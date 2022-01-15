Kennesaw State University has named more than 5,100 students to the President's List in recognition of their academic excellence for the fall 2021 semester. Below are local students from Cobb County:
- Rochelle Smith of Acworth 30101
- Lisa Rodriguez of Marietta 30066
- Kevyn Wakefield of Marietta 30066
- Sarah Shaufelberger of Kennesaw 30144
- Karlee McMillin of Smyrna 30080
- Cole Bruton of Marietta 30066
- Jessica Stewart of Marietta 30066
- Kyla Reinagel of Marietta 30060
- Harrison Fowler of Acworth 30101
- Issei Yamazaki of Kennesaw 30144
- Travis Perkins of Marietta 30062
- Mary Mitchelson of Kennesaw 30144
- Franklin Shearer of Austell 30168
- Tiffany Brawner of Kennesaw 30152
- Simonica West of Marietta 30064
- Stephanie Salazar of Marietta 30066
- James Campbell of Marietta 30066
- Gretchen Agans of Marietta 30068
- Kurt Strack of Marietta 30067
- Roger Latta of Smyrna 30080
- Kristina Todd of Marietta 30067
- Meryl Salomone of Marietta 30068
- Andrew Snow of Kennesaw 30144
- Jacquelyn Noble of Austell 30106
- Justin McClung of Kennesaw 30144
- Taylor Clark of Kennesaw 30152
- Bennett Townsend of Acworth 30101
- Holly Hayes of Kennesaw 30144
- Danielle King of Kennesaw 30152
- Sebastian Harton of Powder Springs 30127
- Hayley Williams of Acworth 30101
- Andrew Johnson of Marietta 30068
- Dillon Davidson of Marietta 30064
- Michelle Lopez of Marietta 30064
- Megan Betz of Canton 30114
- Victoria Garrell of Acworth 30101
- Brandi Donaldson of Marietta 30066
- Brittany Grant of Marietta 30066
- James Way of Kennesaw 30144
- Andrew Knieling of Marietta 30066
- Zachary Howard of Marietta 30066
- Olga Skalozub of Atlanta 30339
- Alice Smith of Marietta 30064
- Lydia Zewide of Smyrna 30082
- Caitlin Anderson of Smyrna 30082
- Susie Bryant of Kennesaw 30144
- Michael Corallo of Mableton 30126
- Eric Bryant of Marietta 30060
- Melissa Walsh of Kennesaw 30152
- Jennifer Mappin of Atlanta 30339
- Thomas Roginsky of Powder Springs 30127
- Nicholas Shook of Marietta 30062
- Mohammad Sarris of Kennesaw 30144
- Merilyn Tran of Marietta 30062
- Patrick Kelsey of Marietta 30066
- Signy Morton of Marietta 30067
- Charlotte Smith of Acworth 30101
- Cole Eubanks of Powder Springs 30127
- Sandra Servin Lara of Marietta 30008
- Tykela Edwards of Marietta 30067
- Yonatan Mulugeta of Acworth 30101
- Jonathan Deleon of Powder Springs 30127
- Michael Moya of Kennesaw 30144
- Christian Ingram of Acworth 30101
- Robert Lanterman of Kennesaw 30144
- Amber Davis of Acworth 30101
- Matthew Krzemien of Kennesaw 30144
- Devin Parrish of Acworth 30101
- William Ratcliffe of Atlanta 30339
- Mianna Mantooth of Kennesaw 30144
- Molly Mead of Acworth 30101
- Sebastian Russell of Marietta 30068
- Marlene Rivera of Marietta 30062
- Timothy Eboigbe of Kennesaw 30152
- Jose Lara-Sanchez of Smyrna 30082
- Marriah Harris of Marietta 30064
- Renji Maliakal of Marietta 30068
- Lindsey Carter of Kennesaw 30144
- Eliza Sambou of Smyrna 30080
- Alisa Harrell of Marietta 30062
- Allison Owens of Kennesaw 30152
- Joshua Garrett of Kennesaw 30152
- Richard Gibson of Acworth 30102
- Brian Pruitt of Austell 30106
- Jesus Zamora of Marietta 30008
- Noah Quraishi of Acworth 30101
- Micah Earnest of Marietta 30064
- Madison Kemp of Acworth 30101
- Youngjai Heo of Kennesaw 30152
- Yannick Bangou of Kennesaw 30144
- Connor Echols of Marietta 30064
- Emilei Ison of Marietta 30060
- Andre Canino of Kennesaw 30144
- Cole Johnson of Marietta 30060
- Catherine Newell of Acworth 30101
- Eric Worrall of Kennesaw 30152
- Jacob Avery of Powder Springs 30127
- Trevor Armentrout of Marietta 30066
- Raven Batrano of Kennesaw 30144
- Niles Curry of Smyrna 30080
- Rachel Cheek of Acworth 30101
- Mario Rivera of Austell 30168
- Clara Pollard of Marietta 30066
- Harrison Bitzis of Marietta 30066
- Ryan Youngs of Kennesaw 30152
- Cameron Morrison of Marietta 30064
- Jennifer Thomas of Marietta 30064
- Ashley Devan of Powder Springs 30127
- Adam Mekkaoui of Powder Springs 30127
- Clifford Senter of Marietta 30062
- Addie McTyre of Marietta 30064
- Louis Ellison of Smyrna 30081
- Mervyn Chai-Hong of Powder Springs 30127
- Wysmark Chaves of Marietta 30066
- Brennan Voyles of Marietta 30064
- Manuel Chico of Marietta 30064
- Jesus Edward Salac of Powder Springs 30127
- Alex Riley of Kennesaw 30152
- Kaylee Bronson of Marietta 30066
- Madison Sewell of Dallas 30132
- Leonine Greaves of Smyrna 30080
- Cody Johnson of Powder Springs 30127
- Abdul Garuba of Austell 30106
- Brandon Robinson of Kennesaw 30144
- Sergey Zinets of Powder Springs 30127
- Samuel Slate of Powder Springs 30127
- Kichang Jang of Kennesaw 30144
- David Ratcliffe of Marietta 30062
- Laura Holton of Marietta 30067
- Mel Laknanurak of Marietta 30066
- Matthew Lawrence of Kennesaw 30152
- Tess Foose-Kutty of Marietta 30066
- Maxwell Viars of Kennesaw 30144
- Aaron Agnant of Marietta 30064
- Courtney Ulmer of Marietta 30064
- Sessa Richards of Marietta 30068
- Jenna Dickerson of Marietta 30064
- Katherine Torras of Mableton 30126
- Linette Andrea of Mableton 30126
- Hala Canada of Marietta 30068
- Joseph Hinsch of Marietta 30067
- Jacob Culpepper of Kennesaw 30144
- Lauren Christian of Marietta 30066
- Makayla Waters of Marietta 30066
- Hannah Berryman of Marietta 30060
- Charles Rich of Marietta 30067
- Rachel Miller of Kennesaw 30152
- Matthew Boullain of Marietta 30067
- Sydney Stewart of Marietta 30064
- Hannah Ogden of Acworth 30101
- Skylar Mitchell of Marietta 30067
- Juan Limon of Kennesaw 30144
- Sarah Evans of Acworth 30101
- Garrett McGuire of Acworth 30101
- Madison Agans of Marietta 30068
- Alexander Sellen of Marietta 30060
- Emily Griffith of Marietta 30066
- Christopher Boon of Marietta 30066
- Hannah Boot of Acworth 30101
- Benjamin Baxter of Kennesaw 30144
- Caralyn Wall of Marietta 30062
- Alexandre Sonagou of Austell 30168
- Harrison Keener of Kennesaw 30152
- Jacob Segura of Kennesaw 30144
- Eunji You of Kennesaw 30152
- Alexandra Burgos of Marietta 30064
- Ronnie Sadero of Marietta 30068
- Sarah Mahler of Marietta 30062
- Keelin McGinnis of Acworth 30101
- Max Tucker of Marietta 30068
- Ansley Smith of Kennesaw 30152
- Anton Jerabek of Marietta 30064
- Amanda Quesnel of Powder Springs 30127
- John Nardulli of Acworth 30101
- Susannah Herron of Acworth 30101
- Jordan Miller of Kennesaw 30144
- Jocelyn Sebastian of Smyrna 30080
- Tara Klose of Marietta 30062
- Kingsley Wentink of Kennesaw 30144
- Kathryn Schreck of Marietta 30062
- Henry Hunt of Powder Springs 30127
- Madison Carver of Marietta 30067
- Taylor Coley of Kennesaw 30144
- Marissa Rodriguez of Kennesaw 30144
- Alex Grigorian of Kennesaw 30144
- Robert Fowler of Acworth 30101
- Maria De Leon Ruiz of Marietta 30062
- William Odum of Marietta 30067
- Sadie Blessing of Acworth 30101
- Jeffrey Pittman of Marietta 30062
- Andrew Geiger of Acworth 30101
- Erica Bauer of Powder Springs 30127
- Jacob Carrington of Kennesaw 30144
- Rihab El Fakih of Marietta 30062
- Anay Cruz of Smyrna 30080
- Ryan Pluta of Acworth 30101
- Alisa Machiwalla of Marietta 30068
- Ramsha Khan of Marietta 30067
- Mason Jeans of Dallas 30132
- Alexis Stoner of Marietta 30068
- Riley Mayton of Marietta 30064
- Morgan Wiley of Acworth 30101
- Syed Ahmed of Powder Springs 30127
- Ava Shields of Kennesaw 30144
- Avery Britt of Kennesaw 30144
- Kimberly Amaya of Marietta 30060
- Jessica Bradley of Kennesaw 30144
- Jonathan Meeker of Cumming 30028
- Serena Buice of Marietta 30066
- Joel Chin-Sue of Acworth 30101
- Zachary Opitz of Kennesaw 30152
- Carmen Panter of Marietta 30062
- Rachel Reaves of Marietta 30066
- Trevor Dexter Hague of Marietta 30060
- Theodore Zwijacz of Kennesaw 30152
- Daryn Taylor of Powder Springs 30127
- Erin Ivey of Smyrna 30082
- Jacob Nguyen of Marietta 30008
- Christopher Persaud of Marietta 30008
- Madeleine Carden of Acworth 30101
- Emily Simmons of Kennesaw 30152
- Morgan Belcher of Marietta 30064
- Ana Velarde of Powder Springs 30127
- Finn Ahlberg of Kennesaw 30152
- Natalie Dayvault of Acworth 30101
- Sydney Munkus of Acworth 30101
- Michael Westbrook of Marietta 30062
- Reid Russell of Kennesaw 30144
- Kaelyn Smith of Kennesaw 30144
- Alexis Ocasio of Kennesaw 30144
- Elmira Sadykhov of Marietta 30066
- Micah Corley of Marietta 30066
- Morgan Richards of Kennesaw 30144
- Claudia Aguilar of Atlanta 30339
- Julia Trahan of Kennesaw 30144
- Thomas Perkins of Acworth 30101
- Natalie Martin of Marietta 30062
- Philipjohn Forsberg of Kennesaw 30144
- Cullen Cochran of Kennesaw 30144
- Claire Durant of Acworth 30101
- Denise Thomas of Acworth 30101
- Amelia Sims of Smyrna 30082
- Meghan Johnson of Kennesaw 30152
- Amali Kahaduwe of Marietta 30066
- Joshua Bray of Marietta 30066
- Christopher Dymanus of Marietta 30068
- Joshua Kyber of Marietta 30064
- Rachel Freshour of Marietta 30062
- Ayjah Laguardia of Acworth 30101
- Lyla Garrison of Marietta 30060
- Sarah Mims of Marietta 30066
- Natasha Howie of Marietta 30066
- Taliah Smith of Acworth 30101
- Sarah Bowling of Kennesaw 30152
- Robyn Lee of Hampton 30228
- Alexis Cook of Marietta 30060
- Zaria Ford of Kennesaw 30144
- William Deal of Kennesaw 30144
- Lauren Webb of Kennesaw 30144
- Marco Avina-Gamboa of Marietta 30060
- Elijah Richie of Kennesaw 30144
- Zachary Delong of Marietta 30064
- Renna Hashmi of Marietta 30064
- Madelyn Romero of Acworth 30101
- Jennifer Rissen of Powder Springs 30127
- Hector Romero of Kennesaw 30152
- Nathaniel Woodward of Acworth 30101
- Roman Avchukov of Marietta 30062
- Aidan Mcdevitt of Acworth 30101
- Mary Kalb of Powder Springs 30127
- Hannah Bumgarner of Smyrna 30080
- Muhammad Keen of Marietta 30008
- Khalil Washington of Kennesaw 30152
- Jordyn Phlegar of Kennesaw 30152
- Brooke Oliver of Marietta 30066
- Colton Heibeck of Kennesaw 30152
- Faiza Amatul-Hadi of Acworth 30101
- Kimberli Mihok of Marietta 30066
- Conor Hoyne of Powder Springs 30127
- Candace Batulis of Marietta 30064
- Austin Beyers of Marietta 30066
- Nicholas Brownsworth of Kennesaw 30144
- Alexander Jones of Kennesaw 30144
- Jonathan Reynolds of Kennesaw 30156
- Maira Raza of Fort Worth 76135
- Jennifer Landon of Smyrna 30082
- Nina Poguntke of Kennesaw 30144
- Madison Lee of Marietta 30068
- Ilhem Touati of Austell 30106
- Avery Eidson of Powder Springs 30127
- Symara Gant of Atlanta 30339
- Conner McCloskey of Marietta 30062
- Austin Lautenschlager of Marietta 30062
- Augusta Franza of Kennesaw 30152
- Rachel Buchli of Marietta 30066
- Nicholas Kinports of Kennesaw 30144
- Michael Rossi of Marietta 30064
- Danielle Thomas of Marietta 30060
- Emily DeVan of Powder Springs 30127
- Kylee Waters of Marietta 30066
- Marie Smith of Marietta 30068
- Bobbi Appelgate of Powder Springs 30127
- Tristin Gilliand of Powder Springs 30127
- April Schlinkert of Powder Springs 30127
- Francisco Morales Guzman of Austell 30106
- Camden Rucker of Marietta 30062
- Emily Nystrand of Smyrna 30080
- Keeton Bowen of Acworth 30101
- Haley Hunt of Marietta 30064
- Sahal Shergill of Powder Springs 30127
- Christian Villarreal of Powder Springs 30127
- Oliver Rose of Atlanta 30339
- Jimmena Bettaglio of Kennesaw 30152
- James Blakely of Kennesaw 30144
- Julianna Mallis of Marietta 30062
- Breanna Shoultz of Kennesaw 30144
- Cody Clark of Acworth 30101
- Taylor Redish of Marietta 30066
- Tabitha Moore of Powder Springs 30127
- Shannon Smith of Marietta 30006
- Emma Rogers of Kennesaw 30144
- Amber Szemethy of Marietta 30066
- Chloe Duong of Powder Springs 30127
- Christian Campos of Powder Springs 30127
- Brynn Kelsey of Marietta 30066
- Saif Hasanji of Smyrna 30080
- Grant Kuehne of Powder Springs 30127
- Jean Kisling of Marietta 30062
- Carter Terry of Marietta 30068
- Lhakpa Sherpa of Acworth 30102
- Haley Ryles of Smyrna 30080
- Reyna Torres of Powder Springs 30127
- Rocksy Velasquez Diaz of Kennesaw 30144
- Manish Jain of Marietta 30064
- Cassidy Schriver of Kennesaw 30152
- Ivan Hinojosa of Mableton 30126
- Hogan Gowder of Marietta 30066
- Ra'nia Shepherd of Kennesaw 30152
- LaTia Cunningham-Moore of Kennesaw 30144
- Nicholas Ril Ott of Mableton 30126
- Areeb Khan of Marietta 30067
- Ashleigh Tinney of Acworth 30101
- Kristin Burns of Smyrna 30080
- Phylicia Corlette of Marietta 30064
- Irfan Khan of Marietta 30064
- Kelsey Long of Powder Springs 30127
- Joshua Hilliard of Powder Springs 30127
- Sarah Simpson of Marietta 30066
- Laurenz Oriondo of Kennesaw 30152
- Alyssa Turner of Marietta 30066
- Nicholas Williams of Acworth 30101
- Jacob Emard of Marietta 30062
- Isaac Atkinson of Acworth 30101
- Bethany Girard of Marietta 30068
- Alanna Reuben of Marietta 30062
- Aleksandra Hilliard of Acworth 30101
- Cassandra Dorantes of Kennesaw 30144
- Caleb Currier of Acworth 30101
- Adonia Rasmussen of Acworth 30101
- Alyssa Blakley of Marietta 30008
- Michael Moore of Marietta 30062
- Anna Valdez of Marietta 30062
- William Fowler of Acworth 30101
- James Quarles of Kennesaw 30144
- Jeanna Ecle of Acworth 30101
- Taylor Lane of Smyrna 30082
- Natalie Suto of Marietta 30064
- Alexander Kelsey of Marietta 30066
- Nicholas Cavalcante of Kennesaw 30144
- Dylan Finnell of Powder Springs 30127
- Christian Jansen of Kennesaw 30152
- Michael Schlenk of Kennesaw 30144
- Ariana Craft of Kennesaw 30152
- Anna Endicott of Kennesaw 30144
- Chloe Lunceford of Marietta 30066
- Leanny Murrieta of Marietta 30062
- Raechel Sigur of Marietta 30064
- Matthew Sparks of Kennesaw 30152
- Benjamin Uranga of Powder Springs 30127
- Ethan Wagner of Marietta 30062
- Melody Cantrell of Powder Springs 30127
- Sophia Renner of Kennesaw 30152
- Hannah Baines of Kennesaw 30152
- Christian Schneider of Marietta 30067
- Faith Alexander of Kennesaw 30144
- Aaron Smith of Kennesaw 30152
- Rachel Fontaine of Marietta 30066
- Jason Itkin of Marietta 30007
- Matthew Bugel of Kennesaw 30144
- Caroline Vandenbos of Kennesaw 30144
- Maya Merriweather of Powder Springs 30127
- Sarah Oreilly of Kennesaw 30144
- Kevin Keach of Acworth 30101
- Peter Brooks of Marietta 30064
- Dariela Delgado Castro of Kennesaw 30152
- Jada Thomas of Marietta 30067
- Briana Willer of Kennesaw 30144
- Mary Tidwell of Kennesaw 30152
- Chelsea Schneider of Kennesaw 30144
- Jesse Kilpi of Acworth 30101
- Hunter Price of Marietta 30068
- Tania Salgado of Acworth 30101
- Marili Canedo of Marietta 30066
- Dara Shippee of Marietta 30064
- Catherine Allsteadt of Marietta 30062
- Logan Gunnin of Marietta 30062
- Jaelyn Milum of Marietta 30066
- Jacquelyn Keeton of Acworth 30101
- Najda Sahovic of Kennesaw 30144
- Antonio Sanchez of Marietta 30066
- Jacob Daron of Acworth 30101
- Lillian Ensley of Marietta 30068
- Elaina Bartholomew of Kennesaw 30144
- Sarah Sherer of Kennesaw 30152
- Lauren Boden of Marietta 30064
- Kyle Britsch of Acworth 30101
- Samanta Alvarez of Smyrna 30082
- Katie McCormack of Marietta 30068
- Amy Kaplan of Marietta 30060
- Annie Gallagher of Marietta 30066
- Mazie Nolley of Marietta 30062
- Aaron Simpson of Acworth 30101
- Astrid Garavis of Marietta 30066
- Anna Milans of Kennesaw 30152
- Lily Grizzle of Kennesaw 30144
- Kimberly Wunsch of Marietta 30066
- Veda Stapleton of Kennesaw 30144
- Sania Asghar of Canton 30114
- Michael Razzano of Marietta 30066
- Lee Anzelmo of Marietta 30062
- Gillian Barnes of Marietta 30066
- Amber Archer of Marietta 30068
- Ashley Belinfante of Acworth 30101
- Nicholas Perkins of Acworth 30101
- Garrett Conforti of Kennesaw 30152
- Summer Burns of Powder Springs 30127
- Mason Nix of Marietta 30064
- Noah Jones of Marietta 30064
- Tyler Ray of Marietta 30068
- Rebekah Kennedy of Kennesaw 30144
- Jasmine Brown of Powder Springs 30127
- Audrey Hildebrandt of Kennesaw 30144
- Kayla Conrey of Kennesaw 30152
- Jana Wrenn of Marietta 30064
- Ethan Pound of Marietta 30064
- Kathryne Hunter of Kennesaw 30144
- Alexandria Kelley of Smyrna 30080
- Julia Kiklica of Marietta 30060
- Brooklyn Norrington of Kennesaw 30152
- Kathryn Crocker of Marietta 30062
- Elani Sevilla of Kennesaw 30152
- Karam Ittayem of Kennesaw 30152
- John Ginter of Kennesaw 30152
- Elizabeth Gruzdov of Mableton 30126
- John Luttrell of Marietta 30062
- Maria Moreno of Atlanta 30339
- Carl Daron of Acworth 30101
- Noelle Spooner of Powder Springs 30127
- Ariana Dawes of Acworth 30101
- Nathanial Bintliff of Marietta 30064
- Javier Schirmer of Marietta 30062
- Mayte Palacios of Marietta 30060
- Gordon Barnes of Atlanta 30339
- Davor Jungic of Kennesaw 30152
- Dalton Shaver of Acworth 30101
- Shelby Knighton of Acworth 30101
- Austin Tyson of Marietta 30062
- Melina Rowe of Kennesaw 30152
- Boston Brown of Kennesaw 30152
- Liyuan Yan of Kennesaw 30144
- Justin Graham of Kennesaw 30144
- Aleeha Scott of Acworth 30101
- Sarah McGinnis of Kennesaw 30152
- Kayley MacDonald of Acworth 30101
- Kaitlyn Walker of Kennesaw 30144
- Keegan MacDonald of Acworth 30101
- Piper Runyon of Acworth 30101
- Antonella Mai of Marietta 30062
- Katherine Nelson of Kennesaw 30152
- Jacqueline Rodriguez Orozco of Marietta 30066
- Neel Patel of Marietta 30062
- Nicholas Wile of Smyrna 30082
- Sebastian Hagan of Marietta 30066
- Baylie Gossett of Kennesaw 30144
- Andy Lau of Marietta 30066
- Savannah Peeples of Powder Springs 30127
- Vanessa Macedo of Marietta 30067
- Garrett Wheeler of Kennesaw 30152
- Anna Coleman of Powder Springs 30127
- Elise Majetich of Acworth 30101
- Robert Lanza of Marietta 30064
- Mohammad Yousufi of Kennesaw 30152
- Maxwell Binder of Marietta 30066
- Erin Batarseh of Kennesaw 30152
- Brooke Laughman of Kennesaw 30152
- Jennifer Aguilar-Maldonado of Powder Springs 30127
- Peter Lu of Marietta 30066
- Alycia Galinier of Marietta 30066
- Hunter Peterson of Marietta 30062
- Morgan Joiner of Powder Springs 30127
- Christopher Jennings of Acworth 30101
- Melany Sanchez of Marietta 30064
- Priyal Patel of Kennesaw 30152
- James Freeman of Marietta 30064
- Zaid Abuimweis of Acworth 30102
- Caitlyn Rodriguez of Powder Springs 30127
- Nygeria McKinzie of Kennesaw 30144
- Peyton McNany of Marietta 30066
- Markycia Sweat of Powder Springs 30127
- Beth Pereira of Powder Springs 30127
- Alex Whittemore of Marietta 30064
- Tori Cistrunk of Kennesaw 30144
- Aynzhanae Hayes of Kennesaw 30152
- Ambria Burton of Marietta 30067
- Ashlyn Stanalonis of Kennesaw 30144
- Ryan Moten of Acworth 30101
- Stephanie Leon of Marietta 30060
- Denisse Olivares of Marietta 30066
- Cassidy Maclean of Powder Springs 30127
- Mariagrazia O'Neill of Marietta 30064
- Natalie Geralde of Kennesaw 30152
- Elaine Pollard of Marietta 30066
- Brianna Clark of Powder Springs 30127
- Madison Dietz of Marietta 30066
- Stephen Pettibone of Marietta 30067
- Allison Thomas of Marietta 30062
- Guillermo Brito of Marietta 30067
- Alyssa Thomas of Acworth 30101
- Amie O'Brien of Kennesaw 30144
- Madison Crane of Marietta 30068
- Summer Sams of Kennesaw 30152
- Nicole Gatipon of Kennesaw 30152
- Arielle Robinson of Marietta 30067
- Maria de Lourdes Marquez of Kennesaw 30144
- Rachel Gould of Kennesaw 30152
- Deborah Bakare of Acworth 30101
- Brodie Jones of Kennesaw 30144
- Sarah El-masri of Acworth 30101
- Samantha Benson of Kennesaw 30152
- Abigail Perez of Marietta 30066
- Megan McCabe of Powder Springs 30127
- Tristan McMichael of Marietta 30060
- Nicholas Cook of Marietta 30066
- Megan Scoggins of Marietta 30064
- Kyle Schellsmidt of Kennesaw 30144
- Hunter Decarreau of Acworth 30101
- Elijah Herron of Acworth 30101
- Jesse Taylor of Austell 30168
- Annamarie Scavelli of Marietta 30062
- Alexis Taylor of Acworth 30101
- Cole Roach of Acworth 30101
- Riley Tagliatela of Acworth 30101
- Enoch Abell of Kennesaw 30144
- Budour Chabayta of Marietta 30066
- Ashley Murphy of Austell 30106
- Anthony Stanley of Acworth 30101
- Jazmyn Mitchell of Kennesaw 30144
- Elissa Cooper of Marietta 30067
- Bryson Brozovsky of Kennesaw 30144
- Abigail German of Kennesaw 30144
- Elizabeth Shropshire of Acworth 30101
- William Keller of Marietta 30066
- Nicole Shelkop of Powder Springs 30127
- Hannah Russell of Kennesaw 30152
- Joy Adiele-Nzenwa of Austell 30106
- Jessie Wu of Powder Springs 30127
- Joel Juarez Vazquez of Marietta 30008
- Dang Ho of Acworth 30102
- Lauren Zarnik of Kennesaw 30152
- Kiran Talha of Kennesaw 30152
- Jackson Barnett of Marietta 30060
- Sara Funk of Kennesaw 30152
- Maci Tobin of Acworth 30101
- Dominique Page of Marietta 30060
- Jack Iqbal of Smyrna 30082
- Julia Liberatore of Acworth 30101
- Cody Phapakdy of Acworth 30101
- Eric Lopes of Marietta 30066
- Violetta Filatova of Marietta 30066
- Katie Parsons of Marietta 30066
- Jennifer Montano of Marietta 30060
- Aimee Nettleton of Powder Springs 30127
- Richard Woods of Marietta 30068
- Cristian Estrella-Rodriguez of Marietta 30066
- Bernard Dong of Kennesaw 30152
- Ashley McNeal of Marietta 30067
- Charles Eaton of Smyrna 30082
- Lauren Hicks of Marietta 30068
- John Perry of Powder Springs 30127
- Joshua Branton of Marietta 30066
- Mattie Wood of Marietta 30067
- Eithar Mirghani of Kennesaw 30152
- Ryan Moon of Marietta 30064
- Brian Feider of Smyrna 30080
- Christy Bennett of Acworth 30101
- Connor Talley of Marietta 30062
- Madison Keller of Marietta 30062
- Robert Herdman of Kennesaw 30152
- Keyri Trejo-Rivera of Marietta 30064
- Thu Tran of Marietta 30064
- Gurpreet Kaur of Kennesaw 30152
- Yasmil Tejeda of Powder Springs 30127
- Mickael Yongo of Marietta 30066
- Manuel Atunwa of Powder Springs 30127
- Noah Jean-Louis of Kennesaw 30152
- Jennifer Espinosa of Marietta 30060
- Kathia Figueroa Morales of Marietta 30066
- Malik Bailey of Acworth 30101
- Katharine Warren of Powder Springs 30127
- Philip Stewart of Marietta 30066
- Anna Stansbury of Marietta 30064
- Emily McGinnis of Kennesaw 30152
- Sophie Schohan of Kennesaw 30152
- Cwen Freeman of Marietta 30064
- Chadd Hill of Powder Springs 30127
- Vahreena Kong of Austell 30168
- Diana Jimenez of Kennesaw 30152
- Cindy Giles of Smyrna 30080
- Jennifer Nguyen of Marietta 30060
- Thomas Worthan of Acworth 30101
- Dolapo Kilanko of Austell 30106
- Ayla McGinnis of Marietta 30067
- Joshua Milton of Marietta 30066
- Ivonni Ferguson of Marietta 30061
- Janai Hemphill of Marietta 30062
- Braeden Vanmilligen of Kennesaw 30144
- Kathryn Shirilla of Marietta 30062
- Lucas Pires of Kennesaw 30144
- KC Giarrano of Acworth 30101
- Isabella Solis of Atlanta 30339
- Kathryn Frazier of Acworth 30101
- Tessah McAllister of Kennesaw 30144
- Monica Silva of Marietta 30066
- Arleth Arellano Calva of Kennesaw 30144
- Megan Bunch of Marietta 30068
- Katherine Hall of Acworth 30101
- Olivia Reeves of Kennesaw 30144
- Scott Weaver of Kennesaw 30144
- Sarah Voykovic of Acworth 30101
- Brittany Luangrath of Marietta 30008
- Tiankun Zhao of Marietta 30062
- Anam Muhammad of Marietta 30066
- Savannah Ent of Mableton 30126
- Ryan Gavilla of Powder Springs 30127
- Kamryn Lacy of Kennesaw 30144
- Olivia Kraus of Mableton 30126
- Kendall Brand of Kennesaw 30144
- Emily Parham of Kennesaw 30152
- Harrison Fish of Kennesaw 30152
- Michael Gentile of Marietta 30062
- Jada Camacho of Kennesaw 30144
- Shruti Patel of Marietta 30062
- Trevor Bigda of Marietta 30066
- Habeebah Muse of Kennesaw 30144
- Brianna Ramirez of Acworth 30102
- Kyrah Kelly of Marietta 30066
- Gerald Parkinson of Kennesaw 30152
- Brooke Hinders of Acworth 30101
- Kelly Trinh of Marietta 30066
- Hadleigh Baker of Acworth 30101
- Elliot Boggess of Marietta 30066
- Mambaye Diagne of Kennesaw 30144
- Bria Bingenheimer of Kennesaw 30152
- Noah Quay of Powder Springs 30127
- Cole Elliott of Kennesaw 30152
- Erinn McKine of Kennesaw 30144
- Katrina Cavens of Smyrna 30080
- Carson Dahl of Marietta 30066
- Maria Del Valle of Marietta 30066
- Bailey Marsh of Acworth 30101
- Luis Rivera of Kennesaw 30144
- Matthew Turner of Marietta 30064
- Michael Dirksen of Marietta 30062
- Sofia Lopez of Marietta 30062
- Brian Thomas of Kennesaw 30160
- William Yingling of Kennesaw 30152
- Boone Blankenship of Marietta 30008
- Jacob Smith of Marietta 30068
- Ivan Hernandez of Marietta 30008
- Cameron Silvera-Robinson of Marietta 30066
- Gabrielle Mills of Kennesaw 30152
- Jocelynn Galvan of Marietta 30008
- Donovan Schumpert of Kennesaw 30144
- Ryan Wilkins of Acworth 30101
- David Cranfill of Marietta 30062
- James Bramley of Atlanta 30339
- Kaitlyn Hovda of Acworth 30101
- Sara Howard of Marietta 30068
- Austin Pitts of Marietta 30064
- Katherine Jimenez of Smyrna 30080
- Katherine Reyes-Barahona of Kennesaw 30152
- Wendy Navichoque of Marietta 30062
- Jordan Stephens of Powder Springs 30127
- Anna Hansen of Marietta 30066
- Daniel Cruz-guevara of Kennesaw 30144
- Rebecca Rose of Marietta 30064
- Allen Hadzic of Marietta 30067
- Samuel Sigman of Kennesaw 30144
- Aria Arby of Marietta 30062
- Brandon Gasaway of Marietta 30064
- Morounsile Awosika-Olumo of Atlanta 30305
- Vaughn Claussen of Marietta 30066
- Isabella Patton of Kennesaw 30152
- Cole Zygaj of Acworth 30101
- Emma Purtill of Powder Springs 30127
- William Rentz of Marietta 30066
- Lily Elston of Kennesaw 30144
- Chloe Buckner of Marietta 30062
- Madeline Hipp of Marietta 30068
- Francesca Nunez of Kennesaw 30144
- Shelby Crabtree of Marietta 30066
- Haleigh Monroe of Marietta 30066
- Audrey Hutto of Acworth 30101
- Stephen Verrecchia of Acworth 30101
- Logan Kritzberg of Marietta 30068
- Ethan Masson of Acworth 30101
- Elizabeth Wile of Smyrna 30082
- Christopher Wynn of Powder Springs 30127
- Sophie Vincent of Kennesaw 30144
- Alek Hansen of Acworth 30101
- Marissa Nye of Marietta 30066
- Justin Kong of Austell 30168
- Peyton Herter of Acworth 30101
- Chloe Ford of Kennesaw 30152
- Madison Reid of Marietta 30066
- Chandler Wooten of Marietta 30064
- Jonah Feltman of Mableton 30126
- Cindy Bishop Aguilar of Kennesaw 30144
- Andrea Fernandez of Acworth 30101
- Amanda Bishop of Kennesaw 30144
- Courtney Williams of Kennesaw 30152
- Stella Gainsford of Marietta 30068
- Zaina Hayath of Kennesaw 30152
- Patricia Strack of Kennesaw 30152
- Michelle Castro of Acworth 30101
- Annalise Oestreich of Powder Springs 30127
- Jessica Padron of Powder Springs 30127
- Kaitlyn Dejesus of Acworth 30101
- Nilmarie Dos Santos of Kennesaw 30144
- Darien Rodriguez Peguero of Acworth 30101
- Julian Yankah of Mableton 30126
- Chloe Raymond of Smyrna 30082
- Kaylee Polk of Marietta 30062
- Benigno Llamazales of Marietta 30066
- Samuel Corella of Powder Springs 30127
- Carlos Macias of Powder Springs 30127
- Kyron Wicker of Austell 30168
- Grace Sinclair of Marietta 30064
- Ethan Mahon of Marietta 30064
- Alberto Aguilar of Austell 30106
- Rachel Baker of Marietta 30064
- Moises Marquez of Mableton 30126
- Svetlana Dimova of Kennesaw 30144
- Sydnee Goode of Powder Springs 30127
- Mary Schiltz of Marietta 30066
- Lucas Parham of Kennesaw 30144
- Arianna Seemann of Marietta 30062
- Anny Lam of Marietta 30060
- Mckenzie Brick of Kennesaw 30144
- Omar Camarena of Acworth 30101
- Stephanie Enes of Marietta 30008
- Aidan Rose of Acworth 30101
- Dallas Dickson of Powder Springs 30127
- Kameron Welch of Powder Springs 30127
- Emma Carmack of Acworth 30101
- Taylor Kornhoff of Kennesaw 30152
- Emma Bush of Acworth 30101
- William Timbol of Smyrna 30080
- Chad Rowlette of Kennesaw 30152
- Asmin Acharya of Marietta 30062
- Eleanor Flynn of Marietta 30064
- Viry Ayala of Mableton 30126
- Simon Gordon of Acworth 30101
- Benjamin Holmes of Marietta 30067
- Daniel Foley of Marietta 30068
- Lynh Pham of Austell 30168
- Alexis Schwebel of Marietta 30062
- Manunchaya Somrit of Marietta 30062
- Rayyan Charania of Marietta 30062
- Brittnei Pryor of Mableton 30126
- Michael Jasso of Smyrna 30080
- Lauren Davenport of Acworth 30101
- William Octaviano of Marietta 30066
- Karla Melo of Marietta 30060
- Oluwatomisin Adeogun of Mableton 30126
- Elizabeth Perez of Marietta 30066
- Corey Griffin of Marietta 30068
- Midcy Mondragon of Marietta 30062
- Nathan Reeve of Acworth 30101
- Diana Esmaeilzadeh of Marietta 30062
- Amber Fedak of Marietta 30066
- Brittany Aguilar of Acworth 30101
- Aidan Hall of Kennesaw 30152
- Stephen Mancini of Acworth 30101
- Yohanna Makonnen of Kennesaw 30144
- Dennon Smith of Marietta 30068
- Evyn Barron of Marietta 30066
- Madison Jones of Powder Springs 30127
- Alonna Rogers of Kennesaw 30144
- Kiana Sethna of Marietta 30064
- Brianne Hatcher of Marietta 30064
- Dacey Ngo of Marietta 30064
- Morgan Sessions of Acworth 30101
- Dara Behzadpour of Marietta 30066
- Mark Sheehan of Kennesaw 30152
- Mohammad Hashmi of Marietta 30064
- Cayden Young of Kennesaw 30144
- Michael Felski of Kennesaw 30144
- Matthew Albizzatti of Roswell 30075
- Chloe Hoyne of Powder Springs 30127
- Raymond Goslow of Austell 30106
- Alexa Valverde of Marietta 30060
- Reese Elia of Marietta 30068
- Morgan Bishop of Kennesaw 30152
- Alexis Lewis of Acworth 30101
- Frank Davidson of Kennesaw 30152
- Zhisen An of Marietta 30064
- Daja Wells of Marietta 30060
- Jeffrey Adler-Diaz of Powder Springs 30127
- Austin Fletcher of Marietta 30064
- Sofia Pinedo Fernandez of Kennesaw 30144
- Dante Stamboly of Marietta 30062
- Steven Yang of Marietta 30066
- Gabrielle Burke of Acworth 30101
- Adam O'Brien of Marietta 30066
- Erin Wynn of Kennesaw 30144
- Marley Tavares of Powder Springs 30127
- Guadalupe Ramirez of Marietta 30064
- Kennedi Shepp of Smyrna 30082
- James Alexander of Marietta 30067
- Samara Sotelo of Marietta 30060
- Esthefany Diaz Orduz of Marietta 30068
- Lyric Gordon of Kennesaw 30144
- Immanuel Hinton of Powder Springs 30127
- Julien Layton of Marietta 30066
- Kevin Do of Acworth 30101
- Cameron Harris of Smyrna 30080
- Myah Arnold of Kennesaw 30144
- Beatrice Weber of Kennesaw 30144
- Riya George of Marietta 30062
- Magret Shobowale of Powder Springs 30127
- Tatiana Uglovskaya of Marietta 30008
- Blake Hunter of Powder Springs 30127
- Olivia Baer of Kennesaw 30144
- Sarah Allen of Powder Springs 30127
- Noah Torres of Kennesaw 30144
- Nikhil Pai of Kennesaw 30144
- Danielle Gannon of Marietta 30060
- William Poncinie of Marietta 30062
- Sierra Scherb of Kennesaw 30152
- John Bosio of Marietta 30067
- Mary Macgregor of Marietta 30064
- Loan Tran of Acworth 30101
- Madison Kay of Marietta 30064
- Mollie Anna Booth of Marietta 30062
- Camille Prickett of Marietta 30064
- Gabriella Ortega of Acworth 30101
- London Moore of Kennesaw 30144
- Samuel Sparks of Kennesaw 30152
- Niles Foo of Marietta 30066
- Brendan Taylor of Powder Springs 30127
- Issabella Du of Kennesaw 30144
- Alexa Roman of Marietta 30067
- Junai Gardener of Kennesaw 30144
- Jorge Callejas of Kennesaw 30144
- Garrett Bell of Kennesaw 30144
- Robert Kirkland of Marietta 30064
- Marina Carlson of Kennesaw 30152
- Andrea Silva of Powder Springs 30127
- Maxwell Booth of Acworth 30101
- Arta Tabrizi of Kennesaw 30144
- Karen Maldonado of Acworth 30101
- Brett Baxter of Acworth 30101
- Adam Johnson of Kennesaw 30144
- Destiny Langford of Marietta 30065
- Kaori Jara-Hamada of Kennesaw 30144
- Kasia Lawson of Kennesaw 30144
- Janna Shahout of Marietta 30062
- Jonathan Hernandez-Mejia of Marietta 30066
- Kiersten Porter of Powder Springs 30127
- Cory McNeir of Kennesaw 30152
- Sydney Fields of Acworth 30101
- Mason Williams of Marietta 30066
- Jacquelyn Blackwell of Acworth 30101
- Calley Anderson of Marietta 30062
- Ian Ford of Kennesaw 30152
- Taylor Lowe of Kennesaw 30144
- Riley Elkins of Powder Springs 30127
- Caroline Roberson of Marietta 30066
- Miles Ragan of Atlanta 30339
- Jaden Zwicker of Powder Springs 30127
- Tiffany Sousa of Marietta 30066
- Robert Walz of Marietta 30066
- Tristan Brown-Mulry of Kennesaw 30144
- Yanzhen Huang of Norcross 30093
- Jessica Niss of Marietta 30066
- Kennedy Wright of Kennesaw 30144
- Charles Cobb of Kennesaw 30152
- Bailey Tocups of Kennesaw 30144
- Reuben Filiki of Marietta 30066
- Adriana Irizarry of Kennesaw 30144
- Jaeden Lowther of Kennesaw 30144
- Ryan Michna of Marietta 30064
- Blake Schroeder of Marietta 30066
- Paige Starbuck of Marietta 30064
- Amanda Wnek of Marietta 30064
- Abigail Evans of Marietta 30062
- Abigail Pena of Marietta 30060
- Ngan Truong of Kennesaw 30144
- Colby Baldwin of Acworth 30101
- Daniel Diresta of Acworth 30101
- Logan Haines of Kennesaw 30144
- David Melcher of Acworth 30101
- Katherine Salgado of Acworth 30101
- Brooke Brown of Kennesaw 30144
- Dominic Diresta of Acworth 30101
- Sarah Lynch of Powder Springs 30127
- Ihab Eid of Marietta 30062
- Chase Demeke of Acworth 30101
- Ryan Bowie of Mableton 30126
- Ileni Moronta of Kennesaw 30144
- Danielle Davis of Powder Springs 30127
- Walker Braswell of Smyrna 30082
- Isabela Barkes of Marietta 30062
- Ashu Ebot-tabi of Acworth 30101
- Ameesha Narine of Kennesaw 30144
- Misty Meyers of Powder Springs 30127
- Jailene Chancey of Kennesaw 30144
- Isabel Bosley of Acworth 30101
- Stacia Braner of Marietta 30066
- Maygui Jean of Kennesaw 30152
- Alexandria Hendricks of Acworth 30101
- Jared Culpepper of Powder Springs 30127
- Benjamin Schulman of Atlanta 30318
- Remy Wetzel of Marietta 30066
- Portia Carrow of Acworth 30101
- Reese Helfrich of Marietta 30068
- Lindsay Corbin of Kennesaw 30152
- Lama Nasrallah of Marietta 30062
- Bryah Martin of Marietta 30066
- Jacenit Lopez of Powder Springs 30127
- Rosalyn Nguyen of Marietta 30062
- Alexis Thomas of Powder Springs 30127
- Jordan Beauchamp of Smyrna 30082
- Charles Malone of Acworth 30101
- Gyeol Jeong of Kennesaw 30152
- Melissa Alvarenga of Acworth 30101
- Isabella Cisneros of Marietta 30064
- Andy Nguyen of Smyrna 30082
- Ainsley Sexton of Marietta 30064
- Catherine Maciejewski of Marietta 30066
- Joanne Isaac of Marietta 30062
- Dennis Hoffman of Kennesaw 30144
- Ryan Manley of Powder Springs 30127
- Eitan Shlomo of Marietta 30066
- Emmanuel Yesudasan of Marietta 30062
- Raphaela Woods of Marietta 30062
- Alexis Chiem of Powder Springs 30127
- Leo Nayshtut of Marietta 30062
- Nathaniel Jones of Powder Springs 30127
- Mark Gilroy of Osceola 54020
- Joanie Cox of Marietta 30062
- Sarah Baseer of Marietta 30068
- Joseph Gaupp of Marietta 30068
- Vy Phan of Marietta 30066
- Emma Carroll of Acworth 30101
- Alexis Brown of Marietta 30066
- Derec Mackiewicz of Marietta 30067
- Kaitlyn Baumgart of Acworth 30101
- Peter Carr of Marietta 30068
- Seth Brice of Acworth 30101
- Kate Davalos of Acworth 30101
- Connor McGregor of Acworth 30101
- Adalyn Holland of Marietta 30066
- Dylan Cichon of Acworth 30101
- Anis Madesko of Marietta 30068
- Janet Morales of Atlanta 30339
- Hannah Walden of Kennesaw 30144
- Hyunjin Baek of Marietta 30062
- Aubrey Blair of Marietta 30068
- Jill McLendon of Kennesaw 30144
- Luka Briglevich of Marietta 30062
- Abieyuwa Agbontaen of Marietta 30067
- Tobias Gephardt of Marietta 30064
- Yash Bhavan of Marietta 30066
- Kirsten Martin of Kennesaw 30144
- Samantha Nguyen of Kennesaw 30152
- Jacob Robinson of Marietta 30062
- Sasha McKibben of Acworth 30101
- Emily Epperly of Kennesaw 30152
- Kamari Edwards of Marietta 30066
- Justice Musgraves of Marietta 30064
- Carly Walters of Kennesaw 30144
- Shelby Chery of Smyrna 30080
- Faith Aldridge of Acworth 30101
- Emuesiri Edafemuoke of Mableton 30126
- Justin Rosales-Moreno of Acworth 30101
- Spencer Tapley of Powder Springs 30127
- Shayaan Niazi of Marietta 30062
- Rachel Cronin of Marietta 30068
- Nicholas Jokhai of Kennesaw 30144
- Nneka Mbeledogu of Austell 30106
- Hunter Schleis of Acworth 30101
- Dylan Spruill of Marietta 30064
- Amber Skonicki of Powder Springs 30127
- Jack Sweat of Kennesaw 30152
- Maryam Nasser of Marietta 30066
- Connor Stabler of Marietta 30062
- Indy Lartey Owanga of Marietta 30068
- Christopher Gonzalez of Kennesaw 30144
- Ian Duncan of Kennesaw 30152
- Samantha Strong of Kennesaw 30144
- Mahnoor Keen of Marietta 30008
- Parker Varin of Marietta 30066
- Christine Taylor of Marietta 30062
- Holly Spears of Powder Springs 30127
- Jose Chirinos of Kennesaw 30144
- Peyton Whitener of Marietta 30064
- Anshi Shah of Kennesaw 30144
- Aaliyah Hansel of Marietta 30060
- Gina Jankowski of Marietta 30062
- Abigail Bierman of Kennesaw 30144
- Jailan Gordon of Kennesaw 30144
- Richard Allen of Austell 30168
- Karen Anisha of Marietta 30064
- Sarah Johnson of Marietta 30062
- Mohamed Shetewi of Marietta 30066
- Stephanie O'Kon of Powder Springs 30127
- Mia Durroh of Mableton 30126
- Lena Pagnotto of Acworth 30101
- Kelsey Dunn of Kennesaw 30144
- Benjamin Mueller of Acworth 30101
- Thomas Greiner of Marietta 30068
- Aileen Lopez of Marietta 30060
- Margaret Waller of Powder Springs 30127
- Karina Spataru-Toma of Marietta 30062
- Angel Magallanes of Marietta 30064
- Elise Brown of Powder Springs 30127
- Anna Carver of Acworth 30101
- Darren Dunn of Powder Springs 30127
- Kendall Soltys of Mableton 30126
- Thien Dang of Atlanta 30339
- Joshua Zignego of Kennesaw 30144
- Ishwarya Sundhararajan of Marietta 30068
- Aamna Aijaz of Acworth 30101
- Sydney Scott of Marietta 30064
- Madison Graham of Marietta 30066
- Rohit Veerapaneni of Marietta 30066
- Genesis Aguilar of Powder Springs 30127
- Alexandra Mould of Kennesaw 30152
- Emily Giel of Acworth 30101
- Zackary Dow of Kennesaw 30152
- Sophie Hale of Marietta 30064
- Maria Castro of Kennesaw 30152
- Aidan Farrell of Kennesaw 30144
- Alex Gann of Smyrna 30080
- Rian Hassen of Powder Springs 30127
- Marisa Sagneri of Marietta 30062
- Isabella Whitmore of Acworth 30101
- Susan Sexton of Marietta 30066
- Jay Gauger of Marietta 30062
- Zarek Lacsamana of Marietta 30062
- Carson Richardson of Kennesaw 30144
- Cole Sottile of Marietta 30066
- Toluwalogo Dahunsi of Marietta 30062
- Morgan Copeland of Kennesaw 30144
- Lucas Chambrin of Marietta 30068
- Anneli Nurmi of Kennesaw 30152
- Kyla Bailey of Marietta 30066
- Peter Knope of Marietta 30062
- Grace Young of Marietta 30066
- Caleb Hughie of Marietta 30066
- Okeoghene Emoghene of Kennesaw 30152
- Patricia Short of Powder Springs 30127
- Alexander Batarseh of Kennesaw 30152
- Christopher McCree of Atlanta 30339
- Kevin McCabe of Powder Springs 30127
- Tieana Duckworth of Acworth 30101
- Wyatt Gardner of Kennesaw 30144
- Eiko Jara-Hamada of Kennesaw 30144
- Charnya DesChamps of Austell 30106
- Mame Traore of Mableton 30126
- Takuto Maeda of Kennesaw 30144
- Isabella Cannizzaro of Kennesaw 30144
- Makayla Knickerbocker of Acworth 30101
- Joycelyn Ofori of Austell 30168
- Ian Taylor of Marietta 30066
- Alison Farraher of Marietta 30064
- Mark McCleskey of Marietta 30066
- Jessica Campos of Kennesaw 30144
- Amelia Goldfine of Marietta 30064
- Elizabeth Ehme of Smyrna 30080
- Arun Devarakonda Devarakonda of Kennesaw 30144
- Kerry Covington of Marietta 30068
- Abhay Talele of Kennesaw 30144
- Elena Kreun of Acworth 30101
- Maritza Tovar of Kennesaw 30144
- John Soares of Marietta 30067
- Kevin Karaj of Marietta 30062
- Jae Yeon Han of Marietta 30066
- Alan Ma of Marietta 30066
- Cooper Wright of Kennesaw 30152
- Andrea Mendoza of Acworth 30101
- Mariah Butts of Marietta 30067
- Vishal Patil of Marietta 30068
- Evan Bowen of Marietta 30068
- Christian Dittlau of Marietta 30062
- Thulsy Krishnan of Marietta 30066
- Sarah Barrier of Powder Springs 30127
- Abigail Crouse of Kennesaw 30152
- Alison Hignite of Acworth 30101
- Dominique Knox of Kennesaw 30152
- Lia Valencia of Marietta 30062
- Khloe Thomas of Acworth 30101
- Kaitlyn Phillips of Marietta 30064
- Kendall Smith of Acworth 30101
- Payton Elkins of Acworth 30101
- Owen Foster of Marietta 30066
- Derek Christner of Marietta 30066
- Amanda Kendrella of Acworth 30101
- Cynthia Mazariego-Galvan of Austell 30168
- Odett Gonzalez of Kennesaw 30144
- Ria Goraya of Marietta 30066
- Hope Barnick of Kennesaw 30152
- Kaden Buford of Acworth 30101
- Karan Sampath of Marietta 30068
- Anthony Monaco of Kennesaw 30152
- Natalie Montpas of Kennesaw 30144
- William Pritchard of Marietta 30066
- Janelle Powell of Kennesaw 30144
- Thi Phuong N Nguyen of Kennesaw 30144
- Kevin Trujillo of Smyrna 30080
- Samuel Chandler of Kennesaw 30152
- Dillon Wichman of Marietta 30062
- Angel Vasquez of Kennesaw 30144
- Imran Dabdoub of Smyrna 30082
- Matthew Schreck of Marietta 30062
- Jade Ward of Kennesaw 30152
- Aubrielle Haslam of Acworth 30101
- Eric Hayashi of Marietta 30062
- Grace Allen of Acworth 30101
- Justin Hendricks of Marietta 30067
- Arthur Lo of Marietta 30062
- Michael Bolnik of Marietta 30067
- Alexia Rule of Marietta 30064
- Martin Sanchez of Marietta 30062
- Jessica Palmer of Atlanta 30339
- Carlos Delgado Gonzalez of Marietta 30066
- Jessica Saysombath of Smyrna 30082
- Katelyn Geisler of Marietta 30066
- Seyedmahdi Salehkhoo of Kennesaw 30152
- Ethan Pallas of Marietta 30067
- Kayla Anderson of Kennesaw 30144
- Kelley Cantrell of Powder Springs 30127
- Alexander Lam of Marietta 30064
- Noah Sayavong of Acworth 30101
- Dylan Nguyen of Acworth 30101
- Jessie Stuart of Marietta 30066
- Nickolas Maguire of Acworth 30101
- Annelise Goodwin of Marietta 30066
- Ranjan Gautam of Marietta 30064
- Hayden Hobby of Hiram 30141
- Maria Carr of Acworth 30101
- Ayleen De Los Rios Guisao of Kennesaw 30144
- Conor Cummins of Marietta 30067
- Ted Lee of Marietta 30062
- Rebecca Senft of Marietta 30064
- Riley Lang of Acworth 30101
- Kristy Muse of Marietta 30064
- Carsen Smith of Powder Springs 30127
- Suzan Manasreh of Acworth 30101
- Luke Slate of Powder Springs 30127
- Amanda White of Mableton 30126
- Elena Villegas of Marietta 30066
- Lea Mobers of Atlanta 30328
- Chandler Graham of Acworth 30101
- Angela Brill of Acworth 30101
- Lydia Singletary of Kennesaw 30144
- Megan Moran of Kennesaw 30144
- Marie Bean of Acworth 30101
- Stine Atuokwu of Acworth 30101
- Jade Hemphill of Marietta 30062
- Luke Morris of Kennesaw 30152
- Carson Graham of Marietta 30066
- Alan Walker of Marietta 30008
- Prentiss Church of Kennesaw 30144
- Marie Theobald of Marietta 30062
- Kayleigh Previte of Acworth 30101
- Jose Flores-Hernandez of Marietta 30067
- Renate Hamrick of Marietta 30062
- Peter Ho of Kennesaw 30152
- Chasidy Harris of Atlanta 30339
- Job Waihiga of Marietta 30067
- Chantelle Chapman of Powder Springs 30127
- Amanda Abernathy of Marietta 30064
- Ameer Salameh of Marietta 30064
- Mary Arthen of Kennesaw 30152
- Mikail Miller of Marietta 30067
- Kaylan Hopson of Marietta 30066
- Jainy Patel of Marietta 30064
- Kathya Morales of Austell 30106
- Riley McCosh of Marietta 30066
- Francesca Garcia of Kennesaw 30144
- Minh Le of Acworth 30101
- Emma Austin of Smyrna 30082
- Harper Gaston of Smyrna 30082
- Christopher Schoen of Marietta 30068
- Regina Idamkue of Kennesaw 30144
- Molly Vick of Marietta 30064
- Valerie Sonnichsen of Kennesaw 30144
- Joannye Nascimento Soares of Marietta 30067
- Kendall Koffman of Marietta 30062
- Jackson Banks of Marietta 30068
- Adam Crooks of Smyrna 30082
- Cindy Phan of Acworth 30101
- Daniella King of Acworth 30101
- Charles McLarty of Acworth 30101
- Rachel Cooke of Marietta 30064
- Emma Snider of Powder Springs 30127
- Vanessa Vasquez of Smyrna 30082
- Jackson Williams of Marietta 30066
- Kaiya Crosier of Marietta 30062
- Hayden Vaughan of Marietta 30062
- Shannon Downes of Marietta 30064
- Simone Van Pletzen of Marietta 30066
- Lilia Keister of Marietta 30068
- Jennifer Cerda of Marietta 30066
- Kush Sharma of Marietta 30066
- Anna Loeffler of Acworth 30101
- Avery McDaniel of Marietta 30062
- Alex Martinez of Marietta 30060
- Grace Blomberg of Smyrna 30082
- Ashley Feldman of Powder Springs 30127
- Edward MacDonald of Kennesaw 30144
- Ericka Thomas of Powder Springs 30127
- Hau Cheung of Marietta 30068
- Nicholas Oyola of Kennesaw 30152
- Emma Peeples of Marietta 30067
- Moacir Dias Filho of Marietta 30066
- Ye Lee of Kennesaw 30144
- Emma Buker of Marietta 30062
- Roger Leonard of Atlanta 30339
- Reid Young of Acworth 30101
- Rachel Dodsworth of Marietta 30062
- Sabrina Arechaga of Marietta 30068
- Ramond Solis of Marietta 30062
- Kaitlyn Grace of Marietta 30062
- Chavis Le of Marietta 30066
- Krish Patel of Kennesaw 30152
- Evan Sunny of Marietta 30062
- Chase Edwards of Marietta 30062
- Abel Yared of Marietta 30066
- Momina Khan of Kennesaw 30144
- Hayden Hunt of Marietta 30064
- Aleina Khan of Kennesaw 30144
- Wesley Mitchell of Marietta 30066
- Christopher Ingram of Acworth 30101
- Benjamin Gilbert of Marietta 30064
- Cora Ayers of Marietta 30062
- Tori Cofield of Acworth 30101
- Lev Belegradek of Marietta 30068
- Daniel Chen of Marietta 30068
- Carly Pitts of Acworth 30101
- Lauren Ray of Acworth 30101
- Zhi Dong of Austell 30106
- Julianna Mallette of Kennesaw 30144
- Mary Fason of Kennesaw 30144
- Dakota Williams of Marietta 30062
- Parisa Torabi of Kennesaw 30152
- Audrey Prince of Kennesaw 30144
- Robert Straiton of Kennesaw 30144
- Alexandra Azaripour of Marietta 30062
- Allison Banks of Kennesaw 30152
- Emily Boughner of Kennesaw 30144
- Rebecca Holbrook of Marietta 30008
- Kourtney Lacy of Kennesaw 30144
- Merren Irick of Powder Springs 30127
- Brian Quintanilla of Powder Springs 30127
- Duncan McLendon of Kennesaw 30144
- Aashna Suthar of Acworth 30101
- David Sagal of Marietta 30062
- Blake Hill of Marietta 30062
- Isabel Navarro of Acworth 30101
- Rosaura De Jesus of Smyrna 30080
- Adrian Wilfried Siyapbie Soh of Marietta 30066
- Allan Claude Arnold Njiakin Siako of Marietta 30060
- Rachel Hite of Acworth 30101
- Caroline Dennehy of Acworth 30101
- Lauren Whitehurst of Marietta 30066
- Carissa Robinson of Marietta 30066
- Stephen Sulimani of Marietta 30062
- Conor McGowan of Marietta 30068
- Robert Heenan of Marietta 30064
- Julia Grigorenko of Mableton 30126
- Laura Muller of Marietta 30068
- Gabrielle Ball of Powder Springs 30127
- Luke Harris of Powder Springs 30127
- Collin Burger of Kennesaw 30152
- Atallia Stewart of Powder Springs 30127
- Angelina Vizuete of Marietta 30066
- Matt Brown of Marietta 30066
- Lana Boudiab of Marietta 30062
- Eric Lester of Smyrna 30082
- Andrew Davis of Kennesaw 30152
- Joseph Arnold of Powder Springs 30127
- Brooks Hess of Marietta 30068
- Serena Deupser of Acworth 30101
- Alexander Baer of Marietta 30062
- Ryan Golshir of Marietta 30067
- Bethany Ebwe of Acworth 30101
- Jeremy Medina of Kennesaw 30152
- Mary Smith of Powder Springs 30127
- Ethan Wilson of Marietta 30062
- Robert You of Marietta 30068
- Joshua McLaughlin of Powder Springs 30127
- Hannah Ramasami of Kennesaw 30144
- Kazuha Nishihara of Marietta 30062
- Riley Vaupel of Acworth 30101
- Itzel Salas of Marietta 30008
- Charles Remy of Marietta 30008
- Tessa Van Bunnik of Kennesaw 30152
- Halie O'Brien of Smyrna 30080
- Sarika Urfi of Kennesaw 30144
- Hannah Hickman of Marietta 30062
- Joann William of Marietta 30008
- Diego Frausto Ramirez of Powder Springs 30127
- Carson Bell of Acworth 30101
- Riley McManus of Acworth 30101
- Hannah Silver of Marietta 30062
- Jonathan Yun of Kennesaw 30144
- Ian Stoddard of Marietta 30062
- Jennifer Kontz of Kennesaw 30144
- John Brady of Marietta 30068
- Courtney Everett of Kennesaw 30144
- Sarah Londono of Marietta 30062
- Kennedy Wylie of Kennesaw 30152
- Christopher Holt of Kennesaw 30144
- Jennie Kong of Smyrna 30080
- Algore Tametsa Nguematio of Marietta 30060
- Jonah Kilpi of Acworth 30101
- Mihai Burghelea of Marietta 30008
- Madison Cernut of Kennesaw 30152
- Nicholas Leymeister of Kennesaw 30144
- Catharine Sutherland of Marietta 30064
- Melissa Sekere of Acworth 30101
- Aissat Al huda of Kennesaw 30152
- Sophia Hanak of Marietta 30062
- Richard Borowski of Marietta 30064
- Wendall Brown of Smyrna 30080
- Cassidy Janeira of Acworth 30101
- Pola Miazek of Marietta 30066
- Kelley Smith of Kennesaw 30144
- Savannah Tucker of Marietta 30068
- Ozioma Ukwuoma of Austell 30168
- Benjamin Moran of Kennesaw 30144
- Kaleigh McGary of Kennesaw 30144
- Ashley Nestor of Smyrna 30082
- Julie Chen of Marietta 30066
- Meredith Knight of Acworth 30101
- Marina Pichs of Marietta 30062
- Tytiana Carr of Marietta 30067
- Angelina Nino of Marietta 30062
- Selvin Vicente of Kennesaw 30144
- Cristina Puy Arena of Marietta 30067
- Danyelle Knowles of Kennesaw 30144
- Regitze Houen-Tolstrup of Marietta 30068
- Alvaro Olivella of Kennesaw 30152
- Domingo Gray of Acworth 30101
- Colby Dumbra of Powder Springs 30127
- Grace Kurniawan of Marietta 30062
- Linette Waithaka of Acworth 30101
- Reagan Fair of Kennesaw 30152
- Mikayla George of Kennesaw 30144
- Gwyneth Wentworth of Marietta 30066
- Ari Daniels of Kennesaw 30152
- Susan Avoytes of Marietta 30066
- Joseph Cappucci of Kennesaw 30152
- Rahma Ahmed of Acworth 30101
- Saarthak Bhatia of Marietta 30068
- Katherine Smith of Kennesaw 30144
- Simon Kawasaki of Acworth 30101
- Jared Dejesus of Acworth 30101
- John Paul Balawon of Austell 30106
- David Ramirez of Marietta 30060
- Rachel Locke of Powder Springs 30127
- Mariamawit Tadesse of Smyrna 30082
- Kerris Foley of Marietta 30062
- Arianne Sauve of Marietta 30062
- Olivia Dittmar of Acworth 30101
- Gabriela Landaverde of Marietta 30067
- Bhakti Patel of Kennesaw 30152
- Edwin Trejo-Rivera of Marietta 30064
- John Shlapak of Marietta 30062
- Ronak Rana of Marietta 30067
- Jacob Thomley of Kennesaw 30152
- Charles Bye of Marietta 30066
- Juliana Defarias of Marietta 30068
- Kelechi Okere of Powder Springs 30127
- Ellie Kean of Marietta 30062
- Aria Mokhtari of Marietta 30066
- Ariana Smith of Marietta 30008
- Jeremiah Rhyant of Kennesaw 30152
- Danielle Ramey of Austell 30106
- Sharon Henderson of Marietta 30062
- Kyle Martin of Kennesaw 30152
- Ali Dabdoub of Kennesaw 30144
- Abigail West of Marietta 30062
- Joel Kreider of Kennesaw 30144
- Yen Vo of Acworth 30101
- Larissa Vieira of Marietta 30062
- Aine Jones of Marietta 30064
- John Tully of Marietta 30062
- Kobe Boyum of Marietta 30066
- Daniel Martinez-Mata of Mableton 30126
- David Adams of Austell 30106
- Allisa George of Kennesaw 30144
- Amelia Archer of Powder Springs 30127
- Matthew Ingber of Marietta 30008
- Tatiana Sidorova of Kennesaw 30144
- Mohammed Yusufi of Marietta 30066
- Miguel Jimenez of Kennesaw 30152
- Mackenna Johnson of Marietta 30062
- Brianna Lewis of Marietta 30066
- Reanna Kennedy of Marietta 30064
- Shay Raz of Marietta 30068
- Penelope Rodriguez of Marietta 30066
- Mohamed Aldihri of Kennesaw 30144
- Alexis Lam of Marietta 30066
- Paris McDonald of Acworth 30101
- Carter Eget of Marietta 30068
- Jennifer Sierra of Smyrna 30080
- Miriam Long of Powder Springs 30127
- Ifran Ambahun of Powder Springs 30127
- Juliana Yagyu of Kennesaw 30152
- Alexandra Strasburg of Kennesaw 30144
- Mariana Rodriguez of Marietta 30060
- Tasneem Salem of Kennesaw 30152
- Alizabeth Tan of Marietta 30066
- Michael Moore of Kennesaw 30152
- Eleanor McAlvanah of Marietta 30068
- Gillian Myers of Acworth 30101
- Dzejlana Cerimagic of Marietta 30060
- Maya Mizerek of Marietta 30066
- Paula Sanchez Checa of Kennesaw 30144
- Krish Patel of Smyrna 30082
- Elizabeth Williams of Marietta 30062
- Uchenna Obodo of Powder Springs 30127
- Gabriela Citino of Marietta 30067
- Eden Abebe of Powder Springs 30127
- Skyler Hensley of Marietta 30064
- Noam Lewit of Marietta 30062
- Tomasa Vega-Hernandez of Powder Springs 30127
- Miosha Quinn of Kennesaw 30152
- Marshall Massey of Roswell 30075
- Jaime Feldstein of Acworth 30101
- Farzam Dizna of Marietta 30066
- Joshua Garske of Marietta 30066
- Danna Mondragon of Marietta 30062
- Francisco Puentes of Marietta 30064
- Daniel Halliday of Marietta 30064
- Adam Elbakouri of Marietta 30064
- Amanda Dumbaugh of Acworth 30101
- Justin Summe of Marietta 30062
- Mouhamad Eid of Marietta 30062
- Gahyun Kim of Kennesaw 30144
- Zabdiel Puebla of Powder Springs 30127
- Jacob Mendizabal of Marietta 30064
- Rita Chen of Marietta 30008
- Jamie Hungerbuhler of Marietta 30066
- Arad Tavakoli of Marietta 30066
- Felipe Perez of Kennesaw 30144
- Krina Movalia of Kennesaw 30144
- David Lester of Marietta 30067
- Neryman Ayoub of Marietta 30066
- Kyle Crowe of Marietta 30064
- Alexander Millerioux of Kennesaw 30152
- Hannah Poguntke of Kennesaw 30144
- Vivian Manzanares of Smyrna 30080
- Teodora Stoyanova of Acworth 30101
- Blake Lacoursiere of Atlanta 30339
- Maygan Cale of Kennesaw 30152
- Karie Whitmire of Marietta 30064
- Jennifer Mushock of Marietta 30066
- Lauren Reid of Powder Springs 30127
- Kashna Gibson of Marietta 30066
- Cynthia Watson of Acworth 30101
- Natalie Creamer of Kennesaw 30152
- Canan Hidir of Kennesaw 30144
- Lori Sargent of Acworth 30101
- Sharon Zinger of Marietta 30066
- William Payson of Powder Springs 30127
- Jennifer West of Powder Springs 30127
- Frank Madonna of Kennesaw 30152
- Lauren Floyd of Kennesaw 30152
- Allana Alexander of Marietta 30008
- April Norman of Marietta 30064
- Amanda Black of Smyrna 30080
- Danielle Formisano of Smyrna 30082
- Samman Kharel of Kennesaw 30144
- James Dawsey of Marietta 30064
- Kellee Wood of Marietta 30064
- Scott Eubanks of Marietta 30064
- Sardia Irvine of Kennesaw 30144
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.