The Georgia Institute of Technology awarded degrees to approximately 1,480 undergraduate and graduate students at the conclusion of summer semester. Local graduates were:
- Christopher Abdeen of Marietta (30064) - Master of Science in Civil Engineering
- Daniel Abravanel of Atlanta (30339) - Master of Science in Analytics
- Hassan Attarchi of Atlanta (30339) - Doctor of Philosophy in Mathematics
- Patricia Awald of Marietta (30068) - Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering
- Michelle Babcock of Marietta (30060) - Bachelor of Science in Earth and Atmospheric Sciences with High Honors
- Joshua Baldwin of Kennesaw (30144) - Master of Science in Global Media and Cultures
- Alvaro Benitez of Kennesaw (30144) - Master of Biomedical Innovation and Development
- Jada Brock of Marietta (30062) - Master of Science in Cybersecurity
- Eric Brown of Smyrna (30082) - Professional Master's in Applied Systems Engineering
- Kenneth Butler of Kennesaw (30144) - Master of Science in Computer Science
- Shawna Caldwell of Marietta (30064) - Master of Science in Analytics
- Daniel Chao of Marietta (30067) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering
- Joel Chapman of Atlanta (30339) - Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering
- Diana Chumak of Acworth (30101) - Master of Science in Environmental Engineering
- Thomas Copenhaver of Kennesaw (30152) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with Honors
- Nisha Detchprohm of Marietta (30062) - Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering
- Alianna Dhalla of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering and Bachelor of Science in Applied Languages and Intercultural Studies with Highest Honors
- William Dingler of Marietta (30062) - Master of Science in Computer Science
- Ellen Dobo of Marietta (30068) - Bachelor of Science in Economics and International Affairs with Highest Honors
- John Dockter of Smyrna (30080) - Master of Science in Analytics
- Catherine Fan of Marietta (30068) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors
- Liam Fernandez of Smyrna (30082) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with High Honors
- Nicholas Hale of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Physics with Honors
- Meng Han of Marietta (30066) - Master of Business Administration
- Nahiza Haque of Kennesaw (30152) - Bachelor of Science in Literature, Media, and Communication with Highest Honors
- Austin Harris of Kennesaw (30144) - Professional Master's in Occupational Safety and Health
- Parker Harris of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Honors
- Miles Hsu of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Santhosh Karnik of Marietta (30062) - Doctor of Philosophy in Electrical & Computer Engineering
- Justin Keener of Marietta (30067) - Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry
- Micah Landwermeyer of Marietta (30064) - Bachelor of Science in Materials Science and Engineering with Honors
- Graham Langford of marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
- Calib Lanier of Smyrna (30082) - Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering with High Honors
- Jessie Liu of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Joel Martinez-Goyco of Marietta (30068) - Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Fareed Melies of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
- John Merritt of Marietta (30064) - Master of Science in Cybersecurity
- Rahul Mody of Kennesaw (30144) - Master of Science in Computer Science
- Rachel Myers of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering
- Kevin O'Brien of Mableton (30126) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
- Daynell O'Conor of Marietta (30064) - Master of Science in Computer Science
- Thomas Orzech of Marietta (30062) - Master of Sustainable Energy and Environmental Management
- Connor Owen of Marietta (30064) - Master of Science in Operations Research
- Abigail Paulson of Atlanta (30339) - Master of Science in Biomedical Engineering
- Emmy Perez of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering with Highest Honors
- Yunlin Qi of Smyrna (30080) - Master of Science in Computer Science
- Mary Robertson of Smyrna (30082) - Professional Master's in Occupational Safety and Health
- Kendra Sands of Marietta (30008) - Master of Science in Physics
- Alistair Sequeira of Atlanta (30339) - Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering with Highest Honors
- Nathan Smit of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Economics with Honors
- Luke Smith of Marietta (30064) - Master of Business Administration
- Robert Smith of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
- Mohammad Sadegh Soudachi of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Design with High Honors
- Saikamal Srinivas of Marietta (30066) - Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering
- Dijon Stowers of Smyrna (30082) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
- Jesse Vanhoozer of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering with Highest Honors
- Laura Vinson of Smyrna (30080) - Professional Master's in Applied Systems Engineering
- Richa Virmani of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Computational Media with Honors
- Carson West of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Physics
- Allen Zhang of Marietta (30067) - Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering with Highest Honors
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.