Kennesaw State University recently named the following students to the President's list in recognition of their academic excellence for the Summer 2021 semester:
- McKenzie Inman of Acworth, a Elementary Education-Interest major.
- Rebekah Haddon of Marietta, a Elementary Education major.
- Sophie Huff of Acworth, a Elementary Education major.
- Aubrey Blair of Marietta, a Elementary Education major.
- Jae Yeon Han of Marietta, a Elementary Education-Interest major.
- Shannon Downes of Marietta, a Undeclared - Education major.
- Katherine Smith of Kennesaw, a Elementary Education-Interest major.
- Elizabeth Ellis of Acworth, a Secondary Education-Interest major.
- Patricia Collins of Acworth, a Middle Grades Education major.
- Sarina Ball of Marietta, a International Business major.
- Shane Coley of Smyrna, a International Bus-Interest major.
- Derrick Bowles of Smyrna, a Economics major.
- Conor Anglin of Smyrna, a Finance major.
- Anthony Snyder of Dallas, a Finance major.
- Kathleen Smith of Smyrna, a Finance major.
- Aisling Pugliese of Marietta, a Finance-Interest major.
- Amaya Stallworth of Smyrna, a Finance-Interest major.
- Helena Weatherly of Marietta, a Economics-Interest major.
- Phoenix Odom of Marietta, a Economics-Interest major.
- Manosh Podder of Kennesaw, a Inform Sec & Assur-Interest major.
- Taylor Land of Acworth, a Marketing major.
- Shelby Bruton of Marietta, a Marketing major.
- Christian Villarreal of Powder Springs, a Professional Sales major.
- Njeri Muiru of Marietta, a Marketing major.
- Brenton Ballard of Kennesaw, a Marketing-Interest major.
- Catherine Allsteadt of Marietta, a Marketing major.
- Callie Butler of Marietta, a Marketing major.
- Sigrun Hjartardottir of Smyrna, a Marketing major.
- Malik Noncil of Powder Springs, a Professional Sales major.
- Emelyn-Grace Plasschaert of Marietta, a Marketing-Interest major.
- Hailey Hurst of Marietta, a Professional Sales-Interest major.
- Lydia Singletary of Kennesaw, a Marketing major.
- Eric Lester of Smyrna, a Marketing-Interest major.
- Signy Morton of Marietta, a Accounting major.
- Matthew Wilson of Powder Springs, a Accounting major.
- Brennan Voyles of Marietta, a Accounting major.
- Diana Tarin of Kennesaw, a Accounting major.
- Maggie Wilson of Marietta, a Accounting-Interest major.
- Jason Itkin of Marietta, a Accounting major.
- Byunggun Byeon of Marietta, a Accounting major.
- Han Hoang of Powder Springs, a Accounting major.
- Jane Sanders of Atlanta, a Accounting-Interest major.
- Brandon Coker of Acworth, a Management major.
- Bartolo Alvarez of Marietta, a Management major.
- James Stevens of Marietta, a Culinary Sustainability & Hosp major.
- Stacey Grimshaw of Smyrna, a Management major.
- Megan Betz of Canton, a Management major.
- Christopher Newcomb of Marietta, a Management major.
- Cole Hobby of Powder Springs, a Management major.
- Katherine Torras of Mableton, a Management major.
- Tiffany Harris of Kennesaw, a Management-Interest major.
- Dawson Sell of Powder Springs, a Management major.
- Kimberly Sams of Atlanta, a Management-Interest major.
- Kiran Talha of Kennesaw, a Management-Interest major.
- Michael Gentile of Marietta, a Management-Interest major.
- Sofia Lopez of Marietta, a Management major.
- Beatrice Weber of Kennesaw, a Entrepreneurship major.
- Jacob Stover of Marietta, a Management-Interest major.
- Sara Clement of Marietta, a Architecture major.
- Mitchell Smith of Kennesaw, a Construction Management major.
- Christofer Udave of Acworth, a Construction Management major.
- Hogan Gowder of Marietta, a Construction Management major.
- Emmanuel Angel of Marietta, a Construction Management major.
- Kyle Schellsmidt of Kennesaw, a Construction Management major.
- Francisco Dominguez of Kennesaw, a Construction Management major.
- Ian DeCourcey of Atlanta, a Construction Management major.
- Bram Altunian of Atlanta, a Computer Science major.
- Chun Shi of Kennesaw, a Computer Science major.
- Liyuan Yan of Kennesaw, a Computer Science major.
- Jonathan Wu of Marietta, a Computer Science major.
- Kelvin Zhang of Powder Springs, a Computer Science major.
- Anderson Clark of Powder Springs, a Computer Science major.
- Emma Young of Marietta, a Computer Science major.
- Wesley Mitchell of Marietta, a Computer Science major.
- Cole Bruton of Marietta, a Information Technology major.
- Brandon Turner of Powder Springs, a Information Technology major.
- Samman Kharel of Kennesaw, a Information Technology major.
- Alvaro Jimenez-kosan of Powder Springs, a Information Technology major.
- Manuel Idarraga of Marietta, a Information Technology major.
- Brandon Cunningham of Acworth, a Information Technology major.
- Samson Oso of Kennesaw, a Information Technology major.
- Lee Anzelmo of Marietta, a Information Technology major.
- Jesse Taylor of Austell, a Information Technology major.
- Roshni Modi of Marietta, a Information Technology major.
- Khushi Mishra of Marietta, a Information Technology major.
- Seyedmahdi Salehkhoo of Kennesaw, a Information Technology major.
- Edmund Exley of Acworth, a Software Engineering major.
- Matthew Lawrence of Kennesaw, a Software Engineering major.
- Garrett McGuire of Acworth, a Software Engineering major.
- Nicholas Kinports of Kennesaw, a Electrical Engineering major.
- Reanna Kennedy of Marietta, a Computer Engineering major.
- Carter Eget of Marietta, a Electrical Engineering major.
- Adrian Wilfried Siyapbie Soh of Marietta, a Electrical Engineering Tech major.
- Allan Claude Arnold Njiakin Siako of Marietta, a Mechanical Engineering Tech major.
- Algore Tametsa Nguematio of Marietta, a Mechanical Engineering Tech major.
- Okiemute Oyibo of Austell, a Industrial Engineering Tech major.
- Rodolfo Lopez of Marietta, a Industrial & Systems Eng. major.
- Tristan McMichael of Marietta, a Industrial & Systems Eng. major.
- Tristan Brown-Mulry of Kennesaw, a Industrial & Systems Eng. major.
- Samuel McFather of Acworth, a Mechanical Engineering major.
- Heather Kendall of Atlanta, a Mechanical Engineering major.
- Carson Vaughan of Kennesaw, a Mechanical Engineering major.
- Sydney Crandall of Marietta, a Mechanical Engineering major.
- Nathaniel Woodward of Acworth, a Mechanical Engineering major.
- Aidan Mcdevitt of Acworth, a Mechanical Engineering major.
- Fatima Keen of Kennesaw, a Mechanical Engineering major.
- Guillermo Brito of Marietta, a Mechanical Engineering major.
- Duncan Elliott of Marietta, a Mechanical Engineering major.
- Patricia Strack of Kennesaw, a Mechanical Engineering major.
- Austin Allen of Marietta, a Mechatronics Engineering major.
- Ethan Schneider of Marietta, a Mechatronics Engineering major.
- Nikhil Pai of Kennesaw, a Mechatronics Engineering major.
- Tyus Neal of Kennesaw, a Sport Management major.
- Shingen Briem of Acworth, a Exercise Science major.
- Antwan Jones of Smyrna, a Sport Management major.
- Andre Canino of Kennesaw, a Exercise Science major.
- Mynor Urrutia of Kennesaw, a Sport Management major.
- Zachary Lewis of Acworth, a Sport Management major.
- Cameron Sprague of Marietta, a Sport Management major.
- Natalie Martin of Marietta, a Exercise Science major.
- Vincent Watkins of Marietta, a Exercise Science major.
- Chizimuzo Ejisoby-nwosu of Mableton, a Exercise Science major.
- Delia Manocchio of Marietta, a Exercise Science major.
- Ryan Schultz of Kennesaw, a Sport Management major.
- Emerson Geissler of Kennesaw, a Sport Management major.
- Merilyn Tran of Marietta, a Integrated Health Science major.
- Grace Dean of Acworth, a Public Health Education major.
- Elizabeth Lawrence of Marietta, a Integrated Health Science major.
- Lauren Hister of Smyrna, a Integrated Health Science major.
- Nicole Diaz of Marietta, a Integrated Health Science major.
- Taliah Smith of Acworth, a Integrated Health Science major.
- Jennifer James of Marietta, a Integrated Health Science major.
- Kyrah Kelly of Marietta, a Integrated Health Science major.
- Dacey Ngo of Marietta, a Integrated Health Science major.
- Stephanie Wilson of Marietta, a Nursing-Accelerated major.
- Kaci Giles of Kennesaw, a Nursing-Interest major.
- Stephanie Miller of Marietta, a Nursing major.
- Mianna Mantooth of Kennesaw, a Nursing-Accelerated major.
- Hannah Wilson of Smyrna, a Nursing major.
- Emilei Ison of Marietta, a Nursing-Accelerated major.
- Janeen Reynolds of Kennesaw, a Nursing major.
- Victoria Morales of Acworth, a Nursing major.
- Aubrey Crawford of Marietta, a Nursing major.
- Caitlin Cooney of Acworth, a Nursing major.
- Chloe Hendricks of Smyrna, a Nursing-Interest major.
- Smruthi Narahari of Marietta, a Nursing major.
- Mikki Lane of Marietta, a Nursing major.
- Madeleine Carden of Acworth, a Nursing major.
- Jillian Vester of Marietta, a Nursing major.
- Denise Thomas of Acworth, a Nursing major.
- Ayjah Laguardia of Acworth, a Nursing major.
- Samantha Craig of Acworth, a Nursing-Interest major.
- Keeton Bowen of Acworth, a Nursing major.
- Jean Kisling of Marietta, a Nursing-Accelerated major.
- Hunter Price of Marietta, a Nursing major.
- Elizabeth Gruzdov of Mableton, a Nursing major.
- Alexis Taylor of Acworth, a Nursing major.
- Kelly Trinh of Marietta, a Nursing major.
- Sarah Pastrana of Marietta, a Nursing major.
- Kenny Nguyen of Kennesaw, a Nursing-Interest major.
- Alexis Thomas of Powder Springs, a Nursing-Interest major.
- Alison Farraher of Marietta, a Nursing-Accelerated major.
- Helena Walker of Acworth, a Nursing-Accelerated major.
- Job Waihiga of Marietta, a Nursing major.
- Sardia Irvine of Kennesaw, a Human Services major.
- Regina Ohasiligwo of Marietta, a Human Services major.
- Lindsay Clements of Acworth, a Human Services Interest major.
- Mary Kalb of Powder Springs, a Human Services major.
- Savanna Hedden of Marietta, a Human Services major.
- Stephanie Enes of Marietta, a Human Services major.
- Lucy Karanja of Acworth, a Human Services Interest major.
- Michael Moya of Kennesaw, a Biology major.
- Kenechukwu Ume of Acworth, a Biology major.
- Melissa Rossi of Marietta, a Biology major.
- Fatemazahera Momin of Kennesaw, a Biology major.
- Nesta Brooks of Acworth, a Biology major.
- Amelia Goldfine of Marietta, a Biology major.
- Yixuan Wang of Kennesaw, a Biology major.
- Jennifer Thomas of Marietta, a Biochemistry major.
- Areeb Ebrahim of Marietta, a Chemistry major.
- Brynn Kelsey of Marietta, a Biochemistry major.
- Jenna Henkel of Marietta, a Chemistry major.
- Hannah Walker of Marietta, a Biochemistry major.
- James Ashworth of Marietta, a Computational Applied Math major.
- Brian Menendez of Powder Springs, a Computational Applied Math major.
- Taha Keen of Kennesaw, a Physics BS major.
- Gyeol Jeong of Kennesaw, a Music Educ-Interest major.
- Gracie Moore of Marietta, a Dance major.
- Katelyn Geisler of Marietta, a Art major.
- Chantelle Chapman of Powder Springs, a Art major.
- Joshua Butler of Kennesaw, a Cybersecurity major.
- Robert McCoy of Marietta, a Cybersecurity major.
- Jacob Boylan of Acworth, a Cybersecurity major.
- Chidinma Ogbuagu of Powder Springs, a Cybersecurity major.
- Alexander Vitale of Marietta, a Transient Undergraduate major.
- Noah Joseph of Powder Springs, a Transient Undergraduate major.
- Tony Tan of Marietta, a Transient Undergraduate major.
- Kireeth Karunakaran of Kennesaw, a Transient Undergraduate major.
- Chyanne Thompson-Quartey of Marietta, a Non-Degree Undergraduate major.
- Faith Jean of Acworth, a Transient Undergraduate major.
- Skyler Hensley of Marietta, a Undeclared - Humanities major.
- Jalia McCreary of Kennesaw, a English major.
- Leah McCormack of Marietta, a English major.
- Taylor Redish of Marietta, a English Educ Sec-Interest major.
- Alexander Kelsey of Marietta, a English Education major.
- Briana Willer of Kennesaw, a English major.
- Jazmyn Mitchell of Kennesaw, a English major.
- Melissa Campbell of Marietta, a English major.
- Kenya Ingram of Austell, a Modern Language & Culture major.
- Jorge Mallea of Acworth, a Modern Language & Culture major.
- Emily Barrett of Kennesaw, a Modern Language & Culture major.
- Canan Hidir of Kennesaw, a Anthropology major.
- Izzabella Barrett of Kennesaw, a Anthropology major.
- Raymond Goslow of Austell, a Geographic Information Sci major.
- Alexander Mitchell of Marietta, a Anthropology major.
- Kellee Wood of Marietta, a History major.
- Joseph Lindsay of Kennesaw, a History major.
- Karris Morgan of Powder Springs, a Philosophy major.
- Riley Karr of Marietta, a Philosophy major.
- Amya Taylor of Kennesaw, a Philosophy major.
- Haleigh Monroe of Marietta, a History Education-Interest major.
- Christopher Wynn of Powder Springs, a History major.
- Shalom Zvi Robinson Munir of Marietta, a Integrative Studies major.
- Svetlana Dimova of Kennesaw, a Integrative Studies major.
- Christopher Semler of Mableton, a Integrative Studies major.
- Cynthia Giles of Acworth, a Psychology major.
- Sarah Han of Marietta, a Psychology major.
- Evan Huynh of Kennesaw, a Psychology major.
- Lindsey Pulvino of Marietta, a Psychology major.
- Ronnie Sadero of Marietta, a Psychology major.
- Dorothy Wilson of Marietta, a Psychology major.
- Hannah Maxson of Acworth, a Psychology major.
- Maya Merriweather of Powder Springs, a Psychology major.
- Alexandria Kelley of Smyrna, a Psychology major.
- Maria Cabrera Yannotta of Kennesaw, a Psychology major.
- Kathia Figueroa Morales of Marietta, a Psychology major.
- Rebekah Baker of Powder Springs, a Psychology major.
- Taylor Lowe of Kennesaw, a Psychology major.
- Franchesca Garofalo of Acworth, a Psychology major.
- Staci Graf of Mableton, a Psychology major.
- Melissa Walsh of Dallas, a Journalism and Emerging Media major.
- Madison Young of Powder Springs, a Public Relations major.
- Alek Chamberlin of Acworth, a Public Relations major.
- Abigail Yake of Kennesaw, a Media & Entertainment major.
- Baylie Gossett of Kennesaw, a Public Relations major.
- Ashlynn Clark of Powder Springs, a Media & Entertainment major.
- Taylor McKinney of Smyrna, a Media & Entertainment major.
- Kaitlin Lee of Kennesaw, a Org & Prof Communication major.
- Riley McCosh of Marietta, a Org & Prof Communication major.
- Mercedes Johnson of Powder Springs, a Political Science major.
- Kevin Lu of Marietta, a Political Science major.
- Morgan Kusnitz of Marietta, a Political Science major.
- James Hedden of Marietta, a Political Science major.
- Dalton Shaver of Acworth, a International Affairs major.
- Paisley Hays of Marietta, a International Affairs major.
- Ezinne Okpareke of Acworth, a Political Science major.
- Robert Walker of Kennesaw, a Criminal Justice major.
- Faiza Amatul-Hadi of Acworth, a Sociology major.
- Shaina May Suobiron of Kennesaw, a Sociology major.
- Carl Daron of Acworth, a Criminal Justice major.
- Terricka Lloyd of Marietta, a Criminal Justice major.
- Sylvia Bravo of Kennesaw, a Criminal Justice major.
- Terrisia Lloyd of Marietta, a Criminal Justice major.
- Lorena Corujo of Marietta, a Sociology major.
- Jessica Inthasororth of Smyrna, a Sociology major.
- Jessie Wu of Powder Springs, a Interactive Design major.
