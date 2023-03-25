The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to approximately 5,620 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute's 263rd Commencement exercises held Dec. 16-17 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Among them were the following Cobb County residents:
- Ross Sacharow of Kennesaw (30144)
- Umesh Velagapudi of Marietta (30062)
- Zachary Ernst of Atlanta (30339)
- Dennis Eddington of Powder Springs (30127)
- Zane Womack of Marietta (30068)
- Wei Chen of Kennesaw (30144)
- Taylor Peterson of Marietta (30062)
- Sangho Kang of Acworth (30101)
- Jonathan Fish of Kennesaw (30152)
- Patricia Awald of Marietta (30068)
- Luca Bonini of Marietta (30068)
- Abel Gebreyesus of Marietta (30064)
- Andrew McCormick of Acworth (30101)
- Jaynie Rice of Acworth (30101)
- Jonathan Shaw of Marietta (30066)
- Jay Wilkinson of Marietta (30064)
- Rachel Wallis of Smyrna (30082)
- Shrey Nagnur of Marietta (30062)
- Connor Truono of Kennesaw (30152)
- Wesley Sweeney of Marietta (30066)
- Huaiwen Lou of Marietta (30066)
- Disha Sharma of Marietta (30067)
- Christopher Mulaik of Smyrna (30080)
- Laura Thornton of Kennesaw (30152)
- Jacob Watson of Acworth (30101)
- Kala Edwards of Acworth (30101)
- Kashyap Dadhaniya of Kennesaw (30144)
- Nicholas Scholz of Marietta (30062)
- Sam Tsang-Chan of Marietta (30062)
- Trenton Hoffman of Marietta (30068)
- Jeffrey Cichon of Acworth (30101)
- Karan Shah of Kennesaw (30152)
- Jalen Jenkins of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Ashley Thomas of Marietta (30064)
- Jeniveve Vaia of Smyrna (30080)
- Mackenzie Sicard of Kennesaw (30144)
- Edan Tesema of Marietta (30060)
- Michael Taylor of Atlanta (30339)
- Paulina Schuler of Marietta (30062)
- Kate Gordon of Lithonia (30038)
- Ryan Cobelli of Kennesaw (30144)
- Izah Tahir of Kennesaw (30144)
- Mariyam George of Atlanta (30339)
- Parth Parashar of Marietta (30067)
- Bonnie Brownlee of Marietta (30062)
- Olivia Kiklica of Marietta (30060)
- Jiya Patel of Marietta (30062)
- Savannah Linen of Marietta (30062)
- Cameron Khanpour of Marietta (30062)
- Mark Hite of Marietta (30068)
- Megan Mahmoud of Smyrna (30082)
- Kaitlyn Comstock of Marietta (30062)
- Siddhi Desai of Marietta (30062)
- Catarina Cutter of Marietta (30068)
- Kelly Haas of Marietta (30068)
- Wyatt Nelson of Smyrna (30080)
- Sadie Palmer of Powder Spgs (30127)
- David Wu of Marietta (30066)
- Manasi Gali of Marietta (30066)
- Michelle Babcock of Marietta (30060)
- Benjamin Harrison of Marietta (30066)
- Grace Chun of Marietta (30062)
- Nicholas Nguyen of Kennesaw (30152)
- Matthew McMullen of Marietta (30062)
- Preston Bohm of Acworth (30101)
- Ariba Khan of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Jessica Nguyen of Marietta (30066)
- Preston Munns of Marietta (30066)
- Alexander Vitale of Marietta (30062)
- Kendra Mongan of Marietta (30008)
- Yimin Lu of Marietta (30067)
- Dianjin Xu of Atlanta (30318)
- Allan Nguyen of Kennesaw (30144)
- Abdallah Mansour of Lawrenceville (30043)
- Ting Wang of Smyrna (30080)
- Maithili Maharajan of Marietta (30062)
- Bryce Acree of Powder Springs (30127)
- Luis Aguilera of Marietta (30066)
- Derrik Allen of Marietta (30066)
- Amber Arthur of Powder Springs (30127)
- Kevin Auslander of Atlanta (30339)
- Allen Ayala of Kennesaw (30152)
- Chase Baca of Kennesaw (30144)
- Devashish Bangar of Marietta (30067)
- Casey Barton of Marietta (30068)
- Zachary Bellis of Marietta (30068)
- Zayra Bellizzi of Smyrna (30080)
- Brayton Boden of Marietta (30066)
- Isaiah Borne of Marietta (30064)
- Brian Buckley of Marietta (30066)
- Charles Carter of Marietta (30067)
- Jaya Chakraborti of Marietta (30068)
- Elliot Codd of Smyrna (30080)
- Leslie Cohen of Powder Springs (30127)
- Jonathan Coker of Mableton (30126)
- Cameron Collins of Marietta (30062)
- Ha Dang of Smyrna (30082)
- Sarah Davis of Smyrna (30082)
- Thomas Decarreau of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Margaret Dickerson of Smyrna (30082)
- Ramse Dickey of Kennesaw (30152)
- Joshua Dinenberg of Smryna (30080)
- Ryan Elliott of Acworth (30101)
- Devin Farmer of Smyrna (30082)
- Ashton Farr of Smyrna (30080)
- Rhea Fears of Smyrna (30080)
- Madelyn Focaracci of Powder Springs (30127)
- Joseph Fuller of Atlanta (30339)
- Reet Ganguly of Marietta (30067)
- Zachary Glick of Smyrna (30080)
- Matthew Hannah of Smyrna (30080)
- Neha Uday Hatolkar of Marietta (30062)
- Christie Hendel of Atlanta (30339)
- Eric Huang of Atlanta (30339)
- Steven Hynes of Mableton (30126)
- Tahlee Jaynes of Marietta (30064)
- Blake Jones of Marietta (30064)
- Sydney Kaltman of Marietta (30066)
- Navya Katragadda of Smyrna (30080)
- Anusha Kayastha of Kennesaw (30144)
- Brittney Kaye of Marietta (30067)
- Cody Kemp of Marietta (30067)
- Curtis King of Austell (30106)
- Edward Kokan of Marietta (30062)
- Prerna Kokil of Marietta (30064)
- Ryan Kretzmer of Marietta (30062)
- David Lacy of Marietta (30068)
- Kara Lee of Atlanta (30339)
- Hannah Lewis of Kennesaw (30152)
- Garrett Mallon of Marietta (30067)
- Luke Maran of Marietta (30060)
- Chinonye Mbeledogu of Austell (30106)
- Mohammed Melies of Marietta (30062)
- Yulin Min of Atlanta (30339)
- Mikayla Montag of Kennesaw (30144)
- Charles Moss of Marietta (30062)
- Madhumitha Muthuvenkataramani of Marietta (30067)
- Russell Newton of Marietta (30008)
- Ruokun Niu of Smyrna (30080)
- Gabrielle Nwachukwu of Kennesaw (30144)
- Harrison O'Neal of Marietta (30062)
- Chisom Ohiagu of Atlanta (30339)
- Barbara Oliveira Spitzer of Marietta (30062)
- Mitulkumar Patel of Marietta (30068)
- Suvan Paturi of Kennesaw (30152)
- Luke Pearce of Acworth (30101)
- Karishma Pradhan of Marietta (30067)
- Connor Price of Smyrna (30080)
- Amaar Qureshi of Marietta (30068)
- Micheal Radford of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Amith Ramadasan of Marietta (30062)
- Joseph Rollins of Acworth (30101)
- Kurt Seippel of Marietta (30068)
- Aanvi Singh of Marietta (30067)
- Hang Sun of Smyrna (30080)
- Matias Teixeira Prates of Kennesaw (30144)
- Luke Teverino of Marietta (30064)
- Joanna Therese Tolentino of Marietta (30062)
- Brian Tomaschik of Atlanta (30339)
- Shiyi Wang of Smyrna (30080)
- Connor White of Marietta (30062)
- Steven Wiebe of Smyrna (30080)
- Jabrille Williams of Smyrna (30080)
- Megan Williams of Marietta (30068)
- Maggie Xia of Marietta (30062)
- Xihui Yin of Marietta (30062)
- Mingqian Yu of Smyrna (30080)
- Darrel Zeh of Kennesaw (30144)
- Anqi Zhang of Atlanta (30339)
- Xinyue Zhang of Mableton (30126)
- Sijing Zhu of Marietta (30067)
- Chunhao Zou of Atlanta (30339)
