The following Kennesaw State University students were named to the Dean's list for the fall 2022 semester:
- Joseph Arnold of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Marrin Banks of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Elementary Education
- Connor Breese of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Elementary Education
- Elisabeth Brown of Marietta (30066), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- James Brown of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Megan Byrd of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Early Childhood Birth to Kinde
- Gina Carpinteri of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Elementary Education
- Ethan Casto of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Early Birth-Kndergdn Interest
- Maggie Coley of Marietta (30064), majoring in Elementary Education
- Madelyn Dennard of Marietta (30066), majoring in Elementary Education
- Ja'naia Dolor of Marietta (30067), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Stephanie Dunphy of Marietta (30066), majoring in Elementary Education
- Sophia Fincher of Marietta (30062), majoring in Undeclared - Education
- Katherine Hall of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Taylor Hawn of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Elementary Education
- Sarah Hiers of Acworth (30101), majoring in Elementary Education
- Erin Hilsman of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Elementary Education
- Hayden Hunt of Marietta (30064), majoring in Elementary Education
- McKenzie Inman of Acworth (30101), majoring in Elementary Education
- Raechel Jarrett of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Elementary Education
- Jennifer Kontz of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Elementary Education
- Farien Lampkin of Marietta (30066), majoring in Elementary Education
- Macey Lawrence of Acworth (30101), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Benjamin Lemoine of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Elementary Education
- Mattendie Lindor of Marietta (30008), majoring in Elementary Education
- Cecilia Martinez of Marietta (30008), majoring in Elementary Education
- Macy Mathis of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Amanda Miller of Dunwoody (30338), majoring in Elementary Education
- Sarah Mims of Marietta (30066), majoring in Elementary Education
- Manuela Morales-Lira of Marietta (30066), majoring in Elementary Education
- Anne Mosley of Acworth (30101), majoring in Elementary Education
- Alexa Neal of Marietta (30008), majoring in Elementary Education
- Haley Nichols of Acworth (30101), majoring in Elementary Education
- Malaya Ongtingco of Austell (30106), majoring in Undeclared - Education
- Avery Orr of Marietta (30068), majoring in Elementary Education
- Isabella Pannell of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Elementary Education
- Jordan Pierce of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Elementary Education
- Stephany Ramirez of Marietta (30008), majoring in Elementary Education
- Lauren Ray of Acworth (30101), majoring in Elementary Education
- Sydney Reddick of Marietta (30066), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Rebekah Scott of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Elementary Education
- Christine Smith of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Elementary Education
- Jena Smith of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Elementary Education
- Sarahi Trevino of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Early Childhood Birth to Kinde
- Gabriella Uribe of Acworth (30101), majoring in Early Childhood Birth to Kinde
- Jocelyne Viera of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Anna Warwick of Marietta (30068), majoring in Elementary Education
- Parker White of Marietta (30062), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Hallie Whitehead of Acworth (30101), majoring in Elementary Education
- JaMya Williams of Marietta (30067), majoring in Elementary Education
- Lily Wood of Acworth (30101), majoring in Elementary Education
- Min Yang of Marietta (30067), majoring in Early Childhood Birth to Kinde
- Guadalupe Zamora of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Elementary Education
- Ella Ramsey of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Learning Design & Technology
- Grace Astor of Marietta (30066), majoring in Secondary Education-Interest
- Heather Blakeslee of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Secondary Education
- Jessica Davis of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Middle Grades Education
- Annalise Dowden of Marietta (30062), majoring in Middle Grades Education
- Cameron Foote of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Middle Grades Education
- Savannah Jackson of Marietta (30064), majoring in Middle Grades Education
- Austin Palmer of Acworth (30101), majoring in Middle Grades Education
- Madison Roberts of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Secondary Education-Interest
- Audrey Woelper of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Secondary Education
- Tria Clark of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in International Business
- Augusto Del Rio Moukarzel of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in International Bus-Interest
- Mark Gilroy of Osceola (54020), majoring in International Business
- Gabrielle Gray of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in International Business
- Anna Grosse of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in International Business
- Kristaleah Hall of Marietta (30066), majoring in International Bus-Interest
- Lara Jecnik of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in International Business
- Brittany Luangrath of Marietta (30008), majoring in International Business
- Hoke Phillips of Marietta (30064), majoring in International Bus-Interest
- Diego Schaich Graniel of Marietta (30064), majoring in International Business
- Enoch Abell of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Asmin Acharya of Marietta (30062), majoring in Economics
- Vanessa Aguirre of Marietta (30066), majoring in Finance
- Tareq Ayyad of Marietta (30064), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Zachary Baker of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Finance-Interest
- John Paul Balawon of Austell (30106), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Jackson Barnett of Marietta (30060), majoring in Finance
- Chase Bebiak of Marietta (30066), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Spencer Beckett of Austell (30106), majoring in Finance
- Benjamin Berman of Marietta (30066), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Austin Beyers of Marietta (30066), majoring in Finance
- Joseph Bruno of Marietta (30066), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Nicholas Butler of Acworth (30101), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Jhoe Camacho Mayorga of Marietta (30066), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Portia Carrow of Marietta (30066), majoring in Economics
- Garrett Clere of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Temiloluwa Cole of Marietta (30066), majoring in Economics-Interest
- Harrison Coleman of Marietta (30064), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Kameron Conley of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Economics
- John Count of Marietta (30066), majoring in Finance
- Daniel Curran of Marietta (30066), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Katherine Dawson of Acworth (30101), majoring in Finance
- Nyla Dekle of Marietta (30066), majoring in Finance
- Carlos Delgado Gonzalez of Marietta (30066), majoring in Finance
- Mambaye Diagne of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Finance
- Michael Faress of Marietta (30064), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Gabrielle Fascitelli of Acworth (30101), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Sergio Fiorillo of Marietta (30066), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Matthew Friestad of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Jakob Furness of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Economics
- Sharon Gao of Marietta (30067), majoring in Finance
- Simon Gordon of Acworth (30101), majoring in Finance
- Semaj Greer of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Finance-Interest
- William Harrison of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Finance
- Shawn House of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Finance
- Chase Hughes of Marietta (30064), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Ashley Jayamantri of Acworth (30101), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Jonathan Jones of Marietta (30062), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Milon Jones of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Matthew Kelly of Marietta (30066), majoring in Economics-Interest
- Kayla Knickerbocker of Acworth (30101), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Ryan LaPierre of Acworth (30101), majoring in Economics-Interest
- Alessandro Lamarca of Marietta (30068), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Jacob Lindsey of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Cassidy Martin of Acworth (30101), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Natalia Matos of Marietta (30008), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Katarina McGuire of Marietta (30067), majoring in Finance
- William McKay of Acworth (30101), majoring in Finance
- Luke Morris of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Cameron Morrison of Marietta (30064), majoring in Finance
- Christian Muriithi of Acworth (30101), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Andy Nguyen of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Eric Nguyen of Marietta (30064), majoring in Finance
- Samantha Nguyen of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Ashton Nulty of Marietta (30062), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Youssef Othman of Marietta (30062), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Cody Pacheco of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Avi Patel of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Kevin Patel of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Finance
- Jonathon Payton of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Finance
- Ian Pedersen of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Juliana Pinzon of Marietta (30067), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Clayton Rakestraw of Marietta (30064), majoring in Finance
- Julissa Ramirez of Marietta (30008), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Ashley Rativa of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Anthony Razzano of Marietta (30066), majoring in Finance
- Dmitry Renz of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Economics-Interest
- Jonathan Reynolds of Kennesaw (30156), majoring in Finance
- Clarence Rodgers of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Finance
- Matthew Rose of Marietta (30062), majoring in Finance
- Olivia Ross of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Finance
- Jack Rucker of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Cole Ruff of Marietta (30064), majoring in Finance-Interest
- David Sagal of Marietta (30062), majoring in Economics-Interest
- Karan Sampath of Marietta (30068), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Aryan Sharma of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Amber Skonicki of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Finance
- Hayden Strange of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Economics-Interest
- Willem Tatroe of Marietta (30067), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Nathan Tompkins of Acworth (30101), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Caleb Torres of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Finance
- Hoang Trinh of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Finance
- James Turner of Marietta (30062), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Luis Vargas of Acworth (30101), majoring in Finance
- Nicholas Vincent of Marietta (30068), majoring in Economics-Interest
- Nicholas Wallace of Marietta (30066), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Kristo-Jay Whittick of Marietta (30066), majoring in Finance
- Caleigh Williams of Austell (30106), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Mariam Wilson of Acworth (30101), majoring in Finance
- Nicholas Wilson of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Finance
- Jesus Alvarez of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Inform Sec & Assur-Interest
- Abel Bahru of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Information Systems
- Malik Bailey of Acworth (30101), majoring in Information Systems
- Alexander Bermudez of Marietta (30066), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Marc Bineau of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Information Systems
- Mitchel Boudreaux of Marietta (30068), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Stewart Bowman of Marietta (30062), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Jackson Brasfield of Marietta (30068), majoring in Information Systems
- Cody Clark of Acworth (30101), majoring in Inform Sec & Assur-Interest
- Shani Clark of Marietta (30008), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Karen Donjuan of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Inform Sec & Assur-Interest
- Kylee Gipson of Marietta (30064), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Daniel Hoadley of Marietta (30064), majoring in Inform Sec & Assur-Interest
- Holly Huovinen of Marietta (30064), majoring in Inform Security & Assurance
- Oluwaseun Imolehin of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Kevin Kariuki of Marietta (30062), majoring in Inform Sec & Assur-Interest
- Hyojun Kim of Duluth (30097), majoring in Information Systems
- Anderson Lam of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Andy Lau of Marietta (30066), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Robert Lopez of Marietta (30068), majoring in Inform Security & Assurance
- Prisca Louis of Marietta (30064), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Rika Matano of Marietta (30067), majoring in Information Systems
- Jalen McKinney of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Andrew Meeks of Marietta (30062), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Josue Miranda of Marietta (30008), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Tiana Murphy of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Information Systems
- Lama Nasrallah of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Garrett Pendley of Acworth (30101), majoring in Inform Sec & Assur-Interest
- Abby Pitts of Marietta (30064), majoring in Information Systems
- Manosh Podder of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Inform Security & Assurance
- Daniel Pollock of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Information Systems
- Faraz Porbanderwala of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Inform Security & Assurance
- Kimberly Sams of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Information Systems
- Fiona Schachinger of Marietta (30066), majoring in Information Systems
- Brooke Schierle of Marietta (30066), majoring in Inform Sec & Assur-Interest
- James Studdards of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Information Systems
- Ian Thompson of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Jordan Vaughn of Austell (30106), majoring in Inform Sec & Assur-Interest
- Larissa Vieira of Marietta (30062), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Peyton Whitener of Marietta (30064), majoring in Information Systems
- Leonora Williams of Acworth (30101), majoring in Inform Security & Assurance
- Roslyn Wright of Austell (30168), majoring in Information Systems
- Jacqueline Adoghe of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Marketing
- Emily Anderson of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Marketing
- Samuel Ashway of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Marketing
- Rachel Baker of Marietta (30064), majoring in Marketing
- Isabela Barkes of Marietta (30062), majoring in Marketing
- Andrew Barner of Marietta (30062), majoring in Marketing
- Madison Becerra of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Cassidy Bennett of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Logan Bevis of Marietta (30068), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Samee Bhamani of Marietta (30064), majoring in Marketing
- Mia Boice of Marietta (30062), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Kathleen Brack of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Marketing
- Emily Brantley of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Lauren Burke of Marietta (30062), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Tyler Campbell of Marietta (30067), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Amanda Carr of Marietta (30062), majoring in Marketing
- Carson Chalmers of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Payton Chatham of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Yu Chun of Acworth (30101), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Trevor Clay of Marietta (30066), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Bailee Click of Marietta (30008), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Jacob Coltran of Acworth (30101), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Garrett Conforti of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Marketing
- Jalen Cook of Mableton (30126), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Eri Cooper of Acworth (30101), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Jameson Cooper of Marietta (30066), majoring in Professional Sales-Interest
- Elizabeth Corriher of Marietta (30066), majoring in Marketing
- Benjamin Crouse of Marietta (30066), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Dylan Dameron of Marietta (30068), majoring in Marketing
- Madeline Davis of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Kayla Dawkins of Austell (30106), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Joshua DeFrank of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Hannah Deshotels of Marietta (30068), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Kassidy Dionne of Marietta (30066), majoring in Marketing
- Zhi Dong of Austell (30106), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Matthew Evans of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Kyle Fate of Marietta (30064), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Makenzie Fields of Marietta (30064), majoring in Marketing
- Adonia Francois of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Sachi Gandhi of Marietta (30062), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Turner Guthrie of Acworth (30101), majoring in Professional Sales-Interest
- Sharod Harris of Acworth (30101), majoring in Professional Sales-Interest
- Ian Hopkins of Marietta (30066), majoring in Marketing
- Andrew Hortman of Marietta (30066), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Andrew Ivins of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Marketing
- Michael Jasso of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Marketing
- Lexi Jones of Marietta (30066), majoring in Professional Sales-Interest
- Keith Kaimenyi of Acworth (30101), majoring in Marketing
- Christie Lauture of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Marketing
- Carter Ledford of Acworth (30101), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Bryah Martin of Marietta (30066), majoring in Marketing
- Eleanor McAlvanah of Marietta (30068), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Bailey McGregor of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Tyler McLean of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Marketing
- Dana Melby of Acworth (30101), majoring in Professional Sales-Interest
- Pola Miazek of Marietta (30066), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Catherine Miller of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Rocio Montealvo of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Marketing
- Lydia Morales of Acworth (30101), majoring in Marketing
- Mara Morrone of Marietta (30062), majoring in Marketing
- Jerry Murphy of Acworth (30101), majoring in Marketing
- Geena Nastanovich of Acworth (30101), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Christina Nguyen of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- John Orange of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Marketing
- Madelyn Pollien of Marietta (30062), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Donnise Powell of Marietta (30066), majoring in Marketing
- Noel Rah of Marietta (30066), majoring in Marketing
- Jamar Reed of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Kelsey Rottner of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Lester Ruffin of Mableton (30126), majoring in Marketing
- Robert Rule of Marietta (30064), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Ankita Saroch of Acworth (30101), majoring in Marketing
- Trevor Schadl of Acworth (30101), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Robert Shanks of Acworth (30101), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Isaac Sivley of Marietta (30066), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Ella Smith of Marietta (30064), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Amber Solana of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Kendall Soltys of Mableton (30126), majoring in Marketing
- Andrew Soupiset of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Professional Sales-Interest
- Maggie Spiegel of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Marketing
- Deceneu Stan of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Marketing
- James Still of Marietta (30062), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Max Stogner of Marietta (30064), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Connor Sudderth of Marietta (30062), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Cameron Thomas of Atlanta (30350), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Stephen Thorpe of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Samantha Tillman of Marietta (30008), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Sebastian Torres of Marietta (30064), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Sophia Unger of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Natalia Vega Cardona of Marietta (30067), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Owen Wade of Marietta (30068), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Hannah Walden of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Marketing
- Maxwell Walters of Marietta (30068), majoring in Professional Sales-Interest
- Amber Watkins of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Marketing
- Makenna Wernowsky of Acworth (30101), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Faith Whitaker of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Abigail Williams of Marietta (30062), majoring in Marketing
- Kallai Williams of Marietta (30068), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Uriah Williams of Marietta (30060), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Zachary Wilson of Marietta (30062), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Jacob Wittenberg of Marietta (30064), majoring in Professional Sales
- Samuel Adim of Austell (30106), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Abieyuwa Agbontaen of Marietta (30067), majoring in Accounting
- Zahra Alamalhodaei of Marietta (30064), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Matthew Albizzatti of Roswell (30075), majoring in Accounting
- Joseph Batchelor of Marietta (30066), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Logan Berry of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Elijah Butts of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Accounting
- Maygan Cale of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Accounting
- Quisha Calixte of Acworth (30101), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Nina Calvin of Acworth (30101), majoring in Accounting
- Cullen Cochran of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Accounting
- Emily Cox of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Accounting
- Eti Deb of Marietta (30066), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Moacir Dias Filho of Marietta (30066), majoring in Accounting
- James Dill of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Accounting
- Bernard Dong of Marietta (30066), majoring in Accounting
- Dartoly Dure of Acworth (30101), majoring in Accounting
- Cameron Ellis of Marietta (30062), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Jennifer Espinosa of Marietta (30060), majoring in Accounting
- Yuliza Fajardo of Marietta (30060), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Hannah Fox of Marietta (30068), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Derrick Fuller of Austell (30106), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Stefanie Garcia of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Accounting
- Junai Gardener of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Accounting
- Katrina Getzfred of Acworth (30101), majoring in Accounting
- John Ginter of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Accounting
- Daniel Gjessing of Flowery Branch (30542), majoring in Accounting
- Nuseiba Glissa of Acworth (30101), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Eric Goldschmidt of Marietta (30066), majoring in Accounting
- Elena Gonzalez of Marietta (30060), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Morgan Gregson of Marietta (30064), majoring in Accounting
- Renna Hashmi of Marietta (30064), majoring in Accounting
- Jennifer Hay of Marietta (30068), majoring in Accounting
- James Hutchings of Marietta (30008), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Jason Itkin of Marietta (30007), majoring in Accounting
- Luis Jaime of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Accounting
- Sarah Johnson of Marietta (30062), majoring in Accounting
- Casey Jones of Marietta (30066), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Meredith Knight of Acworth (30101), majoring in Accounting
- Alexander Lafave of Marietta (30067), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Phong Lai of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Odalis Leyva-Ramos of Marietta (30067), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Takuto Maeda of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Accounting
- Allen Martinez of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Katherine McCall of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Accounting
- Nathan McCracken of Marietta (30066), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Joesph Medina of Marietta (30066), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Dagne Millard of Marietta (30066), majoring in Accounting
- Shamya Moore of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Accounting
- Joannye Nascimento Soares of Marietta (30067), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Wynn Nguyen of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Brianna Onokalah of Acworth (30101), majoring in Accounting
- Jackson Pass of Acworth (30101), majoring in Accounting
- Bhakti Patel of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Accounting
- Wilson Paz of Mableton (30126), majoring in Accounting
- William Poncinie of Marietta (30060), majoring in Accounting
- Sokhna Sall of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Muhammad Siddiqui of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Ana Maria Silva of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Michael Skowron of Acworth (30101), majoring in Accounting
- Ashley Smith of Acworth (30101), majoring in Accounting
- Emma Snider of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Accounting
- Alonna Sparks of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Accounting
- Jack Sweat of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Accounting
- Savannah Tucker of Marietta (30068), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Phuong Vo of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- William Yingling of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Accounting
- Ashley Zimmerman of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Accounting
- Anas Abdullah of Marietta (30062), majoring in Management
- Alexandre Abreu of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Entrepreneurship-Interest
- Wendy Adoo of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management-Interest
- Dianna Aguilar of Acworth (30101), majoring in Undeclared - Business & Mgt
- Maria Aguilar of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Management
- Tyler Akers of Marietta (30066), majoring in Management-Interest
- Kamryn Antoine of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Entrepreneurship-Interest
- Alexander Baer of Marietta (30062), majoring in Management-Interest
- Lilian Barnes of Marietta (30066), majoring in Management
- Colin Bennett of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Management
- Connor Blake of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management
- Alexis Blankenship of Marietta (30066), majoring in Management
- Kyle Blankers of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Undeclared - Business & Mgt
- Amir Bolouri of Marietta (30062), majoring in Management
- Taylor Bryson of Mableton (30126), majoring in Management
- Kevin Burke of Marietta (30062), majoring in Management-Interest
- Kristin Burns of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Management
- Joseph Cappucci of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Management-Interest
- Erica Carleton of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Undeclared - Business & Mgt
- Elizabeth Casey of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Entrepreneurship
- Konner Cauwels of Marietta (30066), majoring in Management-Interest
- Taylor Colbert of Marietta (30066), majoring in Management-Interest
- Caitlin Collins of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management-Interest
- Tieana Duckworth of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management
- Laura Dufresne of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management-Interest
- Taylor Evans of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Management-Interest
- Chisom Ezekwueche of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Entrepreneurship-Interest
- Jaime Feldstein of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management-Interest
- Rose Flores of Marietta (30062), majoring in Management-Interest
- William Fritsch of Marietta (30062), majoring in Management-Interest
- Karla Garcia Garza of Acworth (30101), majoring in Undeclared - Business & Mgt
- Tonia George of Austell (30106), majoring in Management
- Spencer Geyer of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management
- Kinayah Gordon of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Management-Interest
- Bryce Graddy of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Management-Interest
- Chandler Graham of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management-Interest
- Abigail Gravlin of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management-Interest
- Cameron Gray of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Management
- Phillip Grooms of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management
- Carolina Guadarrama of Marietta (30066), majoring in Undeclared - Business & Mgt
- Cameron Harris of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Management
- Grace Hattersley of Marietta (30060), majoring in Entrepreneurship-Interest
- Bradley Hellerstedt of Marietta (30062), majoring in Management-Interest
- Cole Herr of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Management-Interest
- Nathan Holloway of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Management
- McKinley Horn of Mableton (30126), majoring in Management
- Fahad Iftikhar of Marietta (30062), majoring in Management
- Haylee Johnson of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Management
- Jadah Johnson of Mableton (30126), majoring in Entrepreneurship
- Kasey Johnson of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management-Interest
- Mallory King of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management
- Sydney Kiser of Marietta (30068), majoring in Entrepreneurship-Interest
- Caleb Knapp of Marietta (30064), majoring in Management-Interest
- Hugo Lari of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management-Interest
- Ian Larsen of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Management-Interest
- Emma Link of Marietta (30064), majoring in Entrepreneurship
- Adams Little of Marietta (30064), majoring in Entrepreneurship-Interest
- Guadalupe Lopez of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management-Interest
- Brandon Lubs of Marietta (30062), majoring in Management-Interest
- Joshua Madson of Acworth (30102), majoring in Management
- Jason Manzanarez of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management-Interest
- Ryder Matthews of Marietta (30068), majoring in Undeclared - Business & Mgt
- Brandon McBryde of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management-Interest
- Ashley McBurnett of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Management-Interest
- Bre'onna McDaniel of Austell (30106), majoring in Management
- Cory McNeir of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Management-Interest
- Brody Meeks of Marietta (30062), majoring in Management-Interest
- Kolbe Mendoza of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Management-Interest
- Nabor Mijes of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management
- Alexis Moore of Marietta (30066), majoring in Entrepreneurship-Interest
- McKenzie Moreland of Marietta (30064), majoring in Management-Interest
- Benjamin Murphy of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Management
- Sean Murphy of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Entrepreneurship-Interest
- Shanna Murphy of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Management
- Cody Newton of Marietta (30066), majoring in Management-Interest
- Haiden Newton of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Undeclared - Business & Mgt
- Shelby Nyberg of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management
- Jenna Obeidat of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management-Interest
- Ashley Oputa of Marietta (30062), majoring in Management-Interest
- Sabre Ormond of Acworth (30101), majoring in Entrepreneurship
- Jack Ortiz of Marietta (30064), majoring in Management-Interest
- Taylor Otto of Marietta (30064), majoring in Management
- Rachel Page of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Undeclared - Business & Mgt
- Priyal Patel of Miami (33137), majoring in Management
- Robert Perry of Acworth (30101), majoring in Undeclared - Business & Mgt
- John Pham of Marietta (30066), majoring in Management-Interest
- Jason Phillips of Marietta (30066), majoring in Management-Interest
- Ashley Pierre of Acworth (30101), majoring in Entrepreneurship-Interest
- Hailee Pike of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management-Interest
- Keziah Price of Marietta (30066), majoring in Management-Interest
- Noah Quraishi of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management
- Kimberlee Register of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management
- Eryn Ridings of Marietta (30064), majoring in Management
- Magali Rivera of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Undeclared - Business & Mgt
- Julian Rodriguez of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Management-Interest
- Emma Rogers of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management
- James Rosales of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management-Interest
- Craig Sanders of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Management
- Lourdes Scott of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Undeclared - Business & Mgt
- Christopher Sinclair of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Management
- Cameron Smith of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management-Interest
- Lysann Smith of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management-Interest
- D'Andree Strozier of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Management-Interest
- Benjamin Subasic of Marietta (30008), majoring in Management-Interest
- Elias Thomas of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management
- Kaleb Thomas of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management
- Xarien Tillman of Acworth (30101), majoring in Undeclared - Business & Mgt
- Cameron Tracy of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Management-Interest
- Caleb Turner of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Management
- Arturo Valdes of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Management-Interest
- Elia Vandervorst of Marietta (30066), majoring in Management
- Brooklin Vereen of Marietta (30064), majoring in Management-Interest
- Collin Von Hoffmann of Marietta (30066), majoring in Management-Interest
- Sarah Voykovic of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management
- Madelyn Walker of Marietta (30064), majoring in Management-Interest
- Brianna Watkins of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Management-Interest
- Kathryn Watkins of Marietta (30064), majoring in Management-Interest
- Emily Webb of Marietta (30064), majoring in Undeclared - Business & Mgt
- Dante White of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management-Interest
- Molly Wilkes of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Management-Interest
- Ethan Wilson of Marietta (30062), majoring in Undeclared - Business & Mgt
- William Winnie of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Hospitality Management
- William Wood of Acworth (30101), majoring in Entrepreneurship
- Danielle Woodall of Marietta (30064), majoring in Management
- Samuel Worthan of Acworth (30101), majoring in Management-Interest
- Ashley Yelverton of Marietta (30066), majoring in Undeclared - Business & Mgt
- Johnny Zhou of Marietta (30060), majoring in Management
- Claudia Aguilar of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Architecture
- Ray Brown of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Architecture
- Joel Burnette of Carrollton (30117), majoring in Architecture
- Sara Clement of Marietta (30062), majoring in Architecture
- Lindsey Denig of Marietta (30062), majoring in Architecture
- Mikala Fisher of Marietta (30066), majoring in Architecture
- Elene Gavtadze of Marietta (30067), majoring in Architecture
- Lonniel Gibson of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Architecture
- Logan Handwork of Marietta (30062), majoring in Architecture
- Kevin Lopez of Mableton (30126), majoring in Architecture
- Hadassah Maisonneuve of Marietta (30066), majoring in Architecture
- Werren Molden of Austell (30168), majoring in Architecture
- Sofia Pereira of Marietta (30067), majoring in Architecture
- Owen Phillips of Marietta (30064), majoring in Architecture
- Ivanna Rodriguez of Marietta (30067), majoring in Architecture
- Diana Salamaga of Marietta (30060), majoring in Architecture
- Alejandro Vega Cardona of Marietta (30067), majoring in Architecture
- Ahmad Ayoub of Marietta (30066), majoring in Construction Management
- Michael Busby of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Construction Management
- Andrew Butler of Acworth (30101), majoring in Construction Management
- Mervyn Chai-Hong of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Construction Management
- Noah Clark of Marietta (30062), majoring in Construction Management
- Louis Constantinides of Marietta (30060), majoring in Construction Management
- Tanner Corbett of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Construction Management
- Diego Cruz of Marietta (30060), majoring in Construction Management
- Carson Dahl of Marietta (30066), majoring in Construction Management
- Francisco Dominguez of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Construction Management
- Joseph Galloway of Marietta (30066), majoring in Construction Management
- Taylor Hillhouse of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Construction Management
- Yailyn Izaguirre Ochoa of Austell (30106), majoring in Construction Management
- France-Irene Kellman of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Construction Management
- Taylor Northcutt of Marietta (30064), majoring in Construction Management
- Mohammed Osman of Austell (30106), majoring in Construction Management
- Braxton Peterson of Marietta (30064), majoring in Construction Management
- Noah Quay of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Construction Management
- Douglas Richardson of Marietta (30068), majoring in Construction Management
- Diego Sanchez of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Construction Management
- Tristan Shelpman of Acworth (30101), majoring in Construction Management
- Samuel Sparks of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Construction Management
- Joshua Summers of Marietta (30066), majoring in Construction Management
- Yonnas Alemu of Marietta (30064), majoring in Computer Science
- Adam Ali of Marietta (30060), majoring in Computer Science
- Robert Allen, Jr of Marietta (30066), majoring in Undeclared - Sci, Comp & Tech
- Caitlyn Alligood of Marietta (30060), majoring in Computer Science
- Zane Atkinson of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Science
- Molly Bockley of Brookhaven (30319), majoring in Computer Science
- Michael Bolnik of Marietta (30067), majoring in Computer Science
- Richard Borowski of Marietta (30064), majoring in Computer Science
- Samuel Bostian of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Computer Science
- Elliott Brown of Marietta (30068), majoring in Computer Science
- Joseph Buadoo of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Undeclared - Sci, Comp & Tech
- Ethan Butler of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Computer Science
- Trevor Caffrey of Marietta (30068), majoring in Computer Science
- Zachary Cardwell of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Science
- Katie Carlson of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Science
- Jacob Carrington of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Science
- David Carroll of Marietta (30068), majoring in Computer Science
- Braden Carthron of Marietta (30068), majoring in Computer Science
- Luca Chiappina of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Science
- Rowan Crooks-Taylor of Marietta (30067), majoring in Computer Science
- Carlos Cruz of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Science
- Nathan Daniel of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Science
- Danny Day of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Computer Science
- Abass Diaby of Marietta (30064), majoring in Computer Science
- Franck Dipanda of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Computer Science
- Michael Dirksen of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Science
- Alvin Djoume of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Science
- Damian Donkor of Marietta (30068), majoring in Computer Science
- Christopher Dymanus of Marietta (30068), majoring in Computer Science
- Tyler Ebersold of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Computer Science
- Michael Ehme of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Computer Science
- Mouhannad Eid of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Science
- Sepehr Eshaghian of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Science
- Michael Ferrara of Marietta (30067), majoring in Computer Science
- Nicolas Giraldo of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Computer Science
- Kevin Gomes of Marietta (30066), majoring in Computer Science
- Pedro Henrique Goncalves Silva Pinto of Marietta (30066), majoring in Computer Science
- Jason Gonzalez of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Science
- Meghana Gotety of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Science
- Mohamed Gothany of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Science
- David Graham of Marietta (30064), majoring in Computer Science
- Alex Guerra of Marietta (30066), majoring in Computer Science
- Minchul Ha of Marietta (30067), majoring in Computer Science
- Lucas Haas of Marietta (30064), majoring in Computer Science
- Timothy Hainey of Marietta (30066), majoring in Computer Science
- Meriem Hamzi of Marietta (30066), majoring in Computer Science
- Rahja Hansbrough of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Science
- Dalton Harvey of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Science
- Ramij Hasan of Marietta (30066), majoring in Computer Science
- Angel Hernandez Del Rosario of Marietta (30066), majoring in Computer Science
- Tyler Holmes of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Science
- Alexander James of Marietta (30064), majoring in Undeclared - Sci, Comp & Tech
- Gabrielle Johnson of Marietta (30062), majoring in Undeclared - Sci, Comp & Tech
- Reese Johnson of Marietta (30066), majoring in Computer Science
- David Kim of Marietta (30066), majoring in Computer Science
- Hyunmo Kim of Marietta (30066), majoring in Computer Science
- Aiden Kluger of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Undeclared - Sci, Comp & Tech
- Sidharth Krishnan of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Science
- Matthew Krupczak of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Science
- Quan Le of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Science
- Elijah Lightcap of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Science
- Evan Livsey of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Computer Science
- Conner Lord of Marietta (30064), majoring in Computer Science
- Charles Mace of Marietta (30068), majoring in Computer Science
- Angel Magallanes of Marietta (30064), majoring in Computer Science
- Carine Makougne Tanka of Marietta (30066), majoring in Computer Science
- Chelsea Mandel of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Science
- Marshall Massey of Roswell (30075), majoring in Computer Science
- Camen McDaniel of Marietta (30064), majoring in Computer Science
- Luna Mennie of Marietta (30066), majoring in Computer Science
- Noah Minch of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Science
- Chase Mo of Marietta (30068), majoring in Computer Science
- Ivan Mosley of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Science
- Khang Nguyen of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Science
- Manh Nguyen of Marietta (30066), majoring in Computer Science
- Jackson Nuckles of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Science
- Ethan Nuqui of Marietta (30064), majoring in Computer Science
- David Ogburu Akwari of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Science
- Brian Okonji of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Computer Science
- Jeffrey Olubajo of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Science
- Parker Outlaw of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Computer Science
- Jessica Palmer of Fayetteville (30215), majoring in Computer Science
- Nileshbhai Patel of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Science
- Sagar Patel of Marietta (30060), majoring in Computer Science
- Guillermo Perez of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Undeclared - Sci, Comp & Tech
- Steven Pettit of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Science
- Cody Phapakdy of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Science
- Kelvien-jason Pyryt of Marietta (30064), majoring in Computer Science
- David Ramirez of Marietta (30060), majoring in Computer Science
- Kelvin Ramirez of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Science
- Canady Ratliff of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Science
- John Roehsler of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Science
- Paul Russell of Mableton (30126), majoring in Computer Science
- Jose Salazar of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Science
- Alexander San Agustin-Melendez of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Computer Science
- Dharani Shakthivel of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Science
- Kush Sharma of Marietta (30066), majoring in Computer Science
- Michael Sich of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Computer Science
- Tate Smith of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Science
- Patricia Solano Reimao of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Science
- Stephen Sulimani of Marietta (30067), majoring in Computer Science
- Aakash Suryavanshi of Marietta (30068), majoring in Computer Science
- Aashna Suthar of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Science
- Patrick Swaney of Marietta (30067), majoring in Computer Science
- Brendan Taylor of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Science
- Minh Vo of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Computer Science
- Shane Wild of Marietta (30066), majoring in Computer Science
- Astrid Wonderley of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Science
- William Worthan of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Science
- Mohammed Yusufi of Marietta (30066), majoring in Computer Science
- Zhiwen Zheng of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Science
- Syed Ahmed of Marietta (30062), majoring in Information Technology
- Evelyn Argueta of Acworth (30101), majoring in Information Technology
- Joseph Ayo-Ajibike of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Information Technology
- Oumar Balde of Fairburn (30213), majoring in Information Technology
- Jesse Bancroft of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Information Technology
- Talia Brooks of Marietta (30062), majoring in Information Technology
- Chandler Cook of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Information Technology
- Aaron Donkoh of Austell (30106), majoring in Information Technology
- Malcolm Goldsby of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Information Technology
- Manish Jain of Marietta (30064), majoring in Information Technology
- Alvaro Jimenez-kosan of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Information Technology
- Enmanuel M Lee Veloz of Marietta (30008), majoring in Information Technology
- Dillon Linton of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Information Technology
- Yan Liu of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Information Technology
- Phillip Lounmala of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Information Technology
- James Madden of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Information Technology
- Norman Mccord of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Information Technology
- Roshni Modi of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Information Technology
- Tilak Mody of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Information Technology
- Purity Muranja of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Information Technology
- Victoria Osim of Marietta (30064), majoring in Information Technology
- Jack Pursley of Acworth (30101), majoring in Information Technology
- Bohdi Ray of Marietta (30064), majoring in Information Technology
- Reda Salimi of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Information Technology
- Fatma Simsek of Marietta (30066), majoring in Information Technology
- Radoslav Stoyanov of Acworth (30101), majoring in Information Technology
- Teodora Stoyanova of Acworth (30101), majoring in Information Technology
- Moses Taiwo of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Information Technology
- Solomon Thao of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Information Technology
- Stephen Woodman of Marietta (30064), majoring in Information Technology
- Conner Abel of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Olubukola Adekunle of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Software Engineering
- Ugochukwu Agamu of Acworth (30101), majoring in Software Engineering
- Ifran Ambahun of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Aminah Babar of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Software Engineering
- Avery Bracey of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Software Engineering
- Seth Brice of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Jayson Brown of Marietta (30008), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Michael Butler of Austell (30106), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Aaron Byce of Marietta (30068), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Alejandro Cervantes of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Software Engineering
- Samuel Corella of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Software Engineering
- Christian Crank of Marietta (30068), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Benjamin Curry of Austell (30168), majoring in Software Engineering
- Ali Dabdoub of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Software Engineering
- Chelsea Davis of Marietta (30066), majoring in Software Engineering
- Jane Day of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Robert Deason of Marietta (30068), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Emma Dietz of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Brandon Dominguez of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Issabella Du of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Software Engineering
- Daniel Ewing of Mableton (30126), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- James Freeman of Marietta (30064), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Jared Freeman of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Software Engineering
- Russell Geary of Marietta (30064), majoring in Software Engineering
- Conner Hartsfield of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Austin Hatfield of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Chase Henderson of Acworth (30101), majoring in Software Engineering
- Carson Jackson of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Aiden Johnson of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Rahaf Kokash of Marietta (30067), majoring in Software Engineering
- Don Luong of Marietta (30066), majoring in Software Engineering
- Ayla Nadeem of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Software Engineering
- Phoenix Olufeso of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Andrew Onwuzulike of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Software Engineering
- Matthew Periut of Marietta (30064), majoring in Software Engineering
- Richard Phay of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Software Engineering
- Sara Racel of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Ameer Salameh of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Software Engineering
- Allison Shelkop of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Isa Siddique of Marietta (30062), majoring in Software Engineering
- Connor Stabler of Marietta (30062), majoring in Software Engineering
- Jacob Street of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Software Engineering
- Elijah Stults of Acworth (30101), majoring in Software Engineering
- Abhay Talele of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Software Engineering
- Luc Wagner of Marietta (30068), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Kenneth Wardlaw of Marietta (30064), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Jonathan Bellido of Marietta (30064), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Leslie Bolin of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Chloe Brand of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Environmental Engineering
- Kendall Brand of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Andres Cano of Marietta (30008), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Alessandro Centis of Marietta (30008), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Elizabeth Chestnut of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Rachel Cochran of Acworth (30101), majoring in Environmental Engineering
- Bradley Faulkinberry of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Civil Engineering
- David Garcia-Ramos of Acworth (30101), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Nicolas Gratao of Marietta (30062), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Colby Hill of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Environmental Engineering
- Samantha Johnson of Acworth (30101), majoring in Environmental Engineering
- Jean Eddy Lundi of Marietta (30060), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Denyse Matamoros of Mableton (30126), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Ariane Mbourou of Marietta (30060), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Jacob Medina of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Max Moon of Marietta (30066), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Dallin Neerings of Marietta (30066), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Addison Nodhturft of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Hunter Oglesby-Lies of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Ryne Oria of Acworth (30101), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Matthew Park of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Sandra Pineda of Austell (30106), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Jorden Powser of Marietta (30064), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Bradley Prinsen of Marietta (30062), majoring in Environmental Engineering
- William Ratcliffe of Clarkston (30021), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Blake Rhein of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Sabina Sahovic of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Environmental Engineering
- Eli Shlomo of Marietta (30066), majoring in Environmental Engineering
- Maxim Vafadari of Marietta (30068), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Dillon Vanderpool of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Alex Vastey of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Enrique Villegas of Marietta (30066), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Carol White of Marietta (30067), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Rupert Williams of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Bethania Woldesus of Marietta (30066), majoring in Environmental Engineering
- Christopher Wolle of Marietta (30062), majoring in Environmental Engineering
- Christopher Wright of Columbus (31904), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Valerie Yun of Marietta (30062), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Zachary Zarnay of Acworth (30101), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Jose Anguiano of Marietta (30067), majoring in Computer Engineering
- Cynthia Babecka of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Computer Engineering
- Grant Burke of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Engineering
- Leon Burnside of Marietta (30008), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Jaiden Daniels of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Cruz Dauberman of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Zachary DeBardelaben of Mableton (30126), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Ashween Dedani of Lawrenceville (30043), majoring in Computer Engineering
- Finn Engberg of Marietta (30067), majoring in Computer Engineering
- Jakob Gregory of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Engineering
- Kariem Harding of Acworth (30101), majoring in Computer Engineering
- Bruno Lescano of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Jerry Lowe of Marietta (30066), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Matthew Lunn of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Elijah Madaris of Marietta (30066), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Yonatan Mulugeta of Acworth (30101), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Nazanin Rajabi of Marietta (30062), majoring in Computer Engineering
- Humza Rana of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Engineering
- Samuel Reichen of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Engineering
- Gabriel Richmond of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Engineering
- James Robbins of Acworth (30101), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Sierra Roberts of Marietta (30066), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Rachnicha Rojjhanarittikorn of Mableton (30126), majoring in Computer Engineering
- Justin Romanowski of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Computer Engineering
- Bryan Sahertian of Mableton (30126), majoring in Computer Engineering
- Sean Sakamornlertsakul of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Alexis Stoner of Marietta (30068), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Matthew Sturniolo of Marietta (30066), majoring in Computer Engineering
- Ryan Torrence of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Juan Vazquez-Morones of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Graham Allen of Marietta (30060), majoring in Mechanical Engineering Tech
- Rian Artis of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Electrical Engineering Tech
- Collin Bledsoe of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mechanical Engineering Tech
- Jorge Calles of Marietta (30008), majoring in Mechanical Engineering Tech
- Jacob Cooney of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mechanical Engineering Tech
- Jay Gauger of Marietta (30066), majoring in Mechanical Engineering Tech
- Philip Ho of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Mechanical Engineering Tech
- Lamin Kuyateh of Austell (30106), majoring in Mechanical Engineering Tech
- Jared Malbrough of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Mechanical Engineering Tech
- Nathaniel Medrano of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Electrical Engineering Tech
- Jake Moller of Marietta (30066), majoring in Mechanical Engineering Tech
- Joseph Emmanuel Monda of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Mechanical Engineering Tech
- Yesica Robles of Marietta (30060), majoring in Electrical Engineering Tech
- Abigeyl Sanchez of Marietta (30060), majoring in Mechanical Engineering Tech
- Spencer Tapley of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Mechanical Engineering Tech
- Jack Wieskopf of Marietta (30066), majoring in Mechanical Engineering Tech
- Aliune Ba of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Industrial & Systems Eng.
- Anthony Box of Marietta (30067), majoring in Industrial & Systems Eng.
- Laken Cook of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Industrial Engineering Tech
- Gabriella Cumberbatch of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Industrial & Systems Eng.
- Isabella Duque of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Industrial & Systems Eng.
- Darrell Edwards of Marietta (30062), majoring in Industrial Engineering Tech
- Michael Felski of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Industrial Engineering Tech
- Ryan Hunt of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Industrial Engineering Tech
- Justin Jones of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Industrial Engineering Tech
- Rodolfo Lopez of Marietta (30068), majoring in Industrial & Systems Eng.
- Simonpeter Magu of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Industrial Engineering Tech
- Ashley McNeal of Marietta (30067), majoring in Industrial & Systems Eng.
- Mary Muthee of Marietta (30008), majoring in Industrial Engineering Tech
- Ange Macaire Nana Ebonji of Marietta (30067), majoring in Industrial Engineering Tech
- Rosalyn Nguyen of Marietta (30062), majoring in Industrial Engineering Tech
- Eduardo Olmedo of Acworth (30101), majoring in Industrial Engineering Tech
- Sean Phelan of Acworth (30101), majoring in Industrial Engineering Tech
- Lee Roy Pierre of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Industrial Engineering Tech
- Alexander Pirulis of Marietta (30066), majoring in Industrial & Systems Eng.
- David Stokes of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Supply Chain Logistics
- Evan Swierski of Marietta (30062), majoring in Industrial & Systems Eng.
- Lia Ure?a of Marietta (30060), majoring in Industrial & Systems Eng.
- Mitchell York of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Industrial Engineering Tech
- Devonte Andrews of Marietta (30066), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Muad Apraku of Marietta (30067), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Chase Ayers of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- William Bhandari of Marietta (30062), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Max Blankers of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- John Bomar of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Rasheema Bradley of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Nathan Branham of Marietta (30062), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Caden Brown of Marietta (30068), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Wendall Brown of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Minh Cam of Marietta (30008), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- David Cartier of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Timothy Christian of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Miriam Cochran of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Haydin Crane of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Blair Cunningham of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Micah Develle of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Fahim Dorsey of Marietta (30066), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Samantha Douglas of Marietta (30062), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Jayton Duggar of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Johnston Ejoga of Marietta (30064), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Benjamin Estrada of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Emerson Freggens of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Ryan Gauger of Marietta (30066), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Benjamin Gilbert of Marietta (30064), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Sean Hargis of Marietta (30067), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- John Hatfield of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- George Hernandez-Bravo of Marietta (30064), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Charles Jackson of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Isaac Jacobsen of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Jaden James of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Ryan Kellogg of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Justin Kerr of Marietta (30066), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Cameron Knudstrup of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Logan Kritzberg of Marietta (30068), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Henrique Marques Gueldin of Marietta (30064), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Nicholas Marr of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Alan Martinez of Marietta (30008), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Mary Matara of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Eli Morgan of Marietta (30066), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Rickey Motley of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Jonah Munson of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Taati Mutuma of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Amir Naidoo of Marietta (30062), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Mia Jane Nails of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Hunter Nasrallah of Marietta (30064), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Brandon Nulph of Marietta (30067), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Alvaro Olivella of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Samuel Oluogun of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Kevin Pierce of Marietta (30068), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Evan Pudlo of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Cristian Ramirez-Tapia of Austell (30106), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Bryan Richardson of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Shae Roth of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Dominic Salter of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Dawid Sauermann of Marietta (30062), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Harris Simpson of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Alexandre Sonagou of Austell (30168), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Ramon Spears of Marietta (30066), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Ayden Stolz of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Jonathan Strickland of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Chiajen Tang of Marietta (30064), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Joshua Warren of Marietta (30062), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Nicholas Weaver of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Seth Werner of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Wesley Wilder of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Taekgyu Yun of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Austin Allen of Marietta (30008), majoring in Mechatronics Engineering
- Jake Coffer of Marietta (30066), majoring in Mechatronics Engineering
- Andrew Cooper of Marietta (30067), majoring in Mechatronics Engineering
- Michael Ellis of Marietta (30008), majoring in Mechatronics Engineering
- Charles Freeman of Marietta (30064), majoring in Mechatronics Engineering
- Kyle Gantek of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Mechatronics Engineering
- Peter Grazzini of Marietta (30067), majoring in Mechatronics Engineering
- Terrance Hall of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Mechatronics Engineering
- Neel Jahan of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mechatronics Engineering
- Dameon Jones of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Mechatronics Engineering
- Marquis Ledet of Marietta (30064), majoring in Mechatronics Engineering
- Jared Lind of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Mechatronics Engineering
- Benjamin Mueller of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mechatronics Engineering
- Brandon Nguyen of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Mechatronics Engineering
- Zhibang Xu of Marietta (30068), majoring in Mechatronics Engineering
- Madolyn Bitzis of Marietta (30066), majoring in Undeclared - Health Prof
- Hana Abouward of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Exercise Science
- Tyler Ames of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Sport Management
- Brian Arguello of Marietta (30062), majoring in Exercise Science
- Andrea Ayala of Marietta (30064), majoring in Exercise Science
- Anna Babcock of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Sport Management
- Nathan Baker of Marietta (30062), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Ben Barrack of Marietta (30062), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Samuel Barrett of Marietta (30062), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Mathias Batista of Marietta (30068), majoring in Sport Management
- Brandon Batterton of Marietta (30062), majoring in Sport Management
- Zachary Borman of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Sport Management
- Kaden Buford of Acworth (30101), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- William Burns of Acworth (30101), majoring in Sport Management
- Jake Bussiere of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Sport Management
- Davis Calandra of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Sport Management
- John Carroll of Acworth (30101), majoring in Sport Management
- Reagan Derryberry of Marietta (30066), majoring in Sport Management
- Nilmarie Dos Santos of Marietta (30066), majoring in Sport Management
- John Duffy of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Sport Management
- Lisa Echavarria of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Theodore Evenson of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Sport Management
- Kimberly Foley of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Ava Garofalo of Acworth (30101), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Garville Gayle of Marietta (30008), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Nina Gorsuch of Marietta (30066), majoring in Sport Management
- Madison Graham of Marietta (30066), majoring in Exercise Science
- Xavier Hanesworth of Acworth (30101), majoring in Sport Management
- Emma Harrah of Marietta (30064), majoring in Exercise Science
- Margaret Hodges of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Exercise Science
- Devon Hurley of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Sport Management
- Isaiah Isenhour of Marietta (30062), majoring in Exercise Science
- Cymone Jeter of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Joshua Johnson of Marietta (30068), majoring in Exercise Science
- Malek Johnson of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Sport Management
- Sy'Naya Johnson of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Holly Kaluba of Marietta (30066), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Kamilah Leafloor of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Exercise Science
- Natajonal Leonard of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Hannah Logan of Marietta (30064), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Andrew Long of Marietta (30067), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Frank Madonna of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Exercise Science
- Jessica Mallet of Marietta (30066), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Melissa Martinez of Acworth (30101), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Jenna McGinty of Acworth (30101), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Thomas McGregor of Marietta (30008), majoring in Sport Management
- Ansh Patel of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Sport Management
- Eric Patino of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Sport Management
- Ethan Payton of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Sport Management
- Christian Pilson of Canton (30114), majoring in Exercise Science
- Alexander Portwood of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Sport Management
- Caitlin Pounds of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Guy Prather of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Sport Management
- Canesha Preston of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Exercise Science
- Jonathan Pritchett of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Isabel Provenzano of Marietta (30067), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Veronica Robinson of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Exercise Science
- Jaqueline Roman-Soto of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Angel Rosales of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Julia Rountree of Marietta (30062), majoring in Exercise Science
- Joquin Siopongco of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Exercise Science
- Christopher Stanback of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Sport Management
- Peter Swan of Marietta (30064), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Nicholas Till of Marietta (30066), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Evan Troup of Marietta (30064), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- John Tully of Marietta (30062), majoring in Sport Management
- Christopher Tunson of Marietta (30064), majoring in Sport Management
- Joshua Turner of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Sport Management
- John Ward of Marietta (30062), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Patrick Waters of Acworth (30101), majoring in Sport Management
- Keelie Wetterhan of Acworth (30101), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Kiara Williams of Marietta (30067), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Gyuhyun Yoo of Marietta (30062), majoring in Exercise Science
- Elizabeth Agalov of Marietta (30062), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Maria Agundez of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Aenalia Anderson of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Andrea Ayala of Mableton (30126), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Terrell Burden of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Aidan Ciucci of Marietta (30068), majoring in Health & Phys Ed-Interest
- Yuliana Covarrubias of Marietta (30066), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Jazlynn Curry of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Public Health Ed. - Interest
- Kelly De Leon of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Julia Duffy of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Bridget Egwu of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Ani Exzo of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Public Health Ed. - Interest
- Jessica Friedel of Marietta (30062), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Erin Gardner of Marietta (30064), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Jada Gates of Marietta (30008), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Emily Gold of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Kali Greene of Acworth (30101), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Olivia Hauser of Marietta (30067), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Aminata Jallow of Marietta (30008), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Benedicte Kalonda of Marietta (30066), majoring in Public Health Education
- Andrew Lewis of Marietta (30068), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Abigail Martinez of Marietta (30060), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Aly Micalizzi of Acworth (30101), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Wendjina Odelus of Mableton (30126), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Raymond Ofori of Austell (30168), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Alexandra Patrick of Acworth (30101), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Asadah Payne of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Keshannah Perriman of Marietta (30066), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Alexandra Rodriguez of Marietta (30062), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Venus Rodriguez of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Sungmoon Shin of Mableton (30126), majoring in Health & Phys Ed-Interest
- Ivy Spencer of Marietta (30064), majoring in Public Health Ed. - Interest
- Keira Stakely of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Evan Todd of Marietta (30062), majoring in Health & Physical Education
- Laura Patten Way of Marietta (30062), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Rachel Werts of Marietta (30062), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Aaron Williams of Marietta (30066), majoring in Health & Phys Ed-Interest
- Angelica Williams of Marietta (30067), majoring in Public Health Ed. - Interest
- Pamela Agedah of Acworth (30101), majoring in Nursing-Accelerated
- Jennifer Aguirre of Acworth (30101), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Abigail Ashway of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Jeffery Ballard of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Nursing
- Ajyani Barkum of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Catherine Baxter of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing
- Emily Boughner of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- John Brady of Marietta (30068), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Megan Bunch of Marietta (30068), majoring in Nursing
- Brianna Carroll of Mableton (30126), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Sheldan Clute of Acworth (30101), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Chloe Conlon of Marietta (30064), majoring in Nursing
- Douglas Coole of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Isabella Daniel of Marietta (30062), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Lilah Davis of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Rosaura De Jesus of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Nursing-Accelerated
- Amanda DeLay of Acworth (30101), majoring in Nursing
- Derla Debreus of Acworth (30101), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Nicole Deleon of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Nursing-Accelerated
- Aylin Diaz of Marietta (30062), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Journey Dickens of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Zoe DuVall of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Colby Dumbra of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Kayla Fields of Marietta (30064), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Madelyn Frantz of Marietta (30068), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Kelyn Furness of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Alyssa Gomez of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Ansley Goodwin of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing
- Kayla Green of Acworth (30101), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Sophia Green of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Kiara Griffin of Marietta (30062), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Alexandra Hernandez of Marietta (30008), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Gina Hernandez of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Nursing-Accelerated
- Raymond Johnson of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Nursing
- Kevin Kaga of Austell (30106), majoring in Nursing
- Nidah Khaja of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Esha Khan of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Elizabeth Kimani of Acworth (30101), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Karlie King of Acworth (30101), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Jennie Kong of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Logan Lam of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Christine Landers of Acworth (30101), majoring in Nursing-Accelerated
- Isabel Little of Acworth (30101), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Leilani Lopez of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Eve Ludy of Emerson (30137), majoring in Nursing
- Ella Lutzow of Acworth (30101), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Kimiya Maghdan of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing
- Mahlia Mahdi of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Caelan Martin of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Macy McKeller of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Stephanie Melcher of Acworth (30101), majoring in Nursing
- Ryan Mercado of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Victoria Micalizzi of Acworth (30101), majoring in Nursing
- Faith Miller of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Nursing
- Moriah Mohammed of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Joyce Mwenja of Marietta (30008), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Ugochi Ndolo of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Nursing-Accelerated
- Cindy Nguyen of Marietta (30067), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Paige Nicholas of Marietta (30067), majoring in Nursing
- Shadrick Nix of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing
- Love Nwaogu of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Thelma Ogunjiofor of Austell (30168), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Nneka Okere of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Crystal Onwusibe of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Margaret Oranekwulu of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Nursing
- Raquel Ortiz of Acworth (30101), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Jeanine Panu of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Denise Peeples-McDearmont of Marietta (30065), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Daniel Petruccelli of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing
- Kaitlyn Phillips of Marietta (30064), majoring in Nursing
- Abia Rahaman of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Halima Raji of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Ansley Regan of Mableton (30126), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Nida Riaz of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Nursing
- Itzel Salas of Marietta (30008), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Mayra Sanchez Sanchez of Marietta (30008), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Jonathan Saucedo of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Sarah Shell of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Tucker Shepherd of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing
- Gabriella Slayton of Acworth (30101), majoring in Nursing
- Abigail Smith of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Nursing
- Ashley Smith of Marietta (30062), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Kayla Spiegelman of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Mercy Stinson of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Christine Swaney of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing
- Emily Tewell of Marietta (30062), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Maryam Vakilzadeh of Marietta (30067), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Kayla-Anne Van Rengen of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing-Accelerated
- Alexandra Vickery of Acworth (30101), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Daniel Villalta of Mableton (30126), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Ricardo Villalta of Mableton (30126), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Natalie Vondra of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing
- Jackson Williams of Marietta (30066), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Adyson Willis of Acworth (30101), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Kennedy Wilson of Marietta (30068), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Laura Young of Marietta (30062), majoring in Nursing
- Meixue Zheng of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Ciara Zucchi of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Lydia Chaffer of Marietta (30062), majoring in Human Services Interest
- Sophia Hanak of Marietta (30062), majoring in Human Services Interest
- Jonihya Montoya of Austell (30168), majoring in Human Services
- Olivia O'Kelley of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Human Services
- Charles Parkinson of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Human Services Interest
- Daniel Robinson of Acworth (30101), majoring in Human Services
- Mark Schisler of Acworth (30101), majoring in Human Services
- Tayler Snow of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Human Services
- Bryanna Ventura of Acworth (30101), majoring in Human Services
- Kaylee Williams of Acworth (30101), majoring in Human Services
- Camille Arias of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Environmental Science
- Sydney Carvalho of Marietta (30067), majoring in Environmental Science
- Michael Chapman of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Environmental Science
- Christopher Delisle of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Environmental Science
- Kaitlin Gollatz of Marietta (30068), majoring in Environmental Science
- Paul Hernandez of Marietta (30066), majoring in Environmental Science
- Jake Koninsky of Acworth (30101), majoring in Environmental Science
- Isaac Martin of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Environmental Science
- Scott Mason of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Environmental Science
- Elizabeth McInturff of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Environmental Science
- Daniel Patton of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Environmental Science
- Samantha Pelaez of Acworth (30101), majoring in Environmental Science
- Victoria Thornton of Marietta (30066), majoring in Environmental Science
- Jade Valeris of Acworth (30101), majoring in Environmental Science
- Abigail West of Marietta (30062), majoring in Environmental Science
- Jayda Williams of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Environmental Science
- Kiarash Abdollahi of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biology
- Michael Akley of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biology
- Elizabeth Alejandre of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Biology
- Edith Allison of Marietta (30067), majoring in Biology
- Damien Alvarez of Marietta (30064), majoring in Biology
- Jaden Ashworth of Acworth (30101), majoring in Biology
- Isabella Baeten of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Biology
- Maneet Bains of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Biology
- Dara Behzadpour of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biology
- Ryan Boutcher of Marietta (30062), majoring in Biology
- Kimberly Burlamaqui of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Biology
- Camryn Carter of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biology
- Faith Chapman of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biology
- Ymagin Cole of Smyrna (30081), majoring in Biology
- Sofia Cuenca Rojas of Acworth (30101), majoring in Biology
- Cameron Curtis of Marietta (30062), majoring in Biology
- Jasmine Dean of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Biology
- Alexander Deen of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biology
- Esthefany Diaz Orduz of Marietta (30068), majoring in Biology
- Bethany Ebwe of Acworth (30101), majoring in Biology
- Hope Englert of Marietta (30068), majoring in Biology
- Diego Falquero-donoso of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Biology
- Rachel Faulk of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Biology
- Bruna Ferreira of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biology
- Andres Fiorillo of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biology
- Dahlia Flowers of Marietta (30064), majoring in Biology
- Isabelle Flynn of Marietta (30064), majoring in Biology
- Theron Furr of Marietta (30067), majoring in Biology
- Alycia Galinier of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biology
- Sahana Gilliss of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biology
- Jordan Glover of Marietta (30062), majoring in Biology
- Ryan Golshir of Marietta (30067), majoring in Biology
- Macy Griffith of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Biology
- Charles Halvorsen of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biology
- Abby Harrah of Marietta (30064), majoring in Biology
- Mohammad Hashmi of Marietta (30064), majoring in Biology
- Jamie Hungerbuhler of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Biology
- Jada Iseghohi of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Biology
- Cassidy Janeira of Acworth (30101), majoring in Biology
- Saajan Joseph of Marietta (30068), majoring in Biology
- Erik Karalov of Marietta (30062), majoring in Biology
- Aleina Khan of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Biology
- Hannan Khattak of Marietta (30060), majoring in Biology
- Grace Knight of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biology
- Sara Knobbe of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biology
- Naheda Kokash of Atlanta (30068), majoring in Biology
- Adriana Krasniqi of Marietta (30067), majoring in Biology
- Kerrigan Larkin of Marietta (30064), majoring in Biology
- Madison Lattimore of Marietta (30064), majoring in Biology
- Paige Laur of Acworth (30101), majoring in Biology
- Any Macedo of Marietta (30067), majoring in Biology
- Yohanna Makonnen of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Biology
- Bryan McBrayer of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Biology
- Jaden Means of Marietta (30062), majoring in Biology
- Alexander Melzer of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Biology
- Maria Mendoza of Mableton (30126), majoring in Biology
- Kimberly Morales of Austell (30106), majoring in Biology
- Mia Mosier of Acworth (30101), majoring in Biology
- Joycelyn Ofori of Austell (30168), majoring in Biology
- Joao-Victor Oliveira of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Biology
- Adreinne Omisore of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Biology
- Krish Patel of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Biology
- Caitlin Phelan of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biology
- Connor Pollack of Marietta (30068), majoring in Biology
- Charlese Porter of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Biology
- Ahmad Pringle of Marietta (30067), majoring in Biology
- Madison Qualey of Marietta (30064), majoring in Biology
- Alexyis Ray of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biology
- Ilana Reyes of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Biology
- Heaven Richardson-Sotis of Acworth (30101), majoring in Biology
- Lina Rioja Briceno of Acworth (30101), majoring in Biology
- Princess Robinson of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Biology
- Mariana Ruiz-Mendoza of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Biology
- Alycia Shekoni of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Biology
- Elizabeth Sipe of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Biology
- Allison Smith of Marietta (30067), majoring in Biology
- Jan Strydom of Marietta (30067), majoring in Biology
- Melissa Suarez of Austell (30106), majoring in Biology
- Kitty Thompson of Marietta (30067), majoring in Biology
- Haley Trust of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biology
- Rocksy Velasquez Diaz of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Biology
- Sophie Vincent of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Biology
- Ashley Wachira of Acworth (30101), majoring in Biology
- Courtney Williams of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biology
- Jennifer Williams of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biology
- Elizabeth Yalew of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Biology
- Ujala Zaman of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biology
- Sufia Zamani of Marietta (30062), majoring in Biology
- Aamna Aijaz of Acworth (30101), majoring in Biochemistry
- Christina Ambat of Marietta (30066), majoring in Biochemistry
- Mary Arthen of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Chemistry
- Noah Blair of Marietta (30068), majoring in Chemistry
- Eleanor Boyle of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Chemistry
- Danielle Brown of Atlanta (30327), majoring in Chemistry
- Areeb Ebrahim of Marietta (30066), majoring in Chemistry
- Emily Ferguson of Marietta (30064), majoring in Biochemistry
- Hailey Fortier of Mableton (30126), majoring in Biochemistry
- Katheryn Foust of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Chemistry
- Anna Gray of Marietta (30066), majoring in Chemistry
- Aidan Hrinsin of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Biochemistry
- Julien Layton of Marietta (30066), majoring in Chemistry
- Sean Mason of Marietta (30066), majoring in Chemistry
- Cameron Mobley of Acworth (30101), majoring in Biochemistry
- Connor Rohr of Marietta (30068), majoring in Biochemistry
- Anne-Sophie Saint-Surin of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Chemistry
- Kelley Smith of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Chemistry
- Kylie Sorrells of Marietta (30066), majoring in Chemistry
- Emma Tavares of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Chemistry
- Javier Vasquez of Marietta (30066), majoring in Chemistry
- Toni Williams of Acworth (30101), majoring in Chemistry
- Christopher Boon of Marietta (30066), majoring in Mathematics
- Dylan Downer of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mathematics
- Elizabeth Ehme of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Mathematics
- Andrew Haller of Marietta (30066), majoring in Mathematics
- Junichiro Jara-Hamada of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Undeclared - Engr & Math
- Jackson Kutsche of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Mathematics
- Chavis Le of Marietta (30066), majoring in Mathematics
- Jake Morley of Marietta (30066), majoring in Undeclared - Engr & Math
- Dalton Shaver of Acworth (30101), majoring in Mathematics
- Ai'jonea Vaughn of Austell (30106), majoring in Mathematics
- Nicholas Bravo of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Physics BS
- Caleb Crosby of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Physics BS
- Brennen Cuda of Marietta (30064), majoring in Physics BS
- Owen Anderson of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Music
- Robert Boone of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Music
- Samuel Brooke of Marietta (30066), majoring in Music Education
- Zakiya Brown of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Music Education
- Jacob Daron of Acworth (30101), majoring in Music
- Jalen Dobson of Marietta (30067), majoring in Music Education
- Makayla Evans of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Music Educ-Interest
- Connor Foley of Marietta (30066), majoring in Music Education
- Matthew Garren of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Music Education
- Brandon Gasaway of Marietta (30064), majoring in Music
- Samuel Giron of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Music
- Sydnee Goode of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Music Education
- Levi Helms of Acworth (30101), majoring in Music Educ-Interest
- Fletcher Kenney of Austell (30168), majoring in Music
- Stanley Kiklica of Marietta (30060), majoring in Music
- Jessica Kim of Marietta (30062), majoring in Music
- William Laughman of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Music Educ-Interest
- Sommer Lemcoe of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Music Education
- Brandon Lewis of Mableton (30126), majoring in Music Interest
- Lesly Marcos of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Music Education
- Alyssa McBride of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Music Educ-Interest
- Jesus Padron of Marietta (30066), majoring in Music
- Allister Simpson of Marietta (30062), majoring in Music
- Adam Stillwagon of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Music
- Simone Van Pletzen of Marietta (30066), majoring in Music Educ-Interest
- Isabel Walkup of Acworth (30101), majoring in Music Educ-Interest
- Natalie Wallace of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Music Educ-Interest
- Faith Aldridge of Acworth (30101), majoring in Dance
- Annosha Biggins of Marietta (30067), majoring in Dance
- Avery Mason of Marietta (30066), majoring in Dance
- Lauren Oblitey of Austell (30106), majoring in Dance
- Ryley Perry of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Dance
- Zachary Pritts of Marietta (30067), majoring in Dance
- Rayvin Taylor of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Dance
- Heather Allen of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Digital Animation
- Cody Alvarado of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Digital Animation
- Bianca Amason of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Art
- Megan Bongiovanni of Marietta (30062), majoring in Art
- Kensie Bosarge of Austell (30106), majoring in Art History
- Mason Breeze of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Art
- Juwan Bullock of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Undeclared - Arts
- Kyla Burns of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Art
- Rachel Burns of Marietta (30067), majoring in Art
- Kenia Cano Juarez of Marietta (30064), majoring in Digital Animation
- Abbigael Carey of Mableton (30126), majoring in Digital Animation
- George Chavez of Marietta (30064), majoring in Apparel and Textiles
- Terri Collins of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Digital Animation
- Natyah Cooper of Marietta (30064), majoring in Digital Animation
- Grace Cox of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Digital Animation
- Sara Cox of Marietta (30062), majoring in Art
- Daniel Cruz-guevara of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Digital Animation
- Jordan Dorsey of Woodstock (30188), majoring in Digital Animation
- Jada Dreyfus of Marietta (30066), majoring in Art
- Carly Eakle of Marietta (30066), majoring in Art
- Savannah Ent of Mableton (30126), majoring in Art
- Alaura Farrington of Marietta (30066), majoring in Digital Animation
- Tyler Finney of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Art
- Adam Foxworth of Acworth (30101), majoring in Undeclared - Arts
- Rhema Frascella of Marietta (30066), majoring in Art
- Kaylah Fraser of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Art
- Jalen Fryer of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Digital Animation
- Allison Garcia of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Undeclared - Arts
- Isabelle Grala of Marietta (30068), majoring in Undeclared - Arts
- Scarlett Green of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Art
- Shelby Hall of Marietta (30066), majoring in Apparel and Textiles
- Justin Handy of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Undeclared - Arts
- Kyle Haymer of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Digital Animation
- Mia Jacobs of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Art-Interest
- Natalie Jenkins of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Art
- Katherine Jimenez of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Art
- Kirian Johnson of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Undeclared - Arts
- Bailey Jones of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Digital Animation
- Mahnoor Keen of Marietta (30008), majoring in Art
- Minwoo Kim of Acworth (30101), majoring in Art
- Danyelle Knowles of Marietta (30064), majoring in Art
- Kiersten Lange of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Art
- Jalyn Lankford of Mableton (30126), majoring in Art
- Kennedee Little of Mableton (30126), majoring in Art
- Victoria Little of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Art
- Makayla Magyar of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Digital Animation
- Abigail McCoy of Acworth (30101), majoring in Digital Animation
- Taliyah Mckinney of Acworth (30101), majoring in Undeclared - Arts
- Savannah Miller of Marietta (30067), majoring in Art
- Lauren Nguyen of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Art
- Phivu Nguyen of Marietta (30064), majoring in Digital Animation
- Ahmad Osman of Austell (30106), majoring in Art
- Lucinda Persaud of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Undeclared - Arts
- Prince Puryear of Dallas (30132), majoring in Digital Animation
- Hannah Riddick of Marietta (30067), majoring in Digital Animation
- Kinnari Satam of Marietta (30066), majoring in Art
- Keller Seagle of Acworth (30101), majoring in Digital Animation
- Samara Sotelo of Marietta (30060), majoring in Art
- Brynn Starkey of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Digital Animation
- Camille Walker of Acworth (30101), majoring in Art
- Jayla Walker of Mableton (30126), majoring in Digital Animation
- Rebecca Wildes of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Digital Animation
- Brooke Williams of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Digital Animation
- Megan Yi of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Art
- Jonghyeon Yun of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Digital Animation
- Kera Alleyne of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Cierra Gann of Marietta (30066), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Aubrielle Haslam of Acworth (30101), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Benjamin Holmes of Marietta (30067), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Madison Kay of Marietta (30064), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Malachi McElroy of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Shadi Mehrvarz of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Kiana Sethna of Marietta (30064), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Raechel Sigur of Marietta (30064), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Lindsey Snyder of Marietta (30062), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Isabella Solis of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Sara Tucker of Marietta (30062), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Elena Vogler of Marietta (30068), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Kailee Wang of Acworth (30101), majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Samuel Bizot of Marietta (30066), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Terrell Brown of Marietta (30067), majoring in Cybersecurity Interest
- Tristyn Campbell of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Phu Cao of Marietta (30067), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Manuel Chico of Marietta (30064), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Emmanuel Dadzie of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Cybersecurity Interest
- Amanda Dumbaugh of Acworth (30101), majoring in Cybersecurity
- James Hamilton of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Cybersecurity Interest
- Christian Harrison of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Cybersecurity Interest
- Matthew Hess of Acworth (30101), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Hannah Houze of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Christopher Howren of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Cybersecurity Interest
- Mohamed Kaba of Acworth (30101), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Hamdalat Lamina of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Deborah Landwermeyer of Marietta (30064), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Ryan Manderfield of Marietta (30068), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Masen McKay of Marietta (30066), majoring in Cybersecurity
- William Moreland of Marietta (30064), majoring in Cybersecurity Interest
- Juan Nolte of Marietta (30066), majoring in Cybersecurity Interest
- Amos Omobude of Austell (30106), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Levis Owino of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Cybersecurity Interest
- Wesley Powell of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Cybersecurity Interest
- Donte' Scarlette of Acworth (30101), majoring in Cybersecurity
- Pedro Baz Fresno of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Transient Undergraduate
- Evan Bishop of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Tyler Chambers of Marietta (30064), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Julian Chambrin of Marietta (30068), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Richard Childs of Marietta (30062), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Melaina Flaherty of Acworth (30101), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Lucia Garcia Belmonte of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Transient Undergraduate
- Lauren Gerard of Marietta (30062), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Mason Gilbert of Acworth (30101), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Kaitlyn Green of Marietta (30062), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Mary Hairston of Marietta (30064), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Tiara Hayes of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Transient Undergraduate
- Jayden Hennequant of Marietta (30066), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Brock Jones of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Lindsey Kopach of Marietta (30068), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Andrea Martinez Angulo of Marietta (30064), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Tanis May of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Olivia McCord of Marietta (30062), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Jessica Mcgrath of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Angel Mendoza of Mableton (30126), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Aiden Mori-Lair of Marietta (30066), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Akemi Nigo of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Transient Undergraduate
- Jaime Nuno-Beato De Zarandieta of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Transient Undergraduate
- Maxwell Oestreich of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Mia Pajares of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Briah Quick of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Faaris Rana of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Brian Robinson of Mableton (30126), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Alysa Rossi of Acworth (30101), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Stefan Saboura of Marietta (30066), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Victoria Sorrell of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Ella Stimson of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Caliyah Valentine of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Peyton Velasco of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Sosuke Watanabe of Marietta (30062), majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Alecsandra Abreu of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in University Undeclared
- Kathleen Campbell of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in University Undeclared
- Jonah Criswell of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in University Undeclared
- Chance Culver of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Undeclared - Humanities
- Sophia Fuentes of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in University Undeclared
- Jennifer Garcia Arreguin of Marietta (30060), majoring in Undeclared - Social Science
- Maddison Howard of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Undeclared - Social Science
- Emma Kyle of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Undeclared - Social Science
- James McHale of Acworth (30101), majoring in Undeclared - Humanities
- Madeline Scoggins of Marietta (30064), majoring in University Undeclared
- Anniston Sharpe of Acworth (30101), majoring in Undeclared - Social Science
- Hai Si of Marietta (30068), majoring in University Undeclared
- Ethan Wyman of Marietta (30066), majoring in Undeclared - Humanities
- Bethany Ahlberg of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in English
- Linette Andrea of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in English
- Sarah Barrier of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in English
- Chelsea Bertrand of Marietta (30066), majoring in English
- Collin Bitzis of Marietta (30066), majoring in English
- Brooke Brinson of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in English
- Monica Brucks of Marietta (30066), majoring in English Education
- Kelli Chapman of Acworth (30101), majoring in English
- Tori Cofield of Acworth (30101), majoring in English Educ Sec-Interest
- Rachel Cooke of Marietta (30064), majoring in English
- Joanie Cox of Marietta (30062), majoring in English Education
- Margaret Fason of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in English Educ Sec-Interest
- Kathryn Freeman of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in English Education
- Tristin Gilliand of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in English Education
- Tyler Haas of Marietta (30062), majoring in English
- Ethan Hazel of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in English
- James Hepler of Mableton (30126), majoring in English
- Katherine Lucier of Marietta (30062), majoring in English
- Keith McClendon of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in English
- Victoria McPherson of Acworth (30101), majoring in English Educ Sec-Interest
- Carlo Morea of Marietta (30066), majoring in English Education
- Karah Nance of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in English
- Haleigh Nichols of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in English Education
- Ellen Palmer of Marietta (30066), majoring in English
- Jessica Reyes of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in English
- Emily Rowell of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in English
- Aleeha Scott of Acworth (30101), majoring in English
- Fatma Shetewi of Marietta (30066), majoring in English
- Wren Stiner of Acworth (30101), majoring in English Education
- Giavanna Summa of Marietta (30060), majoring in English
- Daniel Jared Toth of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in English
- Alyssa Van Orden of Marietta (30066), majoring in English
- Rachel Waters of Marietta (30066), majoring in English Educ Sec-Interest
- John Bosio of Marietta (30067), majoring in Geospatial Sciences
- Jeffrey Chen of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Geospatial Sciences
- Morgan Fowler of Austell (30106), majoring in Anthropology
- Forrest Gedney of Marietta (30064), majoring in Geography
- Paul Groves of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Geospatial Sciences
- Samantha Hargett of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Geography
- Jessica Jedrzejewski of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Anthropology
- Nguyet Le of Marietta (30062), majoring in Geospatial Sciences
- Yzobelle Libosada of Marietta (30062), majoring in Geography
- Andrew Lovin of Marietta (30066), majoring in Anthropology
- Andrew McBride of Marietta (30066), majoring in Anthropology
- Josephine McCarthy of Marietta (30066), majoring in Anthropology
- McKayla McCray of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Anthropology
- Maria Nelson of Marietta (30064), majoring in Anthropology
- Adam Piejak of Marietta (30060), majoring in Geospatial Sciences
- Josephine Smith of Marietta (30064), majoring in Anthropology
- Keshawn Solomon of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Geospatial Sciences
- Savanna Stalnaker of Acworth (30101), majoring in Anthropology
- Sylvia Touchstone of Marietta (30062), majoring in Geography
- Sarah Van Vurst of Acworth (30101), majoring in Anthropology
- Samir Akari of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Philosophy
- Luis Amorim of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Philosophy
- Maxwell Blafer of Marietta (30062), majoring in History
- Jonathan Bunn of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in History
- Jaelynn Bural of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in History
- Caitlin Butson of Acworth (30101), majoring in History Education
- Jonathan Clay of Marietta (30064), majoring in History
- Brittney English of Marietta (30066), majoring in History
- Benjamin Espana of Marietta (30066), majoring in Philosophy
- Eleanor Flynn of Marietta (30064), majoring in Philosophy
- Robert Fowler of Acworth (30101), majoring in Philosophy
- Isabella Galloway of Smyrna (30080), majoring in History Education-Interest
- Arabella Kimpson of Marietta (30064), majoring in History
- Benjamin Malik of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in History
- Aidan McDonald of Marietta (30066), majoring in History
- Samuel McGrath of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in History Education
- Gerald Parkinson of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in History Education
- Bradley Phillips of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in History Education
- Raymond Richardson of Marietta (30064), majoring in History
- Michelle Sallie of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in History
- Chandler Seabolt of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in History Education
- Savannah Snedden of Marietta (30062), majoring in History Education-Interest
- Amya Taylor of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Philosophy
- Justice Thomas of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in History
- Jaqueline Turrubiartes of Marietta (30060), majoring in History Education
- Linda Ugoagwu of Marietta (30060), majoring in History
- Emily Alderman of Marietta (30064), majoring in Asian Studies
- Arya Anvarirostamkolahi of Marietta (30062), majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies
- Asha Butler of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies
- Yuya Eguchi of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies
- Karina Limyadi of Mableton (30126), majoring in Asian Studies
- Jenna Maney of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Asian Studies
- Shania McKay of Marietta (30066), majoring in Diversity & Comm. Engagement
- Tomi Mcdowell of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies
- Amanda Mills of Marietta (30066), majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies
- Sayde Morales of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies
- Taylor Nesbitt of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Asian Studies
- Jonathan Powell of Marietta (30060), majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies
- Natalie Suto of Marietta (30064), majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies
- Gabrielle Weaver of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies
- Christian Woods of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies
- Issei Yamazaki of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies
- Arturo Abarca of Marietta (30060), majoring in Psychology
- Rafaella Abbud of Marietta (30064), majoring in Psychology
- Melissa Aguilar of Marietta (30008), majoring in Psychology
- Angel Anaya Ruiz of Mableton (30126), majoring in Psychology
- Christina Anderson of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Khari Anderson of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Kayla Arnett of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Logan Arnott of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Psychology
- Renee Barron of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Psychology
- Amber Bartlett-Netherland of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Madison Beasley of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Psychology
- Kaitlyn Bonn of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Psychology
- Mollie Anna Booth of Marietta (30062), majoring in Psychology
- Brianna Brewer of Marietta (30067), majoring in Psychology
- Kobe Brown of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Sydney Brown of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Cameron Calvert of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Psychology
- Zed Carroll of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Richard Ceballos of Austell (30106), majoring in Psychology
- Yasmin Chagas of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Amya Chiriboga of Marietta (30062), majoring in Psychology
- Jordan Cook of Mableton (30126), majoring in Psychology
- Hannah Correll of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Anjul Crockett of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Kayevor-louise Daniel of Austell (30168), majoring in Psychology
- Verania Del Risco of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Ryan Dickinson of Marietta (30062), majoring in Psychology
- Wesley Dieudonne of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Psychology
- Adrian Donkor of Marietta (30068), majoring in Psychology
- Courtney Everett of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Andrea Fernandez of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Emilee Fleck of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Cordelia Foley of Macon (31210), majoring in Psychology
- Jemi Folkes of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Tracy Franji of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Francesca Garcia of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Franchesca Garofalo of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Emily Giel of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Conor Glancy of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Hailey Glover of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Tazilyn Graves of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Alizeta Guira of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Ellie Hakim of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Aileen Hickey of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Sophia Hinson of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Elizabeth Holland of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Kaylan Hopson of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Madison Houston of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Ashleigh Huff of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Psychology
- Aleisha Innocent of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Ashley Iupi of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Jordana Jackson of Austell (30106), majoring in Psychology
- Mark Jackson of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Briana James of Marietta (30067), majoring in Psychology
- Trevor Jenkins of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Psychology
- Arianna Johnson of Marietta (30064), majoring in Psychology
- Ina Jones of Mableton (30126), majoring in Psychology
- Madeline Jones of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Lilia Keister of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Laotia Kilgo of Marietta (30068), majoring in Psychology
- Avery Kirby of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Breanna Knight of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Psychology
- Nicole Langoni of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Karena Lawson of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- William Lewis of Marietta (30068), majoring in Psychology
- Anastasia Lindsey of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Macaiah Lorjuste of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Psychology
- Emily Madigan of Marietta (30062), majoring in Psychology
- Kirsten Martin of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Cayla Mason of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Cynthia Mazariego-Galvan of Austell (30168), majoring in Psychology
- Grace Mazzoni of Marietta (30062), majoring in Psychology
- Timan McDonald of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Psychology
- Roderick McGrady of Marietta (30064), majoring in Psychology
- Andrea Mendoza of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Brockton Miller of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Katharine Miller of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Jaelyn Milum of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Sheila Mohajer of Marietta (30062), majoring in Psychology
- London Moore of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Princess Murphy of Marietta (30008), majoring in Psychology
- Naomi Mwangi of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Ameesha Narine of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Dylan Nguyen of Dallas (30132), majoring in Psychology
- Hoai Nguyen of Austell (30168), majoring in Psychology
- Jillian Norman of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Richard Norris-Rocaberte of Marietta (30062), majoring in Psychology
- Amie O'Brien of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Dumbilli Okoli of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Psychology
- Amelia Orr of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Psychology
- Natalie Peiken of Marietta (30062), majoring in Psychology
- Olivia Placzek of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Kelsey Potter of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Danielle Ramey of Austell (30106), majoring in Psychology
- Cecilia Ramirez of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Psychology
- Logan Rector of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Destiny Reed of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Hailey Reuben of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Makayla Robinson of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Joshua Rodriguez of Austell (30106), majoring in Psychology
- Laura Roque Rios of Marietta (30067), majoring in Psychology
- Shannon Ross of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Connor Sanders of Marietta (30067), majoring in Psychology
- Anna Sass of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Psychology
- Morgan Sessions of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Taylor Seymour of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Kennedi Shepp of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Psychology
- Samuel Sigman of Atlanta (30324), majoring in Psychology
- Victoria Smith of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Elizabeth Sola of Marietta (30060), majoring in Psychology
- Anthony Stanley of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Aubrey Stewart of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Psychology
- Lauren Stolarski of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Kemberly Suazo of Marietta (30060), majoring in Psychology
- Sophia Tait of Marietta (30062), majoring in Psychology
- Anna Taylor of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Anaya Tention of Marietta (30008), majoring in Psychology
- Sophie Thompson of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Peyton Tillery of Acworth (30101), majoring in Psychology
- Kevin Toler of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Adrianna Toolsie of Marietta (30062), majoring in Psychology
- Tyonna Turner of Marietta (30066), majoring in Psychology
- Hayden Vaughan of Marietta (30062), majoring in Psychology
- Ashlei Vera of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Molly Vick of Marietta (30064), majoring in Psychology
- Emily Wells of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Psychology
- Paul Yun of Marietta (30061), majoring in Psychology
- Hillary Zetrenne of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Psychology
- Modupe Adedara of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Claire Andres of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Jasmine Aust of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Fatima Badillo of Marietta (30008), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Catherine Barkes of Marietta (30062), majoring in Public Relations-Interest
- Thomas Bartlett of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Mason Bass of Marietta (30062), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Charyti Benjamin of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Journalism and Emerging Media
- Aaron Berrios of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Public Relations-Interest
- Dylan Black of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Andrew Blackmon of Marietta (30062), majoring in Journalism and Emerging Media
- Davis Boykin of Marietta (30066), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Porsche Brown of Acworth (30101), majoring in Public Relations
- Malik Bryant of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Xareja Burleson of Marietta (30064), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Amaya Burton of Marietta (30067), majoring in Public Relations-Interest
- Ambria Burton of Marietta (30067), majoring in Journalism and Emerging Media
- Marili Canedo of Marietta (30066), majoring in Journalism and Emerging Media
- John Carroll of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Nicole Chamison of Marietta (30062), majoring in Org & Prof Communication
- Madison Chery of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Jour & Emrg Media Interest
- Tori Cistrunk of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Ashlynn Clark of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Medjo Coulibaly of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Public Relations-Interest
- Adam Crooks of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Riley Cunningham of Marietta (30066), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Ansley Davis of Marietta (30064), majoring in Public Relations
- Carson Demoss of Marietta (30062), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Justin Desousa of Acworth (30101), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Lainey Devlin of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Jour & Emrg Media Interest
- Natalie Didier of Acworth (30101), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Derek Duce of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Darren Dunn of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Amelia Durden of Marietta (30068), majoring in Jour & Emrg Media Interest
- Anaca Eberhard of Marietta (30008), majoring in Public Relations
- Ashu Ebot-tabi of Acworth (30101), majoring in Jour & Emrg Media Interest
- Katherine Elgin of Acworth (30101), majoring in Org & Prof Communication
- Neru Evans of Austell (30106), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Isabella Flores of Marietta (30062), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Christian Galoppe of Marietta (30066), majoring in Public Relations-Interest
- Carlos Garcia Luna of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Kalana Garner of Acworth (30101), majoring in Public Relations-Interest
- Keanu Garrett of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Addison Goede of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Carson Graham of Dallas (30132), majoring in Public Relations
- Nancy Gutierrez of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Trenton Gwyn of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Tyler Henschel of Marietta (30060), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Israel Hernandez Perez of Marietta (30008), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Malachi Hicks of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Anthony Hixon of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Veronique Horup of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Kennedy Hubbard of Marietta (30068), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Waverly Huffstetler of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Journalism and Emerging Media
- Alyssa Hutcheson of Acworth (30101), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Neema Jason of Marietta (30064), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Philip Jasper of Mableton (30126), majoring in Public Relations
- Arianna Johnson of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Public Relations-Interest
- Drew Johnson of Marietta (30066), majoring in Public Relations
- Sydney Johnson of Mableton (30126), majoring in Org & Prof Communication
- Dawson Jolicoeur of Marietta (30066), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Jordan Knight of Dallas (30157), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Gabriel Kocela of Marietta (30066), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Rebecca Krows of Acworth (30101), majoring in Public Relations-Interest
- Brooke Laughman of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Rachel Locke of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Eric Lopes of Marietta (30066), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Kaleb Ludwick of Marietta (30067), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Ansley Magee of Acworth (30101), majoring in Public Relations
- Kele Maney of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Ogemdi Maribe of Marietta (30067), majoring in Jour & Emrg Media Interest
- Daniela Marino of Marietta (30067), majoring in Org & Prof Communication
- Angel McBride of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Aaleah McConnell of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Journalism and Emerging Media
- Emily McGinnis of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Alexandra McKiethen of Marietta (30068), majoring in Public Relations
- Sophia Mimoso of Acworth (30101), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Christeaa Mitchell of Marietta (30008), majoring in Org & Prof Communication
- Tawesha Morgan-Gopaul of Austell (30168), majoring in Org & Prof Communication
- Caroline Morris of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Org & Prof Communication
- Kassidy Mueller of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Public Relations-Interest
- Jamil Muhammad of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Alexandria Neill of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Tiffany Njoroge of Acworth (30101), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Elizabeth Orrell of Marietta (30062), majoring in Public Relations-Interest
- Gabriella Ortega of Acworth (30101), majoring in Public Relations
- Isabella Ortega of Acworth (30101), majoring in Public Relations
- Susana Pabon of Marietta (30060), majoring in Public Relations
- Emma Peeples of Marietta (30067), majoring in Org & Prof Comm-Interest
- Riley Poarch of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Public Relations-Interest
- Brandon Pope of Acworth (30101), majoring in Public Relations-Interest
- Emma Prybis of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Lillian Reimann of Marietta (30066), majoring in Public Relations
- Jackson Ricks of Marietta (30066), majoring in Public Relations
- Brianna Roberts of Acworth (30101), majoring in Org & Prof Communication
- Maite Rodriguezpaulino of Marietta (30066), majoring in Journalism and Emerging Media
- Christina Ruth of Marietta (30062), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Margaret Schaefer of Marietta (30064), majoring in Public Relations
- Lauren Shoemaker of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Public Relations-Interest
- Noah Smith of Acworth (30101), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Peyton Stevison of Acworth (30101), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Rachel Swain of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Alisia Taylor of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Carlee Taylor of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Megan Taylor of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Jacob Thornton of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Alma Townsend of Acworth (30101), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Christopher Villarreal of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Elena Villegas of Marietta (30066), majoring in Public Relations-Interest
- Ansley Walper of Acworth (30101), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- John Walper of Acworth (30101), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Melissa Walsh of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Journalism and Emerging Media
- Elana Ward of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Jour & Emrg Media Interest
- Lance Warren of Marietta (30066), majoring in Jour & Emrg Media Interest
- Mattie Westbrooks of Marietta (30066), majoring in Public Relations
- Jaira Williams of Marietta (30067), majoring in Public Relations
- Qais Yassine of Marietta (30067), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Cameron Yeadon of Marietta (30062), majoring in Journalism and Emerging Media
- Julia Zielke of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Tasheka Bural of Smyrna (30080), majoring in Political Science
- Melody Cos of Marietta (30064), majoring in International Affairs
- Mark Counts of Marietta (30062), majoring in Political Science
- Wendy Espino of Marietta (30008), majoring in Political Science
- Megan Griffin of Smyrna (30082), majoring in International Affairs
- Aidan Hall of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Political Science
- Jacob Hanowell of Acworth (30101), majoring in Political Science
- Collin Hasty of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Political Science
- Alexander Lockamy of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Political Science
- Gladys Lopez of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Political Science
- Nadia Lowe of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Political Science
- Kevin McCabe of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Political Science
- Ian McCullough of Marietta (30066), majoring in International Affairs
- Ayla McGinnis of Marietta (30067), majoring in Political Science
- Brittany Miller of Dallas (30157), majoring in Political Science
- Chloe Mongue of Marietta (30066), majoring in Political Science
- Jacquelyn Noble of Austell (30106), majoring in Political Science
- Ashley Oleka of Marietta (30060), majoring in Political Science
- Marian Oquendo of Atlanta (30339), majoring in International Affairs
- Jillian Parker of Marietta (30066), majoring in Political Science
- Angelise Rivera of Marietta (30064), majoring in Political Science
- Keara Rodriguez of Marietta (30066), majoring in Political Science
- Citlalli Solis of Austell (30106), majoring in Political Science
- Lily Adamson of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Sociology
- Ahmad Ali of Mableton (30126), majoring in Sociology
- Kimberly Alvarado of Marietta (30067), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Janee Anderson of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Loren Asher of Acworth (30101), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Gabrielle Ball of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Abigail Barman of Acworth (30101), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Mary Barragan of Austell (30106), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Lisa Bell of Marietta (30064), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Bridget Boland of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Sociology
- Cassie Bramblett of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Sociology
- Isabelle Brown of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Sociology
- Destini Butler of Marietta (30066), majoring in Sociology
- Abigail Carlton of Acworth (30101), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Anna Crawford of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Chase Demeke of Acworth (30101), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Trevor Dill of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Angelina Du of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Shea Elliott of Marietta (30066), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Madison Erwin of Marietta (30062), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Clay Farris of Mableton (30126), majoring in Sociology
- Symone Gaskin of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Sociology
- Wyatt Hamby of Marietta (30066), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Chasidy Harris of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Sociology
- Nyla Harvey of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Sociology
- Jessica Hoobler of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Isabella Irizarry of Acworth (30101), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Dominique Knox of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Delaney Kyle of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Sociology
- Blake Lacoursiere of Atlanta (30339), majoring in Sociology
- Chad Lamontagne of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Sociology
- Thomas-mathias Latimer of Marietta (30067), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Caitlin Lindsay of Acworth (30101), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Vanessa Maldonado of Austell (30168), majoring in Sociology
- Gisella Marin of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Criminal Justice
- N'Jheri Matthew of Acworth (30101), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Claire Metzler of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Sociology
- Tayt Peoples of Marietta (30067), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Garrison Ridgway of Acworth (30101), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Biana Rodriguez of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Jacqueline Rodriguez Orozco of Marietta (30066), majoring in Sociology
- Caden Rosemond of Acworth (30101), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Marissa Soluri of Marietta (30062), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Shaylee Soutthavilay of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Maritza Tovar of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Braeden Vanmilligen of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Melina Vergilis of Jasper (30143), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Regina Villari of Acworth (30101), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Rebecca Webber of Hiram (30141), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Abigail Wilson of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Spencer Yocom of Marietta (30066), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Rebecca Cardoso of Marietta (30064), majoring in Interactive Design
- Nikhita Clement of Marietta (30066), majoring in Interactive Design
- Diane Core of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Interactive Design
- David Cranfill of Marietta (30062), majoring in Interactive Design
- Aline Davis of Acworth (30101), majoring in Interactive Design
- Martin Dittus of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Interactive Design
- Riya George of Marietta (30062), majoring in Interactive Design
- Aysha Hardizi of Marietta (30066), majoring in Interactive Design
- Tyler Hayes of Austell (30168), majoring in Interactive Design
- Andrew Hines of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Technical Communication
- Karsyn Hull of Acworth (30101), majoring in Interactive Design
- Nia James of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Interactive Design
- Janice Kim of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Interactive Design
- Steven Lane of Smyrna (30082), majoring in Interactive Design
- Hayoung Lee of Marietta (30062), majoring in Interactive Design
- Isabella Margiano of Marietta (30067), majoring in Interactive Design
- Ras Martinez of Marietta (30060), majoring in Interactive Design
- Colin Medlen of Marietta (30067), majoring in Interactive Design
- Kaila Nesbit of Kennesaw (30152), majoring in Interactive Design
- Eden Stoessel of Marietta (30066), majoring in Interactive Design
- Thanacha Thamma of Marietta (30068), majoring in Interactive Design
- Parker Varin of Marietta (30066), majoring in Technical Communication
- Amanda Wallace of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Interactive Design
- Christopher Wood Ii of Marietta (30062), majoring in Interactive Design
- Benjamin Christy of Acworth (30101), majoring in Modern Language & Culture
- Jonathan Cook of Kennesaw (30144), majoring in Modern Language & Culture
- Tatiana Garcia Ruiz of Marietta (30067), majoring in Modern Language & Culture
- Nataly Herrera of Mableton (30126), majoring in Modern Language & Culture
- Rowan Nassar of Marietta (30067), majoring in Modern Language & Culture
- Lindsey Nelson of Marietta (30064), majoring in Modern Language & Culture
- Kristen Royster of Powder Springs (30127), majoring in Modern Language & Culture
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.