- Anna Yancey of Marietta (30066), majoring in Exercise Science
- Reid Young of Acworth (30101), majoring in Sport Management
- Victoria Adetona of Marietta (30067), majoring in Public Health Ed. - Interest
- Carmel Antchouey Tao of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Rebecca Baroni of Marietta (30066), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Tytiana Carr of Marietta (30067), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Kaiya Crosier of Marietta (30062), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Ashlee Dougall of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Kashna Gibson of Marietta (30066), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- LIly Gomez of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Kaylee-Anna Hurlston of Acworth (30101), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Erin Ivey of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Aliyah Johnson-Crosby of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Elizabeth Juarez of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Alex Martinez of Marietta (30060), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Olive Miano of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Jocelyn Moreno of Acworth (30101), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Kathryn Morgan of Marietta (30062), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Kennedy Nelson of Marietta (30068), majoring in Public Health Ed. - Interest
- Caitlin O'Neill of Marietta (30064), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Cindy Phan of Acworth (30101), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Kayla Price of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Tasneem Salem of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Amalie Sharpe of Marietta (30064), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Terance Smith of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Health & Physical Education
- Sophana Som-Cardona of Marietta (30067), majoring in Public Health Ed. - Interest
- Regina Tan of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Blythe Tatroe of Marietta (30067), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Linsey Trinh of Marietta (30066), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Jakeria Wallace of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Public Health Ed. - Interest
- Madison Weeks of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Public Health Ed. - Interest
- Veronica Wright of Marietta (30068), majoring in Public Health Ed. - Interest
- Elleni Abraham of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Simi Adenuga of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Melissa Alvarenga of Acworth (30101), majoring in Nursing
- Jocelyn Arce of Acworth (30101), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Katherine Arias of Marietta (30062), majoring in Nursing
- Mackenzie Arko of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Vista Bahrami of Marietta (30068), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Hannah Baines of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Nursing
- Amy Baker of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing-Accelerated
- Saman Baseer of Marietta (30068), majoring in Nursing
- Kylie Beynon of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Ciana Bilal of Marietta (30060), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Jacquelyn Blackwell of Acworth (30101), majoring in Nursing
- Connor Browne of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Odessa Cheatham of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing
- Danielle Clark of Acworth (30101), majoring in Nursing
- Edinam Coffie of Marietta (30068), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Meghan Coughlin of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing
- Alyssa Crespo of Marietta (30067), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Kathryn Crocker of Marietta (30062), majoring in Nursing-Accelerated
- Abigail Crouse of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Olivia Crumpler of Marietta (30064), majoring in Nursing
- Abigail David of Acworth (30101), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Jessica Degroff of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Nursing
- Olivia Dittmar of Acworth (30101), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Mary Eaton of Mableton (30126), majoring in Nursing
- Alexander Edwards of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing
- Sara Entrekin of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Abigail Evans of Marietta (30062), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Ryan Fannin of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Autumn Farah of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Nursing
- Jessica Fleming of Marietta (30062), majoring in Nursing
- Ashley Francisco of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Danielle Franklin of Suwanee (30024), majoring in Nursing-Accelerated
- Annelise Goodwin of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Hannah Gresham of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Olivia Guzzi of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Rian Hassen of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Nursing
- Sarah Hendrick of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing
- Allison Hodgins of Marietta (30064), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Connor Holmes of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Jessica Hutcheson of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing
- Sophia Iaconelli of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Matthew Ingber of Marietta (30008), majoring in Nursing
- Samantha Johnson of Marietta (30062), majoring in Nursing
- Amanda Jolly of Acworth (30101), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Anil Kahaduwe of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Julia Kalinowski of Acworth (30101), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Sydney Keener of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Nursing
- Tiffany Kimble of Acworth (30101), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Lissette Kunzmann of Marietta (30064), majoring in Nursing
- Ashlynn Laldin of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Nursing
- Alexis Lam of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Miranda Larson of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Nursing
- Sydney Le of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing
- Hanna Lee of Marietta (30062), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Henry Lennon of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Michelle Leyva Alcantara of Marietta (30060), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Efrain Lima of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Isabel Linares of Marietta (30064), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Miriam Long of Austell (30106), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Anna Maroney of Acworth (30101), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Hailey McCain of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Addie McTyre of Marietta (30064), majoring in Nursing-Accelerated
- Gracie Moore of Marietta (30062), majoring in Nursing
- Kathryn Moss of Marietta (30068), majoring in Nursing
- Gabija Narbutaite of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing-Accelerated
- Emily Nguyen of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Suzanne Nguyen of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing
- Halie O'Brien of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Nursing-Accelerated
- Chidinma Okeh of Marietta (30064), majoring in Nursing
- Boluwatife Omolayo of Austell (30106), majoring in Nursing
- Chidimma Onyirimba of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Luke Michael Oriondo of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Savannah Paulsen of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Nursing
- Elizabeth Perez of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing
- Mary Pokorny of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Clara Pollard of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing-Accelerated
- Hannah Ramasami of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Brianna Ramirez of Acworth (30102), majoring in Nursing
- Jade Rattanaxay of Marietta (30064), majoring in Nursing
- Rayna Richardson of Marietta (30062), majoring in Nursing
- Lorena Rodrigues of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Anapatricia Rodriguez of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Lillie Salmon of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Nursing
- Anna Sanusi of Marietta (30064), majoring in Nursing
- Brooke Smith of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing
- Ke'Asia Smith of Austell (30168), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Sara Smith of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing
- Merarie Solano of Mableton (30126), majoring in Nursing
- Anna Stansbury of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing
- Jasmin Stewart of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing
- Stephanie Sturino of Acworth (30101), majoring in Nursing
- Miranda Susman of Marietta (30068), majoring in Nursing
- Alexis Thomas of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Nursing
- Khloe Thomas of Acworth (30101), majoring in Nursing
- Lili Varma of Marietta (30062), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Emily Wallace of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Nursing
- Catherine Williams of Marietta (30062), majoring in Nursing
- Raphaela Woods of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing-Accelerated
- Anna Wrobley of Acworth (30101), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Kaidi Zheng of Suwanee (30024), majoring in Nursing
- Morgan Bishop of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Human Services
- Sadie Blessing of Acworth (30101), majoring in Human Services
- Bradley Cummings of Acworth (30101), majoring in Human Services
- Laina Cummings of Marietta (30064), majoring in Human Services Interest
- Martha Frascella of Marietta (30066), majoring in Human Services Interest
- Mahlia Gullatte of Marietta (30064), majoring in Human Services
- Aynzhanae Hayes of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Human Services
- Lucy Karanja of Acworth (30101), majoring in Human Services
- Stephanie Leon of Marietta (30060), majoring in Human Services
- Dacey Ngo of Marietta (30064), majoring in Human Services
- Annalise Oestreich of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Human Services
- Uchenna Ogbonna of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Human Services Interest
- Ariana Ownbey of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Human Services
- Rebecca Rose of Marietta (30064), majoring in Human Services
- Arianna Acosta of Marietta (30068), majoring in Environmental Science
- Tristan Ash of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Environmental Science
- Colin Bell of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Environmental Science
- Mariah Butts of Marietta (30067), majoring in Environmental Science
- Sam Francus of Marietta (30066), majoring in Environmental Science
- Sydni Ladd of Acworth (30101), majoring in Environmental Science
- Julianna Perdomo of Marietta (30066), majoring in Environmental Science
- Arabella Reddish of Marietta (30067), majoring in Environmental Science
- Megan Templeton of Marietta (30066), majoring in Environmental Science
- Jade Zuniga of Marietta (30066), majoring in Environmental Science
- Oluwatomisin Adeogun of Mableton (30126), majoring in Biology
- Jennifer Aguilar-Maldonado of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Biology
- Melis Akkan of Marietta (30067), majoring in Biology
- Bashar Al Saad of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biology
- Ashley Ayala of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biology
- Samantha Benson of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biology
- Rachel Buchli of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biology
- Chloe Buckner of Marietta (30062), majoring in Biology
- Brianne Cate of Marietta (30064), majoring in Biology
- Andrian Chan of Marietta (30060), majoring in Biology
- Donna Chen of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biology
- Jacob Clawson of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Biology
- Ariana Craft of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biology
- Kayley Cuevas of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Biology
- Hannah Curtis of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Biology
- Alyssa Dance of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biology
- Ari Daniels of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biology
- Brian Dodson of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Biology
- Diana Esmaeilzadeh of Marietta (30062), majoring in Biology
- Ruth Gomez of Acworth (30101), majoring in Biology
- Sedona Griffith-Tesch of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biology
- Alek Hansen of Acworth (30101), majoring in Biology
- Robert Herdman of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biology
- Maxine Herrington of Marietta (30062), majoring in Biology
- Blake Hill of Marietta (30062), majoring in Biology
- Macy Hills of Acworth (30101), majoring in Biology
- Mason Hipp of Marietta (30068), majoring in Biology
- Chandler Holt of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biology
- Elizabeth Hood of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biology
- Charlene Johnsen of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Biology
- Evelyn Kakarlamudi of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Biology
- Anya Kurup of Marietta (30062), majoring in Biology
- Journey Lark of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Biology
- Luis Limon of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Biology
- Asmaa Massenburg of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Biology
- Megan McCabe of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Biology
- David Melcher of Acworth (30101), majoring in Biology
- Ryan Mensah of Acworth (30101), majoring in Biology
- Eithar Mirghani of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biology
- Makayla Mitchler of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biology
- Ghazal Mohammadi of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Biology
- Aria Mokhtari of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biology
- Michael Moya of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Biology
- Leo Nayshtut of Marietta (30062), majoring in Biology
- Korey Nemechek of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biology
- Katelyn Nguyen of Marietta (30064), majoring in Biology
- Shayaan Niazi of Marietta (30062), majoring in Biology
- Kimberly Ortiz of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biology
- Nadine Othman of Marietta (30062), majoring in Biology
- Benjamin Pacheco of Marietta (30067), majoring in Biology
- Ethan Pallas of Marietta (30067), majoring in Biology
- Ashley Parra of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Biology
- Shruti Patel of Marietta (30062), majoring in Biology
- Madison Pickard of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biology
- Adonia Rasmussen of Acworth (30101), majoring in Biology
- Sophia Rousseaux of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biology
- Ari Schwartz of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biology
- Jake Seevers of Acworth (30101), majoring in Biology
- Rebecca Senft of Marietta (30064), majoring in Biology
- Mark Sheehan of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biology
- Colton Sheetz of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Biology
- Tatiana Sidorova of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Biology
- Victoria Silva of Marietta (30064), majoring in Biology
- Samantha Strong of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Biology
- Raqeebul Sultan of Marietta (30067), majoring in Biology
- Arad Tavakoli of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biology
- Marley Tavares of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Biology
- Kylie Tenhouse of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biology
- Abby Tharp of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biology
- Amelia Thompson of Marietta (30064), majoring in Biology
- Chloe Tilton of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Biology
- Natalie Tipsword of Acworth (30101), majoring in Biology
- Cherie Truesdell of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biology
- Mary Tworek of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biology
- Dalila Ulloa Perez of Marietta (30064), majoring in Biology
- Rohit Veerapaneni of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biology
- Yixuan Wang of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Biology
- Jacqueline Ward of Marietta (30068), majoring in Biology
- Jade Ward of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Biology
- Kyron Wicker of Austell (30168), majoring in Biology
- David Adams of Austell (30106), majoring in Biochemistry
- Layth Al-Sibai of Marietta (30064), majoring in Biochemistry
- Karen Anisha of Marietta (30064), majoring in Biochemistry
- Adam Chen of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Biochemistry
- Amanda Depoi of Marietta (30067), majoring in Biochemistry
- Michael Dodson of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Chemistry
- Gabriella Erickson of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Chemistry
- Matthew Frias of Marietta (30062), majoring in Biochemistry
- Caleb Griffith of Marietta (30062), majoring in Biochemistry
- Aleksandra Hilliard of Acworth (30101), majoring in Chemistry
- Vahreena Kong of Austell (30168), majoring in Chemistry
- Grace Kurniawan of Marietta (30062), majoring in Biochemistry
- Noam Lewit of Marietta (30062), majoring in Chemistry
- Shannon Miller of Marietta (30067), majoring in Biochemistry
- Leanny Murrieta of Marietta (30062), majoring in Chemistry
- Alexander Nardulli of Acworth (30101), majoring in Chemistry
- Stephanie O'Kon of Cullowhee (28723), majoring in Chemistry
- Kelechi Okere of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Biochemistry
- Kailen Parks of Marietta (30062), majoring in Chemistry
- Matthew Pasierb of Temple (30179), majoring in Chemistry
- Vy Phan of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biochemistry
- Ramsay Revennaugh of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Chemistry
- Mary Smith of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Chemistry
- Maria Snyder of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biochemistry
- Manunchaya Somrit of Marietta (30062), majoring in Biochemistry
- Jonatas Souza of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biochemistry
- Colin Stephenson of Austell (30168), majoring in Biochemistry
- Jennifer Thomas of Marietta (30064), majoring in Biochemistry
- Kelly Waldron of Acworth (30101), majoring in Chemistry
- Alexander Batarseh of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Mathematics
- Memphis Castro of Austell (30106), majoring in Undeclared - Engr & Math
- Patrick Kali of Marietta (30064), majoring in Undeclared - Engr & Math
- Timothy Marchant of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Mathematics
- Lucia Mendoza Arreola of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Undeclared - Engr & Math
- John Merkin of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Mathematics
- Sam Schiappa of Marietta (30067), majoring in Mathematics
- Sina Sehhizadeh of Marietta (30066), majoring in Undeclared - Engr & Math
- Ian Shaw of Marietta (30062), majoring in Mathematics
- Casey Hampson of Marietta (30062), majoring in Physics BS
- Emily Manqueros of Marietta (30060), majoring in Physics BS
- Charles Bye of Marietta (30066), majoring in Music Educ-Interest
- William Daw of Marietta (30062), majoring in Music
- Emily Epperly of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Music Education
- Naomi Israel of Marietta (30062), majoring in Music
- Gyeol Jeong of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Music Education
- Simon Kawasaki of Acworth (30101), majoring in Music
- Joshua Lance of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Music
- Nicolas Llamazales of Marietta (30066), majoring in Music
- Brian Scott Lofranco of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Music
- Bailey Matherne of Marietta (30062), majoring in Music Interest
- Joshua Mintz of Marietta (30068), majoring in Music Education
- Marina Pichs of Marietta (30062), majoring in Music Educ-Interest
- Camilo Salazar of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Music
- Hunter Schleis of Acworth (30101), majoring in Music Education
- Jordan Shaffer of Acworth (30101), majoring in Music Educ-Interest
- Emily Travis of Marietta (30066), majoring in Music
- Audrey Hutto of Acworth (30101), majoring in Dance
- Olivia Kraus of Mableton (30126), majoring in Dance
- Katlyn Wacker of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Dance
- Carly Walters of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Dance
- Kennedy Wright of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Dance
- Amanda Abernathy of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Art
- Victoria Aldrich of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Digital Animation
- Sean Amaso of Marietta (30060), majoring in Art
- Eli Ampudia-Palomino of Fayetteville (30215), majoring in Art
- Taylor Ash of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Art
- Chai Avery of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Art
- Bria Bingenheimer of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Digital Animation
- Mahagoni Bracey of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Art
- Mckenzie Brick of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Art History
- Susie Bryant of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Art
- Nicole Bustos Mazenett of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Art
- Dianne Campa of Marietta (30008), majoring in Digital Animation
- Marina Carlson of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Art
- Evan Carrithers of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Art
- Chantelle Chapman of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Art
- Logan Coleman of Marietta (30066), majoring in Art
- Nathaniel Condra of Marietta (30064), majoring in Digital Animation
- Alicia Corbitt of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Art
- Candice Cortez of Marietta (30066), majoring in Digital Animation
- Thien Dang of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Art
- Amelia Day of Marietta (30066), majoring in Art
- Kayla DosSantos of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Digital Animation
- Laila Evans of Marietta (30062), majoring in Art
- Cwen Freeman of Marietta (30064), majoring in Art
- Claire Gandy of Marietta (30068), majoring in Art
- Catherine Garces of Marietta (30062), majoring in Art
- Madeline Garrett of Marietta (30066), majoring in Art
- Jessica Godsey of Marietta (30060), majoring in Art
- Robert Gonzalez of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Art
- Justin Graham of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Digital Animation
- Tatchai Hariraksatakoon of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Art
- Peyton Herter of Acworth (30101), majoring in Digital Animation
- Grace Holley of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Art
- Sara Howard of Marietta (30068), majoring in Art
- Allison Inman of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Digital Animation
- Erin Jimison of Marietta (30062), majoring in Digital Animation
- Jacy Jones of Acworth (30101), majoring in Undeclared - Arts
- Jaylah Jones of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Digital Animation
- Sara Jones of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Art
- Baileigh Krause of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Art
- Amy Laik of Acworth (30101), majoring in Art
- Gabriela Landaverde of Marietta (30067), majoring in Art
- Mary Macgregor of Marietta (30064), majoring in Art
- Carly Martinez of Woodstock (30188), majoring in Art
- Kaiya McGillis of Marietta (30066), majoring in Art
- John McLeod of Marietta (30008), majoring in Digital Animation
- Kiana Melendez of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Art
- Emily Molander of Marietta (30064), majoring in Art
- Jennifer Montano of Marietta (30060), majoring in Digital Animation
- Isabella Peterson of Marietta (30064), majoring in Art
- Samantha Rains of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Digital Animation
- Zaria Ratchford of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Art
- Megan Reatiga of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Art
- Amanda Reif of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Art
- Ian Robertson of Marietta (30064), majoring in Digital Animation
- Mariana Rodriguez of Marietta (30060), majoring in Art
- Jany Salinas of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Digital Animation
- Madison Selby of Marietta (30066), majoring in Art
- Jarrod Smith of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Digital Animation
- Jessica Smith of Marietta (30062), majoring in Art
- Madeline Smith of Marietta (30064), majoring in Art
- Marie Smith of Marietta (30068), majoring in Art
- Trene Smoot of Mableton (30126), majoring in Art
- Karina Spataru-Toma of Marietta (30062), majoring in Art
- Paige Starbuck of Marietta (30064), majoring in Art
- Kaitlyn Towns of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Art
- Tessa Van Bunnik of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Art
- Angelina Vizuete of Marietta (30066), majoring in Art
- Hailey Walter of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Undeclared - Arts
- Tessa Webb of Marietta (30064), majoring in Art
- Dakota Williams of Marietta (30062), majoring in Art
- Nadia Wilson of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Undeclared - Arts
- Christabelle Chapman of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Aaron Covert of Marietta (30066), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Aaniyah Ducksworth of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Stella Gainsford of Marietta (30068), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Jade Hemphill of Marietta (30062), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Peter Ho of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Shannon Peavy of Acworth (30101), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Ana Sofia Pedroza Rodriguez of Marietta (30062), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Molly Teasley of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Ryan Axelrod of Marietta (30064), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Joshua Barilow of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Sarah Baseer of Marietta (30068), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Drew Brentlinger of Marietta (30062), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Robert Cole of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Ben Cumbie of Marietta (30064), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Stephen Hiatt of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Cybersecurity Interest
- Arian Mehrabkhani of Marietta (30066), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Adam Mekkaoui of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Mason Myers of Marietta (30008), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Joseph Neal of Marietta (30062), majoring in Cybersecurity Interest
- Adedoyin Ogundare of Acworth (30101), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Dylan Richardson of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Tyler Rollins of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Kyle Rosario of Acworth (30101), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Bennett Townsend of Acworth (30101), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Mamadi Traore of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Christian Tu of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Jackson Valentine of Marietta (30068), majoring in Cybersecurity Interest
- Shane Varughese of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Cybersecurity Interest
- Muhammad Abaza of Marietta (30068), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Isaac Alderman of Marietta (30064), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Brooke Allen of Acworth (30101), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Charlotte Barna of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Landrea Bishop of Marietta (30068), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Kennedy Brown of Marietta (30062), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Ashley Bryan of Acworth (30101), majoring in Non-Degree Undergraduate
- Alexa Cutler of Marietta (30066), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Mikayla Diamond of Marietta (30068), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Charles Dodsworth of Marietta (30062), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Zaynab Faqeeri of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Allisa George of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Priyanka Govani of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Melina Hedeen of Marietta (30064), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Kennedy Hood of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Robert Ives of Marietta (30066), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Carson Jaquith of Acworth (30101), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Solomon Jones of Marietta (30066), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Abdulmajeed Kabala of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Ashlyn Kingsley of Marietta (30066), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Camden Kodinsky of Marietta (30062), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Jada Lee of Marietta (30064), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Connor McLain of Marietta (30068), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Jeffrey Michaud of Marietta (30066), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Brooke Morris of Acworth (30101), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Kazi Mustakim of Marietta (30064), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Adeola Omole of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Alex Pailthorpe of Marietta (30062), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Jacob Parham of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Jackson Pearce of Acworth (30101), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Saniya Pirani of Marietta (30068), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Marcus Price of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Claire Priest of Marietta (30068), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Jeremiah Rhyant of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Steven Sisson of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Isabelli Souza Bispo of Marietta (30066), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Shelby Stevenson of Mableton (30126), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Cecelia Stewart of Acworth (30101), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Allie Stolz of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Alysha Virani of Marietta (30062), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Abby Draper of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Undeclared - Social Science
- Josette Fung of Atlanta (31139), majoring in Undeclared - Social Science
- Harper Gaston of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Undeclared - Social Science
- Joshua Howard of Marietta (30062), majoring in Undeclared - Social Science
- Catherine McCormack of Marietta (30062), majoring in University Undeclared
- Anna Weitnauer of Marietta (30067), majoring in Undeclared - Social Science
- Ryan Camesa of Acworth (30101), majoring in English
- Ava Carapellotti of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in English Education
- Charles Crider of Smyrna (30082), majoring in English
- Samuel Crisp of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in English
- Dallas Dickson of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in English
- Nicholas Dinkins of Smyrna (30082), majoring in English
- Anna Ebert of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in English Educ Sec-Interest
- Savannah Estes of Acworth (30101), majoring in English Education
- Ahlan Filstrup of Marietta (30066), majoring in English
- Sarah Gabrielle of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in English
- Jaidyn Graham of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in English
- Ronald Grant of Marietta (30008), majoring in English
- Haley Hunt of Marietta (30064), majoring in English
- Arianna Izaguirre of Acworth (30101), majoring in English
- Taylor Kornhoff of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in English
- Riley Lang of Acworth (30101), majoring in English
- Ryan Manley of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in English Education
- Joshua Milton of Marietta (30062), majoring in English
- Jazmyn Mitchell of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in English
- Alexandre Nelson of Smyrna (30080), majoring in English
- Anja Philippe of Smyrna (30082), majoring in English
- Jane Ramirez of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in English
- Hannah Schooler of Acworth (30101), majoring in English
- Morgan Shockey of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in English Educ Sec-Interest
- Catherine Sigman of Marietta (30064), majoring in English
- Shelley Tovar of Marietta (30060), majoring in English
- Isabella Whitmore of Acworth (30101), majoring in English
- Thomas Worthan of Acworth (30101), majoring in English
- Grace Young of Marietta (30066), majoring in English Educ Sec-Interest
- Grace Blomberg of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Anthropology
- Rebecca Coulter of Marietta (30066), majoring in Anthropology
- Maximilian Erdmann of Marietta (30068), majoring in Geospatial Sciences
- Keely Gerety of Marietta (30060), majoring in Geospatial Sciences
- Kaitlyn Grace of Marietta (30062), majoring in Geospatial Sciences
- Mary Hopkins of Marietta (30066), majoring in Anthropology
- Maygui Jean of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Anthropology
- Eva Jenkins of Marietta (30064), majoring in Anthropology
- Andrew Kellos of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Anthropology
- Roger Leonard of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Anthropology
- Maya Mizerek of Marietta (30066), majoring in Anthropology
- Kaylee Padilla of Acworth (30101), majoring in Geospatial Sciences
- Finley Price of Marietta (30066), majoring in Geography
- Tyler Rodriguez of Marietta (30062), majoring in Anthropology
- Catharine Sutherland of Marietta (30064), majoring in Anthropology
- Walker Tompkins of Marietta (30066), majoring in Geospatial Sciences
- Cierra Walsh of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Geospatial Sciences
- Amanda White of Mableton (30126), majoring in Anthropology
- Lucille Wilgus of Marietta (30064), majoring in Anthropology
- Ian Andruszko of Marietta (30062), majoring in History Education
- Izzabella Barrett of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in History
- Deiah Brue of Marietta (30062), majoring in History
- Jose Chirinos of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in History
- Madeline Dunaway of Marietta (30062), majoring in History
- Bethany Girard of Marietta (30068), majoring in History
- Daegan Hamill of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in History
- Saif Hasanji of Smyrna (30080), majoring in History
- Chadd Hill of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in History
- Zachary Hobby of Marietta (30066), majoring in History Education
- Armando Irizarry of Marietta (30062), majoring in History
- Kyle Keegan of Smyrna (30082), majoring in History Education-Interest
- Aidan Kelley of Marietta (30062), majoring in Philosophy
- Catherine Maciejewski of Atlanta (30339), majoring in History Education
- Sierra McHugh-Bryan of Marietta (30067), majoring in History Education
- Duncan McLendon of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in History
- Emma Ragan of Marietta (30062), majoring in History
- Elizabeth Rosser of Marietta (30066), majoring in History
- Jonathan Skiles of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in History
- Jason Williams of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in History Education
- Julia Winter of Marietta (30067), majoring in History
- Amanda Wnek of Marietta (30064), majoring in History Education
- Kellee Wood of Austell (30106), majoring in History
- Valerie Basner of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies
- Philip Forsberg of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Asian Studies
- T'yava Fredrick of Marietta (30008), majoring in Asian Studies
- Amber Germaine of Marietta (30066), majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies
- Aisa Gibbons of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Asian Studies
- Max Golshan of Marietta (30068), majoring in Asian Studies
- Bonnie Hatcher of Marietta (30064), majoring in Asian Studies
- Maggie Korn of Marietta (30062), majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies
- Keegan MacDonald of Acworth (30101), majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies
- Madison Miles of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Asian Studies
- Erin Miller of Acworth (30101), majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies
- April Norman of Marietta (30064), majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies
- Wade Richardson of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies
- Jennifer Rissen of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies
- Andrea Silva of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Asian Studies
- Hannah Thompson of Acworth (30101), majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies
- Genevieve Vescuso of Marietta (30064), majoring in Asian Studies
- Kamaya Acosta of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Psychology
- Colleen Badia of Marietta (30060), majoring in Psychology
- Rory Bailey of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Psychology
- Winston Benoit of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Frankie Berryman of Marietta (30060), majoring in Psychology
- Kaitlyn Bible of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Elise Brown of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Psychology
- Sydney Buffington of Marietta (30067), majoring in Psychology
- Lauren Campbell of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Savannah Cato of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Deseree' Childs of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Abeeha Choudhary of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Elsa Clements of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Shelby Crabtree of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Demarese Crosby of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Psychology
- Whitney Cummings of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Maryssa Cypher of Marietta (30064), majoring in Psychology
- Tri Dang of Marietta (30008), majoring in Psychology
- Kaitlyn Dejesus of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Kristina Diaz of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Skyy Dillard of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Psychology
- Gabrielle Faulkner of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Sarah Fernandes of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Niles Foo of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Michelle Foster-Smith of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Nylah Francis of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Chelsea Gonzalez of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Isabella Gonzalez of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Grace Hansen of Marietta (30062), majoring in Psychology
- Miriam Hein of Marietta (30067), majoring in Psychology
- Caroline Holmes of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Aleigha Huston of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Psychology
- Amal Itani of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Mackenzie Jackson of Marietta (30067), majoring in Psychology
- Megan Jackson of Marietta (30062), majoring in Psychology
- Chloe Johnson of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Kayla Johnston of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Julio Langarica of Marietta (30008), majoring in Psychology
- Laura Lim sang of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Dana Lovett of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Psychology
- Samantha Luna of Marietta (30008), majoring in Psychology
- Alicia Lydick of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Mandy Maness of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Daneilia McTaggart of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Sonia Meletios of Marietta (30068), majoring in Psychology
- Karla Melo of Marietta (30060), majoring in Psychology
- Laysa Mews of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Danna Mondragon of Marietta (30062), majoring in Psychology
- Kathya Morales of Austell (30106), majoring in Psychology
- Nicole Morgan of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Mason Myler of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Maryam Nasser of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Cameron Neilson of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Emmanuel Olawale of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- John Oweida of Marietta (30064), majoring in Psychology
- Diya Patel of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Emma Pfaffinger of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Kaylee Polk of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Savannah Pollack of Marietta (30068), majoring in Psychology
- Brittnei Pryor of Mableton (30126), majoring in Psychology
- Raegan Railey of Marietta (30064), majoring in Psychology
- Ayaan Rana of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Psychology
- Colin Reeve of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Michal Rhodes of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Keigo Robinson of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Leah Rogers of Marietta (30060), majoring in Psychology
- Jaelyn Sengrath of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Janna Shahout of Marietta (30062), majoring in Psychology
- Giovanna Simoes of Marietta (30062), majoring in Psychology
- Naika Soto Cortes of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Psychology
- Devon Speed of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Stella Steinman of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Psychology
- Grant Still of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Psychology
- Justin Summe of Marietta (30062), majoring in Psychology
- Parisa Torabi of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Edwin Trejo-Rivera of Marietta (30064), majoring in Psychology
- Samantha Ulysse of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Psychology
- Meadow Vailes of Marietta (30062), majoring in Psychology
- Kaitlyn Walker of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Jessica Weekley of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Psychology
- Sarah Weeks of Marietta (30062), majoring in Psychology
- Remy Wetzel of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Kyle Wilkens of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Briana Wilkinson of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Joann William of Marietta (30008), majoring in Psychology
- Christine Adkins of Woodstock (30189), majoring in Journalism and Emerging Media
- Carlos Alvarado of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Org & Prof Communication
- Brianna Barros of Mableton (30126), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Kaitlyn Bauer of Marietta (30064), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Nicole Benner of Marietta (30062), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Stacia Braner of Marietta (30066), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Emma Buker of Marietta (30062), majoring in Jour & Emrg Media Interest
- Cason Castillo of Marietta (30062), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Erin Cater of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Jour & Emrg Media Interest
- Gabriela Citino of Marietta (30062), majoring in Jour & Emrg Media Interest
- Naomi Clare of Marietta (30064), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Tanner Cone of Acworth (30101), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Christiana Cooper of Mableton (30126), majoring in Journalism and Emerging Media
- Jennifer Curtis of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Journalism and Emerging Media
- Rachel Curtis of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Andrew Daughtry of Marietta (30062), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Christian DeBetta of Marietta (30066), majoring in Jour & Emrg Media Interest
- Eleanor DeGrace of Marietta (30062), majoring in Jour & Emrg Media Interest
- Payton Elkins of Acworth (30101), majoring in Public Relations-Interest
- Ivonni Ferguson of Marietta (30067), majoring in Public Relations
- Daniella Flores of Marietta (30062), majoring in Jour & Emrg Media Interest
- Chloe Ford of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Kathryn Frazier of Acworth (30101), majoring in Public Relations
- Skyler Hensley of Marietta (30064), majoring in Jour & Emrg Media Interest
- Elijah Herron of Acworth (30101), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Madeline Hipp of Marietta (30068), majoring in Journalism and Emerging Media
- Sadie Hixon of Marietta (30062), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Patrick Hunter of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Christopher Jennings of Acworth (30101), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Jonathan Jokhai of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Public Relations
- Gabrielle Jones of Marietta (30064), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Samuel Kithuka of Austell (30168), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Andrew Knieling of Marietta (30066), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Kasia Lawson of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Org & Prof Communication
- Julia Liberatore of Acworth (30101), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Kiara Magee of Acworth (30101), majoring in Public Relations
- Zaina Malik of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Org & Prof Communication
- Charles Malone of Acworth (30101), majoring in Public Relations
- Andrew Matthews of Acworth (30101), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Danielle Maudlin of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Kaleigh McGary of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Public Relations-Interest
- Anna Milans of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Samantha Palmiotto of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Joan Parsons of Marietta (30062), majoring in Public Relations
- Nicholas Perkins of Acworth (30101), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Carmen Puente of Acworth (30101), majoring in Jour & Emrg Media Interest
- Emma Purtill of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Public Relations
- Chanel Reeves of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Abagail Rice of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Brandon Robinson of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Tyler Russ of Acworth (30101), majoring in Jour & Emrg Media Interest
- Annamarie Scavelli of Marietta (30062), majoring in Public Relations
- Alejandra Schaich of Marietta (30064), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Mary Schiltz of Marietta (30066), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Sophie Schohan of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Elani Sevilla of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- William Smith of Marietta (30064), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Eric Somarriba of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Taylor Thomas of Marietta (30068), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Laura Toffali of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Org & Prof Comm-Interest
- Alayah Townsend of Marietta (30064), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Victoria Tucker of Marietta (30066), majoring in Jour & Emrg Media Interest
- Abigail Turner of Marietta (30064), majoring in Public Relations
- Daniela Vaziri of Marietta (30062), majoring in Journalism and Emerging Media
- Shannon Wright of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Org & Prof Communication
- Anas Yassine of Marietta (30067), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Sherry Yazdi of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Jasmin Akhavan of Marietta (30066), majoring in International Affairs
- Pilar Baca of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in International Affairs
- Jason Causey of Acworth (30101), majoring in International Affairs
- Alejandra Centeno of Acworth (30101), majoring in Political Science
- Ariana Dawes of Acworth (30101), majoring in Political Science
- Matthew DiStefano of Marietta (30062), majoring in International Affairs
- Ruskoff Ferreira of Marietta (30062), majoring in Political Science
- Drew Gaither of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Political Science
- Nathaniel Gallegos of Marietta (30066), majoring in Political Science
- Claudia Garavis Montagut of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in International Affairs
- Trevor Dexter Hague of Marietta (30060), majoring in International Affairs
- Emma Hensley of Marietta (30066), majoring in Political Science
- Rourke Kelly of Marietta (30064), majoring in Political Science
- Kinslee Lebhaft of Acworth (30101), majoring in Political Science
- Waqas Mahmood of Marietta (30066), majoring in Political Science
- Connor McGregor of Acworth (30101), majoring in Political Science
- Michael Miles of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in International Affairs
- Estefany Montoya of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Political Science
- John Perry of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Political Science
- Caitlin Plumley of Marietta (30064), majoring in International Affairs
- Nina Poguntke of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in International Affairs
- Alex Rau of Smyrna (30080), majoring in International Affairs
- Nathan Reeve of Acworth (30101), majoring in Political Science
- Arielle Robinson of Marietta (30067), majoring in International Affairs
- Daniel Sherrer of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Political Science
- Aaron Smith of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Political Science
- Andrew Stefan of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in International Affairs
- Mame Traore of Mableton (30126), majoring in International Affairs
- Paden Watts of Marietta (30068), majoring in Political Science
- Jurriet Adolphe of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Genesis Aguilar of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Rahma Ahmed of Acworth (30101), majoring in Sociology
- Kayli Anderson of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Emily Arsenault of Marietta (30062), majoring in Sociology
- Amanda Bishop of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Jada Camacho of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Carley Cox of Marietta (30062), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Emily Cruz of Marietta (30062), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Dariela Delgado Castro of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Sociology
- Sydney Fields of Acworth (30101), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Sara Funk of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Stephanie Galicia of Mableton (30126), majoring in Sociology
- Alexa Green of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Sociology
- Isabella Hart of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Journey Hayes of Marietta (30060), majoring in Sociology
- Alexandria Hendricks of Acworth (30101), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Jessica Inthasoroth of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Sociology
- Carliegh Johnston of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Sociology
- Payton Klesitz of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Kourtney Lacy of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Evelin Leon of Marietta (30062), majoring in Criminal Justice
- David Lester of Marietta (30067), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Sarah Lipp of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Riley McManus of Acworth (30101), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Cozette Miller of Rockmart (30153), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Hannah Milton of Marietta (30066), majoring in Sociology
- Isabella Nazario of Marietta (30066), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Isabella Patton of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Colin Peters of Marietta (30068), majoring in Sociology
- Caroline Pierce of Marietta (30066), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Allison Price of Marietta (30062), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Katie Richardson of Acworth (30101), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Rebekah Rodriguez of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Sociology
- Relina Sampaio of Marietta (30066), majoring in Sociology
- Megan Scoggins of Marietta (30064), majoring in Sociology
- Sandra Servin Lara of Marietta (30008), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Briana Thomas of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Elizabeth Wile of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Sociology
- Briele Williams of Marietta (30066), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Kimberly Wunsch of Marietta (30066), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Nifesimi Adebanwo of Austell (30168), majoring in Interactive Design
- Erik Antonio of Marietta (30067), majoring in Interactive Design
- Caitlynn Campbell of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Interactive Design
- Ian Dimaggio of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Interactive Design
- Rachel Foreman of Marietta (30062), majoring in Interactive Design
- Ruby Gau of Marietta (30066), majoring in Interactive Design
- Immanuel Hinton of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Technical Communication
- Anna Kahle of Marietta (30068), majoring in Interactive Design
- Sanai Kaufman of Atlanta (30349), majoring in Interactive Design
- Gahyun Kim of Marietta (30061), majoring in Interactive Design
- Hazel Kim of Acworth (30101), majoring in Interactive Design
- Zarek Lacsamana of Marietta (30062), majoring in Interactive Design
- Isabella Loud of Marietta (30062), majoring in Interactive Design
- Antonella Mai of Marietta (30062), majoring in Interactive Design
- Kristen Morea of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Interactive Design
- Laura Muller of Marietta (30068), majoring in Interactive Design
- Chloe Nogame of Marietta (30064), majoring in Interactive Design
- Anneli Nurmi of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Interactive Design
- Sarah Pearson of Marietta (30062), majoring in Interactive Design
- Lynh Pham of Austell (30168), majoring in Interactive Design
- Kyla Reinagel of Marietta (30060), majoring in Interactive Design
- Taylor Rivet of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Interactive Design
- Mckinsey Still of Austell (30106), majoring in Interactive Design
- Sarah Subero of Acworth (30101), majoring in Interactive Design
- Olivia Summers of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Interactive Design
- Christine Taylor of Marietta (30062), majoring in Interactive Design
- Jessie Wu of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Interactive Design
- Kimberly Amaya of Marietta (30060), majoring in Modern Language & Culture
- Maria Arias Ornelas of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Modern Language & Culture
- Emily Barrett of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Modern Language & Culture
- Jimmena Bettaglio of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Modern Language & Culture
- Ellen Forsberg of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Modern Language & Culture
- Henry Hunt of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Modern Language & Culture
- Kenya Ingram of Austell (30106), majoring in Modern Language & Culture
- Eiko Jara-Hamada of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Modern Language & Culture
- Camille Prickett of Marietta (30064), majoring in Modern Language & Culture
- Kareli Resendiz of Acworth (30101), majoring in Modern Language & Culture
- Mitchell Shyman of Acworth (30101), majoring in Modern Language & Culture
- Alan Strapp of Acworth (30101), majoring in Modern Language & Culture
- Savannah Tuschl of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Modern Language & Culture
- Maxwell Viars of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Modern Language & Culture
- Kobi Worthington of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Modern Language & Culture
