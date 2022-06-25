The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to more than 4,500 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute's 262nd Commencement exercises held May 6-7 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Local graduates were:
- Hala Alfalih of Kennesaw (30152) - Master of Science in Architecture
- Jada Allen of Powder Springs (30127) - Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience with Honors
- Ty Allen of Acworth (30101) - Master of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering
- Ali Amirfazli of Marietta (30068) - Master of Science in Computational Science and Engineering
- Cristian Aranda of Mableton (30126) - Master of Architecture
- Hailey Armstrong of Atlanta (30339) - Master of Business Administration
- Kaebron Aschalew of Marietta (30067) - Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering with High Honors
- Jiwoo Bae of Marietta (30068) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors
- Alexander Baldwin of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Public Policy with Highest Honors
- Emma Barron of Powder Spgs (30127) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors
- Kaitlyn Bateh of Kennesaw (30152) - Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Kris Batol of Marietta (30062) - Master of Business Administration
- Ryan Bauer of Marietta (30067) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with High Honors
- Kyle Bear of Marietta (30066) - Master of Science in Computer Science
- Blake Bellamy of Kennesaw (30144) - Bachelor of Science in Physics with High Honors
- Ethan Benville of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
- Alex Bergeron of Smyrna (30082) - Master of Science in Biomedical Engineering
- Tishya Bhatnagar of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Bachelor of Science in Literature, Media, and Communication with Honors
- Kevin Blalock of Marietta (30068) - Master of Science in International Affairs
- Christopher Block of Smyrna (30080) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with High Honors
- Emma Bohling of Atlanta (30339) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with High Honors
- Casey Boland of Powder Springs (30127) - Master of Science in Computer Science
- Jalen Borne of Marietta (30064) - Bachelor of Science in Chemistry
- Edward Boykin of Kennesaw (30144) - Master of Science in Computer Science
- Loy Boyter of Marietta (30064) - Bachelor of Science in Literature, Media, and Communication
- Oliver Bunner of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Christopher Burson of Smryna (30080) - Master of Science in Analytics
- Su-Hyun Byeon of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with High Honors
- Joshua Cabral of Atlanta (30339) - Master of Science in Computer Science
- Gloria Calhoun of Smyrna (30080) - Master of Science in History and Sociology of Technology and Science
- Daniel Carrozzino of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with Honors
- Laurentino Castro of Mableton (30126) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Shreyas Casturi of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with High Honors
- Ishan Chadha of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors
- Radha Changela of Marietta (30068) - Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering
- Joel Chapman of Atlanta (30339) - Doctor of Philosophy in Mechanical Engineering
- Faisal Chaudry of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering with High Honors
- Chuyang Chen of Smyrna (30080) - Doctor of Philosophy in Mechanical Engineering
- Fabio Chiappina of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering with Highest Honors
- Jasmine Chrisp of Marietta (30008) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with High Honors
- Andrew Chyong of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Shlomi Cohen of Marietta (30068) - Doctor of Philosophy in Quantitative Biosciences
- Connor Cole of Kennesaw (30144) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors
- Noah Cole of Marietta (30068) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
- Tyler Cole of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering with Honors
- William Cooper of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors
- Katherine Crosby of Smyrna (30080) - Master of Business Administration
- Nathanial Davenport of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Computational Media with Highest Honors
- Graysen De Jong of Powder Springs (30127) - Bachelor of Science in Economics and Bachelor of Science in Public Policy with High Honors
- Abigail Dees of Kennesaw (30152) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
- Angela Deng of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
- Ajeetpal Dhillon of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering
- Gabriel Dixon of Atlanta (30339) - Bachelor of Science in Biology
- Selena Do of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Computational Media with Highest Honors
- Sarah Dominguez of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with High Honors
- Ismael Dondasse of Austell (30106) - Master of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering
- Shelby Downs of Kennesaw (30144) - Master of Science in Building Construction and Facility Management
- Carl Dyson of Marietta (30066) - Doctor of Philosophy in Biology
- Nisha Ellis of Smyrna (30080) - Master of Science in Cybersecurity
- Eliana Estrada Vera of Smyrna (30080) - Master of Science in Analytics
- Jasmine Euell of Smyrna (30080) - Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering
- Gabrielle Falcone of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with Highest Honors
- Mason Favro of Marietta (30068) - Bachelor of Science in Global Economics and Modern Languages with High Honors
- Joseph Fletcher of Marietta (30068) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Mitchell Gacuzana of Kennesaw (30144) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors
- Mary Gale of Kennesaw (30152) - Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Timothy Gallion of Marietta (30064) - Master of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering
- Anthony Galvan of Atlanta (30339) - Master of Architecture
- Samuel Gamage of Atlanta (30339) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors
- Gerardo Garcia-Ramos of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Kathryn George of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
- Daniel Gibson of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors
- Camila Gill of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
- Sahej Gill of Marietta (30064) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
- Eric Glunn of Marietta (30066) - Master of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering
- David Gonzalez of Marietta (30060) - Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering
- Hannah Goodsite of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Biology with Highest Honors
- Griffin Goodwin of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Physics with Highest Honors
- Olivia Gravina of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Mathematics with Highest Honors
- Shawn Gregory of Marietta (30067) - Doctor of Philosophy in Materials Science and Engineering
- Amanda Grubb of Atlanta (30339) - Doctor of Philosophy in Aerospace Engineering
- Zhe Guang of Atlanta (30339) - Master of Science in Computer Science
- Marcos Guerrero-Gomez of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
- Ellen Guo of Atlanta (30339) - Master of Science in Human-Computer Interaction
- Arushi Gupta of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors
- Astik Gupta of Marietta (30064) - Master of Science in Computer Science
- Kadidia Haidara of Marietta (30067) - Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering with Honors
- Anna Harrison of Austell (30106) - Master of Science in Bioengineering
- Jerry Harrison of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering with Honors
- Hunter Hayes of Smyrna (30082) - Master of Science in Analytics
- Christopher He of Marietta (30068) - Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Andrew Heineman of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering with Honors
- Tucker Hembree of Kennesaw (30152) - Master of Science in Cybersecurity
- Elizabeth Herrejon of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering with Honors
- Mary Hestad of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Architecture with Highest Honors
- Tai Hoang of Mableton (30126) - Master of Science in Computer Science
- Hugh Hogan of Kennesaw (30152) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
- Tristan Hollon-Brooks of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience with Highest Honors
- Ronny Huang of Kennesaw (30144) - Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering with High Honors
- Kevin Jaiwant of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with High Honors
- Tiffany Jeng of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering with Highest Honors
- Christopher Jones of Marietta (30067) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering with Honors
- Ananya Kansal of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Music Technology with High Honors
- Hamna Khan of Marietta (30064) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors
- Pranav Khorana of Marietta (30062) - Master of Science in Computer Science
- Eunice Kim of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Hyunjin Kim of Marietta (30068) - Bachelor of Science in Public Policy with Highest Honors
- Saheon Kim of Marietta (30068) - Master of Science in Analytics
- Abigail Kimber of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering with High Honors
- Gary Kirk of Marietta (30067) - Master of Science in Computer Science
- Robert Knudson of Smyrna (30082) - Master of Business Administration
- Rebecca Koon of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Sandjar Kozubaev of Marietta (30062) - Doctor of Philosophy in Digital Media
- Patrick Kramer of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Biology with Highest Honors
- James Kriigel of Atlanta (30339) - Master of Science in Cybersecurity
- Detriana Kurzeja-Edwards of Powder Spgs (30127) - Bachelor of Science in Biology with Honors
- Kelsey Lanier of Powder Springs (30127) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
- Andrew Lanyi of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
- Jackson Larisch of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering with Highest Honors
- Chase Latimer of Atlanta (30339) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Eileen Law of Marietta (30067) - Bachelor of Science in Chemistry with Highest Honors
- Dongmyung Lee of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
- Sangjin Lee of Buford (30519) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
- Sean Li of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Architecture with Highest Honors
- Esteban Limon of Kennesaw (30152) - Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering with High Honors
- Camilo Londono of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Sully Long of Kennesaw (30152) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Cecelia Lu of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience with Honors
- Thomas Lusk of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with Highest Honors
- Nico Luzum of Mableton (30126) - Master of Science in International Security
- Carnell Lyon of Powder Spgs (30127) - Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering with Highest Honors
- Blake Lyons of Powder Springs (30127) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
- Alexander Madison of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
- Bethel Mamo of Kennesaw (30152) - Master of Science in Environmental Engineering
- Ishita Mathur of Kennesaw (30144) - Master of Science in Environmental Engineering
- Billy Mauldin of Kennesaw (30152) - Master of Science in Economics
- Ian McClish of Marietta (30068) - Bachelor of Science in Biology with Highest Honors
- Patrick McCord of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with High Honors
- Elizabeth McCoy of Marietta (30067) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with High Honors
- Amelia McLean of Marietta (30064) - Master of Architecture
- Garett McVay of Marietta (30067) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
- Jessica Meredith of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Biology with Highest Honors
- Rachel Meyer of Marietta (30067) - Bachelor of Science in Literature, Media, and Communication with Highest Honors
- Indy Michio of Powder Springs (30127) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with Honors
- Brock Miller of Marietta (30064) - Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering with Highest Honors
- George Missailidis of Marietta (30068) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Design with Highest Honors
- Kelsey Mo of Marietta (30068) - Bachelor of Science in Psychology with Highest Honors
- Robert Morgan of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors
- Ian Moss of Mableton (30126) - Master of Science in Environmental Engineering
- Brent Murphy of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors
- Samah Nabi of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry with Highest Honors
- Siddharth Natham of Marietta (30068) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors
- Danielle Newman of Kennesaw (30144) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Jill Niland of Kennesaw (30152) - Master of Science in Human-Computer Interaction
- William O'Rielly of Smyrna (30080) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
- Grace Oberst of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with Highest Honors
- Anders Olsson of Smyrna (30080) - Master of Business Administration
- Jeffrey Otterson of Marietta (30062) - Master of Science in Cybersecurity
- Marie Ow of Austell (30106) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
- Nicholas Oyebanji of Marietta (30067) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
- Shruti Pandey of Smyrna (30080) - Master of Science in Analytics
- Anya Pandita of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with Honors
- Oliver Park of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering with High Honors
- Abhishek Patel of Kennesaw (30152) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors
- Jay Patel of Kennesaw (30144) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors
- Jay Patel of Mableton (30126) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with Highest Honors
- Madeline Patel of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
- Vaidehi Patel of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
- Andrew Peng of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors
- Steven Perry of Marietta (30062) - Master of Science in Cybersecurity
- Kelvin Pierre of Kennesaw (30144) - Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Kyle Pierre of Kennesaw (30144) - Bachelor of Science in Biology with High Honors
- Mason Pisciotta of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
- Mason Placanica of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering and Bachelor of Science in Chemistry with Highest Honors
- Arvin Poddar of Kennesaw (30152) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors
- Daniel Powell of Smyrna (30082) - Master of Science in Building Construction and Facility Management
- Pooja Prabakaran of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering
- Akash Prasad of Kennesaw (30152) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
- Adam Profili of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with Highest Honors
- Samuel Quiroz of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors
- Suyash Rajesh of Kennesaw (30144) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Thomas Ramey of Austell (30106) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Vishwa Ramkumar of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Supreet Randhawa of Powder Springs (30127) - Bachelor of Science in Biology with Highest Honors
- Charles Ratcliff of Atlanta (30339) - Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering with Highest Honors
- Thomas Rega of Marietta (30062) - Master of Science in Computer Science
- Elizabeth Rice of Powder Springs (30127) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
- Monica Rizk of Marietta (30066) - Master of Architecture
- Derek Rizzi of Kennesaw (30144) - Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering with Highest Honors
- Katherine Roberts of Marietta (30064) - Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Emma Rogers of Marietta (30067) - Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering with Highest Honors
- Zara Rose of Atlanta (30339) - Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience
- John Ryu of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering with High Honors
- Michael Santrock of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Applied Physics
- Ari Satinoff of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Ajinkya Sawant of Marietta (30068) - Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering
- Cole Schendl of Kennesaw (30152) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Honors
- Makaya Segre-Lewis of Marietta (30064) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with Honors
- Brandon Sexton of Marietta (30068) - Master of Science in Analytics
- Khyati Shah of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Parth Shah of Smyrna (30080) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors
- Lulu Shan of Marietta (30066) - Master of Business Administration
- Ishi Sharma of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
- Jennifer Sharpe of Smyrna (30082) - Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering
- Keshav Shenoy of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors
- Kristine Sherman of Smyrna (30080) - Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering
- William Simmons of Marietta (30068) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
- Caroline Singer of Marietta (30068) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with Highest Honors
- Suhail Singh of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering with Highest Honors
- Tasha Snedaker of Atlanta (30339) - Master of Architecture
- Brian Solar of Smyrna (30080) - Master of Science in Computational Science and Engineering
- Sofia Soto-Tredunlo of Marietta (30067) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
- Kseniya Spikina of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Biology with Highest Honors
- Meghana Sridhar of Alpharetta (30022) - Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering with High Honors
- Neha Srivatsa of Marietta (30068) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with Highest Honors
- Tessa Stanton of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
- Christina Sun of Marietta (30068) - Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Surya Sundaram of Smyrna (30080) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with Highest Honors
- Ravi Sunder of Atlanta (30339) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Faiz Syed of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in International Affairs with Highest Honors
- Ganyuan Tan of Kennesaw (30152) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with High Honors
- Yilong Tang of Marietta (30068) - Bachelor of Science in Music Technology with High Honors
- Kelsie Thomas of Marietta (30064) - Master of Science in Human-Computer Interaction
- Andrew Thompson of Marietta (30060) - Master of Business Administration
- Carys Thompson of Atlanta (30339) - Bachelor of Science in Biology with Highest Honors
- Reece Thompson of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
- Joel Thornton of Atlanta (30339) - Master of Science in Building Construction and Facility Management
- Ariel Tokarz of Marietta (30062) - Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering
- Jack Towery of Powder Springs (30127) - Master of Science in Human-Computer Interaction
- Ibitola Toyin-Adelaja of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with High Honors
- Liudvikas Tumasonis of Atlanta (30339) - Master of Science in Cybersecurity
- Ashton Turner of Marietta (30067) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Design with High Honors
- Sergio Van Eden of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with Highest Honors
- Taylor Van Horn of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience with Highest Honors
- Nicholas Varghese of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering
- Zoe Vaupel of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with High Honors
- Priyadarshini Verma of Kennesaw (30144) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering with Honors
- Ajay Vijayakumar of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors
- Kyle Waldner of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with High Honors
- Chengzhai Wang of Smyrna (30080) - Graduate Certificate in Data Science for the Chemical Industry
- David Wei-Chun Wang of Atlanta (30339) - Master of Science in Computer Science
- Ting Wang of Smyrna (30080) - Master of Science in Computational Science and Engineering
- Grace Ward of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Literature, Media, and Communication with High Honors
- Eleanor Weber of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in International Affairs and Modern Language with Highest Honors
- Samantha Weinberg of Marietta (30067) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Design
- Samuel Wen of Marietta (30067) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with Highest Honors
- Mark Wetherly of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with Highest Honors
- Miryam Wiggli of Atlanta (30309) - Bachelor of Science in Physics with Highest Honors
- Rachel Wilder of Powder Spgs (30127) - Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering with Highest Honors
- Jami Williams of Marietta (30068) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
- William Willis of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Literature, Media, and Communication with Highest Honors
- Charles Wood of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Chemistry with Highest Honors
- Colin Woodham of Kennesaw (30152) - Bachelor of Science in Architecture with Highest Honors
- Justin Wrenn of Marietta (30064) - Master of Science in Analytics
- Timothy Wu of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
- Qimen Xu of Marietta (30067) - Doctor of Philosophy in Civil Engineering
- Wendy Yao of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering with Highest Honors
- Andy Yap of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with Highest Honors
- Cecilia Young of Marietta (30064) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors
- Weize Yu of Marietta (30068) - Master of Science in Computational Science and Engineering
- Joe Zheng of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry
- William Zinnershine of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with High Honors
- Tepolak Seth of Phnom Penh (00000) - Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering with Highest Honors
- Haodong Sun of Lu'An, Anhui (00000) - Doctor of Philosophy in Computational Science and Engineering
- Matthew Sklar of Marietta (00000) - Master of Science in Computer Science
